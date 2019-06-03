Middle Miocene Volcanism, Carbon Dioxide and Climate Change

Guest geology lesson by David Middleton
What’s wrong with the following paragraph?
In Late Jurassic-Early Cretaceous times, Gondwana was split apart, and as rift volcanism and sea-floor spreading developed, ocean temperatures rose and ocean waters were enriched with nutrient elements from volcanic outpourings (along mid-ocean ridges and continental margins or island arcs). Oxygen-isotope analyses of marine limestones have shown that 125-85 Ma was a time of severe global warming due to a rapid increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations (mainly from increased volcanic activities). This is consistent with sequence stratigraphic evidence for sea-level maxima in mid-late Cretaceous times. Warm climate, high-stand seas and increases in the nitrogen-phosphorus-carbon contents of oceans, in turn, led to a profuse radiation of plankton populations – a key factor in the organic richness of marine sediments laid down during that period. Neo-Tethys most benefited from these events and the Middle East was in the right position at the right time.Sorkhabi, 2010
The assumption that mid-late Cretaceous warmth and sea level rise were due to high atmospheric CO2 levels and that the high CO2 levels can be directly related to increased volcanic activity are what’s wrong with it. This is geology done bass-ackwards. It’s an unfortunate blemish on an otherwise outstanding article. And, unfortunately, I think it reflects a shift from Chamberlin’s Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses toward paradigm-driven geological thinking among many academic geoscientists.
“The present is the key to the past”
This basic principle of geology is often attributed to James Hutton, and forms the basis of uniformitarianism.
The past history of our globe must be explained by what can be seen to be happening now. No powers are to be employed that are not natural to the globe, no action to be admitted except those of which we know the principle.James Hutton, 1785
While both of Dr. Sorkhabi’s assumptions reflect plausible cause and effect relationships, the certainty of the first assumption is based almost entirely on the postmodernist assumption that climate change has generally been driven by atmospheric carbon dioxide levels over geologic time. It is an assumption based upon another assumption. This is the antithesis of how geology is supposed to work. Neither assumptions about the present, nor model-predictions about the future, constitute observations of geological processes.
While we do have observations of volcanic outgassing of carbon dioxide, evidence that carbon dioxide is a “greenhouse” gas and that, all other factors held equal, an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide will modestly elevate the bulk temperature of the atmosphere, there is absolutely no evidence that it is capable of driving the degree of warming that occurred in the mid-late Cretaceous Period or any of the Cenozoic thermal maxima or climatic optima, primarily inferred from oxygen isotope chronologies.
Most current observation-derived estimates of the climate sensitivity to carbon dioxide only put the transient climate response (TCR) in the 0.5 to 1.5 °C range and the equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) in the 1.5 to 2.5 °C range, insufficient to have been a primary driver of Phanerozoic climate change.
The second assumption, that the high CO2 levels can be directly related to increased volcanic activity during the mid-late Cretaceous Period, is not well-supported by any observations, present or past.
The highest Cretaceous CO2 levels preceded the 125-115 Ma peak in volcanic activity by 15 million years.
The notion of Phanerozoic Eon climate change being driven by atmospheric carbon dioxide levels was generally scoffed at as recently as the 1970’s.
Suggestion that changing carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere could be a major factor in climate change dates from 1861, when it was proposed by British physicist John Tyndall.
[…]
Unfortunately we cannot estimate accurately changes of past CO2 content of either atmosphere or oceans, nor is there any firm quantitative basis for estimating the the magnitude of drop in carbon dioxide content necessary to trigger glaciation. Moreover the entire concept of an atmospheric greenhouse effect is controversial, for the rate of ocean-atmosphere equalization is uncertain.Dott & Batten, 1976
While a great deal of progress has been made since 1976 in estimating changes of past CO2 content, it is still not accurate enough to draw the conclusion that CO2 has been a major climate driver over the Phanerozoic Eon. Royer et al., 2004 employed a pH-corrected Phanerozoic temperature reconstruction to assert that CO2 was a major driver of Phanerozoic climate change. The Royer temperature series was smoothed to a 10 million year sample interval matching Berner’s GeoCarb III, thus facilitating crossplotting.
It yields a climate sensitivity of 1.28 °C per doubling of atmospheric CO2, very much inline with most recent, observation-derived, low climate sensitivities. Royer’s pH corrections were derived from CO2; so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the correlation was so good (R² = 0.6701)… But the low climate sensitivity would seem to fall just a bit shy of “a primary driver of Phanerozoic climate.”
