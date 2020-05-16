Modern sea-level rise linked to human activities, Rutgers research reaffirms

Surprising glacial and nearly ice-free periods in last 66 million years
Rutgers University
New research by Rutgers scientists reaffirms that modern sea-level rise is linked to human activities and not to changes in Earth’s orbit.
Surprisingly, the Earth had nearly ice-free conditions with carbon dioxide levels not much higher than today and had glacial periods in times previously believed to be ice-free over the last 66 million years, according to a paper published in the journal Science Advances.
“Our team showed that the Earth’s history of glaciation was more complex than previously thought,” said lead author Kenneth G. Miller, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. “Although carbon dioxide levels had an important influence on ice-free periods, minor variations in the Earth’s orbit were the dominant factor in terms of ice volume and sea-level changes – until modern times.”
Sea-level rise, which has accelerated in recent decades, threatens to permanently inundate densely populated coastal cities and communities, other low-lying lands and costly infrastructure by 2100. It also poses a grave threat to many ecosystems and economies.
The paper reconstructed the history of sea levels and glaciation since the age of the dinosaurs ended. Scientists compared estimates of the global average sea level, based on deep-sea geochemistry data, with continental margin records. Continental margins, which include the relatively shallow ocean waters over a continental shelf, can extend hundreds of miles from the coast.
The study showed that periods of nearly ice-free conditions, such as 17 million to 13 million years ago, occurred when the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide – a key greenhouse gas driving climate change – was not much higher than today. However, glacial periods occurred when the Earth was previously thought to be ice-free, such as from 48 million to 34 million years ago.
“We demonstrate that although atmospheric carbon dioxide had an important influence on ice-free periods on Earth, ice volume and sea-level changes prior to human influences were linked primarily to minor variations in the Earth’s orbit and distance from the sun,” Miller said.
The largest sea-level decline took place during the last glacial period about 20,000 years ago, when the water level dropped by about 400 feet. That was followed by a foot per decade rise in sea level – a rapid pace that slowed from 10,000 to 2,000 years ago. Sea-level rise was then at a standstill until around 1900, when rates began rising as human activities began influencing the climate.
Future work reconstructing the history of sea-level changes before 48 million years ago is needed to determine the times when the Earth was entirely ice-free, the role of atmospheric carbon dioxide in glaciation and the cause of the natural fall in atmospheric carbon dioxide before humans.
Rutgers coauthors include Professor James V. Browning, doctoral student W. John Schmelz and professors Robert E. Kopp, Gregory S. Mountain and James D. Wright, the senior author of the study.
28 thoughts on “Modern sea-level rise linked to human activities, Rutgers research reaffirms”
So orbital changes were the primary driver for sea level changes for the entire history of the earth but now humans are the primary driver of SL change. Ok, that makes total sense.
Clown 🌍.
Looks to me like a lot of assumed CO2 cause-and-effect.
Sure is. But they have it bass ackwards. Temperature is the cause, carbon dioxide is the effect. Not the other way around.
Study says: Co2 drive the climate and please send more money.
Logic workshop for beginners
The study showed that periods of nearly ice-free conditions, such as 17 million to 13 million years ago, occurred when the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide – a key greenhouse gas driving climate change – was not much higher than today.
Discuss. Limit 128 words.
I don’t need 128 words Vuk. 1 will do.
BS.
So why have Al Gore, Bill Gates and Barmy Obama all bought sea front mansions for millions? They all say they believe this BS. Why is Harlech castle sea gate 3-4 metres, 10-15 feet, ABOVE
present high tide, built only 1000 years ago and geologically stable? Volcanoes under the unstable WAIS?
Isostatic rebound. See Map
Isostatic rebound. Uh huh. I live 20 miles south of Lake Michigan. We had over a mile of ice here a couple of millennia ago. You know how much the shore has rebounded in the past 500 years or so? Inches. In fact we are seeing near record highs for the lake level.
sea levels were up to 3m higher 5 – 7ky ago. sea level is falling just as temperatures are falling from the last optimum.
