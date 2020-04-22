EarthDay EPIC! Michael Moore’s new film trashes ‘planet saving’ renewable energy – full movie here!

A MUST READ! Wow, the renewable light bulb of “great idea” over Michael Moore’s head just burned out. He’s trashing renewables in this new film Planet of the Humans.
On the 50th anniversary of EarthDay, the irony meter is pegged. It’s an epic take-down of the left’s love-affair with renewables by one of the left’s most known public figures. Full video follows. h/t to Dennis Wingo.
Via Forbes writer Michael Shellenberger
New Michael Moore-Backed Documentary On YouTube Reveals Massive Ecological Impacts Of Renewables
Over the last 10 years, everyone from celebrity influencers including Elon Musk, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Al Gore, to major technology brands including Apple, have repeatedly claimed that renewables like solar panels and wind farms are less polluting than fossil fuels.
But a new documentary, “Planet of the Humans,” being released free to the public on YouTube today, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, reveals that industrial wind farms, solar farms, biomass, and biofuels are wrecking natural environments.
“Planet of the Humans was produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore. “I assumed solar panels would last forever,” Moore told Reuters. “I didn’t know what went into the making of them.”
The film shows both abandoned industrial wind and solar farms and new ones being built — but after cutting down forests. “It suddenly dawned on me what we were looking at was a solar dead zone,” says filmmaker Jeff Gibbs, staring at a former solar farm in California. “I learned that the solar panels don’t last.”
Like many environmental documentaries, “Planet of Humans” endorses debunked Malthusian ideas that the world is running out of energy. “We have to have our ability to consume reigned in,” says a well-coiffed environmental leader. “Without some major die-off of the human population there is no turning back,” says a scientist.
…
The film unearths a great deal of information I had never seen before. It shows Apple’s head of sustainability, former EPA head Lisa Jackson, claiming on-stage at an Apple event, “We now run Apple on 100% renewable energy,” to loud applause.
But Gibbs interviews a scientist who researched corporate renewables programs who said, “I haven’t found a single entity anywhere in the world running on 100% solar and wind alone.” The film shows a forest being cut down to build an Apple solar farm.
After Earth Day Founder Denis Hayes claims at a 2015 Earth Day concert that the event was being powered by solar, Gibbs goes behind the stage to find out the truth. “The concert is run by a diesel generation system,” the solar vendor said. “That right there could run a toaster,” said another vendor.
The film also debunks the claim made by Elon Musk that his “Gigafactory” to make batteries is powered by renewables. In fact, it is hooked up to the electric grid.
“Some solar panels are built to only last 10 years,” said a man selling materials for solar manufacturing at a corporate expo. “It’s not like you get this magic free energy. I don’t know that it’s the solution and here I am selling the materials that go in photovoltaics.”
“What powers a learning community?” said [Bill] MicKibben at the unveiling of a wood-burning power plant at Middlebury College in Vermont. “As of this afternoon, the easy answer to this is wood chips. It’s incredibly beautiful to look at the bunker of wood chips. Anything that burns we can throw in there! This shows that this could happen everywhere, should happen everywhere, and must happen everywhere!”
The film reveals that McKibben and Sierra Club supported a Michigan ballot initiative that would have required the state get 25% of its electricity from renewables by 2025, and that the initiative was backed by biomass industrial interests, and that efforts to build a biomass plant at Michigan State University were hotly opposed by climate activists — including ones from 350.org.
Read the full article here
The film:
The film description says:
Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day — that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road — selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America.
This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement’s answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It’s too little, too late. Removed from the debate is the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption.
Why is this not THE issue? Because that would be bad for profits, bad for business. Have we environmentalists fallen for illusions, “green” illusions, that are anything but green, because we’re scared that this is the end—and we’ve pinned all our hopes on biomass, wind turbines, and electric cars? No amount of batteries are going to save us, warns director Jeff Gibbs (lifelong environmentalist and co-producer of “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “Bowling for Columbine”).
This urgent, must-see movie, a full-frontal assault on our sacred cows, is guaranteed to generate anger, debate, and, hopefully, a willingness to see our survival in a new way—before it’s too late.
Featuring: Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Richard Branson, Robert F Kennedy Jr., Michael Bloomberg, Van Jones, Vinod Khosla, Koch Brothers, Vandana Shiva, General Motors, 350.org, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sierra Club, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Nature Conservancy, Elon Musk, Tesla.
The only reason Michael Moore would trash renewable energy would be to push an even worse idea.
Obviously, being a malthusian he wants to push the idea of “major die-off of the human population”.
IIRC this is exactly the opposite of what Michael Moore said at the premiere of this movie. That he refuses to let humanity die out in darkness and poverty. He was just arguing to save the environment and humanity the so-called “green” energy is definitively not the solution.
“Planet of the Humans was produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore. “I assumed solar panels would last forever,” Moore told Reuters. “I didn’t know what went into the making of them.”
How could anyone who pontificates on the subject not bother to find out how they were made?
Does the video mention the extreme environmental damage caused by the mining and processing of the rare earths and minerals needed to make many renewables and smart phones and laptops? Does anyone mention the stranglehold the Chinese have on the means of extraction and manufacture of batteries?
tonyb
“ The only reason Michael Moore would trash renewable energy would be to push an even worse idea.”
Entertainers, actors, etc., are soon forgotten unless they can keep their “name” in the headlines, …. spotlights.
Tonyb, yes Rare Earth mining in China has created enviro disaster, but mining and processing RE has been done efficiently and cleanly elsewhere. One of the premier operations, Molycorp with a ptoject at Mountain Pass, California operated for many decades. It was a victim of predatory pricing in China.
Even in China, most of the damage was done by illegal miners who dug pits in an unusually rich clay deposit (particularly with high value and rare heavy RE) and poured sulphuric acid in the pits. This liquid was then drawn out of the pits and the RE bulk precipitated as carbonates and the waste liquids with thorium and other undesirable elements simply dimped down a hill towards agricultural land below.
You can probably guess the same people pushing the green sos*hulist agenda are the creators of all the nasty bad news about mining, child labor, and other such topics. To not suspect much of this is like Moore “assuming” solar panels last forever.
I’ve taken Paul Driessen of CFACT to task for this type of thing, too, in his otherwise good articles on green excesses.
I am wondering if at any time in his film, did Moore confront the question of what would make an actual difference while supplying abundant CO2-emission-free power?
I am also wondering if there was an acknowledgement that, while these clowns were busy being wrong, there has been a large group of people who have consistently been correct, namely those in the skeptical community?
Because if those two questions are asked, the answer to making plenty of power without burning anything will be clear: Nuclear power plants, specifically a whole lot of new ones, and hydroelectric power plants, wherever it is possible to build them.
But I expect that people who have never been right about anything will be a long time coming around to recognizing that the people they have been telling to shut up, have been right all along.
Yeah but define “humanity.” If cornered, what you’d get out of Moore is an eventual admission that he only means himself and those who think like him.
Everyone else can die.
So nukes!
Planned Population (PP)? Reducible, reusable, renewable colorful clumps of cells. That would be congruent with the Progressive Church, Pro-Choice religion, and Liberal ideology. #WickedSolution
Remember the answer to Malthus. “We didn’t raise ourselves out of the stone age because we ran out of rocks.” It was finding new and better ways to use what is available to us that allowed us to advance.
That balance to overreaching capitalism is conservation, not socialism or environmentalism.
What in your “opinion” is “overreaching capitalism”?
I notice that didn’t bother to mention where the major die-offs need to occur (Asia) as that would be racist,xenophobic,politically incorrect etc.
They don’t need to. The work has already been done by the Optimum Trust aka Population Matters AKA David Attenborough et al.
Direct link to spreadsheet as the original website has disappeared:
https://web.archive.org/web/20100709235838/http://www.optimumpopulation.org/images/briefingfigs/opt.af.lpr02.tab2e.xls
What do you think, Sobaken, if Michael Moore would die, him being an excessive consumer of both energy and food, it would save five or six regular persons? Sorry, irresponsible speculation on my part.
