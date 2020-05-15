GWPF Webinar: The Net Zero Threat to Economic Recovery

Joining the GWPF’s Harry Wilkinson are Rupert Darwall, Dr John Constable and Lord Lilley.

— In what now seems like a different era, the EU and a few other governments announced radical plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero. Today, in a global coronavirus-induced recession, attention is turning to how policymakers can assist economic recovery once the pandemic is over.

The European Commission and environmental activists are demanding that we need to see a ‘green recovery’. But what does this actually mean? Can and should ‘Net Zero’ ambitions be sustained in the face of deepening economic hardship, or could they stifle a rapid recovery?

