Eocene Climatic Optima: Another Clean Kill of Carbon Dioxide-Driven Climate Change Hypothesis?

Guest geology by David Middleton

Introduction

Figure 1. Cenozoic Era geologic time scale. (ICS)

We are often told that the warmth of the Early Paleogene was driven by CO 2 ; and that the cool-down from the Late Paleogene, into the Neogene and Quaternary Periods was driven by a draw-down of atmospheric CO 2 [1][2]. The notion of a CO 2 -driven climate has apparently become a paradigm.

This paradigm didn’t exist in the 1970’s [3].

Suggestion that changing carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere could be a major factor in climate change dates from 1861, when it was proposed by British physicist John Tyndall. […] Unfortunately we cannot estimate accurately changes of past CO 2 content of either atmosphere or oceans, nor is there any firm quantitative basis for estimating the the magnitude of drop in carbon dioxide content necessary to trigger glaciation. Moreover the entire concept of an atmospheric greenhouse effect is controversial, for the rate of ocean-atmosphere equalization is uncertain. [3] Dott, Robert H. & Roger L. Batten. Evolution of the Earth. McGraw-Hill, Inc. Second Edition 1976. p. 441.

Why geology is supposed to avoid paradigms

When I was studying geology, way back when The Ice Age Cometh in the 1970’s, we were taught to avoid getting hooked on paradigms or “ruling theories”. Geology, as a science, has very few unique solutions. This is why we were were taught to embrace Chamberlin’s Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses. I have to assume that either this is on longer the case or that homage must be paid to the current paradigm in order to get published.

Hat tip to Brian Pratt for sending me this paper…

Key points

The Eocene was, on average, 4–15 °C warmer than today. Atmospheric CO 2 was very likely in the 450-600 ppm range. Modern climate models would require 4,500 ppm CO 2 to simulate the Eocene temperature range; And/or a climate sensitivity of 4-8 °C per doubling; And/or “that other climate forcings were stronger than previously assumed”.

They totally missed the most obvious reason why just about every effort to gin up a paleo example of CO 2 -driven climate change falls apart: Atmospheric CO 2 is not a primary driver of climate change over geologic time. This wouldn’t mean that it isn’t a greenhouse gas or that it has no effect on temperature. It would simply mean that it was a relatively minor climate driver, like volcanic eruptions.

At some point over the past 30 years or so, the assumption that CO 2 drives modern climate change has become a paradigm. And I think we have seen a rare failure in the application of the geologic principle of Uniformitarianism.

Uniformitarianism is often incorrectly cited as the reason geologists were slow to accept plate tectonics, the impact theory of the K-Pg extinction and why the hypotheses for a Younger Dryas impact and abiotic oil are generally unaccepted. However, Uniformitarianism may be why a CO 2 -driven climate paradigm appears to have come into wide acceptance, at least in academia.

The past history of our globe must be explained by what can be seen to be happening now. No powers are to be employed that are not natural to the globe, no action to be admitted except those of which we know the principle. James Hutton, 1785

Geologists are taught that the processes we observe today are the same processes that formed the ancient rock formations that comprise the geologic history of the Earth. An example would be oolitic limestone. By observing where and how modern oolitic carbonate sediments are formed and deposited, we can deduce the past depositional environments of oolitic limestone formations.

“The present is the key to the past” is valid axiom… Unless the present is fundamentally misunderstood.

Here is figure 2 from Steinthorsdottir et al., 2019 (S19):

Did you notice something odd? The moderate CO 2 concentrations actually increase from the warmer Early Eocene into the cooler Middle to Late Eocene.

I added S19’s Eocene stomata CO 2 estimates to my compilation of Cenozoic Era estimates and temperatures (note that my plot has older toward the left).

Figure 3a. Marine pCO 2 (foram boron δ11B, alkenone δ13C), atmospheric CO 2 from plant stomata (green and yellow diamonds with red outlines), Mauna Loa instrumental CO 2 (thick red line) and Cenozoic temperature change from benthic foram δ18O (light gray line).

Figure 3b. Legend for Figure 3a.

