FDA Revokes Approval of Hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The FDA has just revoked emergency approval of HCQ for Covid-19 patients, a decision criticised by President Trump. IMPORTANT – a tweet provided by MP puts a different spin on today’s events.

Hydroxychloroquine: US revokes emergency approval of malaria drug for Covid-19

Food and Drug Administration says drug is unlikely to work against coronavirus and notes heart risks.

Guardian staff and agencies

Tue 16 Jun 2020 10.19 AEST

US regulators revoked the emergency authorization for malaria drugs championed by Donald Trump for treating Covid-19, amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause serious side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the agency said the drugs’ unproven benefits “do not outweigh the known and potential risks”.

Trump criticized the FDA decision. “I took it and I felt good about taking it. I don’t know if it had an impact, but it certainly didn’t hurt me,” Trump said on Monday.

Trump said there had been “great reports” out of France, Spain and other places, without offering any evidence or further explanation. France is one of the countries that has already stopped using the drug for Covid-19 patients.

In a separate announcement, the FDA also warned doctors against prescribing the drugs in combination with remdesivir, the lone drug currently shown to help patients with Covid-19. The agency said the anti-malaria drugs could reduce the effectiveness of remdesivir, which the FDA cleared for emergency use in May.

The drugs can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage. The FDA reported on Monday that it had received nearly 390 reports of complications with the drugs, including more than 100 involving serious heart problems. Such reports represent an incomplete snapshot of complications with the drugs because many side effects go unreported.

