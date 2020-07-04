Yale: 28% of US Covid-19 Deaths Being Misdiagnosed

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
There is a significant unaccounted for spike in excess US deaths this year, deaths which have not been attributed to Covid-19. Yale researchers believe a lot of the deaths are misdiagnosed Covid.
Yale Study Suggests COVID Death Toll In US Has Been “Substantially Undercounted”
by Tyler Durden Sat, 07/04/2020 – 19:55
A new study from Yale University published in JAMA Internal Medicine seems to suggest that the number of U.S. deaths that have occurred as a result of the coronavirus have been “substantially undercounted”.
Recall, we have recently published two studies suggesting that the infection rates of Covid-19 were substantially higher months ago than many people thought. A Penn State study found that the initial infection rate may have been 80 times quicker than we first thought and a Stanford study showed that the media case fatality rate for those under 70 years old could be as low as 0.04%.
The new Yale study took data from the National Center for Health Statistics and compared the number of excess U.S. deaths from any causes with the reported number of weekly deaths from Covid-19 during the period of March 1 to May 30, according to CNBC. Those numbers were then compared to the year prior.
“The 781,000 total deaths in the United States in the three months through May 30 were about 122,300, or nearly 19% higher, than what would normally be expected, according to the researchers. Of the 122,300 excess deaths, 95,235 were attributed to Covid-19, they said. Most of the rest of the excess deaths, researchers said, were likely related to or directly caused by the coronavirus.“
Read more: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/yale-study-suggests-covid-death-toll-us-has-been-substantially-undercounted
The abstract of the study;
July 1, 2020
Estimation of Excess Deaths Associated With the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States, March to May 2020
Daniel M. Weinberger, PhD1; Jenny Chen, BS2; Ted Cohen, MD, DPH1; et al
Key Points
Question Did more all-cause deaths occur during the first months of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States compared with the same months during previous years?
Findings In this cohort study, the number of deaths due to any cause increased by approximately 122 000 from March 1 to May 30, 2020, which is 28% higher than the reported number of COVID-19 deaths.
Meaning Official tallies of deaths due to COVID-19 underestimate the full increase in deaths associated with the pandemic in many states.Abstract
Importance Efforts to track the severity and public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States have been hampered by state-level differences in diagnostic test availability, differing strategies for prioritization of individuals for testing, and delays between testing and reporting. Evaluating unexplained increases in deaths due to all causes or attributed to nonspecific outcomes, such as pneumonia and influenza, can provide a more complete picture of the burden of COVID-19.
Objective To estimate the burden of all deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States from March to May 2020.
Design, Setting, and Population This observational study evaluated the numbers of US deaths from any cause and deaths from pneumonia, influenza, and/or COVID-19 from March 1 through May 30, 2020, using public data of the entire US population from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). These numbers were compared with those from the same period of previous years. All data analyzed were accessed on June 12, 2020.
Main Outcomes and Measures Increases in weekly deaths due to any cause or deaths due to pneumonia/influenza/COVID-19 above a baseline, which was adjusted for time of year, influenza activity, and reporting delays. These estimates were compared with reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 and with testing data.
Results There were approximately 781 000 total deaths in the United States from March 1 to May 30, 2020, representing 122 300 (95% prediction interval, 116 800-127 000) more deaths than would typically be expected at that time of year. There were 95 235 reported deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 from March 1 to May 30, 2020. The number of excess all-cause deaths was 28% higher than the official tally of COVID-19–reported deaths during that period. In several states, these deaths occurred before increases in the availability of COVID-19 diagnostic tests and were not counted in official COVID-19 death records. There was substantial variability between states in the difference between official COVID-19 deaths and the estimated burden of excess deaths.
Conclusions and Relevance Excess deaths provide an estimate of the full COVID-19 burden and indicate that official tallies likely undercount deaths due to the virus. The mortality burden and the completeness of the tallies vary markedly between states.
Before you dismiss this as alarmism, Lord Monckton came to a similar conclusion in April, with his analysis of UK excess deaths.
Respiratory distress is not the only way Covid-19 can kill people. In some cases it causes extreme blood clotting disorders, leading to strokes and heart failure, which likely creates confusion in some cases about the true cause of death. Canadian actor Nick Cordero survived Covid, but his leg was amputated because doctors couldn’t control Covid related blood clotting in his extremities.
Thankfully recent confirmation of the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine provides renewed hope we can bring this awful disease under control.
[Addendum from Charles]
Eric missed this very very important sentence found in the limitations section:
The number of excess deaths reported herein could reflect increases in rates of death directly caused by the virus, increases indirectly related to the pandemic response (eg, due to avoidance of health care), as well as declines in certain causes (eg, deaths due to motor vehicle collisions or triggered by air pollution). Further work is needed to determine the relative importance of these different forces on the overall estimates
of excess deaths.