If we look at the mid-late Cretaceous period, we can see that the volcanism–>CO2 –>warming narrative doesn’t quite work. Even if the climate sensitivity is 1.28 °C per doubling of CO2… CO2 was declining during the 125-85 Ma “time of severe global warming” Dr. Sorkhabi associates with extremely prolific mid-late Cretaceous hydrocarbon source rocks.
The Columbia River Flood Basalt Eruptions and the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum
Flood basalt eruption sequences (also known as Large Igneous Provinces) are almost unimaginable in scale. Two of the most infamous are the Siberian Traps, associated with the worst mass extinction in the fossil record (Permian-Triassic) and the Deccan Traps, contemporaneous with the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) extinction. “Traps” refers to “trap rock”, “a construction industry term used for dark-colored igneous rocks used to make crushed stone” (King). Basalt and its shallow intrusive variety, Diabase or Dolerite, is the most common type of trap rock.
It is very fortunate for the human race that Earth hasn’t delivered any major flood basalt eruption sequences since the mid-Miocene Period. Continental flood basalts are highly correlated with Phanerozoic mass extinction events.
I recently authored a WUWT post on the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum and its dubious relationship to the flood basalts of the North Atlantic Large Igneous Province. This post will focus on the most recent, and best preserved flood basalt sequence of the Columbia River Basalt Group (CRBG) and the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum.
According to Kashbohm & Schoene (2018)…
Flood basalts, the largest volcanic events in Earth history, are thought to drive global environmental change because they can emit large volumes of CO2 and SO2 over short geologic time scales. Eruption of the Columbia River Basalt Group (CRBG) has been linked to elevated atmospheric CO2 and global warming during the mid-Miocene climate optimum (MMCO) ~16 million years (Ma) ago. However, a causative relationship between volcanism and warming remains speculative, as the timing and tempo of CRBG eruptions is not well known. We use U-Pb geochronology on zircon-bearing volcanic ash beds intercalated within the basalt stratigraphy to build a high-resolution CRBG eruption record. Our data set shows that more than 95% of the CRBG erupted between 16.7 and 15.9 Ma, twice as fast as previous estimates. By suggesting a recalibration of the geomagnetic polarity time scale, these data indicate that the onset of flood volcanism is nearly contemporaneous with that of the MMCO.Kashbohm & Schoene (2018)
It does appear that the timing of the vast majority CRBG eruptions can be fairly well tied down to a 700,000 to 900,000 year period coincident with the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum. However, even with the prodigious volume of CO2 associated with flood basalt eruptions, it’s not enough to significantly move the “climate needle”:
A statistic : It is estimated that an erupting basalt lava flow with a volume of 2000 km3would release approximately 7 billion tonnes of carbon (or 26 billion tonnes of CO2).Saunders & Reichow
This is about the same as the amount currently released by burning of fossil fuels – each year.
Armstrong McKay et al., 2014 estimated that the main phase of the CRBG eruptions, along with “cryptic degassing” of country rock, etc., emitted 4,090 to 5,670 billion tons of carbon over a 900,000 period. This only works out to 5-6 million tonnes of carbon per year… That’s an order of magnitude less than a rounding error. Our current 10 billion tonnes per year is only equivalent to 3% of the total annual sources in the Earth’s carbon budget. Self et al., 2005 found that CO2 emissions from flood basalt eruptions were insignificant relative to the mass of CO2 in the atmosphere and unlikely to have played a signifcant role in past episodes of “global warming.” Although they did note that the sulfur gas emissions may truly have been unprecedented.
While the impact of volcanic S gas release may be profound, the mass of CO2 directly released by individual flood lava eruptive events is tiny in comparison to the normal mass in the troposphere and stratosphere. The predicted increases in atmospheric concentration are a fraction of the current anthropogenic CO2 released from hydrocarbon burning (~25 Gt per year). Moreover, while the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is currently ~3000 Gt, it was perhaps double this value during the late Cretaceous (i.e. ~6000 Gt). It is therefore unlikely that volcanic CO2 had a direct effect on mechanisms of global warming, supporting earlier findings by Caldeira and Rampino (1990). In addition, there would have been more than sufficient time for the extra mass of CO2 added to equilibrate, given that the lava-forming eruptive events must have been spaced at least hundreds, and probably thousands, of years apart. By contrast, SO2 emissions and the atmospheric burden of sulfate aerosols generated during flood basalt events appear to be unprecedented at any other time in Earth history. Acid rain may also have been widespread. What is less certain is whether affected biota would have had time to recover from the deleterious effects of sulfate aerosol clouds and acid rain, although quiescent intervals lasting millennia appear to offer ample time for the recovery of local biological and environmental systems (Jolley 1997).Self et al., 2005
This ultimately takes us full-circle back to my Historical Geology textbook…
Unfortunately we cannot estimate accurately changes of past CO2 content of either atmosphere or oceans, nor is there any firm quantitative basis for estimating the the magnitude of drop in carbon dioxide content necessary to trigger glaciation. Moreover the entire concept of an atmospheric greenhouse effect is controversial, for the rate of ocean-atmosphere equalization is uncertain.Dott & Batten, 1976
We can’t even be certain that the atmospheric concentration of CO2 during the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum was significantly elevated relative to the extremely low values of the Quaternary Period.
