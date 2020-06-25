Now crystal clear: the left is weaponizing science for its benefit

It’s Now Clearer Than Ever Before, Science Bends Itself To Fit Left-Wing Politics
From The Daily Caller by Michael Bastasch Contributor June 20, 2020
I don’t know if you heard, but according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), we only have six months left to prevent total climate change disaster.
“This year is the last time we have, if we are not to see a carbon rebound,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol told the Guardian on Thursday in an article with the headline: “World has six months to avert climate crisis, says energy expert.”
Birol continued:
“If emissions rebound, it is very difficult to see how they will be brought down in future. This is why we are urging governments to have sustainable recovery packages.”
I’m old enough to remember when we still had 12 years left to save the planet just two years ago. That dire prediction was just as laughable as what Birol is saying today. The scientific “consensus” we used to hear so much about doesn’t support this alarmist claim at all.
What’s really going on is that Birol is using his cachet as a prominent “expert” to push bogus claims to further his political agenda. Those goals also rather conveniently align with the wishes of Democrats and the liberal media.
We’ve recently seen a lot of this type of weaponizing of science for political purposes. A couple weeks ago, we learned of one of the most egregious examples of this to date.
Late last month, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, the Lancet, published a huge study purporting to find that the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID patients.
To sum it all up, this observational study of 96,000 patients around the world found that treating COVID patients with hydroxychloroquine increased their risk of death by 34 percent, and there was a 137 percent increased risk for heart arrhythmias.
Since President Trump came out as supportive of using hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, the liberal media quickly pounced. The study’s release also conveniently came after the Lancet put out a shockingly unusual editorial statement opposing Trump’s reelection.
“Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics,” the journal editorial board wrote.
All the pieces were in place for the media and medical establishment to set a new narrative — hydroxychloroquine kills! And President Trump is responsible for those deaths.
Amid all the alarm, the World Health Organization and National Institutes of Health temporarily halted clinical trials into hydroxychloroquine. The hype also made it harder for doctors and researchers to recruit volunteers for hydroxy studies.
Given the real world consequences, we have to ask, did anyone in the media or medical community really take the time to read the Lancet’s new bombshell study?
Thankfully, curious reporters at the Guardian (yes, the same Guardian that published the climate drivel I mentioned earlier) did take the time to read it and found what they called “glaring errors” in the study’s data on Australia.
But that wasn’t all — the Guardian found more problems with the data, and then they raised serious questions about the U.S.-based company that provided it.
The Guardian reported:
“[T]he US-based company Surgisphere, whose handful of employees appear to include a science fiction writer and an adult-content model … has so far failed to adequately explain its data or methodology.”
After Surgisphere’s CEO refused to hand over his data to independent investigators, the Lancet, to its credit, withdrew the study. Lancet editor Richard Horton called these revelations “a shocking example of research misconduct in the middle of a global health emergency.”
What’s really shocking is that the Lancet’s crack team of peer-reviewers missed all of this! Hydroxychloroquine was approved by the FDA decades ago, and has a long record of safety. Doctors around the world are also using the drug to treat thousands of COVID patients, mostly reporting positive results.
One has to wonder if the journal’s clear political bias and contempt for President Trump played a role. And if it did, will they and the media lackeys who peddled this study apologize to the patients who may have been denied this potentially life-saving drug?
Unfortunately, the scientific misconduct didn’t end there. After months of telling us the science demanded strict lockdown policies, which meant no large gatherings of any kind were safe, the scientific consensus all of the sudden shifted from pro-social distancing to pro-social justice.
“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” over 1,200 experts wrote in an open letter released in the wake of the protesting, rioting and looting sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd, an African American man, while in the custody of police.
“Protests against systemic racism, which fosters the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on Black communities and also perpetuates police violence, must be supported,” the letter continued.
Apparently, racism is the real public health crisis and the “science” demands that people march (or loot or riot) in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and its radical leftist political goals, which include defunding the police.