A note regarding the δ18O temperature reconstruction: The conversion of δ18O to temperature is based on an ice-free model, more suited to the Paleocene and Eocene, than later epochs. However the relative changes in temperature would be in the same direction.

It is evident in Figure 3a that only the foram δ11B reconstruction yields exceptionally high pCO 2 concentrations during the Paleogene. δ11B is a proxy for pH, which is related to pCO 2 , although not necessarily a good proxy for pCO 2 itself. The alkenone δ13C and stomata reconstructions all indicate moderate pCO 2 concentrations during the Paleogene and Neogene. Clearly, there was no significant coupling of temperature and CO 2 over first 65,999,850 years of the Cenozoic Era.

Added Bonus

It is very tempting to assume that past CO 2 concentrations can be used to directly calculate pre-industrial seawater pH and vice-versa. The following graph is a skeptic favorite:

Figure 4. Phanerozoic temperature (Scotese) and CO 2 (Berner). Geocraft. Older is toward the left.

This graph didn’t sit well with the CO 2 -Driven Climate Paradigm crowd, so they [5] decided to “fix” the temperatures by adjusting them to pH values calculated from CO 2 . We can see that this yields a much better correlation between CO 2 and temperature.

Figure 5. Phanerozoic pH-corrected temperature (Royer & Berner) and CO 2 (Berner). Older it toward the left.

One slight problem…

Figure 6. Equilibrium climate sensitivity from Royer and Berner. Older is toward the right.

This fairly decent correlation yields an equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS), inclusive of all feedback, of only 1.28 °C per doubling of atmospheric CO 2 over the past ~540 million years. This would mean that the transient climate response (TCR), the one that actually affects us, is only about 0.85 °C per doubling of atmospheric CO 2 , very much inline with the low end of recent low sensitivities calculated from satellite-era instrumental observations.

Cited References

[1] Middleton, David H. “A Clean Kill of the Carbon Dioxide-Driven Climate Change Hypothesis?” WUWT. 25 September 2019.

[2] Middleton, David H. “Middle Miocene Volcanism, Carbon Dioxide and Climate Change”. WUWT. 3 June 2019.

[3] Dott, Robert H. & Roger L. Batten. Evolution of the Earth. McGraw-Hill, Inc. Second Edition 1976. p. 441.

[4] Steinthorsdottir, M., Vajda, V., Pole, M., and Holdgate, G., 2019, “Moderate levels of Eocene pCO2 indicated by Southern Hemisphere fossil plant stomata”: Geology, v. 47, p. 914–918, https://doi.org/10.1130/G46274.1

[5] Royer, D. L., R. A. Berner, I. P. Montanez, N. J. Tabor and D. J. Beerling. “CO 2 as a primary driver of Phanerozoic climate”. GSA Today, Vol. 14, No. 3. (2004), pp. 4-10

Other References

Berner, R.A. and Z. Kothavala, 2001. “GEOCARB III: A Revised Model of Atmospheric CO2 over Phanerozoic Time”, American Journal of Science, v.301, pp.182-204, February 2001.

Pagani, Mark, Michael Arthur & Katherine Freeman. (1999). “Miocene evolution of atmospheric carbon dioxide”. Paleoceanography. 14. 273-292. 10.1029/1999PA900006.

Pearson, P. N. and Palmer, M. R.: Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations over the past 60 million years, Nature, 406, 695–699,https://doi.org/10.1038/35021000, 2000.

Royer, et al., 2001. Paleobotanical Evidence for Near Present-Day Levels of Atmospheric CO 2 During Part of the Tertiary. Science 22 June 2001: 2310-2313. DOI:10.112

Tripati, A.K., C.D. Roberts, and R.A. Eagle. 2009. “Coupling of CO 2 and Ice Sheet Stability Over Major Climate Transitions of the Last 20 Million Years”. Science, Vol. 326, pp. 1394 1397, 4 December 2009. DOI: 10.1126/science.1178296

Zachos, J. C., Pagani, M., Sloan, L. C., Thomas, E. & Billups, K. “Trends, rhythms, and aberrations in global climate 65 Ma to present”. Science 292, 686–-693 (2001).

