FDA Revokes Approval of Hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The FDA has just revoked emergency approval of HCQ for Covid-19 patients, a decision criticised by President Trump. IMPORTANT – a tweet provided by MP puts a different spin on today’s events.
Hydroxychloroquine: US revokes emergency approval of malaria drug for Covid-19
Food and Drug Administration says drug is unlikely to work against coronavirus and notes heart risks.
Guardian staff and agencies
Tue 16 Jun 2020 10.19 AEST
US regulators revoked the emergency authorization for malaria drugs championed by Donald Trump for treating Covid-19, amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause serious side effects.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the agency said the drugs’ unproven benefits “do not outweigh the known and potential risks”.
Trump criticized the FDA decision. “I took it and I felt good about taking it. I don’t know if it had an impact, but it certainly didn’t hurt me,” Trump said on Monday.
Trump said there had been “great reports” out of France, Spain and other places, without offering any evidence or further explanation. France is one of the countries that has already stopped using the drug for Covid-19 patients.
In a separate announcement, the FDA also warned doctors against prescribing the drugs in combination with remdesivir, the lone drug currently shown to help patients with Covid-19. The agency said the anti-malaria drugs could reduce the effectiveness of remdesivir, which the FDA cleared for emergency use in May.
…
The drugs can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage. The FDA reported on Monday that it had received nearly 390 reports of complications with the drugs, including more than 100 involving serious heart problems. Such reports represent an incomplete snapshot of complications with the drugs because many side effects go unreported.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/15/hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-fda-emergency-authorization
The FDA are correct that there is no definitive proof Hydroxychloroquine works, but many doctors who have tried it have been impressed.
There has been an unseemly scramble to try to claim Hydroxychloroquine does not work, including a now retracted study based on questionable data.
The apparent irregularities surrounding oversight of Hydroxychloroquine, a drug which was widely used for decades in Malaria prone regions, in my opinion undermine the credibility of the entire medical oversight establishment.
h/t Gary Ashe – The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons filed a lawsuit 2 weeks ago to overturn the FDA restrictions on hydroxychloroquine.
h/t MP – IMPORTANT It appears the Guardian may have misinterpreted the actions of the FDA, or perhaps I misinterpreted what the Guardian was trying to say. It appears that doctors are now free to provide Hydroxychloroquine however they see fit.
43 thoughts on “FDA Revokes Approval of Hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19”
“The FDA are correct that there is no definitive proof Hydroxychloroquine works, but many doctors who have tried it have been impressed.”
There has been now a huge amount of testing, some faulty. If it works, some proper evidence would have emerged. There is nothing.
Hydroxychloroquine was used in the tropics as an anti-malarial by millions of people for decades. If adverse reactions were a serious problem you would think some evidence would have emerged.
“If adverse reactions were a serious problem you would think some evidence would have emerged.”
Cardiac arrest is a serious problem. From the New York study:
“A greater proportion of patients receiving hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin experienced cardiac arrest (15.5%) and abnormal ECG findings (27.1%), as did those in the hydroxychloroquine alone group (13.7% and 27.3, respectively), compared with azithromycin alone (6.2% and 16.1%, respectively) and neither drug (6.8% and 14.0%, respectively). In adjusted models with those receiving neither drug as comparison, cardiac arrest was more likely in patients receiving hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin (adjusted OR, 2.13 [95% CI, 1.12-4.05]; E-value = 1.31), but not hydroxychloroquine alone (adjusted OR, 1.91 [95% CI, 0.96-3.81]) and azithromycin alone (adjusted OR, 0.64 [95% CI, 0.27-1.56]), and also in patients taking hydroxychloroquine alone vs azithromycin alone (adjusted OR, 2.97 [95% CI, 1.56-5.64]; E-value = 1.81).”
Then there was the Brazilian study that had to be abandoned because the high dose regime was harmful.
Not exactly a double blind study. There is evidence Covid causes blood clotting problems, which likely increases the risk of cardiac arrest. And its likely NY doctors had a tendency to administer HCQ to the sickest patients, wherease there is anecdotal testimony HCQ works if administered early.
Given HCQ has been used for decades without a massive outbreak of cardiac problems, and given Covid is known to cause blood clotting disorders, which in some cases were severe enough to have resulted in strokes and amputations, I think the evidence suggests Cardiac abnormalities are most likely caused by Covid, not the HCQ.
Note I’m not saying the case is closed on the effectiveness of HCQ – but IMO the opposition to HCQ stinks.