Somehow those types of protests are scientifically sound, but according to those same scientists, protesting the crushing lockdown policies of blue state governors is not just dangerous, but evil!
“Those actions not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives,” they wrote.
All this was interesting given the heavy focus in the media on the coronaviruses’ disproportionate impact on minorities, particularly African Americans. Of course, this too was chalked up to racism.
Most notably, the media and the medical class completely dismiss any concerns that weeks of mass protesting in the streets — with many people crowded together and many not wearing masks — will cause a spike in COVID cases.
Meanwhile, these same experts have no problem helping the media hype the rise in coronavirus cases in Trump country. It was also quite amusing to watch the liberal media trip over itself condemning planned Trump campaign rallies as dangerous.
Is it any wonder why American’s trust in the media has plummeted over the last few years? And the scientists, doctors and health experts will soon suffer the same fate if they continue skewing the science for partisan and ideological reasons.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, who’s on the White House COVID task force, lamented the lost faith in science, but he doesn’t blame the scientists, he blames the American people.
“One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias … they just don’t believe science and they don’t believe authority,” Fauci said in a Department of health and Human Services podcast.
“When they see someone up in the White House, which has an air of authority to it, who’s talking about science, that there are some people who just don’t believe that — and that’s unfortunate because, you know, science is truth,” Fauci added.
Is it the “truth” that white supremacy is a public health crisis? Well, scientists said it, so according to Fauci, it must be. And going back to my first point, should we really be worried that we only have six months left to prevent catastrophic global warming? We’re told that’s what the “science” says, and as we know, science is the truth.
People understand that science is a process and as we learn more it can change, but that’s not what we’ve seen play out over the past few weeks. Instead we’ve seen the experts and media figures we’re supposed to trust invoke the word “science” to further their political ends — actual facts and evidence be damned.
“One has to wonder if the journal’s clear political bias and contempt for President Trump played a role. And if it did, will they and the media lackeys who peddled this study apologize to the patients”
Lawsuit?
One doesn’t have to wonder at all. Their political bias definitely played a role and they have no intention of apologizing to anyone. They are in the middle of destroying Western civilization and taking over the world. One does not apologize to the world when one is trying to take it over.
Noble cause corruption. They are after a greater goal, if a few peons die in the process, that’s acceptable to them.
‘…because, you know, science is truth,” Fauci added.’
Is this the same Fauci who proudly boasted of lying to the American public about the efficacy of face masks, putting their health and safety at risk, “for the greater good”?
Any time the ‘greater good’ argument is made, you can bet that it’s not.
While science isn’t necessarily truth, the scientific method can discern truth from belief. Unfortunately, when the scintific truth precludes a political narrative, political bias takes over and the truth looses.
Looks like the Grand Unified Theory of Socialism is Good and Capitalism is Bad has changed from lurching from one Flavor of the Month Issue to the art of Stacking Up Disasters and somehow therein demonstrating that they are all related. The basic problem is stupid people either vote or support Dictators who throw them an occasional bone. Six months left? I think I will stop paying all of the bills and, Yahoo!, go around the world visiting golf resorts. Oh, and start drinking a more costly form of Special Fruit Juice. Too late to stay sane and safe so just go for it!
Regarding “MEDIA HYPOCRISY ALERT: The liberal media praises the thousands of protesters for gathering, but thinks it’s dangerous for President @realDonaldTrump to do the same.”: Unlike the Trump rallyers, the protesters mostly kept 6 feet between themselves and they noticeably wore masks. Also, the Trump rally that was mainly in the news was an indoor one.
I don’t know which demonstrations YOU saw, but those I saw on TV showed people crowded together ( much less than 6 feet), many not wearing masks, and chanting at the top of their lungs. Two weeks later ( or one COVID gestation period) we have spikes in reported COVID cases.
As for the Tulsa rally, I saw plenty of empty seats esp. in upper bleachers. Down near stage it was more crowded. And it involved approximately 10,000 people. I doubt we will see a spike in cases over background levels.
“As for the Tulsa rally, I saw plenty of empty seats esp. in upper bleachers.”
