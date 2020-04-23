United Nations: The Covid-19 Lockdown CO2 Emissions Fall is “unfortunately (only) short-term good news”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

More evidence the United Nations would like to make the Covid-19 lockdown permanent.

Fall in COVID-linked carbon emissions won’t halt climate change – UN weather agency chief 22 April 2020

Climate Change An expected drop in greenhouse gas emissions linked to the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is only “short-term good news”, the head of the UN weather agency said on Wednesday. “This drop of emissions of six per cent, that’s unfortunately (only) short-term good news”, said Professor Petteri Taalas, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General, in reference to a 5.5 to 5.7 per cent fall in levels of carbon dioxide due to the pandemic, that have been flagged by leading climate experts, including the Center for International Climate Research. World Meteorological Organization✔@WMO In the 50 years since the first #EarthDay, #climatechange has accelerated, reaching a new peak in the past 5 years, which were the hottest on record. That trend is expected to continue. We need to show the same solidarity and science for #ClimateAction as against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/moMGFJqk5Q — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) April 22, 2020 Once the global economy begins to recover from the new coronavirus, WMO expects emissions to return to normal. “There might even be a boost in emissions because some of the industries have been stopped”, the WMO head cautioned. … Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/04/1062332

The United Nations simply doesn’t care about the pain ordinary people have endured from the lockdowns, because lockdown laws don’t apply to them. A permanent extension of lockdown laws would not affect the personnel or operations of the United Nations.

… Section 11: Representatives of Members to the principal and subsidiary organs of the United Nations and to conferences convened by the United Nations, shall, while exercising their functions and during their journey to and from the place of meeting, enjoy the following privileges and immunities : (a) immunity from personal arrest of detention and from seizure of their personal baggage, and, in respect of words spoken or written and all acts done by them in their capacity as representatives, immunity from legal process of every kind; (b) inviolability for all papers and documents; (c) the right to use codes and to receive papers or correspondence by courier or in sealed bags; (d) exemption in respect of themselves and their spouses from immigration restrictions, alien registration or national service obligations in the state they are visiting or through which they are passing in the exercise of their functions; (e) the same facilities in respect of currency or exchange restrictions as are accorded to representatives of foreign governments on temporary official missions; … From THE CONVENTION ON THE PRIVILEGES AND IMMUNITIES OF THE UNITED NATIONS, 1946

The only risk for the bureaucrats who run the United Nations is that one day it might all come to an end, they might be held to account for their arrogance and incompetence. Thanks largely to President Trump the United Nations is having a few money problems. Let us hope President Trump extends his moratorium on funding the UN WHO to the entire United Nations.

