How many die of the Chinese virus, and how many die with it? #coronavirus

/ 1 hour ago April 23, 2020

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

One of the most frequently-asked questions about the Chinese virus is how many of those who die after becoming infected die of the virus, and how many merely die with it? The Office for National Statistics in the UK has now studied that question. Of the deaths occurring in March 2020 in England Wales in patients known to be infected with the virus, five-sixths were deaths of the virus and the other one-sixth were deaths with it. Of those who died of the virus, 91% had pre-existing comorbidities.

It is not particularly surprising that the overwhelming majority of virus-related deaths were caused by the virus, for it has a drastic effect on the respiratory systems of those whom it puts into intensive care, leaving little room for doubt as to the proximate cause of death.

Raw data show that up to 10 April 2020, there had been 10,350 deaths registered in England and Wales involving the Chinese virus. Of these, 6348 (61%) were male and 4002 (39%) were female. Most deaths were among those aged 65 or over (8998, or 87%). Of these, there were 3485 deaths among those over 85 (34%). These figures suggest that there would be little harm in allowing the under-50s to go back to work.

Globally, the daily compound growth rate in cumulative confirmed cases is now below 5% in most of the countries we are tracking. We are now at the point where it would be more useful to deduct deaths and recovered cases from the totals before calculating the growth rate, but both are so poorly counted that it seems best to continue with the present method. The case-graph shows that countries that have been in lockdown can now start dismantling them.

clip_image002

Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 22, 2020.

It has been suggested that looking at the growth rate in cumulative cases is not valuable because all that is really being measured is the increase in testing. There is indeed a close correlation between the number of tests and the number of confirmed cases, but – as this column has repeatedly pointed out before – correlation does not necessarily imply causation.

It remains true that most of the confirmed cases were tested because they were showing symptoms severe enough to require investigation. It is no surprise, then, that there remains a tight correlation between the rates of growth in confirmed cases (Fig. 1) and the rates of growth in deaths (Fig. 2), after allowing for the fact that deaths arise some 14 days after the appearance of frank symptoms.

Furthermore, since the rate of testing is increasing but the compound case-growth rates are falling, the indications that lockdowns can now be carefully dismantled are all the stronger.

clip_image004

Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 22, 2020.

  2. Please get Smokers and Non-smokers in. The French observed that only 5% of death were smokers….there seems to be a health effect in the nicotine.

    Reply

    • There are some really poor studies being promoted in the press. Initially form China the indications were that men where much harder hit in a population where 95% of the affected age groups males smoked and only 2% of women did. A group of studies I saw summarised earlier showed something like 55/45 M/F ratio in one chinese study of about 1000 people. Women in that group do not seem to be getting badly hit by not smoking. It does not seem to be helping the men much either.

      There is a lot of very, very sloppy statistics being done with multiple confounding variables not being investigated or controlled, or even discussed.

      In short science goes down the drain an anyone who can get a catchy, click-baiting headline gets published. Both the smoking issue and HCQ, I don’t see anything worth giving serious consideration to. It all seems to be agenda driven, preconceived ideas, backed up by lightweight studies.

      IMO this will turn into a bigger pile of dross than climatology.

      Reply

  3. There is a third possible grouping
    Those that die with the disease from other diseases exacerbated by weakness derived from the disease.
    Those that wouldn’t have died from the other diseases yet had Chicom-19 not weakened them

    Reply

  5. The governments in previously free countries have taken centralized control and now need to justify why.

    I don’t trust numbers from Bureaucrats who will CYA. They cannot in the end come out and say: “Oops! Never mind. Our Bad.

    Reply

  6. We are now at the point where it would be more useful to deduct deaths and recovered cases from the totals before calculating the growth rate, but both are so poorly counted that it seems best to continue with the present method.

    It has been suggested that looking at the growth rate in cumulative cases is not valuable because all that is really being measured is the increase in testing. There is indeed a close correlation between the number of tests and the number of confirmed cases, but – as this column has repeatedly pointed out before – correlation does not necessarily imply causation.

    It remains true that most of the confirmed cases were tested because they were showing symptoms severe enough to require investigation. It is no surprise, then, that there remains a tight correlation between the rates of growth in confirmed cases (Fig. 1) and the rates of growth in deaths (Fig. 2), after allowing for the fact that deaths arise some 14 days after the appearance of frank symptoms.

    I am delighted for once to be in almost total agreement with CofB. This may be in no small part because he seems to be accepting some of my earlier points and paraphrasing comments I made on Willis’ latest post but this at least encouraging.

    It is no surprise, then, that there remains a tight correlation between the rates of growth in confirmed cases (Fig. 1) and the rates of growth in deaths (Fig. 2), after allowing for the fact that deaths arise some 14 days after the appearance of frank symptoms.

    It is hardly surprising that there is a “tight correlation” between two monotonically rising cumulative sums, however you plot them. I would be curious as to how we can see a lag of 14 d between two plates of spaghetti.

    We do see 12d in the graph I posted earlier today on the last thread.

    https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/2019-ncov-log-case-vs-deaths-sw.png

    5d in Italy ( France lags by 14d IIRC ).
    https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/2019-ncov-log-ratio-italy.png

    But what’s a little plagiarism between friends , the main thing is that this is getting some accurate information out there at last. That can only be a good thing.