One explanation for why the room wasn’t full is that the Mayor of Tulsa imposed a curfew on Tulsa the night before the rally took place, fearing anarchists were going to come to Tulsa to disrupt the Trump rally, which meant that all the people who had been camped outside the arena for days waiting to get in, had to pack up and leave the area, and others who weren’t there saw what was happening and didn’t know how long the curfew was going to last, and so they all went home and decided to watch it on television.
The Fox News Channel was the only tv outlet that carried the full Trump rally. The other networks were only interested in showing that the arena was not full and did not cover the speeches or anything important. Only what was important to them: Empty seats.
As such, Fox New Channel had 7.7 million viewers for Trump’s rally which is a record number of viewers for a Saturday night on Fox, since they started broadcasting in 1996, and in addition, about 4 million more viewed the event on the internet. So Trump didn’t fill the arena but he set new records on Fox and online.
There was also a bunch of left wing groups who were claiming that they had signed up for tickets with no intention of ever attending, just to prevent people from attending the rally.
Once again, socialists demonstrate that they have no respect for rights or freedoms of people who don’t support them. These are the same people who happily send those they disagree with to gulags and death camps.
Mumbles:
He’s talking about these:
https://tinyurl.com/y8ox26xo
and these:
https://tinyurl.com/yatlyrsc
and probably these:
https://tinyurl.com/y73eqa6u
Clearly everyone is these photos is practicing “Safe Protesting” and/or “Safe Rioting,” as the case may be.
What say you?
” Unlike the Trump rallyers, the protesters mostly kept 6 feet between themselves and they noticeably wore masks. Also, the Trump rally that was mainly in the news was an indoor one.”
I think the Trump rally will be a good test for the Wuhan virus. We need to find out if this kind of activity causes big problems or little problems. Trump has all the names of the attendees so it should be pretty easy to follow up with them and see how or if the Wuhan virus has affected them.
The Wuhan virus is very infectious and is not going away, so we have to learn to live with it for a while and we are right in the middle of learning these lessons now.
I just read an article about new outbreaks in South Korea, and South Korean officials are worried. They say it is a fantasy to think we are going back to normal anytime soon, absent a viable medical treatment or vaccine.
Wear your mask in public.
You mean like these protesters Donald (world)?
https://tinyurl.com/ychffzh2
Or these (U.S.)?
https://tinyurl.com/y97cz8aw
Or these?
https://tinyurl.com/y9bosr4p
Etc.
Don has a long history of making up facts in order to support whatever case he’s pushing today.
One constant with socialists, they actually believe that they are entitled to their own facts.
I’ve seen lots of pictures of both protests and riots, and there was NO six foot distancing and precious few masks.
As to the Trump rally being indoors, so what? It’s a big arena.
“we only have six months left to prevent total climate change disaster”
Manndastic !
Six months left to support these fraudsters,
afterwards, they will vanish and let people enjoy real life.
What happens when meritocracy is abandoned, math no longer matters, science becomes based on feelings and the way things should be? Has it already happened?
How long have they been giving out trophies for participation?
Africa American. problems can only be fixed by the African American community,anybody else involved. will be boiled in oil.
The Democrats are the obstacles to helping the Black Community.
The Democrats want to divide American society. They want to pit one group against another in an effort to gain political power. Their platform is racism, hatred and division.
If the American people manage to vote the Democrats out of power this November then Trump and Senator Tim Scott along with many other Black Republicans will be able to make a huge difference for the Black Community.
But we need to get rid of the Democrat obstructionism which is mainly in the House of Represenatives. Dethrone Nancy Pelosi and it will be smooth sailing for a whole lot of things that will benefit everyone.
The radical Democrats are poison to our society. Their hate and divsion and lies and desire to control everyone’s life should be rejected by all fair-minded, independent people.
That’s not true. The rest of us are being encouraged to send our money and so that those who would rather not work can continue their preferred lifestyle.
“Science” told people to not eat eggs for an entire generation, because eating cholesterol was harmful.
