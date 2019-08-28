Sea Level Rise Dooms Obama’s New Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

Guest “I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying” by David Middleton

This is sort of a follow up to Eric’s post on they Obama’s new beachfront mansion…

Climate Change Could Leave Obama’s Possible New Mansion Underwater, According To Researchers Funded By Obama Admin PETER HASSON

SENIOR REPORTER

August 26, 2019 Former President Barack Obama’s possible new mansion on Martha’s Vineyard could be totally underwater by the year 2100, according to a climate change model relying on government data. The Obamas are reportedly in the process of buying the island property, which was originally listed at listed at $14,850,000, from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. Though the deal has yet to be finalized, both TMZ and the Boston Herald have reported that the Obamas are in escrow. Climate Central, a research group funded by the government during the Obama administration, projects the Obamas’ possible new mansion to be well underwater in its “Extreme Scenario 2100” model. […] Climate Central’s model is based off of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) “extreme rise” scenario, which Climate Central described as “unlikely but increasingly plausible” in an April 2017 report. […] Daily Caller

The soon-to-be submerged mansion is in the red oval…

“Obama’s possible new Martha’s Vineyard mansion could be underwater by 2100 (Screenshot/Google Earth/Digital Globe using Climate Central data)”

