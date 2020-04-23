The End of Big Green? The Guardian Praises Michael Moore’s Anti Renewables Flick “Planet of the Humans”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian even mentions nuclear energy in a vaguely positive light (unlike the Moore film).
Planet of the Humans review – contrarian eco-doc from the Michael Moore stable
4 out of 5 stars.
Peter Bradshaw @PeterBradshaw1
Wed 22 Apr 2020 18.32 AEST
Last modified on Wed 22 Apr 2020 19.32 AEST
Jeff Gibbs’ film, produced by Michael Moore, takes a pop at green, liberal A-listers such as Al Gore – but doesn’t dare criticise Greta Thunberg
…
Gibbs has a cheeky habit of going backstage at music festivals that solemnly declare themselves to be using 100% renewable energy, only to find that the fancy array of solar panels behind the tent is enough to power a single bass guitar. The rest of the energy is provided by just plugging into the shameful old electricity grid, provided by fossil fuels. He sees it as symptomatic of the mainstream environmental movement, running on delusional piety.
All the green, liberal A-listers – Bill McKibben, Al Gore, Van Jones, Robert F Kennedy Jr – are attacked in this film as a pompous and complacent high-priest caste of the environmental movement, who are shilling for a fossil fuel industry that has sneakily taken them over. (Although it should be said that, for all his radical bravado, Gibbs does not dare criticise Thunberg.)
…
Gibbs doesn’t mention nuclear and – a little lamely, perhaps – has no clear lesson or moral, other than the need to take a fiercely critical look at the environmental establishment. Well, it’s always valuable to re-examine a sacred cow.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/apr/22/planet-of-the-humans-review-environment-michael-moore-jeff-gibbs
What is happening to the Guardian? The other day they praised seafront property development, now they’re praising a movie which trashes renewables.
Have greens secretly hated renewables all along, and suddenly feel able to talk about it? Or are they just softening us up, because they are about to spring something even worse on us?
22 thoughts on “The End of Big Green? The Guardian Praises Michael Moore’s Anti Renewables Flick “Planet of the Humans””
The company i work for has been pushed around by green groups and the MSM for some time now. Over the past few months management has decided that installing wind turbines at the work site will get them off our backs.
I advised against it because over the last number of months I’ve noticed the green tide is turning against wind turbines. They ignored my advice, partly because I didn’t have good evidence.
I do now.
It still has an apocalyptic view of the state of the planet.
Quote ‘I don’t think the people in charge are near nervous enough’.
Quote ‘By not thinking about it, it stands a good chance of doing us in’
So, what would be the solution ? I suspect a substantial shut down of the modern world.
True. However, selling the masses on reverting to an 1820’s lifestyle will be much more difficult than selling them on higher taxes (on other people) to subsidize green boondoggles.
It will be interesting to see which way this goes.
There seemed to be a subtle message regarding the human population, reduce it.
I did find the information about “renewables” very useful.
Meanwhile this guy is still a phenomenal retard, it took him that long to realize that the green utopias he supported and milted for so far paid dividends to his masters and peanuts to him.
One more delusional green. However I don’t count on a landslide effect. There’s too much free money on the stake and paychecks can be very efficient indoctrination textbook pages.
So Moore has gone to stating the obvious that escapes the ecoloons. Let’s see how far he gets before they demonized him.
The left always eats their own.
Surprising to see the Graun attacking saintly figures like Gore and Kibben. They must be scared.
“We are not idiots” Even the most glassy-eyed acolytes of millenarian cults sometimes feel the need to validate their basic intelligence to others. There are some great documentaries on Jonestown featuring long-time members who keep saying that they knew something was wrong all along. The Guardian is one of many propaganda outlets for the Climate Crises scam that gets that itch every so often. Still, they will continue to sell the green Kool-Aid just like they continued selling the red stuff long after it was proven sour.
The hidden message of this film? … it’s all “capitalsim’s fault”. See! LOOK at all those $$RICH individuals and corporations EXPLOITING ‘renewable” energy for personal gain! See! We need Socialism and Communism NOW!!