Or we could float him out in front of the sun to cool the planet. If only we could prove its warming.
It’s a shame that he sees with 20/20 vision what is happening with the crony capitalists pushing unsustainable “green” tech, but then pushes the Malthus death cult. I can’t share this without finding a compelling video debunking the overpopulation and overconsumption arguments. Anybody have recommendations?
Yes and because my brain has not had enough coffee:
Hans Rosling’s Yardstick of Wealth – Don’t Panic – The Truth About Population on YouTube.
Thank You!
Regarding overpopulation, I suggest getting on a long distance airplane flight and spend the time looking down. Any notion that we are running out of room ought to quickly evaporate.
And regarding overconsumption, just have a look at statistics on agricultural production over time, as well as analyses of the amount of food which is never consumed but instead wasted.
Statistics on obesity worldwide and over time make it difficult to argue that there is no problem whatsoever with overconsumption, but this has more to do with abundant oversupply, overall prosperity, and a general tendency to not be particularly health conscious, and little to do with the ability of the planet to supply enough food. In fact it demonstrates the opposite, as do stats on wastage and on production: There is plenty of food, and immense capacity to greatly increase the supply if ever the need arose.
See this comment thread for a detailed look at a few aspects of agricultural productivity and the huge potential for increases in productivity yet to come:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/12/16/its-official-we-are-in-a-deep-solar-minimum/#comment-2872734
Example:
“Prior to 1940, 35 bushels per acre would have been a record.
Between the late 1930s and late 1950s, the trend was solidly up and a bad year in that time was above 35 bushels per acre.
By 1950 yields were near or above 40 every year, and must have seemed miraculous to old timers who had seen decade after decade of yields topping out under 35.
Around 1958 everything changed dramatically, and the trendlines shot rapidly up on a whole new trajectory.
By 1962 yields were never again below 60.
By 1970 years with close to and then above 80 appeared.
By the late 1970s years close to and then above 100 were achieved for the first time.
By 1989, yields close to 120 were occurring regularly.
The pace of improvements in yearly yields increased more sharply, although so to did variability.
The higher the numbers have gone, the larger the amount between a good and a bad year, although the overall increases were so fast that bad years were still great by standards of a few years prior.
1988 was far below trend, but it would have been a record year for yields prior to 1970.
1995 was the last time yields were as low as ~100 (slightly above), but within a few years the first harvest of 140 bushels per acre was achieved.
This year 167 bushels per acres was below trend!
2017 and 2018 had yields around 176 or so.
Source:
https://www.agry.purdue.edu/ext/corn/news/timeless/YieldTrends.html
How high can the numbers go?
Well, it needs to be pointed out that these numbers are all averages for the entire country.
What about the records set by individual farmers in a given season?
Where are those records in recent years?
Hold on to your hat if you never knew about any of this, because individual farmers have for many years been achieving yields far in excess of national average.
Several times more!
In 2003 a guy grew 322 bushels per acre on his contest plot to win that years record.
“The short answer is, “Yes!” Many growers are producing yields over 300 bu/acre every year. Some of these producers are represented in the National Corn Growers Yield Contest every year. Contest winners from across the country typically produce between 250 to 350 bushels per acre per year. In 2006, seven of the 27 national winners produced over 300 bu/acre with the highest yield of 347 bu/acre coming from Purdy, MO. National contest winners have rarely yielded more than 350 bu/acre, yet yields of 360-370 bu/acre have been documented. Yields of 300 bu/acre are possible with today’s genetics, excellent management, and stress-free environments. The difficulty is in producing yields of this caliber on a large scale. Unfortunately, most producers do not have the right combination of these three factors to produce 300 bushels per acre.
Iowa’s average corn yield was 166 bu/acre in 2006, which is just slightly above the 30-year trend line. Our highest average yield was 181 bu/acre in 2004. Iowa is increasing yield at approximately 2 bushels per acre per year”
From a Feb 2007 article:
https://crops.extension.iastate.edu/encyclopedia/are-we-capable-producing-300-buacre-corn-yields
In 2017 he grew over 542 bushels per acre on his contest plot!
The guy who did this is farming land in Virginia that was first cultivated in 1609 and has been farmed ever since!
His farm includes land that was part of the original Jamestown colony Mainland Farms.
Source:
https://www.morningagclips.com/va-farmer-remains-corn-wars-record-holder/
Here is more from that guy, David Hula, in 2018:
”
In the 2017 National Corn Growers Association Yield Contest, Charles City, Va. farmer David Hula scored the highest yield ever: a whopping 542.270 bushels per acre. At this year’s North Carolina Commodities Conference in Durham Jan. 11 he shared some of the steps that got him there.”
Let’s hope that Covid-19 isn’t just a test run for partial-extinction by the Chicom totalitarians. Pre-prepare vaccinations for only those who “deserve” to survive.
That, or someday, just a leftist extremist suicide cult pushing a religion of self-hate and “green” purification.
How the heck can we put the germ warfare genie back in the bottle?
You could be equally concerned that a righty extremist religious cult, pushing for a cull of non-believers & anybody they consider to be moral degenerates & impure.
Even if you could find such a group, finding one that is control of a government would be even harder.
Indeed. Here in District 12, rumour has it Mike and the Malthusians are rooting for Team Virus in the Pandemic Games.
SARS CoV-2 has an affinity for the round people like MM.
No. Michael Moore calls it the way he sees it. Very few people on the left thought President Trump would be elected. Moore thought he would and told us why. link
Jonathan Pie makes the same argument as Moore.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=jonathan+pie+why+trump+won&docid=608030595507226862&mid=0C871A42844B5B5257260C871A42844B5B525726&view=detail&FORM=VIRE
Both of them have a far better understanding of the internal failings of the Left than any of the so-called media talking heads.
There is a definite correlation with bad teeth. A few of the people in that movie ought to lay off the meth.
It’s probably caused by veganism.
Yes, he does call it how he sees it.
This is why he usually sounds like a try hard desperately trying to impress the cool kids at school.
What was his take a few years ago when all the Democrats dressed in white for no logically good reason?
“Trump must look out at the sea of white and think of the White Walkers coming to get him”
Game of Thrones references. Yeah, that aged well. Apart from the fact the White Walkers were ultimate personification of mindless evil (nice backhand insult there Micky), GoT fluffed the landing so badly that even the Star Wars franchise mocks it.
All we are seeing here is the Left eating itself.
Good for Michael Moore. The pudgy pessimist has opinions and isn’t afraid to share them. Every now and then his musings resemble reality.
To be sure there’s an element of Strange New Respect for Michael Moore.
However, the unspoken solution he’s proposing is forced “de-growth” and at best a long-term massive depopulation through sterilization and attrition. Other options would make Stalin and Mao blush. The cure he proposes (or alludes to) is worse than the disease.
Experience in the First World would suggest that giving everybody in the world a First World life (i.e. cheap energy) would lead to a decrease in human population, without having to murder anybody.
The only reason Michael Moore would release his film online for free would be that he couldn’t get it distributed. It obviously doesn’t follow the alarmist religion mantra. He must have really worried the global warming industry that they were going to have their green gravy train fakery exposed. By denying him distribution they have effectively done a ‘green’ version of ‘Me Too’ on him and must have really p’d him off for Moore to telease it free online on ‘earth day’.
But…’Blood and Gore’..inspired!
Michael Moore’s new film has looked behind the curtain, switched on the light and revealed the awful truths behind the Warmistas’ planet-saving’ ‘renewable’ energy fraud disaster. Michael deserves credit for this. Just a bit more work and he will discover that the whole ‘Climate Change’ CO2 fiasco is also a fraud of even bigger proportions.
Maybe Michael Moore is growing up and developing the common sense that comes with age. We’ll see if he votes for Trump in the fall.
