Joining the GWPF’s Harry Wilkinson are Rupert Darwall, Dr John Constable and Lord Lilley.
— In what now seems like a different era, the EU and a few other governments announced radical plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero. Today, in a global coronavirus-induced recession, attention is turning to how policymakers can assist economic recovery once the pandemic is over.
The European Commission and environmental activists are demanding that we need to see a ‘green recovery’. But what does this actually mean? Can and should ‘Net Zero’ ambitions be sustained in the face of deepening economic hardship, or could they stifle a rapid recovery?
One thought on “GWPF Webinar: The Net Zero Threat to Economic Recovery”
They should all read the fourth article back at this site to understand the drop in emissions of CO2 from our activity during this pandemic have had no effect on total concentrations as measured. So not only has the EU destroyed their economies (Like the rest of most of the world) they want to make sure it can never be revived.