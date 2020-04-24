Bill Gates: $43M beachfront estate: Proof he’s a WUWT fan?

Guest “climate hypocrisy?” post by David Middleton

Bill and Melinda Gates Purchase $43M Luxury Beach House in Del Mar, CA

By Becky Bracken | Apr 23, 2020 The billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have purchased an exquisite beach house outside San Diego—splashing out on $43 million for an oceanfront mansion in the coastal town of Del Mar, CA. The prodigious purchase price makes it one of the largest sales in the area’s history. The luxurious six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot home was sold to the Gates family by Madeleine Pickens, a former wife of the billionaire oil baron T. Boone Pickens, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home originally landed on the market for $48 million in January 2019. […] Realtor.com

“How long can you tread water”… H/T Bill Cosby

I don’t know which is more priceless:

Climate change warrior Bill Gates dropping $43 million on a beachfront mansion. The fact that the mansion was built will oil money.

I’m actually somewhat (but not totally) inclined to give Mr. Gates a pass on the climate change hypocrisy bit. His preferred solution is to help poorer nations adapt to it. And I have to assume that Mr. Gates relied on this brilliant October 2019 WUWT post in making the decision to purchase the Del Mar property.

References

Ludka, B.C., Guza, R.T., O’Reilly, W.C. et al. Sixteen years of bathymetry and waves at San Diego beaches. Sci Data 6, 161 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-019-0167-6 LINK

I didn’t actually refer to Ludka et al., 2019 in this post… I will have a follow up sciencey post on this subject in a few days, and I wanted to save the link and citation somewhere.

Oh… Just so you don’t think I’ve gone soft…