Would help if he figures out that nuclear power is the best way to decrease the non-threat of CO2.
hey like him or not, if you could get the idiot young greenbelievers to see gore n mckibben and branson exposed for the lying bast*rds they are…thats gotta be a good thing
ditto the lies about the solar setups and the rest
WE all know this
too many of the gullibles dont
and Moore has respect from a lot of the idealogic kiddies
as for depop well can you REALY say that india africa china etc wouldnt be far better off with less people
ditto many mid east and even other areas of dense populations
educating women and allowing them to limit the kids they bear to enable better lives for the ones they DO choose to have instead is a win win.
less famine disease and overcrowding, more for the lesser amount rather than bugger all for all
Covid is going to do it for us in some spots
and if not this bug then another one.
This is Michael Moore – Don’t be Michael Moore.
Michael has discovered the favored crony capitalist industries aspect of this urgent cause that enriches the few at the expense of so many others, from rare earth mining children, to energy starved Africans, to taxpayer funded subsidies for that next great breakthrough that will surely make it all sustainable. He has always and still hates the captains of industry and has finally noticed another den of them in his own back yard.
I can’t call our friend Mike here a quick study if he is only lately catching on to the unsustainability of so-called ‘renewable’ energy sources to either construct themselves in the first place without the use of a lot of coked coal (to produce the steel), petroleum (for composite plastic windmill blades and transport to the site), or CO2 release (from cement production for the concrete to anchor the huge towers in); much less deconstruct and replace themselves in kind at the end of each generation of their service life. And he also comes rather late to the party in identifying the windfall profit-hungry hypocrisy of deceitful green celebrities so many years after the collapse of the likes of Solyndra where upper management made out like bandits for a time on presidentially commended gu’mint subsidy.
In addition his continuing lack of inquiry into the premises of a manmade CO2 climate crisis still leaves him confounded in a fundamental delusion. Nor is his faith in replacing capitalism with a socialist structure borne out by the historical record of those regimes’ effects on their natural surroundings. So this is light years from a true repentance, but this video may still make some servile heads explode nonetheless. But the concluding sympathetic display of deforested ‘orange men’ (orangutans) even undermines the automatic ‘orange man bad’ reflex we’ve come to expect. What were they thinking?
As I have said for many years, global warming is an oil industry promoted project. What is really happening in America is that coal is being replaced by natural gas.
Look at the graph and listen to the commentary from the film here
https://youtu.be/Zk11vI-7czE?t=1675
Nuclear power plants. That’s the answer for everyone on either side of the CO2 issue.
Your comment and Eric’s make me laugh. It’s why the fraud continues. Margaret Thatcher didn’t get on board because she was concerned that England might get warmer.
Look beyond the so-called “ground state” of the electron … this is unexplored territory. Even as far back as 1897 it was considered: http://articles.adsabs.harvard.edu/cgi-bin/nph-iarticle_query?bibcode=1897ApJ…..6..233R&db_key=AST&page_ind=0&data_type=GIF&type=SCREEN_VIEW&classic=YES
Next you will be pushing zero point energy.
re: “Next you will be pushing zero point energy.”
Dumb phucker, what is that? Maybe you know, which is TRULY scary …
I cite a historical work as basis to start a conversion, and you post that kind of shite response. Shame, maximum shame.
Except your link is no good, possibly because of WordPress.
There’s an SG-1 post I’ve been procrastinating on for a year. Maybe soon. Correction SG Atlantis.
The ZPM (zero point module) of the Ancients was in both, introduced in SG-1 and carried to Atlantis.
You’re Good.
🙂
MM: “I didn’t know.”
But you said you did. See, that’s lying.
I’d mark that up as he may not have known what he didn’t know.
Many people on the left are sheep and believe everything they’re told. When he actually looked into the matter, he found out what he didn’t know.
I think we need to fact check it and see how well it stands up to scrutiny. He has biases and agendas that need to be double checked.
What he does know but what seems to remain and unkown unkown on the right is: “the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption.”
Many “on the left” have realised that renewable energy/ev is at best going to merely kick the can down the road a few years.
lets try: an unknown unknown…
What is something the village idiot would say?
I’m interested. Who else on the left is saying so?
Sy, Mike Moore is not the first lefty to realise that the increased economic activity due to expanding renewable energy just means more urban sprawl, more happy motoring to Walmart and increasing, unsustainable mining of the biosphere.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/09/06/the-path-to-clean-energy-will-be-very-dirty-climate-change-renewables/
Those of you on the Left just love dangerous ideas, such as all forms of Socialism and the notion that too many human beings exist.
How is it that you see yourselves as being the ones in control of the lives of others, but never as being among the populations which must be reduced?
So I see. Loydo your world has no winners where humanity is concerned. That seems as unfortunate as it is surely incorrect.
I’m glad you come here. You’ve got some b*lls to do it. I sure hope over time you see the error of your side.
“…“the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption…”
Seems like your presence and consumption are out-of-control.
Doesn’t matter how much more responsible humans get…it is never going to be enough for you.
If the “many ‘on the left'” did truly realize that and were honest, they’d STFU then.
Those on the left want to control other people’s consumption, only because they want it for themselves.
And here comes loydo to prove Jeff right.
Neither our presence, nor our consumption is out of control.
Many on the left, know lots of stuff that was never true. That’s what makes them so dangerous in large crowds.
Get back in your grandma’s basement.
Correct point, Mark. Loydo and the rest of the Malthusians have no understanding. Speaking of flattening the curve, the real problem is coming when the population curve flattens and begins falling. It doesn’t take long to crash when the replacement rate falls to European levels. There won’t be any need to “populate the stars” nor will it be possible. Humans will sputter out into a truly dystopian future with an ever-smaller population. Many seem to think that is a good thing. I think that human propagation is paramount. Obviously, while also taking care of our home.
Sheep, you go first, i’ll follow
No, he can go first, only the stupid will follow. Natural Selection at its finest.
Moronic statement. It’s been around for a few years and it made energy less reliable and more expensive. It is also already known, that it did nothing, nada zero to reduce CO2 at all, thank goodness. How is that “at best going to merely kick the can down the road a few more years”?
Renewable energy, is like kicking an own goal
Loy-doh! does that all the time.
“the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption.”
“we need to get a grip on our out-of-control human presence” translation “we need less people” which invariably what is meant is less of *other* people but not me or my fellow travellers.
My response: you first Loydo, until you practice what you preach and are willing to be among the first of the people to be “lessened”, your anti-human screed isn’t worth listening to or taken seriously.
Jeff Mitchell, it’s OK to give the best information you have, not knowing that it’s wrong. But there’s a higher standard when you say you’re an expert and you start telling other people to act on your information. The lie is not, “X is true,” but “Trust me; I know X is true. Change your life accordingly.”
Correct. And Moore caught McKibben obviously aware that he was lying in a couple of clips (asked to comment on biomass impact, asked who are 350.org’s major sources of funding). Watch the cringeworthy body language.
We might say of skeletor Bill “This Rump is temporarily closed”. He’s been exposed as the ass we’ve always known him to be. He’ll be back though.
Ref. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/01/09/its-about-time-exxon-launches-counterattack-against-california-based-climate-conspiracy-lawsuits/
It is no coincidence, suggests Klein, that several environmental organisations have also championed climate policies that are the least burdensome to the energy industry, including generously designed
carbon markets and the use of natural gas as a bridge to a cleaner energy system.
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/e373bd70-3d8e-11e4-b782-00144feabdc0.html#axzz3IlD0mBsv
“Solar is cheap” according to green propaganda.
Well, one part of that price is the level of industry sector salary in China, another part is the level of pollution regulation in China, another is the working conditions of the extraction sector in Africa…
From the film: “Have you ever wondered what would happen if a single species took over an entire planet?”
Meaning that humans have taken over the planet Earth in the Anthropocene.
Please scroll down to Part (6)
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/30/the-humans-must-save-the-planet/
(6) THE IRRELEVANCE OF HUMANS ON A PLANETARY SCALE
“In terms of total weight, humans constitute 0.05212% of the total mass of life on earth.”
How is framing this as a question “of total weight” not fatuous and misleading? What fraction of the biosphere is an irrelevant virus?
This is the trouble and misunderstanding you get into when engineers start opining about biology.
