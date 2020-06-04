June 4, 2020Reprints
The Lancet, one of the world’s top medical journals, on Thursday retracted an influential study that raised alarms about the safety of the experimental Covid-19 treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine amid scrutiny of the data underlying the paper.
Just over an hour later, the New England Journal of Medicine retracted a separate study, focused on blood pressure medications in Covid-19, that relied on data from the same company.
The retractions came at the request of the authors of the studies, published last month, who were not directly involved with the data collection and sources, the journals said.
“We can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources,” Mandeep Mehra of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Frank Ruschitzka of University Hospital Zurich, and Amit Patel of University of Utah said in a statement issued by the Lancet. “Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the paper be retracted.”
The retraction of the Lancet paper is sure to add fuel to contentious arguments about the potential of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two old malaria drugs, in Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. President Trump has touted them as valuable treatments, despite a lack of rigorous data showing they have a benefit.
25 thoughts on “Lancet, New England Journal retract Covid-19 studies, including one that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs”
Nothing the lancet says has an iota of credibility since their appalling treatment of Dr Wakefield over his now proven MMR vaccine warnings re autism.
Proven? Where?
The link between MMR and autism has been disproven time and again. However some people just refuse to let go of their favorite myths.
Proven warnings? Links?
Jamie, you are being called out over an unsupported assertion. Please cough up the evidence.
We are willing to read extensively, ponder deeply and examine evidence perspicaciously. This is a very important matter.
Thanks
You are partially correct; The Lancet has no credibility because of the Wakefield paper. It took them a decade to retract the blatant fraud perpetuated by Wakefield for personal gain.
They have the blood of children on their hands, as do all Wakefield supporters.
At what point could they “vouch” for the data ? Apparently they had never examined the validity before publishing a paper with world wide impact during an international health crisis.
What does this tell us about the supposed “peer review” that the paper was subjected to? No one spotted that the data was provided by a small company with no medical or statistical competence run by a sci-fi author and and ex-p0rn star.
The situation is beyond parody.
Remdesivir benefited. It bought a little more time to run trials looking for some sweet spot that shows benefit above that of Ivermectin or HCQ. From the papers and analyses of papers that I have see n so far, HCQ + azithromycin + zinc is about twice as effective a treatment as Remdesivir. I think the jury is still out for Ivermectin though it is known to work in the same manner as HCQ – an ionophore for zinc.
The thing to add for the more advanced cases of cytokine storm closing off the lungs is molecular hydrogen, 5%. It is a powerful and rapid anti-oxident.
That brings up the amazing contrast between HCQ costing 20$ for 60 pills, and Remdesivir casting an estimated 4,500 dollars per treatment. … https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/gilead-s-covid-19-therapy-remdesivir-worth-4-460-per-course-says-pricing-watchdog
The lancet published an editorial On 16 May demanding “Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics.” Oh the irony!
At this point, the retractions will have little impact. They achieved the world wide front page headlines they sought: “HCQ Doesn’t Work!” “President Trump Lied!”.
In this brave new world, the message is all that matters. Science, even fraudulent science, is just a political adjunct to the message.
Just noticed that the WHO has restarted the large HCQ study worth this new update in The Lancet story. Their leadership is such a phony bunch of crooks.
Can they be sued for the tens of thousands of deaths that resulted from these lies?
The Lancet article was published as an example of a public rebuke of President Trump by Lancet editors who advocate the removal of President Trump from office. Imagine that: A scientific journal weighing in on such a political issue. This medical journal and its staff will not be restrained. Well, not wishing to appear so unseemly, yet it is also commonly observed in Geological, Geophysical and other societies whose main purpose is advocacy for their memberships.
The editors of Lancet can not restrain themselves from lurching into a moras in part of their own making. Next time one sees a medical journal or a geological or whatever scientific group and its accompanying mainstream media megaphone say something about President Trump, remember, there are no honorable people in these institutions who are speaking.
The withdrawal of this article doesn’t make President Trump right. It just means that the publishing scientific community are wrong and have to be publicly shamed before they act in a responsible manner.
