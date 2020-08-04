NPR: “Mounting Evidence” Suggests #COVID19 Not As Deadly as Thought.

An NPR report suggests the global response to COVID-19 may have been based on a flawed assumption about the volatility of COVID19. We already know that the model used to initially predict infection and death rates was completely flawed, and now discredited, along with the modeler Neil Ferguson of London’s Imperial College.
Back in 2005, Ferguson claimed up to 200 million might die from the Avian flu, but in reality, only about 100 did. In March 2020, Ferguson was queried by The New York Times with the question: “what the best-case scenario was for the US during the COVID pandemic?”
“About 1.1 million deaths,” he said. So far, as of this writing, 154,471 deaths have been recorded according to the CDC.
Ferguson’s model numbers overreached reality by about a factor of ten.
From the report: (bold mine)
Mounting evidence suggests the coronavirus is more common and less deadly than it first appeared.
The evidence comes from tests that detect antibodies to the coronavirus in a person’s blood rather than the virus itself.
The tests are finding large numbers of people in the US who were infected but never became seriously ill. And when these mild infections are included in coronavirus statistics, the virus appears less dangerous.
“The current best estimates for the infection fatality risk are between 0.5% and 1%,” says Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
That’s in contrast with death rates of 5% or more based on calculations that included only people who got sick enough to be diagnosed with tests that detect the presence of virus in a person’s body.
Basically, the “nanny state” politicians decided to shut down the global economy to protect people from a contagious virus that has resulted in no symptoms or mild symptoms for up to 90 percent of the people who contracted it.
This will eventually go down as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, scientific and political blunders of the 21st century. The so-called “climate emergency” is a close second.
27 thoughts on “NPR: “Mounting Evidence” Suggests #COVID19 Not As Deadly as Thought.”
I’m not a doctor or any kind of medical wizard but I figured this out 4 months ago. 🤷♂️
So did many of us.
What’s the next emergency? Invaders from outer space?
Why, you space alien denier you!
“To serve man”.
It’s hard to say, but when Trump is re-elected, the Progressive/Socialist/Marxist left will definitely invent some fake crisis in order to try and prevent him from succeeding. It’s telling how afraid the left is of Trump succeeding. It can only be because they know that if he was unfettered, his policy direction would be too successful and beneficial for them to overcome with their regressive policies, hypocritical virtue signaling and disingenuous rhetoric. Although I have to admit that these tactics have worked far better then they should.
Dear Mr. Watts,
The May 28th report by Jon Hamilton of NPR that you cite has, of course, been fully ignored by NPR and its crack investigative reporters.
As of today, NPR continues in full SCARE MODE having spent the last two months assuring its listeners that COVID-19 remains virulent, deadly and that we’re all going to die unless the entire population is ordered to wear a mask.
Meanwhile, outside NPR-ville and the media world:
https://i1.wp.com/wmbriggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/us_weeklyalldead.part_.png?w=1200&ssl=1
I thought Fauci said it would be over 2 million in the USA? But if you own a paten on the cure……..
I don’t know but whatever model they gave trump on 5th May was pretty good
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-05/us-coronavirus-death-toll-predicted-to-overtake-trump-estimate/12214448
That isn’t bad given how far back it was.
Meyer
Your evidence that Fauci has rights to a patent for a COVID-19 cure?
The COVID19 mortality rate has been reduced by 85% simply by not using ventilators. Very medically-scientific.
Remove the nursing home deaths and ….yawn
The same thing happens every year with the flu in nursing homes, and (nearly) every year they write a report on how to avoid it next time…… Flu just ain’t newsworthy/scary enough. Novel “let’s not call it flu” was just what the socialist globalist spin doctors ordered.
Latest not at all scary England/Wales stats.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending24july2020
Unlike the Climate Emergency, The Corona Virus will cease to be an issue on November 3.
This is probably based on the study by Prof. John Ioannidis:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.13.20101253v3
He estimates the infection fatality rate for ages <70 at ~0.05%
He uses a huge number of seroprevalence studies.