Now that thar is funny, given that loydo knows nothing about either engineering nor biology.
And from the quality of her posts, she has managed to reach left wing nirvana, she knows absolutely nothing about absolutely everything.
Ze’s paid to pander this nonsense. Griff by any other name.
(It isn’t Griff, he was put on Moderation, then got banned) SUNMOD
SUNMON, I don’t think Cube was claiming Loydo was Griff specifically. It was more of using Griff as a particular type of poster. Hence the riffing on the “rose by any other name” line. Loydo is just another “rose” same as all the others (and thus no different than Griff in that regard) no matter what handle he/she/it/any of the 57+ other made up options goes by.
You mean Griff got banned instead of just going away because he didn’t want to register to post, like he said he would?
The reason I ask is because I haven’t seen anything Griff did to get himself banned. People are not normally banned for being wrong, as far as I know, they are banned for being obnoxious or otherwise unfriendly. If he were going to be banned for being obnoxious, he should have been banned after he trashed Dr. Susan Crockford, but he wasn’t, and I haven’t seen him do anything like that since that time (he was roundly criticized for those comments about Crockford), so I guess I’m just kind of curious as to what Griff did..
We miss you Mr. Griffin. You are always good for a lot of rebuttal posts.
(He posted that he was never coming back, then recants a few months later. Then he did it again, this time with some blog wide insults on the members themselves, along with his declaration he will never come back. He again in a few weeks wanted to post comments, I told him, he is now banned because of his past statements of wanting to stay away, and blog wide insults.)
SUNMOD
You get even more ridiculous statements when someone like Loy-doh , who is neither a biologist or an engineer, and never will be, start making comments.
Poor fella exhibits a total lack of rational thought..
Poor fella, aww thanks fred.
That you Loy… DOH !!
Yep we finally caught up to ants.
And the trouble you get when biologists, maths teachers, physicians, politicians, churnalists, cartoonists, historians, psychologists, Loydos, etc. start opining about climate change.
And English majors, don’t forget the English majors. Particularly the drive-by kinds 😀
I will believe renewables can power our society when I see a plant that makes solar panels and/or wind turbines powered exclusively 24/7/365 with wind or solar power.
Careful.
If renewables cost, for the sake of argument, 100% of their lifetime’s output, and let’s put their lifetime at a generous 20 years, you could produce 5% of the existing outputs per year. The next year you have 5% x 105% (having increased output capacity) so 5.25% of the original capacity.
That grows every year. The only problem is that capacity actually degrades a bit each year, but you get the point.
Unfortunately, you will do nothing at all but produce more renewables, and no actual benefits to anything or anyone. BUT you will get what you defined, without actually meeting your stated goal. AND the ecoloons would trumpet their ‘success’ very loudly through the Mendacious Sensationalist Media.
You just described something akin to cancer, me thinks… 🙂
Not only the intermittancy, but also the land usage is huge when you try to source energy above ground instead extracting from underground or from atomic energy. Here is what New York is going to need after it closes its Indian Point nuclear power plant:
https://rclutz.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/albany-and-indian-point2.png
Details at https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2020/04/18/new-york-nukes-itself/
To Moore and his friends, humans are essentially the “coronavirus” that is infecting Gaia…
Mines and quarries and dams/reservoirs are “scars upon the land.”
Towns and suburbs are “urban blight.”
People are net consumers of energy and materials, devouring the planet’s resources and producing nothing worthwhile.
And in keeping with that rationale, that we are a blight on the world, Babies should be and are being aborted…
To me every mind, every life, is a wonder of potentiality….with knowledge, wisdom, and faith there’s nothing that new life, new mind, can not make better. Each new sould is part of the Crown of Creation.
Gaia has a habit of rearranging things in a number of ways, like scrapping away the surface under a mile of ice.
“Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will…”
Ha ha ha ha… You’ve got to be kidding me.
Who has he been denigrating all these years if this is true?
Somehow, coming from Michael Moore, I think this is impressive. A good example of how some people, considering themselves as environmentalists (apparently such as Michael Moore), when they try to know a little more and go after the whole picture of the available information, finally they see the light!! He has all my respect.
Well I will go this far. I liked when he said Trump will be president and I like that he found out how wrong he was about green energy. The rest, not so much.
“… we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth … in the midst of a human-caused extinction event … our out-of-control human presence and consumption … a willingness to see our survival in a new way—before it’s too late …”.
This utter garbage is just crying out for a ‘H!tler rant parody’.
https://www.youtube.com/user/hitlerrantsparodies
(I am NOT related to Mr. M. Moore)
Lol — and George Carlin should get top billing:
George Carlin — Saving the Planet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7W33HRc1A6c
(Warning: foul language — but, you probably guessed that, lol)
And we have the CONCEIT to think that somehow we’re a THREAT?? (at 3:01)
I know. Like the road we’re suppose to go down is the one the Squirrel Lady says we go down.
Attaboy Mike Moore, you finally realized that our conclusions of 2002 were correct – only 18 years too late.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/15/in-favor-of-epistemic-trespassing/#comment-2967107
[excerpt]
Regarding expertise, I suggest the best objective measure of one’s competence is one’s predictive track record, and the predictive track record of the global warming alarmists has been consistently wrong for the past ~40 years – every one of their very-scary predictions of runaway global warming and climate catastrophe has FAILED TO HAPPEN. Nobody should believe the warmists – about anything
Furthermore, I suggest that “No rational person could be this stupid for this long” – the warmists have a covert agenda. The Green New Deal socialist ravings of the US Democratic Party now make that agenda obvious – it is the end of our Western economic model, to be replaced by the proven failures of the socialist dictatorships. The warmists are utterly incompetent climate scientists – but they are very good at inciting false public hysteria to promote their extremist political objectives – we call that treason.
Back in 2002, we wrote that runaway global warming was a false crisis, and green energy was not green and produced little useful (dispatchable) energy – both those statements are correct-to-date. We also predicted that global cooling would start by 2020-2030, and crop planting has been one-month late across the Great Plains of North America for the past two years, and there was a huge crop failure last year.
ALLAN MACRAE April 21, 2020 at 6:01 pm:
You have made many falsifiable statements that have failed to be falsified!
Good on you!
Thank you Mario.
Watch the planting dates across the Great Plains of North America this year. If we get three late-planting years in a row or one more major crop failure like 2019, then it’s time to worry about global cooling, not global warming.
My friend Joe D’Aleo and I discussed this subject recently – we’ll soon see.
Best regards, Allan
THE REAL CLIMATE CRISIS IS NOT GLOBAL WARMING, IT IS COOLING, AND IT MAY HAVE ALREADY STARTED
By Allan M.R. MacRae and Joseph D’Aleo, October 27, 2019
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/27/the-real-climate-crisis-is-not-global-warming-it-is-cooling-and-it-may-have-already-started/
Good stuff Allan. You and others at WUWT do the hard work so lazy, but concerns people can follow the logic.
“Regarding expertise, I suggest the best objective measure of one’s competence is one’s predictive track record”
Good point, Alan. Moore did predict a Trump win! A thing he did not want to happen. This sets him aside from most. For what it’s worth, I think Michael shows himself to be a scrupulously honest fellow. He’s misguided to be sure, but this proves him to be intelligent and sincere. Like predicting a Trump win, once he gets the facts straight, he is fearless and forthright.
Moreover, he’s unwittingly close to seeing the building blocks of the whole climate agenda – the Champagne Soshulists and corporate schmoozing behind it all. He’s got the actors right, but only the small half of the whole story …little nudge…?
Good movie and actually quite accurate in it representations.
MM is not a fan of capitalism but most in the green movement will be hugely concerned by that alliance.
Another brick in the wall to the destruction of that green myth.
“MM is not a fan of capitalism”
His bank manager is though.
I may be in a small minority here, but I’ve never bought into the notion that MM is a leftard. He uses the free market system to sell semi-idiotic products to leftard idiots and get rich. Similarly, it’s only leftards who phonily pronounce that people like Bill Gates and Richard Branson are non-free market leftists – they don’t themselves, they just give phony cheesy smiles.