Ask the authors for a list of Tide Gauges (>100 years Record length) anywhere on this planet that shows ANY acceleration outside of the 95 percent prediction zone!!!
Expect their reply to become “lost in the mail” – it will never arrive!
“Discuss. Limit 128 words.”
CO2 17MYA “…was not much higher than today.”
Proud pronouncements about CO2 levels derived from proxy methods have been shown to be ridiculous. Such as this:
https://theearthintime.com/stomata-vs-ice.pdf
(fluxing a mere 20 ppm over 2200 years including Younger Dryas and last melt) And that’s for the famous ice core method.
This piece mentions it’s method only in passing. First, prove your proxy measurement has credibility before you conclude the sky is falling.
“Surprisingly, the Earth had nearly ice-free conditions with carbon dioxide levels not much higher than today”
Isn’t this absolute proof that carbon dioxide doesn’t drive temperature? And it is in fact the other way around?
We’ve got similar levels of carbon dioxide, however, surprise surprise, we still have ice at the poles.
And yet, the rate of sea level rise has barely changed from 100 years ago.
“Sea-level rise was then at a standstill until around 1900, when rates began rising as human activities began influencing the climate.”
Do they truly believe that?
What’s the point of science or research anymore when you can just make up your own facts to suit your story?
“Sea-level rise was then at a standstill until around 1900, when rates began rising as human activities began influencing the climate”
But no evidence is presented to relate SLR to fossil fuel emissions such that climate action can be expected to halt or moderate the rate of sea level rise.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/05/attenuate-slr/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/20/csiroslr/
The question is “Will sea level rise faster than the regular maintenance required for sea defences?”
If not then the costs of adaptation are vanishingly small.
Anyone predicting a foot rise in the next forty years?
If not, the cause of sea level rise is purely academic.
Geology question.
AFAIK
1. The India plate joined with Asia about 35 mya
2. Panama formed about 2-3 mya.
3. Plains such a Mongolia have being rising for several million years.
4. Orbital motions control climate.
5. But so does insulation and ocean currents
Q. Why is discussing ice free earth and ancient CO2 34 mya even relevant to the “current” earths climate?
My thoughts are- the earth was a different place 35mya, we only need to look at the last 3 at most.
So the Rutgers report is the usual mixture of actual facts and interpretations (spin, in their case). For instance, Rutgers says the sea level was rising, then paused, then began rising again due to human activities. The pause was the Little Ice Age, and I am happy the earth recovered from that. All of the detailed studies we have witnessed presented here at WATTS shows CO2 change lagging temperature change, ie, it’s ocean outgassing or uptake that is involved. This is politically correct clap-trap, and the students at Rutgers need to go back to their usual synchronized farting contests and leave the science to actual scientists. Stay sane and safe.
I’m just glad that Charles beat me to posting this. It saved me writing a 6,000 word post, mostly by cutting and pasting from my previous posts on Cenozoic CO2 and temperature.
Science Advances is where science collapses.
Junk science supported by new public access to weed and our tax monies. You only need to go back 120,000 years to see Greenland temperatures were up to 8 C degrees higher and oceans were up to 8 meters higher than today. The question is … how much coal were the Neanderthals burning back then?
https://www.nbi.ku.dk/english/news/news13/greenland-ice-cores-reveal-warm-climate-of-the-past
The kind of things that happen when one watches Waterworld in a loop while smocking regulated substances.
This is unmitigated horst schist…
The sea-level decline of the last Pleistocene glacial stage didn’t take place about 20 kya. It started about 130 kya and ended about 20 kya… And it was unremarkable in the context of the Late Pleistocene.
Late Pleistocene sea level, older is toward the right.. (Spratt & Lisiecki, 2016)
It abruptly slowed about 9 kya, reaching its Holocene maximum between 7 and 3 kya.
Siddall et al., 2003 is a reconstruction of global sea level over the past 470,000 years constructed from Red Sea sediment cores. Here is the reconstruction since the last glacial maximum.
