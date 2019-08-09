Michael Moore-backed Doc, ‘Planet of the Humans,’ Tackles ‘False Promises’ of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What if alternative energy isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? That’s the provocative question explored in the documentary Planet of the Humans, which is backed and promoted by filmmaker Michael Moore and directed by one of his longtime collaborators. It premiered last week at his Traverse City Film Festival.
The film, which does not yet have distribution, is a low-budget but piercing examination of what the filmmakers say are the false promises of the environmental movement and why we’re still “addicted” to fossil fuels. Director Jeff Gibbs takes on electric cars, solar panels, windmills, biomass, biofuel, leading environmentalist groups like the Sierra Club, and even figures from Al Gore and Van Jones, who served as Barack Obama’s special adviser for green jobs, to 350.org leader Bill McKibben, a leading environmentalist and advocate for grassroots climate change movements.
Gibbs, who produced Moore’s Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11, didn’t set out to take on the environmental movement. He said he wanted to know why things weren’t getting better. But when he started pulling on the thread, he and Moore said they were shocked to find how inextricably entangled alternative energy is with coal and natural gas, since they say everything from wind turbines to electric car charging stations are tethered to the grid, and even how two of the Koch brothers — Charles and David — are tied to solar panel production through their glass production business.
“It turned out the wakeup call was about our own side,” Gibbs said in a phone interview. “It was kind of crushing to discover that the things I believed in weren’t real, first of all, and then to discover not only are the solar panels and wind turbines not going to save us … but (also) that there is this whole dark side of the corporate money … It dawned on me that these technologies were just another profit center.”
Both know the film is going to be a “tough pill to swallow.” It was a difficult eye-opener for them as well.
“We all want to feel good about something like the electric car, but in the back of your head somewhere you’ve thought, ’Yeah, but where is the electricity coming from? And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to think about that, I’m glad we have electric cars,’” Moore said. “I’ve passed by the windmill farms, and oh it’s so beautiful to see them going, and don’t tell me that we’ve gone too far now and it isn’t going to save us … Well, my feeling is just hit me with everything. I’m like let’s just deal with it now, all at once.”
It’s part of the reason why they had to make it independently. Gibbs said he tried for years to get an environmental group on board to help offset the costs, only to be turned down at every door. He was further disheartened when, in the film, he approaches people like Jones, McKibben and a local Sierra Club leader, and asks them about their stance on biofuel and biomass. Biomass, like wood and garbage, can be used to produce heat and is considered a renewable source of energy. It can also be converted to gas or liquid biofuels that can be burned for energy.
He finds every one ill-prepared to comment on their stance about the biomass process, which the documentary says requires cutting down enormous numbers of trees to produce the woodchips that are converted into energy. Neither Jones nor McKibben responded to request for comment from The Associated Press.
“I like so many people in the film and I’m one of those people who wanted to believe all of these years that that was the right path,” Moore said. ”(But) I refuse to let us die out. I refuse to let this planet die.”
They were even nervous to show it to the festival crowd, where they expected maybe a “50-50 response.” Instead, they got a standing ovation. And there were even members of The Sierra Club there.
HT/Willie Soon
27 thoughts on “Michael Moore-backed Doc, ‘Planet of the Humans,’ Tackles ‘False Promises’ of Green Energy”
Sometimes is good to read the text first instead of throw up “left” bashing.
I suspect that a lot of people love to see their names at the top of the comments and that means making knee-jerk responses instead of adding information about the topic.
In one of my posts about a curious correlation between nearby wind turbines and equine foot problems, it took a couple hours before people started posting thoughtful comments.
What makes you think i didn’t read the text first? Moore is the one who unfairly bashes those on the right.The guy’s gotta one track mind,a typical left winger of a movement whose goal is to create a socialist system in the USA,a system that history has shown to be a failure economically in other countries.For example,Recall France under president Francois Mitterrand in the 1980’s and 90’s who ushered in his socialist policies ending in complete failure,and destruction of France’s economy and the upheaval that led to the shutdown of the system due to widespread rebellion of the people (and rightly so)of M’s failed policies.History has shown that Socialism and communism have proved to be failures,causing much suffering of the people in Russia,France(80’s and 90’s),China,Venezuela,Ethiopia,etc.Now we have some of these radicals in the U.S. congress along with the politically correct jerks who are trying to change our way of life.We must stop them cold in their tracks in 2020 or else the USA’s economy will eventually collapse into chaos.Maybe that’s why the U.S.government is building or has already built all those many FEMA camps.There getting ready for something big whether it be civil unrest due to economic collapse and/or war or a catastrophic natural disaster.Whatever happens,the elitists are working towards their goal of a new world order or a one world gov’t in which our sovereignty as a nation and others will cease to exist and our freedoms destroyed.We must be prepared and pray fervently for God’s guidance and also plan for the worst and hope for the best.
Yet apparently he is prepared to accept the truth when he finds it….
Either C02 is nothing but a scam, or the rich just want to become even richer… The u.n just published a report saying we need to totally stop eating meat so we can save the planet.
Now if they can wake up to the notion that we don’t need saving from CO2, they’ll have completed their journey.
No – what they want is deindustrialization at any cost – even if that means a few billion plebs need to go.
