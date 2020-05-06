Brutal Takedown of Neil Ferguson’s Model

From Lockdown Sceptics
Stay sane. Protect the economy. Save livelihoods.
An experienced senior software engineer, Sue Denim, has written a devastating review of Dr. Neil Ferguson’s Imperial college epidemiological model that set the world on a our current lock down course of action.
She appears quite qualified.
My background. I wrote software for 30 years. I worked at Google between 2006 and 2014, where I was a senior software engineer working on Maps, Gmail and account security. I spent the last five years at a US/UK firm where I designed the company’s database product, amongst other jobs and projects.
She explains how the code she reviewed isn’t actually Ferguson’s but instead a modified version from a team trying to clean it up in a face saving measure.
The code. It isn’t the code Ferguson ran to produce his famous Report 9. What’s been released on GitHub is a heavily modified derivative of it, after having been upgraded for over a month by a team from Microsoft and others. This revised codebase is split into multiple files for legibility and written in C++, whereas the original program was “a single 15,000 line file that had been worked on for a decade” (this is considered extremely poor practice).
She then discusses a fascinating aspect of this model. You never know what you’ll get!
Non-deterministic outputs. Due to bugs, the code can produce very different results given identical inputs. They routinely act as if this is unimportant.
This problem makes the code unusable for scientific purposes, given that a key part of the scientific method is the ability to replicate results. Without replication, the findings might not be real at all – as the field of psychology has been finding out to its cost. Even if their original code was released, it’s apparent that the same numbers as in Report 9 might not come out of it.
Ms. Denim elaborates on this “feature” quite a bit. It’s quite hilarious when you read the complete article.
Imperial are trying to have their cake and eat it. Reports of random results are dismissed with responses like “that’s not a problem, just run it a lot of times and take the average”, but at the same time, they’re fixing such bugs when they find them. They know their code can’t withstand scrutiny, so they hid it until professionals had a chance to fix it, but the damage from over a decade of amateur hobby programming is so extensive that even Microsoft were unable to make it run right.
Readers may be familiar with the averaging of outputs of climate model outputs in Climate Science, where it’s known as the ensemble mean. Or those cases where it’s assumed that errors all average out, as in certain temperature records.
Denim goes on to describe a lack of regression testing, or any testing, undocumented equations, and the ongoing addition of new features in bug infested code.
Denim’s final conclusions are devastating.
Conclusions. All papers based on this code should be retracted immediately. Imperial’s modelling efforts should be reset with a new team that isn’t under Professor Ferguson, and which has a commitment to replicable results with published code from day one.
On a personal level, I’d go further and suggest that all academic epidemiology be defunded. This sort of work is best done by the insurance sector. Insurers employ modellers and data scientists, but also employ managers whose job is to decide whether a model is accurate enough for real world usage and professional software engineers to ensure model software is properly tested, understandable and so on. Academic efforts don’t have these people, and the results speak for themselves.
20 thoughts on “Brutal Takedown of Neil Ferguson’s Model”
Would the same (or very similar) comments apply to Dr Mann’s work product – if anyone can find it?
Similar to academics and climate scientists applying thermodynamics and heat transfer they “studied” on Wiki or a 45 minute YouTube.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth%27s_energy_budget
The referenced NASA energy budget is linked above.
According to the diagram 163.3 W/m^2 made it to the surface.
18.4 W/m^2 leave the surface through non-radiative processes, i.e. conduction and convection.
86.4 W/m^2 leave the surface through latent processes, i.e. evaporation and condensation.
That leaves 163.3-18.4-86.4-0.6 = 57.9 W/m^2 leaving as LWIR.
That’s it!
The energy balance is closed!
Fini!!
But what about!?
LWIR: 398.2 total upwelling – 57.9 from balance – 0.6 absorbed = 340.3??
An “extra” 340.3 W/m^2 have just appeared out of thin air!!!???
So where does this 398.2 W/m^2 upwelling “extra” energy come from?
Well, actually the 398.2 W/m^2 is a theoretical “what if” S-B heat radiation calculation for an ideal, 1.0 emissivity, Black Body with a surface temperature of 289 K or 16 C.
The SINGLE amount of LWIR energy leaving the surface has just been calculated by TWO different methods!! and then combined to effectively double the amount!!!!
398.2 is THEORETICAL!!!!!
340.3 is NOT REAL!!!