“And its likely NY doctors had a tendency to administer HCQ to the sickest patients”
The test regime was started as soon as possible after hospital admission – for HCQ median delay 1 day. It was not conditional on patients’ condition.
“Note I’m not saying the case is closed on the effectiveness of HCQ”
There is no case for, except gossip. Just criticism of the case against, and that case just grows and grows.
“Proper” is the key word in your response. There is an abundance of evidence from doctors around the world that HCQ has helped their patients recover from, or not progress to, serious disease, but that evidence is not “proper” to the establishment that wants to control the framing so that its treatment paradigm prevails. That says everything about them, and provides insight as to why the medical establishment is the 3rd leading cause of death (at least) in the US. It doesn’t give a damn about patients’ well-being, but is only concerned about maintaining the appearance of helping patients by using “proper” treatments, even if those treatments harm patients. They have abandoned the precept primum non nocere (first, do no harm) for “We’ll treat them no matter if it ki!lls them”.
Doctor Horby, Professor of Emerging infectious Diseases ““One of the key lessons we should learn historically is that making treatment decisions based on observational data is not the way forward,” he said.”
Ww must trust the models.
Forgot the link –
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/05/hydroxychloroquine-does-not-cure-covid-19-say-drug-trial-chiefs
I assume you know who Horby works for?
Oxford University, the same Oxford University that is developing a COVID-19 Vaccine with AstraZenica.
Did you look at the study design?
It is designed to test Drugs in isolation, which is in direct contradiction of what the Medical Profession say works.
ie Drugs in combinations with added vitamins and minerals.
It was a study designed to fail, like many others.
If true, these Drs should be struck off.
Let’s ignore reality, just like climate ‘science’…
Good.
Sorry, Nick, but you’ll have to do better than that!
The fact remains that none of the reported studies has specifically tested the actual combination of drugs that is meant to provide some benefit against the corona virus. That combination has been clearly specified……Hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin plus Zinc………..
Since the role of hydroxychloroquine in this case is allegedly as a zinc ionophore, its effect is clearly dependent on the presence of sufficient levels of zinc. It is well-documented that many older people have reduced levels of zinc. Zinc is the actual material that is meant to interfere with viral RNA replication so one might posit that insufficient zinc means limited benefit.
Azithromycin (or doxycycline, as a possible substitute) are antibiotics but their main effect in this scenario is supposed to be their anti-inflammatory action which again is well-documented over decades.
Hydroxychloroquine is also already known to have immuno-modulatory effects in the treatment of lupus and some other conditions and is a very safe drug used for a very long time.
So, no Nick, there have been no published studies that have shown this combination of drugs to be effective. Most of the studies have used hydroxychloroquine alone and often at the wrong stage of the disease (too early or too late) and often at doses not recommended by those who promote the drug.
It’s important that the correct formulation is properly tested. There are many drugs which ONLY work in combination and show little benefit if used alone. Classic examples are cotrimoxazole and amoxycillin/clavulanate as well as the now famous PreP combination of antivirals used for HIV prophylaxis.
“That combination has been clearly specified…”
No, it hasn’t. Didier Raoult’s paper, describing a very small sample with no controls, had no zinc. Patients already hospitalised. This was the basis for the initial hype, from the President down. It seems to me that each time a test failed, some new specification was added. You should have started treatment earlier! You should have added zinc!
This can go on forever. The situation facing the FDA is that there is no evidence, despite trials.
“You should have started treatment earlier.”
I love this.
Nurse: the patient is nearly dead on the ventilator.
Doctor: let’s try this Trump treatment.
Administration: as long as they can pay go ahead.
Nurse: it didn’t work.
Doctor: damn Trump
Administration: print the invoice
Nick: here is another piece of quality data
Dear Nick, why are you on the wrong end of every argument?
Actually what they should be doing is doing everything possible to find out why it does, or might, work instead of digging for any reason that it doesn’t. Doctors who know how to heal should be listened to over doctors that only know how to follow protocols.
Exactly. Nothing on pubmed shows a clinical trial of the combo treatment applied at the early, or onset, of the disease.
Follow the money. With the FDA, CDC and the industry, it’s always follow the money. Hydrocholoquine + zinc + azithormycin has been used literally thousands of times world wide. That number of patients far exceed nearly all clinical trials listed on pubmed. Thousands of clinical outcomes Trumps a few clinical trials, especially by biased and conflicted researchers (see below).
