Bushfire Royal Commission: Climate Change has “Gone Nuclear”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former Queensland fire chief Lee Johnson arguing for militarisation of the fire service, to deal with the climate apocalypse. But as the picture above shows, there may be another explanation for bushfire problems in Queensland.
‘Climate change war’ demands national, military-style response: Ex-fire chiefs
By Mike Foley
July 6, 2020 — 5.45pm
Australia is fighting a climate war as well as battling more natural disasters, which demands a military-style, co-ordinated national response, the bushfire and natural disaster royal commission has heard.
Former Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Lee Johnson fronted the royal commission on Monday, saying “we’re confronted with a locality of battles in a greater climate change war”.
He said state and federal emergency agencies need help from the Commonwealth to develop military-style capabilities in “communications, intelligence, surveillance and support”.
“Following Tropical Cyclone Larry in 2006 I realised that emergency services needed to operate in a more military-like fashion,” Mr Johnson said. “This is where the federal government can support with experts and probably what’s missing is some kind of national command college.”
…
Mr Mullins said the climate change enemy had “gone nuclear”, which required a “step change in how we coordinate the insufficient resources we have to deal with this threat”.
Mr Mullins said the climate change enemy had "gone nuclear", which required a "step change in how we coordinate the insufficient resources we have to deal with this threat".
Other fire experts take a different view, dismissing the climate change argument, saying uncomfortable things about Australia’s recent bushfires being the government’s fault for failing to properly maintain government owned forests.
The following is an interview with renowned former CSIRO fire expert Phil Cheney from January this year. His view, the fires were “the inevitable result of the government abrogating its responsibility to manage public lands”.
In the interview Cheney explains decades of failure to manage forests, including a failure to implement prescribed burns recommended by the 2009 Bushfire Royal Commission. Cheney also slams local district council red tape, which prevents landowners from conducting controlled burns or tree removal on their own properties.
The militarisation idea, if implemented, would have to be handled very carefully.
Australian rural fire services rely heavily on unpaid but highly experienced volunteers, who when they are not fighting fires have normal day jobs; farmers, shop workers, mechanics, financial advisers, doctors. Established professional people, in many case business owners, who are there because they want to protect their homes and keep their families and communities safe.
I suspect if some inexperienced fresh faced graduate from a newly militarised fire service academy showed up and started ordering them about, I doubt many of them would put up with it for long.
Update (EW): Clarified that the “tinderbox” picture above was taken in the state of Queensland. Lee Johnson is a former fire chief of Queensland.
3 thoughts on “Bushfire Royal Commission: Climate Change has “Gone Nuclear””
Many forests around the world evolved because of a firescape ecology. The forest is supposed to burn sooner or later. That is natural. What is unnatural is allowing forest fuels to accumulate to the point where one spark is capable of setting off a major conflagration and then whining and complaining about it. Not doing something about the accumulation of the fuels is the real crime.
Sounds like former fire chief Lee Johnson knows absolutely nothing about anything, and how he ever got to be a fire chief is beyond the pale. Most fire fighters know that allowing fuels to accumulate and then blaming it on climate change is an ignorant excuse used by no nothings to whine and complain about other things like climate change, which has absolutely nothing to do with it. Sooner or later, it will dry out for a few weeks and then catch fire. Much of it is arson anyway. Actually, the real arsonists are the people making the Gov’t policy like no nothing former fire chief Lee Johnson.
There are two good options: one is to burn the ground litter everywhere about every 10 years. Hopefully, there will be no bad fires when the litter has not been burnt for 9 years.
The other is to burn the litter every 3 or 4 years but only around settlements and along access roads. This needs far fewer people to do the burning, and should be easily possible with the volunteers available. The rest of the ‘forest’ can be let go, and if it burns, then not to worry, it will not kill people or stock. Just let lightning, and arson set off the fires on a random basis.
The third option is the worst, hamstring all the farmers and landowners so that very little is done in the way of clearing, and then blame the Prime Minister when it all goes pear shaped. Note that Morrison was very unjustly blamed in the bush fire season. Responsibility for the National Forests and similar areas is totally the responsibility of the States. There was no reason why he should be blamed for taking a holiday.
This leads me to the view that if the PM and Commonwealth Government are to be blamed for the outcome of bush fire disaster, then the responsibility for these lands should be given by the States to the Commonwealth.
“militarisation of the fire service,”
Well Australia is gonna need a Jack-booted thug army to round-up the climate dissidents for their internment and re-education. Go Climate Scam.