“Science” said ulcers caused by bacteria was a crazy theory pushed by a crank.
“Science” said stick margarine was much better for you than butter.
“Science” said plate tectonics was a crazy theory pushed by a crank.
“Science” thinks a trace atmospheric gas, essential for life as we know it, is the sole control knob for our planet’s climate – perhaps the most complex system “science” has tried (and failed) to model.
“Science” states everything came from nothing
“Science” states life came from non-life
As in all other professions, there are capable scientists and also incompetents who really should have chosen another area of work. When incompetents collude and gain access to gullible politicians and the media, problems begin – on a grand scale, as we currently see.
The Left, a long time ago, recognised that reasoned debate and evidence was not on their side. Hence the long march of corruption through science and in particular academia.
The Left despise free speech for the same reason that the Right welcome it.
‘The science’ is a very convenient crutch for those too lazy to think for themselves and who have adopted a given view or set of views and wish to impose them on others.
I have on several occasions had letters published in a local newspaper about ‘climate change’, supplying real-world data to explain my thinking. The response of one individual in particular has been illuminating. His tactics always include avoiding comment or discussion on data I’ve presented, always referring to ‘the science’, comments aimed at belittling me, and never presenting any arguments based on data to support his empty prattle.
On one occasion, I referred to Professor John R. Christy’s work at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, commenting on his atmospheric temperature measurements versus models.
The response? Apparently I ‘try to justify my nonsense using information from an obscure university in the US bible belt where there are laws about not teaching evolution.’ Annoyingly, the newspaper concerned didn’t print my response to this individual. He got the last word, so giving the readership the impression that he was right.
I am appalled at what’s going on – this is one example of what we’re up against – the debasement of science, enabled by the media and politicians.
Early in the Trump Administration, the travel ban against terrorist-friendly nations was opposed by several science organizations (including AAAS & AMS) because … SCIENCE.
I argued with several science colleagues that this was a politization of these organizations that we would soon regret. And here we are with political advocates writing ridiculous statements that scientists dutifully sign to ‘virtue signal that they are among The Chosen. This is not only sad, it is giving science organizations and scientists a black eye. It will take decades or longer to rehabilitate their reputations. Everyone is worse off because if this.
Science is the systematic search for the truth. You really can’t “weaponize” science, the truth will always come out.
Only if those practicing it are really searching for the truth. Any field is only as good as the people in it. That’s why the left corrupts institutions – so they can use them as appeals to authority.
Yes, but it may take a very long time, e.g. the Dark Ages. If it wasn’t for the monks in monasteries hand copying books the recovery would have taken even longer. Another example is the burning of the Library of Alexandria. We still don’t know how much science was lost there.
But you *can* weaponize the word ‘science’. That is what Mr. Rotter is highlighting. Using claims of scientific authority to mask political motives. You say the truth will eventually come out. But there’s the old adage that a lie will make it halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on. We can’t afford the wait in dangerous times.
Anarchy, in any form, is one form of government being replaced by another.
Regarding the Lancet debacle, they were actually following the money rather than the science.
The hands of frontline medical practitioners have been tied treating Covid19 cases because the drugs that work on the virus work against Big Pharma profits. Computers were employed to produce attack papers overwhelming the growing confidence that HCQ helps patients. A recent paper later on describes how medical science is corrupted to follow the money rather than fight disease.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/hcq-hit-job-by-big-pharma-data-miners/
I truly hate the post-postmodern world.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times …”
It ain’t just science they’re weaponizing.
Two weeks after the riots started, many blue states are seeing a big increase in cases, especially amongst the young.
Instead of blaming the riots, the usual suspects are declaring that this increase is the result of the easing of the lock down rules. The only solution is to go back to full lockdown, for everyone except the rioters.
PS: While racism does exist (and it exists in every demographic group), there is no such thing as “systemic racism”. Every so called discrepancy between blacks and other groups can be explained by non-race based statistics.
It really is sad that people don’t trust scientists anymore. Oh, by the way, should we wear masks?