Aussie Covid-19 Lockdown Chaos

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
How not to run a Covid-19 lockdown; The Victorian Government has responded to a sudden winter surge in Covid-19 cases with a rushed hard lockdown, which has left vulnerable people living in government subsidised housing short of food.
‘It’s horrific’: Residents of Melbourne’s locked-down towers are struggling to receive essential supplies
Residents in Melbourne’s nine locked-down public housing towers have told SBS News they are struggling to receive essential supplies as they adapt to an initial five-day lockdown without warning.
On day three of the public housing estate lockdown, single mother Amina, who does not want to be identified by her full name, said she reached breaking point.
“I don’t think I can handle it anymore,” she told SBS News.
“I am frustrated and angry. I wasn’t prepared at all.”
“They [the children] want fresh milk. They want toast. They want a normal life.”
She said the kids have been living off meals of Weet-Bix breakfast cereal – without milk.
“I can’t keep them fed anymore … I don’t know how to explain. I didn’t expect this.”
The Victorian Covid outbreak comes in the wake of accusations of utter incompetence in managing Covid quarantines, including allegations quarantine facility security guards were having sex with people they were meant to be isolating.
Security guards ‘who had SEX’ with quarantined travellers inside five-star hotels in Melbourne will be replaced by flight attendants – as Victoria grapples with COVID-19 second wave
By JACKSON BARRON FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA
PUBLISHED: 02:38 AEST, 6 July 2020 | UPDATED: 02:44 AEST, 6 July 2020
Security guards are set to be replaced by airline staff in Melbourne‘s quarantine hotels after a sex scandal was linked to Victoria’s second coronavirus wave.
A job advertisement posted by the Department of Justice on Qantas‘ internal job is calling on airline staff to take over from trained security guards who were tasked with enforcing mandatory 14-day quarantine for returned travellers.
Claims that guards were sexually active with guests in isolation are being investigated as part of a probe into the state’s bungled quarantine program.
Did I mention Covid-19 testing in Victoria is totally voluntary, even for people in quarantine who recently returned from Covid hotspots, and a lot of people refused to be tested?
It is difficult to imagine what else the Victorian government could get wrong, but I am confident they will continue to explore novel ways to bungle their Covid response.
9 thoughts on “Aussie Covid-19 Lockdown Chaos”
The panicdemic continues apace.
The MEDIA continues to report the fake pandemic apace. Reality is very different.
It’s a global dim-panic.
The Victorian Premiere is not nicknamed Comrade Dan for nothing.
The State of Victoria imposed the strictest COVID-19 restrictions but somehow managed to be the “worst” state for infection figures. Is that because of more testing or just flat out blatant stupidity. I err on the latter IMO!
I feel your pain. This is the third day that my shipper hasn’t delivered any of the Krug 2004…
The Honourable Linda Dessau AC
“It is difficult to imagine what else the Victorian government could get wrong”
You have a lot wrong in just this short post. The general lockdown is not responsible for food issues in the towers; it hasn’t even started yet. There is a specific lockdown in the towers due to a sudden large number of infections in those particular buildings. The Government has supply arrangements; they may not give everyone exactly what they want, but getting sick from covid is not a great alternative.
There were difficulties with supervised quarantine, but at least they did it, requiring it for all people coming from overseas.. Places like UK and USA just relied on an honour system. The fact is that a state government can’t just whistle up an army of trained quarantine supervisors i government employment.
It’s true they can’t force people to be tested – do you think that people should be forced? How? Thrown to the ground with a swab thrust up their nose?
The fact is that Australia, and Victoria in particular, have done very well by acting very promptly in the face of infection. Victoria has had a total of 2660 cases, and 22 deaths. Tennessee, say, which has about the same population, has 51636 cases and 645 deaths. The current lockdown is in response to a sudden rise, with a total of 191 cases today. Tennessee has been getting about 1500 cases per day. I think Victoria has been doing something right.
ps You can see times series of cases and deaths for various countries and states here. Here is the plot of cases for Victoria.
Not really a ‘winter surge’ – much more of an ‘Aboriginal Deaths in Custody (BLM) protest surge’.
Notice how the weather and the 10 000 strong protest (a couple of weeks ago) are not being blamed by the Media and Political classes – but Ramadan Feasting (code for Muslims) and high density low cost housing (code for the Poor) are being blamed.