We can see that the range of estimates for MMCO range from 250 to 500 ppm, rendering any efforts to draw conclusions about the CRBG, CO2, MMCO totally pointless. According to Pagani et al, 1999:
There is no evidence for either high pCO2 during the late early Miocene climatic optimum or a sharp pCO2 decreases associated withPagani et al., 1999
EAIS growth.
Pagani et al., suggest that changes in oceanic circulation driven by plate tectonics (opening of the Drake Passage) and the presence (or lack thereof) of a large polar ice sheet were the primary drivers of Miocene climate change. And this takes us to another of my 1970’s Earth Science textbooks:
FORECASTING THE FUTURE. We can now try to decide if we are now in an interglacial stage, with other glacials to follow, or if the world has finally emerged from the Cenozoic Ice Age. According to the Milankovitch theory, fluctuations of radiation of the type shown in Fig. 16-18 must continue and therefore future glacial stages will continue. According to the theory just described, as long as the North and South Poles retain their present thermally isolated locations, the polar latitudes will be frigid; and as the Arctic Ocean keeps oscillating between ice-free and ice-covered states, glacial-interglacial climates will continue.
Finally, regardless of which theory one subscribes to, as long as we see no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue.Donn, William L. Meteorology. 4th Edition. McGraw-Hill 1975. pp 463-464
Despite only having 12 years to solve the “climate crisis,” we are still living in an Ice Age, and will be so long as Antarctica remains isolated over the southern polar region, Greenland retains its ice sheet and the northern polar region retains at least seasonal ice cover.
The roughly 1.0 °C of warming since the coldest climatic period of the Holocene, the Little Ice Age, hasn’t budged us out of the Quaternary Period temperature “noise level.”
Another 0.5 to 1.0 ºC between now and the end of the century doesn’t even put us into Eemian climate territory, much less the Miocene or even the Pliocene. We will still be in the Quaternary Period noise level. Bear in mind that the instrumental temperature data are of much higher resolution than the δ18O derived temperatures. As such, the δ18O data reflect the bare minimum of dynamic amplitude range. Actual paleo temperatures would have reflected a far greater range of variability (higher highs and lower lows).
Closing Remarks
In no way was this essay intended to diminish the work of Armstrong McKay et al., 2014 and Kasbohm et al., 2018 or any of the other works cited here. Their work on pinning down the timing of the CRBG eruptions and modeling the carbon dioxide emissions was incredibly impressive. I highly recommend both papers. I would like to thank David Armstrong McKay for kindly sending me a copy of his paper. I also recommend the University of Leicester website on flood basalts and large igneous provinces (Saunders & Reichow), fascinating reading.
The main point of this post was to highlight a false paradigm that seems to be progressively infecting academia.
Well said. The still unproven assumption that CO2 is the primary driver of warming over the last century has transmogrified into an established fact; so much so that even paleoclimate studies assume that prehistoric warming is all about the CO2, the whole CO2 and nothing but the CO2.
Science subjected to mob rule is ugly. This is another example of the “big lie” that Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels attributed to others (the Jews, the English people) but they themselves were guilty of employing. The most frightening thing about the “big lie” is that the people who initiate it, believe it, or spread it, sincerely believe that it is the truth, or close enough to the truth that doubts about its veracity are not as important as spreading the message.
So debate has ended but science has not. I guess that was part of the assumption set all along with localized incongruities handled (for a fee) by climate communicators and Party strategists.
Good review article. We are still in an ice age.
Hi Dr. Middleton:
I used Dott & Batten in my Histerical Geology (yes, that’s what we called it); we had a visiting professor, Dr. Pieter Roth from Universitat Heidelberg, who also emphasized to us (in our Oceanography class) that ‘clouds are the wildcard in global climate; they can cause both warming and cooling, so the question is not settled.’