MM is just a guy trying to make a buck on his documentaries by making them “edgy”.
It would seem people are green, but not green about the political myths of Green.
And it would seem CO2 is the ultimate green molecule!
When the left says it wants to kill two billion people to make the world a better place, you should believe them .
And the vast majority of them are those funny little brown and yellow people:
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
I’m confused. What’s the difference between ‘earth day’ and ‘earth hour’?
Will Mauritius crank it up to eleven for ‘earth day’?
https://hosting.photobucket.com/albums/b331/kevster1346/.highres/Mauritius.jpg
“What’s the difference between ‘earth day’ and ‘earth hour’?”
The difference is the length of time you are supposed to leave all of the lights in your house turned on.
Dish Network, the satellite television broadcaster is running an Earth Day channel for a month. All it amounts to is animated scenes of various places on Earth which rotate in and out of view every few minutes. Nice artwork. Not much else.
Doesn’t that defeat the purpose?
(Sigh) And here, I was hoping I would not have to get out my Grandma’s oil lamps, get new wicks and chimneys for them, and add two to each room that needs a light. I guess Lehman’s will be hearing from me before long.
Just glad I have enough sense to NOT get rid of my old-fashioned gas stove – NOT the kind that has the convection oven, you see. If you have a stove with a convection oven and the electric power grid goes out, the gas valves won’t open. Do NOT get a stove with a convection oven. You might want to heat some soup or day-old coffee in a wintertime power outage.
Must have been painful for Mr. Moore to discover that he’d been lied to for so long, eh?
One side effect of “the job” is that with time, one ends up with a very fine tuned “BS” detection radar. As consequence, instinctively, like many in the trade, I ask myself if I’m comfortable to work with this or that person behind a closed door at 38’000 feet on a dark night over a clueless waterbody with the responsibility of that many souls at the back..
Facial expression, body language, intonation, all is somehow instinctively evaluated and can trigger high-priority mental warnings that from this point on, trust,reliance and confidence are out of the equation.
A very self-aware and exhausting day at the office ensues as reliable workload sharing can not be safely established and sustained.
Exactly the kind of alert that triggers when I perceive any green proponent, spokesman, PR folk, politician, activist even with the sound turned off.
I mean is it really that difficult to realize that these guys are downright con artists or zombies on a mission?
Face it, is it really that hard to figure out what’s behind the scenes, why they all act and talk in a way that even “Honest Joe, pre-owned cars salesman” can’t achieve?
Or is that greens silently exploit the consequences of a rampant oligophrenia pandemic?
Watched the movie. It does a good job of exposing the fallacies of green energy and the hypocrisy of anti-fossil fuel organizations and leaders. It does, however, carefully avoid any mention of nuclear energy as an alternative and ultimately pushes a Malthusian/Ehrlichian world view. Too bad Mr. Gibbs didn’t discover Bjorn Lomborg, Patrick Moore or any of a dozen other people who could have provided more optimistic, realistic and actually possible future action recommendations that would be good for both the planet and humans.
I guess it’s too much to hope that Mr. Gibbs or Michael Moore would do a similar deep dive into the subject of CO2 and global climate itself. At least Planet of the Humans seems to demonstrate that there are liberals who are capable of changing their minds when confronted with solid evidence.
(Note: I am NOT related to Mr. M. Moore)
Because that would be stupid.
1) The underlying premise, that human ingenuity will not enable us to adapt to whatever natural resource situation we find ourselves in in the centuries to come is wrong.
2) The current known (not to mention projected) petroleum/coal reserves are enough to last for many decades (if not centuries). That is, there is no emergent need to “save us.” There will be plenty of time when things begin to run out (i.e., their price goes up), to adopt new technology/sources of energy.
3) NUCLEAR POWER was not (did I miss it? — I only skimmed through the entire film) presented as an alternative to “renewables.” Only biomass was mentioned (to present a false dichotomy: either horrid biomass OR “renewables” which do you want? (head shake)) presented as a good alternative source of energy (it is).
**********************************
Re: human consumption** is the CHOICE of each individual. That is, the main thing is: LIBERTY. It is a religious belief of Zehner (“The Planet of the Humans” producer) et al. that “materialism” or “over-consumption” or the like is “wrong.” It simply is. It is not wrong or right. They are attempting to evangelize for their religious belief (one to which I do NOT ascribe**).
************
I must say, as I have said for years, that Ozzie Zehner is EXCELLENT (See his lecture “Green Illusions” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ9-jYfpwfw and here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–OqCMP5nPI ). However, in spite of a sharp new, much more handsome, haircut, he still (as he does in the last half or so of both of those “Green Illusions” lectures) goes off the rails about half-way through: he is a firm believer in not being “materialistic.”
*****************
Re: all that talk in the middle (around 45:00 on for awhile) about accepting the reality that someday, each of us will die. What was that about?? Yeah, so? I am going to die someday. This is news? Not sure how that fit in….. sort of: “Since you’re going to die anyway, just live a basically miserable life using as little as you can (including energy). That you will shorten your life by doing this (because, given the current technology, only with petroleum are you going to have decent medical, dental, heat/cooling, food, etc.) is NO BIG DEAL for you are just going to die anyway.”
(Interestingly: I am firmly convinced that my death is no big deal — upon taking my last breath, I am going to heaven the second I leave this world and YET, I also firmly believe that humans should consume as much as they like (without harming others or being poor stewards of the earth — and USING petroleum and emitting CO2 is NOT being a poor steward nor are many of the other “unholy” activities of the cult of Environmentalism).
That psychology/philosophy prof. saying something about a “whole new societal construct” (about the meaning of life, etc.) was essentially saying: start telling yourself that humans are not very important in the scheme of things and, well, just suck it up and don’t be a cockroach (as that smug young woman in the intro. so charmingly compared humans to) and try to live happily and long. Instead, live sparingly and briefly — that is the holy (or the “culturally beneficial” or the whatEVER) thing to do.
***********************************
** (from above, re: materialism) I DO wholeheartedly AGREE with Zehner/the film that the rare earth metals mining in Africa is an abomination which must stop — the Chinese run those mines — somehow, we consumers need to refuse to buy anything not (just coming up with a possible label — like “cage free” for eggs) “slave labor free” (like we do with oriental rugs). Those children and their parents live lives of misery and become ill from that work. Yes, they can choose to not work there, but, well, you see, the fact is, they DO, and they WILL, unless we intervene on their behalf.
And the hybrid and electric cars made from those things are a WASTE of everyone’s money…. but, as long as they are made humanely and 100% paid for by the purchaser (not subsidized by a rebate), that is the business of those rich people who want to “virtue signal” or just feel good or whatever.
Bottom line: buying and owning things is, in general, a GOOD thing.
Loydo and the the other members of his nihilistic death cult want to blame humans for all perceived problems and changes in the biosphere. It is ironic when one considers that, barring intelligent human action, foraminifera and coccolithophores will continue to extract calcium carbonate from seawater thus lowering atmospheric CO2 levels until the Earth experiences the largest mass extinction EVER! The only life forms likely to survive would be anaerobes and viruses; maybe the Wuhan Flu, COVID19, is testing the waters.
We humans have conquered slavery, Fascism, human sacrifice and were close to eradicating the “scientific slavery” known as Communism before the Progressive “long march” through our institutions destroyed the Western education system and filled our children with insanity and self doubt. In spite of the planet becoming greener, wetter and marginally warmer our young are taught that the Earth is dying! How embarrassing for a species that should be climbing to the planets and then the stars to be backsliding into the swamp of ignorance and lies that our forebears fought so hard to drain!
(as from) George Carlin: YeeeES!! (((applause)))
+1
Michael Moore is a good example of that blind squirrel that occasionally finds a nut. But just look at how long it took him!
(I am not related to Mr. M. Moore)
Paul! Am I glad to see you. I wanted to affirm you re: reusable (plastic) bags (didn’t manage to do it on the bags thread). While I stand by what I wrote back a couple weeks ago or so, you are right. There IS that…. (the occasional pale brown plastic bags, wanly waving in the breeze from bushes and trees). Not cool.