    Reply

  7. I think the same ONS figures for w/e 10 April said 18,516 deaths – 75% more than average for the last 5 years.
    Big story 75% over average.

    I downloaded the data from the ONS site and looked through and saw that in w/e 9 January 2015 there were 16,237 deaths. So the worst week of 2020 is only 14% worse than the worst week of 2015. Not a big story.

    I also looked at the cumulative first 14 weeks:

    2015 – 169,533
    2020 – 166,444

    It was only the last week (15) that cumulative deaths overtook 2015.

    You can get the data from the ONS (Office of National Statistics) – each year is a separate spreadsheet; and then spend your idle hours of lock down doing pivot tables (whatever they are).

    Reply

    • Nice perspective. This ain’t over yet but the comparison is useful context, considering that we already has a degree of herd immunity and vaccine protection against the flu.

      Reply

  8. Well done mr Mockton as you said of AGW do NOTHING with this virus as Sweden ect has shown result will be the same. I salute you cheers. You got it.

    Reply

  10. Those stats are amazing-

    A few weeks ago according to the Italian Institute of Health (ISS), only 12% of Italy’s reported Covid19 deaths actually listed Covid19 as the cause of death.

    So now we have to figure why the Uk is so different to Italy.

    Reply

    • Of course Italy illustrates that lock down was not necessary as has been figures in the following countries-

      “According to data from the best-studied countries such as South Korea, Iceland, Germany and Denmark, the overall lethality of Covid19 is between 0.1% and 0.4% and thus up to twenty times lower than initially assumed by the WHO”

      So we have the UK as an outlier in cases of deaths caused by Corona.

      Reply

  11. Probably the most useful information needed now is the past infection rate as measured by antibody testing.

    We are getting results on estimated prevalence for various populations:
    – Santa Clara 2-3%
    – NY state 13.9%
    – NY City 21.2%
    – Stockholm 25-40%
    – Sweden blood donors 11%
    – Gangelt Germany 15%
    – French Navy Carrier 40% (most asymptomatic)
    – Boston homeless shelter 36% (most asymptomatic)

    Some of these were derived from antibody testing, others from antigen testing. Taken together, they suggest:

    – prevalence of past infection is much higher than thought before
    – asymptomatic infection rate is much higher
    – as a consequence, growth (R0) must be higher than initially modelled
    – that means the epidemic probably burned itself out in some countries before lockdown began
    – mortality, morbidity and ICU rates must be much lower than previously feared
    – mortality is probably in the range 0.15-0.4%
    – lockdowns should end sooner rather than later

    The UK NHS has the fewest beds, ventilators, doctors and nurse per capita compared to most other developed countries. Yet the UK is nowhere near capacity. The purpose of social distancing and lockdown was to ‘flatten the curve’ below NHS capacity – the peak of the curve is well below that.

    Reply

    • As of today, confirmed COVID-19 cases among CVN-71 crew number 18.7% (840/4500), with one death, a 41 year-old sailor.

      Reply

  12. With the overwhelming majority of deaths and transmissions being in clusters- nursing homes and cruise ships, this should be the focus in terms of action.
    Why on earth nobody has mentioned ozone to reduce airborne virus and initial viral inoculation is as odd as the way vested interests have dismissed hydroxychloroquine treatment. Ozone at about 20 parts per billion reduces viruses by 90-90% without any adverse effects. Thus, less people will pick up the infection and more importantly, the size of the initial inoculation will be drastically reduced. It makes sense that multiple sites within the lungs all spreading at the same time would overwhelm the immune system of a medically compromised person. Ironically, ozone is typically produced by corona discharge.
    Air conditioning systems, which are great spreaders of pathogens could easily have ozone or ultraviolet treatment. I would not be in the least bit surprised if negative ion generators were also effective.
    A big question mark is why the push to have everyone vaccinated and verification (RFID chip.) Bill Gates in particular, who has stated there are too many people on the planet.
    As for the Chinese, there are several “please explain” questions to answer.
    WHY did they halt internal travel to prevent the spread yet encourage people from Wuhan to travel overseas?
    Why did they have the “hug a Chinese” – it is racist if you don’t when they knew about the problem??
    Why id the snap up medical supplies from around the world when they knew about the problem (insider trading)???
    There are serious issues with the worldwide shutdown due to a more virulent strain of the flu than usual.
    Scamdemic.

    Reply

    • Just have to correct a couple of typos (was burning breakfast) –
      90-99 % reduction of airborne viruses.
      Why did they snap up medical supplies from around the world before revealing the problem to the international community?

      Reply

  13. In the end all we had to do is select those at risk and isolate ie those who were old with an illness and not lock down the country.

    Reply

    • Nursing homes in the NYC metro area became death traps. Many were crummy to start, then tardy in masking up staff, improving hygiene and limiting visitors. Hence the heavy toll there.

      Reply

  15. Christopher argues that it is obvious that Covid-19 was the cause of the vast majority of deaths. But if flu’s were counted the same way that covid-19 is counted, it would have an infection fatality ratio pushing 3% or more. There are always lots of upper respiratory deaths during the flu season that are not counted as flu deaths.

    Reply

  16. The numbers are meaningless without including iatrogenic mortality. This illness has all the markers of having a significant share of that.

    Reply

