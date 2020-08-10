Florida current is weaker now than at any point in the past century

WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION
A key component of the Gulf Stream has markedly slowed over the past century–that’s the conclusion of a new research paper in Nature Communications published on August 7. The study develops a method of tracking the strength of near-shore ocean currents using measurements made at the coast, offering the potential to reduce one of the biggest uncertainties related to observations of climate change over the past century.
“In the ocean, almost everything is connected,” said Christopher Piecuch, an assistant scientist in the Physical Oceanography Department at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and author of the study. “We can use those connections to look at things in the past or far from shore, giving us a more complete view of the ocean and how it changes across space and time.”
Piecuch, who specializes in coastal and regional sea level change, used a connection between coastal sea level and the strength of near-shore currents to trace the evolution of the Florida Current, which forms the beginning of the Gulf Stream. The Gulf Stream flows north along the Southeast Atlantic Coast of the United States and eventually east into the North Atlantic Ocean, carrying heat, salt, momentum, and other properties that influence Earth’s climate. Because nearly continuous records of sea level stretch back more than a century along Florida’s Atlantic Coast and in some parts of the Caribbean, he was able to use mathematical models and simple physics to extend the reach of direct measurements of the Gulf Stream to conclude that it has weakened steadily and is weaker now than at any other point in the past 110 years.
One of the biggest uncertainties in climate models is the behavior of ocean currents either leading to or responding to changes in Earth’s climate. Of these, one of the most important is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, which is a large system or “conveyor belt” of ocean currents in the Atlantic that includes the Gulf Stream and that helps regulate global climate. Piecuch’s analysis agrees with relationships seen in models between the deeper branches of the AMOC and the Gulf Stream, and it corroborates studies suggesting that the deeper branches of AMOC have slowed in recent years. His method also offers the potential to monitor ocean currents like the Gulf Stream from the coast, complementing existing but difficult-to-maintain moored instruments and expensive research cruises.
“If we can monitor something over the horizon by making measurements from shore, then that’s a win for science and potentially for society,” said Piecuch.
Key Takeaways
The Florida Current, which forms the start of the Gulf Stream, has slowed over the past century and is the slowest it has been at any point in the past 110 years.
Historical analysis of the current was made using sea level records from Florida and the Caribbean.
Slowing of the Florida Current relates to the strength of the Gulf Stream and the much broader system of currents known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) that helps regulate global climate.
Understanding past changes in ocean currents helps reduce one of the biggest uncertainties in observations of climate change over the past century.
13 thoughts on “Florida current is weaker now than at any point in the past century”
1) I’d love to see more on how they connect sea levels on shore with the speed of this current, excluding everything else that can impact sea levels.
2) Have they adjusted sea level for changes in land level?
3) Why do they assume that the changes in the current are unique and haven’t happened before?
The full article is posted, see for yourself. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17761-w
This would be more interesting if Woods Hole (and Scripps) did not have a shameful history of promoting the AGW myth.
Promoting “everything’s great” has no benefit for them.
What? . . . an article without reference to CO2-induced global warming? How refreshing.
They should have actual readings of current velocity for at least the last 90 years. How does the model compare ? What are the numbers ? How big are the error bars ? How much slower is it now than a century ago ? The article is pretty lacking in the scientific journalism department.
“The Florida Current, which forms the start of the Gulf Stream”
This must be a journalist’s interpretation?
If the Florida current (Gulf stream) is weaker by any significance, would not western Europe cool some? Inquiring minds want to know.
MarkW’s comment is spot on relative to seal level rise from gages. However, there is another factor that explains most of the cause for an actual current speed drop. It has been observed that whatever the cause, if global temperature rises, most of the increase is at higher latitudes (2 to 3 times that near the tropics). The temperature difference between lower and higher latitudes is the driving force (cause of surface wind speed) for the near surface current, and thus the AMOC. The temperature rise from the recovery from the little ice age plus any small human contribution is thus a likely reason for a slowdown, and this would level off if the temperature flattened, and current would speed up if the temperature dropped.
“…use mathematical models and simple physics…”
He still doesn’t get it, does he.
“One of the biggest uncertainties”…”use mathematical models and simple physics…”
..if it was so damn simple…he wouldn’t be the first to do it
“In the ocean, almost everything is connected. We can use those connections to look at things in the past or far from shore, giving us a more complete view of the ocean and how it changes across space and time.”
Except it is not mathematically sound – we would need a complete snapshot of the present. As it is, the best we can do is to play a time-reversed video of homogenized data. Make no mistake, homogenized data can look very real.
” The data are modeled as corrupt, imperfect versions of the processes. Bayes’ rule is used to invert the model equations, and solutions are generated using numerical methods. The model equations are coupled, so that information is shared across space, time, and processes, which allows data gaps to be filled and unobserved processes to be estimated. The solution is fully probabilistic, and comprises thousands of ensemble members, each an equally likely history of transport that is consistent with the data and model equations.” Yup, Just as I suspected, someone playing with a computer model and fiddling with parameters. Garbage in garbage out.