So, alternative energy has been a very stupid idea.
These people have been destroying our forests. But we would not have had the forest for them to destroy, without Coal energy saving our forest in the first place.
Burning trees is inefficient, mining and burning coal is more efficient. But natural gas can be more efficient than mining and burning coal, and US has less coal burning, not because burning wood, it’s because we are fracking natural gas.
But natural gas is not the answer, but if figure out how to extract methane from Oceanic Methane- methane hydrates- that would be good.
Likewise Nuclear energy is not the answer, but there is a lot energy available from nuclear power, and if thought reducing CO2 is good idea, nuclear energy is only short term solution.
As film seems to indicate alternative energy does not reduce CO2 emission.
The film indicates some reasons why solar energy does not work, but why solar energy doesn’t work is because we live on planet Earth. Solar panels were made for Earth orbit, and solar power is powering the satellite industry. And solar energy would work if we lived on the Moon.
There are “problems” with living on the Moon, not suggesting you pack your bags and go to Moon, just saying if solved problems of living on Moon, solar energy works there, and on Earth, it doesn’t.
Of course on the Moon, you do get more sunlight energy, but in polar regions of the Moon one always harvest solar power, because within a small region the is always sunlight available.
If the state of Oregon, had places within the state which there was always sunlight, you might able use solar energy in Oregon, even though Oregon does not on average, get much sunlight. And smallest region in lunar region that you get constant sunlight is much smaller area than the State of Oregon.
Also in lunar polar region, a spot in the region can get sunlight 80% of the time, so could get 1360 watts per square meter, 80% {or more} of the time. Oregon lack any spot where can get and average of 680 watts for 50% of the time, and there is no spot of on Earth which can do that.But if Oregon had a spot what it could get an average 680 watts 80% of time, then solar energy would work in that spot.
And there was dozen spots in Oregon which gave average 680 watts per square 80% of time but the 80% of their time at different times and overlapped times that other spots weren’t getting sunlight. Oregon is where you get solar energy on planet Earth.
But it’s much better than that, on the Moon.
But for Earthlings on earth surface, they should get the solar power from Earth orbit, problem is it’s too expensive to put solar farms in Earth orbit. The cost to get anything into Earth orbit has been lowering over the decades, but presently and not within say 10 years or 20 years the launch cost is too high.
Elon Musk owner of SpaceX, might disagree- but probably only in sense he might claim he could get close to doing it, within 20 years. If you give him subsidies which 1/4 of what was already wasted on solar energy subsides…and provide more usable electrical than what those subsidies gave the public… and..,.
but I mean without such crazy subsidies. But within 50 to 100 years, it seems one start with SPS for people on Earth surface.
And seems if want within 50 years, one needs to lower the launch from Earth.
It should be noted that if we were truly doomed, there is technical way of doing this- and possible rob this technical way, which has be known for decades. It’s call a Nuclear Orion.
And if ginning up, doom, you giving the Chinese political cover to actual build Nuclear Orions.
Or problem with Nuclear Orions is political, because you using nuclear bombs for rocket thrust, within the Earth’s atmosphere. But the damage to the environment, would far less than what the stupid idea of “alternative energy” brought upon our global environment.
Two decades of these bird-killing monstrosities and suddenly the green royalty have worked out they’re bad for Da Nvironment. Sheesh. Why the sudden epiphany?
Here in Australia the senior Green likewise came out against wind farms last year.
“… our out-of-control human presence and consumption …”.
Mike’s an expert:
https://downtrend.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Michael-Moore-Fattest-Left-Wing-Activist-In-History.jpg
Megafauna.
Suppose that all the facts presented in the movie are absolutely true. It doesn’t matter. If you’re even semi intelligent, you can find facts to support any stance you care to espouse.
The problem is balance. Stupidity and evil are in infinite supply, so how is it that we are even here? Once you’ve worked that out it becomes obvious that although fighting stupidity and evil is important, if that’s all you do, you’re wasting your time.
Buckminster Fuller nailed it when he said we can do more and more with less and less until eventually we can do everything with nothing at all. We are somewhere near peak stuff. Even Al Gore has noticed.
Later this century we will probably pass peak people and the population of the world will slowly decrease.
The solution to the world’s problems is not to crash the economy because that would destroy technology. Human civilization is already on the right trajectory. Many of us now live in what is close to an Earthly Paradise. The trick is to use and continue to develop technology to enable the rest of humanity to join us.
“Later this century we will probably pass peak people and the population of the world will slowly decrease.
The solution to the world’s problems is not to crash the economy because that would destroy technology. Human civilization is already on the right trajectory. Many of us now live in what is close to an Earthly Paradise. The trick is to use and continue to develop technology to enable the rest of humanity to join us.”
Very good comments.
We will hit “Peak People” when we manage to lift everyone in every country up to a certain level of personal wealth. And that is not that far away if cooperation and good sense ruled the day. The population of all affluent nations is dropping, even China, and it should be expected that will be the case in other nations as they acquire electricity and their economies stablize.
Humanity’s best bet is to raise all of humanity out of povery as soon as possible, and it is entirely doable. The darker side of humanity (selfishness) is the “only” thing standing in the way. We see the goal, and we see the obstacle. Let’s get to work.
As a sceptic who daily reads blogs like this ,I kept seeing info that I already knew ,being spouted by a committed leftist. Highlighting the corruption and hypocrisy of the climate change billionaires is a theme well known on these pages but virtually unknown outside our bubble. Because Michael Moore is producing the film I’m hopeful that some warmists may accidentally find themselves watching it because of his political and societal leanings. I do hope that Boris Johnson decides to watch as it might put some perspective to that horrible DRAX power plant that they think is saving the planet.
I know it is unlikely to appear on the ABC but I am actually optimistic it might reflect the beginning of a major change in thinking about renewables. The timing of this doco with the Coronavirus pandemic may in fact help give financially stretched governments a valid excuse to reduce commitments to the green energy boondoggle.
One hour and forty minutes is a non-starter. No Thanks.
Almost all documentaries can be watched at 1.25x speed without loss of comprehension. Sometimes, 1.5x or higher is possible.
His majour proposition is that we are doomed due to ever increasing growth in human population.
But the facts are that the fertility rate in almost every continent except africa is below replacement level. The population of Europe and North America would be falling were it not for immigration. Wealthy countries like japan which don’t allow immigration are in serious trouble due to their failure produce their next generation.
Not “ever increasing” population growth, just for the next 50 years – a 50% increase. Its that increase combined with an increasing per capita consumption piled on top a biosphere already dying from a thousand cuts with seven billion. What could possibly go wrong with eleven?
https://ourworldindata.org/region-population-2100
Wrong as always, Loydo.
World population growth peaked about 50 years ago (1969) at 2.09% annual growth. It has been steadily declining and is now at 1.05%, roughly a 50% deceleration. This is the result of per capita income skyrocketing (exactly the opposite of what the Malthusian hypothesis predicts).
Even if population only continues that trend, it is likely to reach zero growth in 50 years, which at worst implies a 25% increase before stabilizing and beginning to fall. Which would put the peak at about 9.8 billion.
“Biosphere already dying”
What color is the sky in your world?
How handy. The day after the petrodollar takes its worst licking in history…and now MM comes out and says how harmful so-called “renewables” really are. Timing. That’s what entertainers are masters of.
I had a friend ask me one time why there were so many attacking the petroleum industry as if it needed to completely go away. I said that IMHO it was an effort to reduce the value of the petrodollar and the petroleum industry (as the sun gets quiet and the world gets colder, BTW), because the only way you have a hope to survive the colder climate is with the use of petroleum products. Buy it low, and when it rises again, then you’re sitting pretty.
Oh, IIRC, Maggie Thatcher started the global warming myth so she could reduce the power of the coal miners.
I haven’t dug deep on that story, but ain’t that a kick in the head?