Occasionally you can count on Michael Moore to get something right. Whether I think his solutions are right for the working man or the human race, his milieu of interest in the plebian side of life made him one of those on the left who understood Trump’s appeal – not as if the beautiful people on the right got it any better.
Even now folks continue to fall for fake news on Trump’s formula as one of capitalizing on solidarity against the other, i.e. racism, when Occam’s Razor tells far more simply that he attracted heartland voters by expressing a hitherto politically non-existant empathy for that cohort who quite well grasped their status as deplorables before Hilary popularized the term.
I wonder when it will occur to Michael Moore that the market will better align corporate interests with a transition in carbon footprint than any government policy. Like Hubert, it isn’t wrong to predict such a transition, but the market will establish the timing – not hubristic . . . or is that Huberistic . . . determinisim.
The problem with Moore’s realization that government policies have not had their intended consequences is his tendency to double down on demanding more government policies. (when it comes to the degree of protectionism exhibited by the Trump administration, you might say that they could learn the same lesson. Although loosing the gordion knot is the best way to make American industry more competitive (and domestic protection, esp. with regard to China, may arguably turn out to be more foreign policy than domestic – if not economically rational in the abstract.)
The realization I continue to hope for is to gain allies like Michael Moore for a truce in the fossil fuel vs. renewable wars so we can go to war with the grid. It will remain relevant in concentrated areas but the worst of these renewable subsidies is that they prop up the grid rather than encourage technologies for going around it . . . think cellphones vs. landlines.
I agree. Moore is so relentlessly leftist, it can temporarily overcome his desire to suck up to the green blob. As “renewables” are a rent-seeking operation more than a practical power generation system, anyone as anti-capitalist as Moore will note that some people are milking the system for big bucks, and to Moore, that is the epitome of evil.
Being a local in TC many of us were, (are), shocked that Moore has finally shown a bit of candor. It helps to know that in the past few years he’s been knocked down a few notches by personal and professional set backs. Maybe this was his epiphany that a documentary film can actually document reality.
Interesting how your opinions begin to change when you do your own investigation and don’t rely on groupthink.
I would like see the film.
Manias end one person at a time. What they are doing is damaging the environment, in addition to wasting energy.
Germany has proven the green energy schemes are a scam, that they are fundamentally limited.
The Green Schemes fail at the point where power storage is required. Installing more wind and sun gathering at that point does not reduce CO2 emissions if the energy for the power storage is included.
Also the massive power storage will make electricity unimaginable expensive.
http://spectrum.ieee.org/energy/renewables/what-it-would-really-take-to-reverse-climate-change
As we reflected on the project, we came to the conclusion that even if Google and others had led the way toward a wholesale adoption of renewable energy, that switch would not have resulted in significant reductions of carbon dioxide emissions
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2014/11/21/renewable_energy_simply_wont_work_google_renewables_engineers/
In reality, well before any such stage was reached, energy would become horrifyingly expensive – which means that everything would become horrifyingly expensive … ….everyone would become miserably poor and economic growth …
Even if one were to electrify all of transport, industry, heating and so on, so much renewable generation and balancing/storage equipment would be needed to power it that astronomical new requirements for steel, concrete, copper, glass, carbon fibre, neodymium, shipping and haulage etc etc would appear.
All these things are made using mammoth amounts of energy: far from achieving massive energy savings, which most plans for a renewables future rely on implicitly, we would wind up needing far more energy, which would mean even more vast renewables farms – and even more materials and energy to make and maintain them and so on. The scale of the building would be like nothing ever attempted by the human race.
See the whole picture, not isolated fragments…
Point one:
Point 2:
Point 3:
There could be an important congruence of interests here. I may start a meetup opposing “renewables “. that is open to CO2 skeptics and believers.
What is happening in this crazy world? A film touched by Michael Moore I would actually pay money to see?
What’s going to be interesting is if leftist/MSM will manage to bury Moore’s documentary before it get distributed and if he can survive the character assassination coming his way. The danger is that coming from Moore, this will shift leftist public opinion.
Brian, good point…
“Occasionally you can count on Michael Moore to get something right” He saw the mid-West and popular dislike for Hillary.
While I disagree with Mr. Moore on many things, he was one of the few on the left to predict Trump would win.
I wonder if this film will get any distribution?
It is certainly politically incorrect and goes against Hollywood’s prevailing political stance.
So, he’s looking for something far, far more radical than our current crop of environmental radicals. But I like the leftist autophagy, to borrow a meme.
Really big mistakes , and mistakes that are hard to detect, are those that occur because the thinker assumes a basic fact which, in fact, is not true. In this case, the’fact” that CO2 will somehow destroy the planet (no says exactly HOW this will happen). Moore needs to question his underlying assumptions with some more “radical” thinking
This is the result of the mythology that a new form of energy is just waiting to be discovered. The laws of physics and chemistry were completed by the first half of the 20th century. They dictated where/what were the sources of energy. Environmentalist routinely and erroneously site the personal computer, cellphone etc revolution as showing that this magical stuff can be found. The first practical computer dates to the ENIAC of 1945. The difference now is minaturization no new form of computing
They need to pull on the thread more. A lot more. Still, they’re on the right track.