A great example, and on point, is the FDA/ADA treatments for diabetes which excluded diet for decades and promoted a host of drugs from metformin to insulin. The most effective, and curative for type 2 diabetes is simply changing the diet to low carb without industrial seed oils. Tens of thousands of patients in clinics have successfully reversed and/or cured their type 2 diabetes with diet alone. Only this year has the ADA included low carb as a treatment option. Simply put: the Golden Rule applies.
In the case of HCQ combo, you have two factors that have joined:
1. Government researchers have huge conflict of interests and have been well documented ranging from direct grants/funding to being allowed to own patents for their government funded research. Even Fauci own patents. Example, Moderna, the vaccine CV-19 RNA hoped for cure manufacturer has joint research projects with Fauci’s group with many in the group holding patents directrly related to the joint research.
2. Destroy Trump no matter the consequences.
Think of it this way, the FDA and MSM treatment of HCQ is the same thing as saying that condoms do not prevent pregnancy!
How is that? Simple, giving a condom to an already pregnant person(being PC here) does not help in ‘treating’ the pregnancy.
Same as giving HCQ to a person already suffering from full blown COVID.
The time for prophylaxis has passed so there will not be a benefit from using it now!
The whole thing is a classic example of misdirection where ‘curing’ a disease is mixed up with ‘preventing getting’ the disease in the first place.
I wonder if they’ll try the same approach if a vaccine has been developed, i.e. stating that the vaccine is not a cure for the disease and therefore should be avoided at all cost.
Probably depends on wether Trump endorses it.
Stay sane,
Willem
Phil
Pretty good summary. Even my dog knows this. I don’t know where nick has been hiding.
It is clear that covid is not yet fully understood, but there are clear stages of the progression of the disease.
The Hql + zinc is for treating the early stages.
Once the virus is causing lung problems there’s a different treatment
If the virus is causing blood clotting problems there’s a different treatment again.
The virus main target is the ace2 receptor.
The ace2 receptor has a role in many functions.
Geez, I’m just a stupid civil engineer and can understand this.
The 2 studies they are relying on are rather peculiar. One compared HCQ versus a placebo and found that people in close contact with infected people were just as likely to catch Covid-19 as those on the placebo. Strangely very few were actually tested for Covid-19, instead their symptoms were appraised and adjudged to be Covid-19 or not. Even if you are happy with this approach, HCQ isn’t supposed to be a vaccine or a cure, it is supposed to reduce the chance of high viral load in the lungs and therefore serious complications. Since only 2 people in the trial ended up being hospitalised (one from each arm of the trial) and no description of the severity of these 2 oatients, the numbers are too small to provide any evidence one way or the other about HCQ in protection from serious illness.
The second trial involved seriously ill patients, both arms of the study had a 25% mortality rate. Once again HCQ isn’t expected to have any positive effect once your lungs are seriously infected by the virus.
I’m surprised that the FDA is using the results of these trials to justify the withdrawal since they are as valid as saying that a vaccine doesn’t work because it has no effect on critically ill patients. You need to actually test a drug in its expected effective point of operation in a disease. Neither of these trials do that and the results are as expected.
An article I read yesterday that maybe points to an issue the FDA overlooked. Where’s the Zinc?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fda-revokes-emergency-authorization-hydroxychloroquine
The studies I have heard that show success all use a combination of HCQ, Zinc Sulfate and a Z pack. Articles I’ve read show a per treatment cost of $1.00 for HCQ while Remdisivir could be priced at $4,500.00 per treatment. So I wonder, who has stock in Gilead and expects to see their stock turn a hefty profit. One could almost see a parallel to Oil bad, Windmills good.
They are being sued by 6000 leading experts.
If ever you need to understand pure evil in a none religous way, the progressive left are all you need look at.
They are a manifestation of pure evil, they will virtue signal ”care” all day long yet they are pure evil.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/association-american-physicians-surgeons-sues-fda-irrational-interference-access-life-saving-hydroxychloroquine/
Thanks, added.
Make sure you do a search on:
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
to find out who they are exactly
Be fair, if the left didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have any at all.
May 26:
India backs hydroxychloroquine for virus prevention
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-05-india-hydroxychloroquine-virus.html
May 18:
India sends hydroxychloroquine to Africa in war on coronavirus
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/India-sends-hydroxychloroquine-to-Africa-in-war-on-coronavirus
In 1945 to 1948 while in Burma, we all took a deriveient of quenine. It was used by the army from 1942 .
While in Papua New Guinea all the white folk, took this same drug.
