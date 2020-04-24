Bill Gates: $43M beachfront estate: Proof he’s a WUWT fan?

Guest “climate hypocrisy?” post by David Middleton
CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE
Bill and Melinda Gates Purchase $43M Luxury Beach House in Del Mar, CA
By Becky Bracken | Apr 23, 2020
The billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have purchased an exquisite beach house outside San Diego—splashing out on $43 million for an oceanfront mansion in the coastal town of Del Mar, CA. The prodigious purchase price makes it one of the largest sales in the area’s history.
The luxurious six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot home was sold to the Gates family by Madeleine Pickens, a former wife of the billionaire oil baron T. Boone Pickens, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home originally landed on the market for $48 million in January 2019.
I don’t know which is more priceless:
- Climate change warrior Bill Gates dropping $43 million on a beachfront mansion.
- The fact that the mansion was built will oil money.
I’m actually somewhat (but not totally) inclined to give Mr. Gates a pass on the climate change hypocrisy bit. His preferred solution is to help poorer nations adapt to it. And I have to assume that Mr. Gates relied on this brilliant October 2019 WUWT post in making the decision to purchase the Del Mar property.
I didn’t actually refer to Ludka et al., 2019 in this post… I will have a follow up sciencey post on this subject in a few days, and I wanted to save the link and citation somewhere.
Oh… Just so you don’t think I’ve gone soft…
Can’t get any more literal than “Del Mar.”
Not visited Wells-Next-The-Sea then (on the British Wash)?
Not exactly your mud brick with thatched roof cottage then? Call me when these movers shakers and omniscient ones on the beachfront are fire saling and heading for the hills now won’t you?
$43mil will pay for a LOT of adaptation.
Mr. Middleton,
It is obvious that Mr. Gates et ux read and agreed with Kip Hansen’s numerous, superb WUWT debunkings of claims of an acceleration in “Catastrophic/dangerous Anthropogenic Global Warming” created sea level rise.
His resultant purchase of beachfront realty in the face of dire warnings of imminent ocean inundation thus puts him in an exclusive club including one Barack Obama and Fat Albert Gore.
Barrack on one coast and Gates on the other, looks like the people in the middle don’t have to worry about climate change induced sea level rise, or any other CAGW threat. “Do as I say, not as I do?” coming into play here? Hypocrisy writ large? Meanwhile the fake news crowd is going wild with the notion that President Trump advised people to inject bleach to counter the Chicom-19 virus. Day 35 of the Quarantine and my dogs are looking strangely at me. Stay sane and safe.