Here in CA … all the wildfire death and destruction has been laid on the doorstep of the PG&E ewwwwww Corporation. Corporate “GREED” caused the conflagrations, it has been concluded. “Green” Policies that drove every single decision by the quasi-public Board of PG&E and the PUBLIC Utilities Commission … are swept under the carpet. Just like this film sweeps all the “renewable” “green” energy nonsense under the carpet of “GREEDY” “green” capitalists.
Oh! and the other message in this film? Population control. Worldwide procreation controls. One child policies. Euthanasia … Death Panels. The ONLY way to “solve the problem” … they claim
The world economy is in the process of being crippled by the actions taken in response to CV19. As it happens, we were already on course to cripple the economy anyway via the idiotic green net zero carbon plans. We should now mothball those plans with immediate effect.
Nothing scarier than a climate activist with his back against the wall. If they see the renewable energy thing as BS, their only alternative is human depopulation. How will they propose to accomplish that?
I’ve spent the last 20 years around “alternative energy” projects and recognize several shown in the documentary. Viability of projects is often in the eye of the beholder and the local political scene. Some investors are easy to fool by stroking their idealism. I worked several around cement plants. Those guys are different. They go strictly on return on investment.
Besides, Al Gore is a dope.
The fact that these people never seem aware of the revoutionary new nuclear designs, particularly molten salt small modular reactors that can burn either uranium or Thoriium (both of which will lastpractically forever),
is a clear indication that they are not serious when it comes to future energy sources.
The Greens are temporarily piggybacking on CoVid-19, which has put their agenda(21) 10% towards the final solution.
Fossil Fuels to the rescue. But we must do better
Natural gas can be consumed much more efficiently by industry and large commercial.
Coal and oil can be combusted with near zero CO2 emissions.
Fossil fuel power plants can with TLC last 60 to 80 years. Solar and wind have to be replaced 3 or 4 times in that same time frame. Where are the greatest CO2 savings?
Loved this movie. Finally the Truth comes out.
Sadly … the film only focused on one small forest decimation in Vermont. They should have shown before and after pictures of landscape after landscape after landscape utterly defiled by wind and solar plants. Shown dead birds of prey littering the killing fields of these giant wind contraptions.
And then shown the pristine seascape of John F Kennedy Jr’s waterfront home.
“Have greens secretly hated renewables all along, and suddenly feel able to talk about it? Or are they just softening us up, because they are about to spring something even worse on us?”
Hmmm…get off the warming meme if coastal/esplanade RE prices aren’t following the plant food doomsday scenario and jump on the species extinction bandwagon particularly with the Rona out and about-
https://infotel.ca/newsitem/un-report-humans-accelerating-extinction-of-species/it61919
IPBES now but he was thick with the IPCC-
https://tyndall.ac.uk/people/robert-watson
It’s all about humans exploiting wildlife and extinction of species and Covid is Gaia’s warning to you all about the coming dooming if you don’t repent-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/humanitys-exploitation-of-wildlife-is-putting-us-all-at-risk/ar-BB12WpRM
…and climate change.
No matter what it is, if it’s bad, the fossil fuel industry is somehow behind it.
Do they have any actual, like, evidence, to support their claim that the reason why the environmental movement has become ineffective is because it’s been taken over by the fossil fuel industry?
Or is it more likely that the environmental movement has become ineffective because it’s been taken over by communists?
What is happening to the Guardian?
I wonder about that as much as wonder what’s happening to the National Enquirer.
SCIENCE … real science had mocked these green schemes since DAY ONE. So, only now … 3-years past Obama’s “cleansing of the planet” do they acknowledge that the math was tainted … the truth buried? NEXT: the sudden realization that Elon Musk is less a “visionary” than an exploitative charlatan.
Who killed the electric car? Well … it wasn’t the coal power plant charging the car … that’s for sure.
They’re ALL Solyndra’s now …
Michael Moore carries a lot of weight in leftist circles (pun intended). Nevertheless, he’s shining light on the problem that renewables are nothing more than a delusion. At the very least, this will force some people to examine his claims about the delusion and some people will be enlightened.
Moore will still be wrong about most of his views, but this movie can be used as a tool against the leftist greens.