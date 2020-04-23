The End of Big Green? The Guardian Praises Michael Moore’s Anti Renewables Flick “Planet of the Humans”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Guardian even mentions nuclear energy in a vaguely positive light (unlike the Moore film).

Planet of the Humans review – contrarian eco-doc from the Michael Moore stable

4 out of 5 stars.

Peter Bradshaw @PeterBradshaw1

Wed 22 Apr 2020 18.32 AEST

Last modified on Wed 22 Apr 2020 19.32 AEST

Jeff Gibbs’ film, produced by Michael Moore, takes a pop at green, liberal A-listers such as Al Gore – but doesn’t dare criticise Greta Thunberg

…

Gibbs has a cheeky habit of going backstage at music festivals that solemnly declare themselves to be using 100% renewable energy, only to find that the fancy array of solar panels behind the tent is enough to power a single bass guitar. The rest of the energy is provided by just plugging into the shameful old electricity grid, provided by fossil fuels. He sees it as symptomatic of the mainstream environmental movement, running on delusional piety.

All the green, liberal A-listers – Bill McKibben, Al Gore, Van Jones, Robert F Kennedy Jr – are attacked in this film as a pompous and complacent high-priest caste of the environmental movement, who are shilling for a fossil fuel industry that has sneakily taken them over. (Although it should be said that, for all his radical bravado, Gibbs does not dare criticise Thunberg.)

…

Gibbs doesn’t mention nuclear and – a little lamely, perhaps – has no clear lesson or moral, other than the need to take a fiercely critical look at the environmental establishment. Well, it’s always valuable to re-examine a sacred cow.

…