340.3 VIOLATES conservation of energy!!!!!
And, no, it is NOT measured except by the amateurs who don’t understand how IR instruments work or emissivity and assume 1.0 when it is in fact 57.9/398.2=.145.
There is no 398.2 upwelling “extra” energy, there is no 340.3 “trapping” and “back” radiating “extra” energy, no RGHE, no GHG warming and no CAGW.
BSME CU ’78 where thermo and heat transfer are formally taught, studied and applied.
And 35 years of power generation where thermo and heat transfer turn fossil fuel into electricity.
And where not understanding thermo and heat transfer equals loud unpleasant, expensive noises and unemployment.
I want more information on Sue Denim. She gives her bio but a simple search is only getting hits on this particular article.
What is truly amazing it has taken all this time to actually have someone review the code that has cost the world trillions of dollars and it turns out it is garbage. I have not reviewed the code nor will I unless paid to do so. Yes I have over 50 years of writing code and I still get paid to write code. I still believe the focus should be on the treatment and analyzing the best possible plan for each patient. But it seems that the only thing that counts is the optics of politics. Let the bad outcomes fall where they may.
Terry Bixler
May 6, 2020 at 6:22 pm
The code itself is innocent, the guy behind no so much.
And there is more than one “guy” behind and upfront of that code.
many many many…. (It seems his girlie too)
cheers
Great post. Thanks. Maybe we can turn her loose on climate science and its dark statistics mysteries.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/03/tcruparody/
Sue Denim – I wish she would review the climate models, i bet she would find the same or worse!
“[The model] attempts to simulate households, schools, offices, people and their movements, etc.”
Taking into account how little we know about the epidemiology of the virus itself, the “model” introduces a whole additional set of arbitrary parameters. Not a way to achieve usable results. A post-normal “science” in all its ugliness.
Article Summary:
What the actual F#@% have we been doing, using this model?
500,000 deaths in the Imperial world but 30,000 or so in the real world.
Ferguson has £ Billions to a answer for along with the significant and growing number of deaths from people untreated or too frightened to seek treatment for life-threatening, non-Covid diseases.
“that’s not a problem, just run it a lot of times and take the average”
Where have we seen that before? Let me think………
One article I’m not going to drill down into. Still have PTSD from my years in the trenches…
I will just reiterate my previous response here.
The excuse for the model’s non-deterministic behavior is that the model is stochastic. OK then.
If the model is truly stochastic, it should be backed up with reams and reams of data. You can tell if a program is properly stochastic. I have to assume that Sue Denim knows the difference.
Describing a buggy apparently useless model as stochastic is simply brilliant. Don’t they say that a well developed sense of humor is the sign of a great intellect? My hat is off to whoever thought to call that model stochastic.
Considering that everyone is doing their best, there is always the maxim:
“No operation extends with any certainty beyond the first encounter with the main body of the enemy.”
=======
“There is no instance of a nation benefitting from prolonged warfare.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Ironic that the crowd who scolds the rest of us about denying science seem to be the primary advocates and supporters of a methodology that fails basics standards of reproducibility.
From what I understand, the good doctor has generated hugely erroneous studies before. Someone needs to file a class action lawsuit to put him out of business.
Gets very funny with the latest post at “Lockdown Sceptics”
” Ferguson has been carrying on an affair with a married mother-of-two during the lockdown. Talk about breaking the social distancing rules! And the icing on the cake is that the name of his 38 year-old mistress is Antonia Staats! ”
https://lockdownsceptics.org/
Sue Denim is quoted: “Due to bugs, the code can produce very different results given identical inputs. They routinely act as if this is unimportant.”
I am dubious (and I’ve been programming computers for 55+ years). Programs are deterministic — if the machine they run on does not fail, the answers do not differ from run to run on “identical inputs.” (I say this in full knowledge that the origins of Chaos Theory stem from the discovery that “same inputs” may result in different results if the same inputs are “not the same” due to rounding errors — see Edward Lorenz and his study of weather in early 1960s.)
If Ferguson’s model suffers in the same way as did Lorenz’s, then this is old news. The same problem plagues also ALL weather models. If this is the main gripe against Ferguson, then I yawn and move one.
Would someone please help me understand how a software model can output different results from the same inputs? Unless there’s a random number generator in there, it should give exactly the same result for a given input — every time.
The average of bad data and bad models is still bad