Older is toward the right. Note the error bar is ±12 meters.
Compared to the 20th and 21st centuries, sea level was oscillating wildly from 2 kya to 1900 AD.
Brock et al., 2008 featured the Holocene portion of Siddall’s reconstruction, clearly demonstrating that sea level was significantly higher than today for most of the past 3,000 years.
Global last 7,000 years, error bars omitted. Older toward left.
Sea level was falling from about 1 kya to 1850 AD due to neoglaciation. It’s been rising at a wholly unremarkable rate of about 1-3 mm/yr since the mid-19th century.
Sea level reconstruction from tide gauge data (Jevrejeva et al., 2014). Note rock pick added for scale. Older is toward the left.
Sea level reconstructions are terribly imprecise. Oxygen isotope chronologies can have error bars as large as 30 meters (Siddall et al., 2003). Dating error bars are also generally fairly large. Fossil terraced beaches provide some of the best evidence for past higher sea levels, but they aren’t particularly easy to put into an Excel spreadsheet. Uplift and subsidence of the land can have a large impact on local sea level changes. Woodroffe & Horton, 2005 (linked) provide an excellent summary of the methods and challenges in reconstructing paleo-sea level changes.
Evidence for the Mid- to Late-Holocene highstand(s) is not present everywhere. Evidence is lacking on the Mississippi delta (Törnqvist et al, 2004), probably due to rapid subsidence. While it may not have been universal or synchronous, there does appear to be strong evidence that Holocene sea levels were significantly higher than today over much of the world and that past natural oscillations were of much higher magnitude than observed sea level changes over the past ~200 years.
This is would be fraud in the private sector…
Earth hasn’t been an ice-free world in nearly 40 million years. It’s as irrelevant to the science as an image of what a water-free world would look like.
This is how actual sea level rise relates to the Statue of Liberty.
Lady Liberty has nothing to fear from the Adjustocene Sea. What’s that? You can’t see the sea level trend? It’s right down there at sea level… between the water and the base of Liberty Island.
Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences……..seems to me some of the staff ended up in the wrong department and decided to take artistic licence with the facts. As posited by others, these people seem just to make stuff up to fit their preferred narrative.
More unmitigated horst schist…
17 to 13 Mya was not “nearly ice-free”.
Zachos et al., 2001 (older is toward the bottom).
And atmospheric CO2 could have been anywhere from 200 to 500 ppm during the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum (MMCO).
Neogene-Quaternary temperature and carbon dioxide (older is toward the left).
We can see that the range of estimates for MMCO range from 200 to 500 ppm, rendering any efforts to draw conclusions about CO2 and the MMCO totally pointless. According to Pagani et al, 1999:
Pagani et al., suggest that changes in oceanic circulation driven by plate tectonics (opening of the Drake Passage) and the presence (or lack thereof) of a large polar ice sheet were the primary drivers of Miocene climate change.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/03/miocene-volcanism-carbon-dioxide-and-climate/
“Glacial periods” have occurred throughout the Cenozoic. This is why the sedimentary record demonstrates cyclical sea level changes. While the frequency of these cycles was lower during the Paleogene, they still occurred.
Global cycles of sea level change over Cenozoic Era, Vail et al., 1977.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/01/the-guardian-climate-change-denial-wont-even-benefit-oil-companies-soon-is-it-even-grammatically-possible-to-deny-climate-change/
Any “glacial periods” from 48 to 34 Mya occurred when the Earth was cooling (but much warmer than today) and atmospheric CO2 was anywhere from 400 to 2500 ppm.
Steinthorsdottir et al., 2019
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/09/30/eocene-climatic-optima-another-clean-kill-of-carbon-dioxide-driven-climate-change-hypothesis/
These people have simply demonstrated what geologists knew before Al Gore invented Gorebal warming: There is no evidence that CO2 was a primary driver of climate change over the past 66 million years.
When all you have is a hammer…