Well we have been saying all these things for years, doing the hard research for them and now this is the clever propaganda to get us to sell the ultimate message, humans must go, and sends so many subliminal messages that are then easy to sell and support such as the Michigan Governor’s insistence that abortion i.e. killing off human children is an important woman’s duty, elective hip/knee surgery is not. Now those with that underlying and worse messages to sell will have the right and duty, the human lemmings might well be encouraged to follow each other over the cliff while the messiah’s Bill Kibben and the others watch and tearfully applaud. Sane people need to think about this propaganda that we realists will help distribute far and wide. I fear the ultimate result of not subjecting it to some clear thinking and commonsense. Sure that is what we have found for them, but this is the equivalent of those 10/10 despicable videos that map a path to evil perversions. Good to see they work up to the scam. Now it is the time to get back to science and the scientific method. Note the media is ramping up the scam of man made Global warming and this will neatly cause publicity not for science, but for more scary belief. Don’t be surprised to see Hallelujah, covid -19 was sent to cull man and save the planet!!. The message is there for the grasping true believer, very clever propaganda.
I note my comment is in moderation as it probably challenges the general thought stream, but some need to carefully look at how we use this sudden reversal of thinking.
“woke up to the scam” not work – thanks for releasing my post.
Everyone here for any length of time, has had posts hang in moderation.
Most people understand that it is a WordPress thing and has nothing to do with the illustrious moderators, except in the rare case of people who have made themselves untrustworthy.
Usually, such delays are inexplicable. In your case, however, I notice that you have used a word that starts with a “k”, which delays a post, every time.
Either that, or it could be that you smell funny, or otherwise deserve being picked on.
Ps You made interesting points.
Malthusianism has not been debunks at all, it simply has not been given enough time.
In Britain we reached a Malthusian Peak-Oil in about 2000, and no amount of further exploration will ever bring production back to 1990s levels – as the new finds get smaller and smaller. And if Britain can reach Peak Oil, then so too can the world. It is simply a matter of time.
Britain also hit a Malthusian Peak Wood back in the 19th century, which makes it absurd that we have gone back to wood-burning at Drax, the country’s largest power station (4 gw). But don’t worry, chaps, we solved the wood problem – we only burn American trees now….
And changing the fuel source does not invalidate the Malthusian claims – a large enough population can indeed deplete a particular resource. The fact that we have been able to discover alternate sources does not mean that Peak Raw Material is not a real problem with real consequences.
Ralph
Ralph, remind me again how many new hydraulic fracturing wells in the UK this year.
If you frack off shore, does it annoy the whales.
Shouldn’t we be annoying the whales?
Wow Bill Gates finally got MM to do that doco!
Enter Nuclear . . . new gen, new scam, same high prices.
Long live oil and coal!
Must have missed the part about next gen nukes. I didn’t miss the part about how rare earth mining spreads evil radioactivity over the desert, so shilling for nukes seems like it would be inconsistent with his message. Also since he’s pushing the end to “infinite growth” message and the “there’s no technical fix” message, nukes would definitely not fit in.
They are of course the only choice we currently have ready to roll once we do deplete fossil fuels several centuries or even millennia from now. But who knows what will be available 500 years from now. The world in 1520 was a slightly different place. The world in 2520 will probably be different on a similar order of magnitude.
How much CO2 is being released by people, possibly individuals, streaming this documentary?
(not that it really matters)
I still haven’t seen any sign that M. Moore has gotten any more honest or less manipulative from the time of Bowling for Columbine, Fahrenheit 9/11 and Sicko.
I see this as nothing more than internecine warfare in the leftist environmentalist side; the enemy of your enemy isn’t always your friend.
I sat through the whole thing all the way to the end, and I think I heard the word nuclear once.
So MM is still a Malthusian :
– Malthusianism is one of the rare pseudo-scientific fraud that has been constantly falsified by facts since at least two centuries and this falsification trend constantly increases as time goes. Just look, among many other pieces of evidence, at the prices of the fundamental goods trends during the last decades.
Perhaps MM is less idiotic than the standard leftist chicken-little, but still a complete idiot.
Michael Moore is advocating for the removal of the “human presence” from the planet. I suggest he lead by example and stop eating. Don’t worry, he’s in no immediate danger of starving to death.
Never thought Michael Moore would make a film like this. He has b*lls.
Understandably, it took him a while to find them.
A very good movie even allowing for the emotional stiff that it’s overlaid with. Michael Moore has found his own road to Damascus and I agree with him that it is chilling. CO2 is an irrelevancy compared to human greed. Bill McKibben and Gore come out of this very badly.
Do they care? As long as there are sheep to fleece, they will remain in this business.
However, support does not seem to be enthusiastic. Look at the 350.org rally by Michigan State students at ~59 minutes, I count about 40 students. This is from a university student body of almost 50,000.
McKibben didn’t know who funds his organization. Ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Got him with that one!
Michael Moore is still a Left-wind extremist, promoting climate change, advocating population control, opposing capitalism, etc.
Don’t get distracted by that nonsense!
What’s startling — and refreshingly different — here is that Moore:
1 – unapologetically exposes his allies Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Robert Kennedy, etc. for being con artists and hypocrites,
2 – crucifies his allies like the Sierra Club and their ilk for being disingenuous and primarily in it for the money and influence, and
3 – also carefully documents how the Left’s mantra for wind, solar and biofuels are scams.
I think Khosla has two remaining entities in the biofuels space. One is Gevo, trading at about $0.9 down from the equivalent of $100,000 at IPO after reverse splits/dilution. Kior mentioned in the movie flamed out a while ago along with Range Fuels. I think Khosla and Branson have a stake in Lanzatech also.
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GEVO?p=GEVO
Moore presents a lot of good information in this video, then, typically, fails to reach the right conclusions from all his excellent evidence. There is no helping this type of person.
It comes at a good moment though and will make a lot of heads explode.
The man is such a moron. All he needs to do is read here for a while and just be quiet. I won’t be watching this movie either unfortunately. I don’t want to support him accidentally.
Ab Man
Excellent post!!
Liberals like Michael Moore always want to go with the “Pol Pot Solution” before *gasp* Nuclear Power, not realizing they would be the first to die.
It’s like young people that want “free healthcare”, not realizing that 1) they don’t currently pay for old people’s healthcare or 2)THEY would be the one’s paying for old people’s healthcare.
We have a name for people like this…. “Idiots”.
UNGN … at 5:30 am
Liberals like Michael Moore always want to go with the “Pol Pot Solution” before *gasp* Nuclear Power,
Nuclear was mentioned once in passing I expect that the next release will edit that small blip out.
Michael Moore doesn’t know what he believes other than promoting his movies. His “thinking” (if you can call it that) is frequently muddled as a result of his economic illiteracy, innumeracy and poor education.
Anybody who pals around with the nutcase Bill McKibben is woefully ignorant.
Shocking news from Virologist
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-top-scientist-disturbing-details-of-threats-research-theft-tainted-vaccines-fraud-cover-ups-pay-to-play/
Moore trashes Green energy — very well. But he still promotes “population reduction”. Sounds like he may be part of Gates’ crowd.
Moore should have known long ago. He only released the movie now, when the jig is up.
Timing is everything.
The Obsession with CO2 reduction has blinded well-intentioned people to what works to improve the environment:
Identifying & reducing point source pollution.
The United States has done a tremendous job at identifying & reducing point source pollution.
Reducing point source pollution is quantifiable (measurable). It is based on scientific principles of observation & measurement. Laboratory experiments with controlled variables can be conducted.
Cost/benefit analysis of point source pollution reduction can be realistically performed.
Point source pollution reduction does not take a cult-like following which rejects the basic scientific principle: reasonable skepticism.
Responsible hydrocarbon use with appropriate care for point source pollution is the appropriate environmental response.
Hydrocarbons… oil & gas… are, in fact, the most environmentally friendly energy sources. Even coal with appropriate scrubbers can be environmentally friendly, believe it or not.
The obsession with CO2 reduction has hijacked the environmental movement.