In simpler terms, with all elective surgery cancelled for months, the delays in heart valve surgery, stent surgery, cancer surgery etc., might be the cause of the increase in deaths and they haven’t a clue if that’s the case or not.
25 thoughts on “Yale: 28% of US Covid-19 Deaths Being Misdiagnosed”
I’m reminded of Donald Rumsfield:
“There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don’t know we don’t know.“
“With all elective surgery cancelled for months, the delays in heart valve surgery, stent surgery, cancer surgery etc., might be the cause of the increase in deaths” And those who should know, DO KNOW that COVID “cases” ARE inflated, and the way it’s done, and why!
Oh no ! It’s worse than we previously thought ! ( Where have I heard that before ? )
So the key of this paper’s conclusion seems to be the spurious assumption that 2019 was for some undeclared reason the “normal” year against which all excess deaths should be calculated.
Maybe the fact that 2019 was an unusually low flu year and that the flu season is still active in March may be part of their problem.
The blatantly false assumption that any one arbitrarily chosen year can be taken as the reference for “normal” should have been picked up instantly by any peer reviewer.
Sadly, all science seems to be driven by headline grabbing attention seekers and funding grafters these days.
Someone doesn’t understand statistics. Comparing one year’s excess death to the mean for the annual excess deaths, which is likely a noisy year-to-year measure, doesn’t inform us very much of whether any one year is an outlier. That is why Variance (or standard deviation) is so important.
If I have a class of 20 students and I give an exam and the mean score for the class is 85 of out 100 possible points tells me nothing really without the variance as well in considering any one student’s performance. Was the variance 2 points or 20 points? If I told you all the students got exactly 85 and that was also the mean (average), you immediately know either I wrote a poor test or all the students cheated and got the same question(s) wrong.
I think it was just a bad flu year.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Notice that they are listing anyone with Covid-19 and influenza or pneumonia as a coronavirus death. Flu deaths alone are only 6,479 since February but should be around 15,000-30,000. Any excess deaths not accounted for are probably flu deaths from those that couldn’t get into the hospital or chose not to due to this coronavirus madness.
I think the first sentence needs revision. It says:
“Yale researchers believe a lot of the deaths are misdiagnosed Covid.”
I don’t think that’s what you meant. I think it should say:
“Yale researchers believe a lot of Covid deaths are misdiagnosed as being due to other causes.”
That said, I agree with Charles, that it is easy to come of with long lists of other factors which could plausibly affect the death rate. Some of them are indirectly caused by Covid, and others completely unrelated. So I’d take the study’s conclusion with a dose of salt.
Oops.
s/first sentence/second sentence/
I’d say excess death is hard one to tell. We have less infectious and vehicle deaths and more from other causes. Stress is certainly one.
“In simpler terms, with all elective surgery cancelled for months, the delays in heart valve surgery, stent surgery, cancer surgery etc….”
Cancer surgery is elective? When my bladder cancer returned (it hasn’t in almost 3 years), it was important to deal with as soon as possible to prevent it from growing through the bladder wall and entering the blood stream. Had (past tense} a friend that ignored blood in the urine (and a bladder cancer diagnosis) and quite rapidly died from blood cancer.
“Elective” is anything that can be scheduled – i.e., you weren’t just wheeled into the ER or trauma center.
Charles didn’t quite go far enough, either. Excess death rates are going to be elevated for quite a while; I’m figuring at least for the entire year, and possibly next year.
The US has the best health care system in the world, but we don’t have doctors, surgeons, and other specialists just laying around idle, either. Even past residency (the most grueling part of becoming a full-fledged doctor), the typical professional is doing fifty or sixty hours a week. With them actually being idled by this hysteria, a large backlog of procedures is growing by the day.
We are seeing what the “Green Revolution” will do to us – and we are also going to see what a “National Health Care System” will do to us.
One can hope that enough people pay attention.
Interestingly enough, the excess deaths are now negative.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Look at percent of expected deaths. A value of 100 means the expected number relative to prior years. This was above 100 for a while and recently has dropped well below 100. This tells me that most of the China virus fatalities were people at EOL anyway.
The UK excess deaths are back at expected averages as of mid June.
An unaccounted factor In the all cause death statistics is that people experiencing what in other years lull have been routine and survivable health issues were denied access to care or out of COVID fear delayed treatment. We now see our critical care wards filled with these patients, people who could have avoided achealth crisis if there had been normal access to care over the last 4 months
It will probably end up an average year when all is said and done.
“…they haven’t a clue if that’s the case or not.”
It’s blatantly clear to me that “they” don’t have a clue as to the actual, real world, numbers of deaths FROM COVID-19. None what so ever. Every death is being attributed to COVID-19, one case in Australia was attributed to COVID-19 but actually turned out not to be the case.
Don’t forget that George Floyd in Minneapolis was counted as a COVID-19 death. He tested positive at autopsy.
Some of the deaths are of older persons with co-morbidity who would have died in a few weeks or months anyway. So conclusions cannot be drawn so fast.