This was early 1970’s for my undergrad work.
In any massive volcanic eruption, or flood basalt event, the release of very large amounts of sulfur would be much more concerning to life on Earth than any amount of CO2.
CO2 in the air will only mildly decrease ocean pH while enhancing photosynthesis. The CO2 GHG temperature rise will not be what causes mass extinctions IMO.
But sulfur is the problem as I see it. A reactive element. Both for its ability to send sunlight back to space if it gets into the stratosphere as sulfur-dioxide and thus hampering planetary photosynthesis and for its strong acidification effects. A vastly stronger acid than the weak acid – carbonic acid. The sulfur is is outgassing as hydrogen sulfide or as oxidized forms of sulfur?
Sulfates and/or sulfur-iron run-off into rivers and then the oceans would of course spread death far and wide throughout the food chain.
Humans have of course never witnessed a flood basalt event on such a scale as the Deccan Traps or even the smaller CR basalts.
So are the flood basalts associated with the major explosive eruptive events like a true stratovolcano that launches sulfides above the tropopause into the stratosphere? (like a Pinatubo, and thus limiting sunlight)
Or are they more like ginormous ooze events on a continental land mass?
But if they are on the deep sea-bed, then only the acidification effects would be relevant, as that is probably happening to a smaller extent in the deep Atlantic spreading rift in recent times with no big extinctions.
Apart from all of that, in “Figure 5. Phanerozoic CO2 vs temperature,” claiming to know the global air temperature anomaly to within ±1 C millions of years ago is an utter and ludicrous fabrication.
No one knows the global air temperature anomaly to within ±1 C 150 years ago, much less than 1 million years ago.
The whole field of paleo-so-called-temperature reconstruction is pseudo-science, which credibility rests entirely on its wide indulgence by people calling themselves scientists.
The remarkable character of the age is that so many scientists have so quickly forgotten how to be scientists.
I don’t mean the Michael Manns and the Kevin Trenberths by that (who apparently were never scientists). I mean the leadership of the APS and the working scientists that just fall right into line.
While you have to control for a lot of factors (pH, salinity, overburden, etc.) δ18O is a reliable proxy for temperature changes. When you have overlap with instrumental data, it can be calibrated and be a fairly robust estimate of past temperatures.
The key is in controlling for the other variables that can affect δ18O.
Professor Nick Zentner of Central Washington University has done public lecture series and several video series of the geology of the Pacific NW for many years. For the amateur geologist, very informative presentations. The one linked discusses some of the origins of the columnar basalt in central Washington, like Frenchman Coulee photo above.
“Floods of Lava & Water: Downtown Geology Lecture Series”
Beerling and Royer (2011) show CO2 levels at 400-500 ppm (as now) during the Paleocene 65-55 Myr ago, a period a lot warmer than the Pleistocene we are in. Foster, Royer, and Lundt (2017) show that paleosol and stomata CO2 proxies for the Late Cretaceous 75-65 Myr ago were also below 600 ppm despite being a very warm period. There is a total disconnect between the data and Royer’s interpretation of the data.
There is no correlation between temperature and CO2 for most of the Phanerozoic. There is good agreement that during the strong Karoo and Cenozoic ice ages CO2 levels were and are very low. Outside those two ice ages the correlation is inexistent, that is if one decides to trust what CO2 proxies say (one shouldn’t).
Another problem is that Royer’s temperature reconstruction is a joke. It is the odd one out when compared to the reconstructions by Frakes, Veizer and Scotese, while those three agree quite well with each other. Royer just made an exercise in circular reasoning by correcting temperature with CO2 data and then saying that CO2 explains temperature.
Temperature is cyclical. CO2 has been decreasing over time except during ice ages when it collapsed.
On this subject it seems like there should be a discussion of the greenhouse effect of the largest emission of greenhouse gas from volcanic activity…water vapor.
All life on this planet is carbon-based, and as yet, no other chemical basis for life has been found anywhere else, including at the hot pools at Yellowstone and the smokers at deep ocean rift zones.
So could someone please explain to me what generates the horror of one of the basic elements of life in the people who get wigged out about it? I just don’t get it. Without carbon, regardless of its application and how it combines with other elements, there is no life in existence.
Just trying to understand here. I’m thinking of getting a t-shirt printed (maybe several, different colors) with “I am a carbon-based lifeform” on it, plus a flower or a bug or something.