Anthony,
Thank you so much for all you do in maintaining the most interesting and educational site on the Internet! As the US approaches Herd Immunity Threshold in the coming weeks we need to remain cognizant that not only was our economy crippled unnecessarily, but thousands were killed by the partisan political actions and the poor judgements by our leaders! Sadly, even President Trump was pulled into the over-reaction by the so-called experts who appear to have had either a political or a financial stake in this insanity!
More than a mere blunder, the decisions made by some put politics over saving lives which should be called what it is: murder! The reaction of some to the HCQ non-controversy is astonishing; anyone who tried to suppress it’s use after over fifty years of efficacy needs to called out for the blood on their hands. In the same manner the idiots that pushed infected patients into nursing homes should be charged with man slaughter at the very least; what they did violates every tenet of epidemiology!
The problem in Canada now is getting labour. Trudeau’s 2k/month scheme (basically as much as 35 hour week at minimum wage) allows workers to earn another 1k, which gets you well over what you would get at minimum wage. So going back to work is a pay cut for many. And the stupid bugger has now extended the scheme till Oct with the provision that those who refuse to work can now be fired. However, you just have to claim a ‘vulnerable’ granny to fight this.
Since Neil Ferguson always appears to make predictions of catastrope he is like a “Jean Dixon” who was almost never correct, except partially so once in a while. He is a little more correct in this instance than he usually is, but policy makers decided to completely accept the worst of his prescriptions and ignored all else.
It’s just as bad, if not worse, in the UK. “Pillar 4” of the UK’s testing program(me) is supposedly a random sample, to determine how many infected people do not become confirmed cases. But here’s their latest report:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/bulletins/coronaviruscovid19infectionsurveypilot/31july2020
Why would reporting the results of a large random sample require “exploratory modelling” as they claim?
Because they need to “adjust” the real numbers to conform to the outcome that they want.
It looks like herd immunity kick in with a mortality rate for a predominate European heritage country is .05% or about 500 per million. You don’t need to be a modeler to take the US population and multiply it by .0005 X 330,052,960 = 165,026 deaths. The US will exceeded that because how poorly the Dimms handled elder care faculties. Now how other populations handle it is an open question, it looks like at this point and time Asians countries will have a lower death rate per million.
According to the CDC —
<>
Source: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Therefore, a person does not actually have to have COVID-19 or die to because of COVID-19 to count as a COVID-19 death. If you really believe that over 150,000 Americans died because of COVID-19, then I pity you.
Another “conspiracy theory” turns true. The infuriating part is the Left was/is willing to crater the world’s largest economy on the chance it could hurt Trump’s reelection. Another effort to denigrate Trump that turns around and bites them on the ass. We need Trump reelected to reinvigorate our attack on AGW which was manufactured to have the same effect on the West’s economy but at a slower rate.
Thank you, Anthony, for listening to NPR so I don’t have to.
It seems more and more as if the US, through its dubious ‘news’ agencies, has been participating in a fashionable panic about this curious virus from Wuhan, with conspicuous virtue-signaling by competitive More-Precautions-than Thou posturing.
The low probability of serious harm to anyone under 55 who contracts it, plus the common-sense precautions of indoor masking and distancing, make the agonized back-biting by citizen extremists against those noncompliant with their extreme diktats quite an obnoxious feature of daily urban life. Not to mention the random excesses of politicians, ignorant of science but far too willing to adopt one or another ‘scientist’ as unquestionable Authority, in their diktats of business closures and placement of patients in rest homes.
Let’s hope the fashion switches to some more practical stimulus, such as saving for old age or skepticism of collective herd behavior.
It is staggering how uninfectious this virus is. Months into it and my mother, who has daily care, one of whom works in a supermarket, and is 87, is doing perfectly well. If it was any where near as bad as they said, she would have contracted it.
It is BS.
Will the lockdowns be a blunder? Depends upon who wins in November.