This study is trying to attribute almost 100% of the excess deaths of the period starting march 1st to COVID-19. This is clearly an exaggeration.
Usually, at most 70% of the excess deaths can be attributed to the main epidemic at any given time of the year. That is because, when an epidemic strikes and hospitals are overwhelmed, all other indicators (emergency admission, cancer tests, kidney tests, etc) drop under the normal during these periods.
In the US there were 122 300 excess deaths, during this period, thus, there are about 85 000 of them that can be attributed to COVID-19.
So, unless the people that made the study consider that having fewer cancer tests saves lives, they should consider their calculations.
Covid 19 – 30x as bad as flu in 4 months in California.
An article Feb 1st 2020 on how scary the Flu season was in California.
https://patch.com/california/studiocity/double-barreled-flu-season-slams-california-deadliest-week
They had 211 deaths from flu since the start in October, 2019 – 4 months.
They have now had 6,331 Covid 19 deaths (Worldometers July 4th, 2020) since the start of Covid 19 in March, 2020 – 4 months – 30x flu and it keeps on going at about 60 deaths a day for the last month without much sign of going down soon.
This is not a hoax, it is not a lie, it is not insanity to lockdown, it is not a conspiracy.
Overall hospitalizations for laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in California have declined from 3.2 per 100,000 population at their peak on April 18 to .6 last week. Are people dying at home in greater numbers?
Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19-Associated Hospitalizations
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/covidnet/COVID19_3.html
(See: “Display by Weekly Rate” and “Surveillance Area, California)
Spain just announced since June 1 their hospitalization rate has dropped from 25% to 8% and the asymptomatic rate is 60%. The average age has also dropped to 50.
Looks to me if you fall into the susceptible group CV19 is an unmitigated disaster, but if you are a healthy individual it is in a lot of cases a bad cold at worst. This disease is like none other we have encountered. It says a lot about adopting healthy lifestyle choices and consequences of not doing so.
For many allowing yourself to become obese or years of inactivity was an early death sentence. The same holds for the elderly with the consequences of aging. Unfortunately it took months to really get to know how CV19 works. We now know and it is time to get back to living. It isn’t going away but we can cope.
As far as therapeutic treatments go, I’m far from accepting HCQ as efficacious for COVID-19 progressing to a severe case. The use of dexamethasone treatment for serious COVID-19 patients with ARDS though likely has considerable merit to continue its use and study.
As far as actor Nick Cordero’s case goes, I’d guess he has an inherited genetic blood clotting issue or something similar going on for his particular case.
For example my genetic profiling from 23&me tells me I’m at slight risk for thrombophilia with a variant genotype at what they call the F2 allele
“Hereditary Thrombophilia
Hereditary thrombophilia is a predisposition to developing harmful blood clots. These harmful blood clots most commonly form in the legs and can travel to the lungs. This test includes the two most common variants linked to hereditary thrombophilia.”
According to my report from 23&me, I have one variant (that is, I’m heterozygous on 1 of my two parental copies carries a snip) of a mutation on one of my prothrombin gene, a G to A nucleotide substitution (single nucleotide polmorphism, snip) at position 20210 that slightly elevates my risk of clotting.
Now I have no idea what Mr Cordero’s situation is regarding predisposing risk factors, but think its a pretty safe guess to think there may be one for him given his age and the severity of clotting issues he was reported to have in the disease.
While the claim of surging cases is believable because of more tests, the claim of surging deaths is not supported by increased hospitalizations which would should logically precede them.
CDC’s Covid-network of 14 states shows a steady decline in hospitalizations since the disease peak in April to the week of June 27 (last week). Click on “overall” in the interactive map. Overall, during that time, U.S. hospitalizations have declined from 10.5 to 2.5 per 100,000.
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/covidnet/COVID19_3.html
Datat from these “Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19-Associated Hospitalizations” should be more reliable than any claims about death rates. “CARES” money is distributed to proven coronavirus hot spots, and hospitals must be especially vigilant about nosocomial spread within their premises. Their incentive would be to estimate high on both hospitalizations AND deaths.
“Excess deaths” has always seemed liked fertile ground for fictional extrapolations unlike the hard data of actual admissions to hospitals.
Media subscribe to the “Why let a perfectly good crisis go to waste?” mindset. So too, it seems, JAMA.
Let’s be honest.
There have been many deaths caused by ChiCom 19.
There have been many deaths caused by Lockdown.
My guess is that the latter will eventually be seen to be even more than the former.
The number of excess deaths reported seems very likely to have been caused by increases in the rates of death directly caused by the exaggerated lockdown responding to covid-19 virus, which have prevented many treatments and surgical procedures. These deaths are directly related to the chaotic pandemic response. The number of under-diagnosed covid-19 deaths is probably balance by the over-diagnosed deaths due to covid-19 which have been required to justify the chaotic lockdown measures.
The general covid-19 political response is best described as “Don’t just sit there, Panic!”