Surely, the editors of the Lancet should be considering their positions and an investigation launched. Printing this hogwash has likely caused deaths and suspension of clinical trials. Also, many people (including doctors and scientists) had genuine scientific discourse and comments regarding hydroxychloroquine, ‘fact checked’ and deleted on social media by politically biased fact check ‘moderation police’. Are they going to retract their comments and deletions and apologise?
I have posted some of this before, but it is important. In the Lancet, volume 373, January 31, 2009, is the paper “Principles for the allocation of scarce medical interventions.” Authors are Govind Persad, AlanWertheimer, and Ezekiel J. Emanuel, the latter some might remember as being among those responsible for the (un)affordable care act. It recommends the “Complete Lives System” allocating the lowest “scarce resources” to age zero and us older folks, the highest around twenty diminishing some to about 50, then chrashes, leveling off a little later. Published in their “”Department of Ethics” it struck me then as now as eugenics, old style type, infants and aged get less, if any, resources. They have something called “Quality-adjusted life-years” and “Disability-adjusted life-years,” don’t see anything about mentally adjusted. Is this related to abortion/infanticide and help with suicide? They have rationalization for it all.
The link:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(09)60137-9/fulltext
You need to connect the alleged source of the data the alleged study utilized:
.
Which digs into the details regarding how a tiny shell corporation composed of shell corporations allegedly negotiated, arranged, contracted and utilized specialty data agreements with hundreds to thousands of hospitals internationally…
2 Jun: UK Spectator: Why can’t Neil Ferguson’s Imperial model be replicated?
by Ross Clark
Professor Neil Ferguson has been a little elusive of late – ever since he was forced to resign after he was revealed to have entertained his married lover at his home, thus breaking lockdown rules. But he did emerge from the woodwork this morning to give evidence to the House of Lords select committee on science and technology…
One of the first questions he was asked was by Conservative peer Viscount (Matt) Ridley:
Viscount Ridley: ‘Uppsala University (Sweden) took the Imperial College model – or one of them – and adapted it to Sweden and forecasted deaths in Sweden of over 90,000 by the end of May if there was no lockdown and 40,000 if a full lockdown was inforced. In fact, there have only been 4,350 deaths in Sweden until the end of May. This does seem to be a huge discrepancy and suggests there was something wrong with the model…’
Professor Ferguson: ‘First of all, they did not use our model. They developed a model of their own. We had no role in parameterising it. Generally, the key aspect of modelling is how well you parameterise it against the available data. But to be absolutely clear they did not use our model, they didn’t adapt our model.’…
Trouble is, the Uppsala team say (LINK) they very much did use an adaptation of Ferguson’s work. Their paper states: ‘We employed an individual agent-based model based on work by Ferguson et al…’
Maybe they didn’t employ Ferguson himself to ‘parameterise’ it, but then Ferguson ought to be reminded of one of the basic principles of all scientific work: that it must be possible for other scientists to reproduce your results…
Ferguson is behaving like one of those car manufacturers that tries to insist that its vehicles can only be serviced by its own approved mechanics. Besides the Uppsala team, others have also attempted to replicate the Imperial College model and have found themselves struggling – an Edinburgh University team found that it gave different results when run twice with the same data.
Professor Ferguson surely has some further questions to answer on this subject. Neither the Uppsala University study and the original Imperial paper of 16 March, it ought to be added, have yet been peer-reviewed. It will be interesting to see what happens when they are.
http://archive.vn/TVwPs
This should be an eye opener for many but I doubt it will get much traction. A paper citing unsupported data that turns out to be questionable at best making claims and getting published in a (cough) prestigious journal?
Can they be sued for the tens of thousands of deaths caused by their lies?
Some comedic context surrounding the retractions:
https://tinyurl.com/yba8ynfs
The Lancet, one of the world’s top medical journals, …
Once one of the world’s top medical journals, the Lancet . . .
There, fixed it for you!
One would think that doctors would rub a clue and realize that a medicine used for 200 years that is currently taken at a rate of close to a quarter billion doses per day and is actually fairly safe.
But no, they can’t even pause to think there’s something wrong.