Could it be a case that as its well out of patient the drug cartel cannot make much bu producing it.
VK5ELL MJE
The only thing clear at this point is that any treatment must be on patent in order to meet the requirements for use.
Some days ago acommenter here on WUWT pointed out a video titled “NYC Epicenter Nurse Tells All …”
In that video she talks about another state where all COVID-19 patient recovered, taking HCQ, Zinc Sulfate and a Z pack.
Starts at 38:56
not hard to figure out
the FDA is a pay to play and the companies making it off patent arent going to fork over millions on an old off patent drug to be reasessed for a new use
FDA manages to screw up every “trial/assessment” of any non pharma money spinner, ie Vit C etc
the only one they approved Ive heard of was Synthetic B6 patented by merk? and then Merk tried to have ALL natural product and supplements using natural forms halted
nice guys theyre not.
how the hell remdesivir got passed is explained by cash
ditto the near useless many adverse events tamiflu and friends
theyve admitted remdesivir als has adverse events but as an injectable youre going to wear it longer , with a pill you can stop immediately.
personally id go for Doxy as safer abiotic in the triple therapy
az in combo with Hq might up boths worse efects
but for a week or less use the nasties should be manageable for most
and again its not insane high doses which the trials trying to fail it were using alone or with also high AZ.
your entire pharma reg system is shot and crooked, controlled BY the pharmas and your docs and hospitals BY the health companies for profit not for care or health.
free market sounds good but when its free to loot control manipulate and force others out?
nope.
ps
Aussie TGA follows your FDA wont approve useful meds used for decades elsewhere if the FDA hasnt approved it.
outragously biased as well to pharm over other options. as much use as teats on a bull for anything remotely resembling deep research, they just accept what pharmas andfda say
ditto for the gmo approvals
rubberstamping like good lil sheepies.
Never trust what MSM writes. Always check the source info
Removal of the emergency restrictions on Hydroxychloroquine is good news. It can now be prescribed everywhere
Source vid:
https://twitter.com/IsraelAnderson/status/1272626206823743488
What a boomer. How easy it is to misunderstand something. Even the President misunderstood it the first time around.
What a baby! Do you like name-calling, you obsequious geek? Load it up and I’ll fill a page of names, Carl!
I am sorry. I meant bummer, in the sense that “how irritating, we misunderstood the message”.
At least I found the video clip convincing and I can see that Eric Worrall did too.
I fail to see where name-calling comes into play.
Thanks MP, added.
“The drugs can cause…severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage. ”
I find this sentence interesting.
I recently started taking HCQ as a treatment for cutaneous lupus. At no time during any of my conversations with the prescribing rheumatologist did she mention low BP or muscle and nerve damage as possible side effects. These were not listed as possible side effects in the monograph I received from the pharmacy, either.
Forgot to mention that I’m taking the same dosage as is used for SARS-2 treatment: 400mg/day.
Harvey Risch addressed these issues in his article at Journal of American Epidemiology. The numb of the issue will sound familiar to those following the climate alarms.
“The clash in scientific worldviews is that basic and clinical scientists seem to feel that biological and drug-development evidence for medication use in non-human and nonoutpatient contexts can be extrapolated to recommendations for outpatient use without benefit of RCT evidence but don’t accept epidemiologic evidence without RCTs, whereas epidemiologists have had career experience with laboratory and animal evidence that did not hold up under epidemiologic study, but do reason by including all types of epidemiologic study designs and derive causal conclusions in the standard way following Hill’s Aspects (26) on the basis of strong totality of evidence, sometimes even without RCT evidence. There are contexts where each approach is valid. However, it is not my point to say that remdesivir has little evidence to support its potential outpatient utility, only efficacy considerations that have not been addressed and that could lead to lack of efficacy under general use, but that HCQ+AZ has been directly studied in actual early high-risk outpatient use with all of its temporal considerations and found empirically to have sufficient epidemiologic evidence for its effective and safe employment that way, and that requiring delay of such general use until availability of additional RCT evidence is untenable because of the ongoing and projected continuing mortality.”
Risch makes the case that doctors are following results in the field, with a healthy skepticism of solutions that work in the lab.
His article is Early Outpatient Treatment of Symptomatic, High-Risk Covid-19 Patients that Should be
Ramped-Up Immediately as Key to the Pandemic Crisis
https://academic.oup.com/aje/advance-article/doi/10.1093/aje/kwaa093/5847586
A synopsis of the article is here: https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2020/05/30/epidemiology-journel-use-hcqaz/