New Paper Demonstrates Strong Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine. Mortality rate cut in half!

Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, and Combination in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
A new study of over 2000 hospitalized patients reveals that Hydroxychloroquine works very well in treatment of COVID. The reason I’m so excited about this one is because unlike the poor studies that I’ve written about already, this study controlled the dosages, use the correct levels of HCQ and Azythromycin per other studies, and matched patients to each other by their own health situations. This matching of health condition is the proper method to control the confounding factors in a situation where testing cannot be double-blind. The health of the patient is what the frustratingly fake studies didn’t correct for, but certain political pressures made them popular.
This is absolutely the most conclusive research produced to date by anyone, due mostly to the quality of the approach. No one has published this quality level of work on HCQ on humans prior to this.
HCQ reduced deaths by half from the untreated patients.
Of note, this was a very large study:
The results of this study demonstrate that in a strictly monitored protocol-driven in-hospital setting, treatment with hydroxychloroquine alone and hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin was associated with a significant reduction in mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In this study, among one of the largest COVID-19 hospital patient cohorts (n = 2,541) assembled in a single institution, overall in-hospital COVID-19 associated mortality was 18.1% reflecting a high prevalence of co-morbid conditions in COVID-19 patients admitted to our institution.
And Safe:
To mitigate potential limitations associated with missing or inaccurate documentation in electronic medical records, we manually reviewed all deaths to confirm the primary mortality outcome and ascertain the cause of death. A review of our COVID-19 mortality data demonstrated no major cardiac arrhythmias; specifically, no torsades de pointes that has been observed with hydroxychloroquine treatment.
My bold of course. That means that HCQ is still not dangerous folks!!
Look at this powerful result:
The Cox regression result for the two propensity matched groups (Table 4) indicates that treatment with hydroxychloroquine resulted in a mortality hazard ratio decrease of 51% (p = 0.009). The resulting Kaplan-Meier survival curves within the propensity matched setting displayed significantly better survival in the hydroxychloroquine treated group, with the enhanced survival persisting all the way out to 28 days from admission (Fig. 2).
Also:
I found it very interesting that the Azythromycin didn’t work as well in combination with HCQ but it did better by itself than no treatment. I also found it a little overly deferential in its recognition of the bad papers which others have produced, but those who know me probably aren’t surprised by that.
I want to thank all of these researchers who did their job so well. Saving lives the right way.
Samia Arshad, Paul Kilgore, Zohra S. Chaudhry, Gordon Jacobsen, Dee Dee Wang, Kylie Huitsing, Indira Brar, George J. Alangaden, Mayur S. Ramesh, John E. McKinnon, William O’Neill, Marcus Zervos, Henry Ford COVID-19 Task Force<ce:author-group id=”aug0010″>, Varidhi Nauriyal, Asif Abdul Hamed, Owais Nadeem, Jennifer Swiderek, Amanda Godfrey, Jeffrey Jennings, Jayna Gardner-Gray, Adam M Ackerman, Jonathan Lezotte, Joseph Ruhala, Raef Fadel, Amit Vahia, Smitha Gudipati, Tommy Parraga, Anita Shallal, Gina Maki, Zain Tariq, Geehan Suleyman, Nicholas Yared, Erica Herc, Johnathan Williams, Odaliz Abreu Lanfranco, Pallavi Bhargava, Katherine Reyes, Anne Chen
Well done!
12 thoughts on “New Paper Demonstrates Strong Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine. Mortality rate cut in half!”
I also believe that in this study the HC and associated drugs were administered *before* the patients were at death’s door unlike most of the other studies. If the drugs are applied when the symptoms *begin* to become severe then they have a chance to prevent them from becoming deadly.
I am also curious if the HC and combinations shortened the time till the patient became covid free? Or if it didn’t affect the timeline very much.
To mimic a commercial from the 1980’s “Where’s the Zinc”? Should I get infected, I want the 3 part cocktail. One of the hero’s in all of this to me has been Dr. Didier Raoult. Fauci, he’s in the same neighborhood as Mann.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can not recommend a treatment, previously recommended by President Trump.
I have to ask, what were the other patients treated with: harmless placebos, nothing, or the usual toxic experimental drugs? Is this a case of HCQ actually benefiting patients, or of simply harming them less? I’m agnostic towards HCQ; it seems to help, but does this study actually show that?
That is problematic as there are ample examples where a retrospective finding didn’t translate at all into efficacy in a randomised double-blind placebo controlled trial and had even problematic side effects. One of the most famous is hormone therapy treatment in women as prevention for Alzheimer’s disease. Was a big fail though the retrospective studies were very promising.
That is one of the reasons the randomised double-blind placebo controlled trials are necessary to prove benefits and efficacy. Otherwise nobody would waste time and money to do them.
all well and fine…until you look at the fine print
neither med, median age……..71
HCQ alone…………53
AZM alone……….64
HCQ + AZM………62
…they gave neither med to the oldest age group
and gave HCQ to the youngest age group
One obvious problem is that 15% mortality of hospitalized patients is higher than in many hospitals NOT using HCQ….
Zinc?
I am eating healthy foods, taking vitamin D supplements, normal multi vitamins and ZINC.
If I get covid I will immediately start taking HCQ.
Once again this trial is still hospital based.
My understanding is the saturated oxygen is a good indicator of your health status once diagnosed with covid.
I sure hope HCQ works and the FDA immediately evaluates this study and makes any necessary recommendations.
Months ago many on this site said HCQ needed to be given early with the z pack. Waiting too long may not work. The French doctor that claimed success gave it Early.
The other studies were studying people that got treatment late in disease which is not what French doctor was doing.
I would like to see above study repeated but also add zinc. Death rate hopefully is cut further. And get any decision makers with pharmaceutical ties out of the way. Too much conflict of interest.