It has set back an idea, having a clean environment, by alienating many people who, otherwise, would be open to tackling & reducing identifiable point source pollution.
Example: many conservatives are also conservationists. Why, because many conservatives not only want to conserve their societies, but also their environments, too. “Ways of Life” often depend on a clean & healthy environment.
Earth Day was a good idea… it was a way to generate awareness of our environment and as an educational tool for young people to be made aware of ecological relationships and systems and how people can impact them, for good or bad.
Mr. Moore has a certain amount of integrity; you’ve got to give him that, even if you don’t particularly like his politics. I first read about Planet of the Humans some time ago (perhaps even a year?) and then kept looking for it in our local art house theatre. When it didn’t come, I thought (cynically) that Mr. Moore had taken a payout from some green energy seller to bury the movie. But now it’s here.
People on the left are more often than not essentially decent. Unfortunately they tend to be angry, and angry people tend to want to hurt the people they’re angry at. That’s when the left becomes the enemy of decency.
Michael Moore is not such a bad guy. He’s still on the side of regular working people and, let’s face it, no matter how rich he gets, nobody who looks like Mr. Moore is ever going to be upper class. This gives him a certain basic incorruptibility that someone like Leonardo DiCaprio will never know. Consider that Mr. Moore’s understanding of the appeal of Donald Trump was possible because, unlike the people who write for the New York Times, he knows real working people.
The Planet of the Humans is actually a continuation of the premise of so many of Mr. Moore’s movies, and that is that rich, powerful people in expensive clothes are out to cheat and bully their social inferiors. So good boy, Michael.
You don’t think they’ll be rushing this Oscarsize film into the school curriculum then? More like ostrasize.
On the very tenuous grounds that this is a post about highly prominent personalities in the climate change/renewables arena of debate I offer this link to a post in NotaLot:
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/22/john-houghton-obituary/#comments
It refers to the death of Sir John Houghton and contains these sentencs :
-“It was under Houghton’s tenure in the First Assessment Report (FAR)(forIPCC) that the process began of writing the all important Summary for Policymakers which did not reflect the detailed chapters.
Houghton’s Summary claimed it was confident that the increase in CO2 alone had been responsible for over half of the warming during the 20thC. Yet the main report was far more guarded and evenly flatly contradictory. But none of this stopped Houghton’s Summary demanding immediate reductions of 60% in emissions. “-
Now I have put that in because I am hoping to tempt a devastating rebuttal from Dr Stokes .
I need some distracting amusement, locked up here in Stalag Luft Altrincham , awaitng the next Red Cross parcel of goodies from our neighbours who have , unlike us, access to online supermarket shopping.
And 2 new dumps were created…
Waterville City Council ends municipal trash collection at mobile home parks
The council on Tuesday also voted to refer to the Planning Board a request to amend the zoning ordinance to create a new zone called “Solar Farm Zone.”
https://www.centralmaine.com/2020/04/21/waterville-council-approves-discontinuing-trash-pickup-at-mobile-home-parks/
I was really hoping that this movie could be a game changer in the manner of “Inconvenient Truth”, but in a good way by presenting the facts rather than just propaganda. In the end I was disappointed. It did go some way to exposing the folly of “Green Energy” and its exploitation by the billionaires, but it fell short in many other important areas.
No questioning of whether catastrophic climate change was in fact occurring; no questioning the role of CO2; blind acceptance of the Malthusian philosophy; no consideration of a greening planet; no consideration of where the major growth in population is occurring and how this might be reduced by provision of cheap reliable energy to raise living standards; no real consideration of nuclear as an alternative. And so on. These facts would be useful in helping people to at least question the the propaganda of the enterprises driving the scam.
A missed opportunity.
“I learned that the solar panels don’t last.”
There’s a big fat DUH.
At this rate they will discover inverters and their expiration dates.
Well, I watched the whole movie before I made a comment:
The first half of the film proved to me that for over ten years or so, that my BS meter was correct about the renewables (wind and solar replacing fossil fuels, etc.).
The second half of the film was truly disturbing…and is probably supported by the de-growthers and by the anti human crowds. (- and those who probably want to kill humans sadly).
Surprised that there was no mention of nuclear energy and nuclear power plants ! (Unless I missed it, but I don’t think I did).
Bill McKibben in this film comes off as stupid and uninformed on what’s going on – LOL. And that, I see as good.
Al Gore comes off in this film as looking very “prosperous” towards the end – if you know what I mean – LOL.
– JPP
Jon P Peterson April 22, 2020 at 7:05 am
The word “nuclear” was mentioned once in passing.
MicKibben came across as rather stupid, i.e., he didn’t know who funds his organization.
Check date: NOT April 1. Strange world.
They will curse him from their seaside villas and private islands.
The UN diplomat/fund raisers nay virologists and public health experts will try to control him with contract work.
Beautiful.
At last;
The sane voice of proper left.
No prone to demagogy and radicalism.
No prone to madness.
No prone to irrational self destruction.
No prone at last to delusion… hopefully no any more.
The main power source to/of the industrialization and capitalism, the proper left, hopefully waking up to reality.
Left is good for as long that left is good, aka proper and not polluted, by dogma and indoctrination…
free of delusion.
Extremism, radicalism, dogma and indoctrination ain’t ether left or right proper;
simply a category and class of it’s own… delusional, at the very least.
thank you.
cheers
In the same vein. Never mind about running the EV on fossil fuel power just feel the empowering and galvanising-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/techandscience/why-switching-to-electric-transport-makes-sense-even-if-electricity-is-not-fully-renewable/ar-BB130CLU
That’s referring to some pearls of wisdom from the usual boofheads and groupthinkers at the The Conversation. To get a flavour of what goes on there with a bunch of well lubricated taxeater backslappers look no further than a claque of them at Australian National University anointing themselves The Commission for the Human Future-
https://theconversation.com/there-are-10-catastrophic-threats-facing-humans-right-now-and-coronavirus-is-only-one-of-them-136854
Your future is all in safe hands now folks.
This is like someone finding out they have been buying snake oil to cure an imaginary disease, and instead of simply no longer taking snake oil, they look for a new cure of the imaginary disease. One step at a time for these rubes.
Mods, I have had a comment go to moderation due to a number of included links.
Thank you,
I see the start of a beginning of a tendency to understand reality in this movie. But it also appears to have the editorial slant that there are currently too many human beings, and that many of us have to go, that we should perhaps voluntarily cull ourselves? or else many of us will die in a huge natural correction.
I can’t really say that’s wrong or incorrect. I also can’t say it’s correct. What I will say, is that I’ll never voluntarily vote for or promote the idea that someone CLAIMING TO KNOW what he cannot possibly know, will be politically promoted to have some police powers to tell the rest of us what to do. Now THAT would be insane.
Mortality rates from the economic contraction due to the current pandemic panic MAY exceed deaths from the virus itself. It will be interesting to see if the lefties an environmentalists and media will even examine this question. I’m betting not. So how can we ever arrive at what may very well be the most important conclusion, that our tendency to panic and to promote hysteria is a bigger threat than the pandemic, or even bigger than the ‘problem’ of climate change? I simultaneously laugh and despair that emotional irrational panic will be chastised, that the media conglomerates will temper their words so as to try and reduce panic and fear, and that the emotional end-of-the-world doom-casting will be less successful in the future. After all, it’s the preferred polemic for the lazy and power hungry socialists of the world, like Michael Moore.
I’m happy that I finally seem to share a value with Moore. Cronyism in the free market system is bad. Propaganda in virtue signalling is bad. But that’s where Mr. Moore and I part ways. He wants there to be no capitalism, no economic freedom so that people HE trusts can fix the problem, even though he mocked and criticized their naivete in the movie. Double dumb ass on you, Michael Moore.
One nitpick (still listening to the documentary):
Fulcrum Bioenergy gets lumped in with the “biofuel” plants that are (stupidly) cutting down trees to make fuels. Fulcrum is a waste disposal firm. They are one of two companies (to my knowledge) that got gasification of municipal waste to work. The fuel input is garbage with the output primarily being jet fuel.