“World War Zero”: Former Republican Governors Demand Action on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Former Republican governors John Kasich and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and former Secretary of State John Kerry have teamed up to create “World War Zero”, an initiative aimed at driving conservative interest in climate action.

It’s Time for American Leaders to Wake Up to the Threat of Climate Change for the Good of the Planet and Business

BY JOHN R. KASICH AUGUST 3, 2020 11:55 AM EDT

Kasich was the governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019.

…

If we could have seen the pandemic coming and had the power to prevent it, of course, we would have. If we had that power but sat on our hands as millions became sick and died, that inaction would be unforgivable.

There is another problem that we know is coming, that we have the power to address, and yet which we continually do too little—or often nothing—to tackle. I’m talking about climate change.

…

I joined with former Secretary of State John Kerry and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger behind an effort called “World War Zero” to help bring together a group of unlikely allies – Democrats, Republicans and independents, scientists, military leaders, business leaders, diplomats, entertainers, and ordinary people from all walks of life – to mobilize, speak up, and tackle climate change together. And to find new ways of helping people appreciate the need to address the problem.

Seeing the economic benefits of renewable energy investments at a time of a global recession might not be an angle that first comes to mind. But tough problems merit different approaches and demand that we take advantage of the opportunities when they arise—like now.

…