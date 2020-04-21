Guardian Notices City Beachside Homeowners are Wealthy Enough to Ignore Sea Level Rise

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
And beachfront high-rise development is still OK providing the developer plants a few weeds in front of the buildings.
Will climate change end waterfront living? Not if you can afford it
Oliver Milman in Boston @olliemilmanMon 20 Apr 2020 20.15 AESTLast modified on Tue 21 Apr 2020 00.43 AEST
Boston has endured several tumultuous eras, from being the birthplace of the American revolution to its seesawing fortunes as power and influence was wrested away by other US cities.
Now Boston faces its most existential threat yet – the rising seas.
Ironically, Boston is experiencing a surge in waterfront development at the very moment its growing risk to disastrous flooding becomes clear. The refashioning of Boston’s waterfront holds valuable lessons to other cities threatened by sea level rise – in terms of innovation but also wrenching concerns over displaced communities.
“It is an unfortunate quirk of timing,” admitted Nick Iselin, the general manager of development at Lendlease. Last summer, the property company completed the first phase of its Clippership Wharf development in East Boston, on the Boston Harbor waterfront. Nearly all of the 284 apartments have already been snapped up, with a second site in the same project set to be completed this year. In all, there will be 478 residencies on the seven-acre site.
City authorities are planning around a contingency of 40 inches of sea level rise by 2070 – a scenario that would inundate large swathes of Boston.
But Lendlease is embracing an approach more attuned to nature, one that leans upon the idea of living with the encroaching water rather than waging war against it – an ethos more common in the Netherlands or Venice than the US. Clippership Wharf has Boston Harbor’s first “living shoreline” – a network of natural plantings, salt marshes, rocky beaches and wildlife habitats aimed at dissipating waves from storms and subtly taming the high tides.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/20/climate-change-waterfront-living-wealthy-boston
This Guardian article is an intriguing departure from their normal position on beachside living. Most Guardian articles slam shoreline development as being too hazardous in the age of climate change, but Oliver Milman’s Guardian story reads like an infomercial written by the developers.
Having said that, the Guardian for once makes a valid point. Boston, like many US coastal cities, is pretty much built on landfill. The Guardian notes that Boston’s Logan International Airport used to be a series of sand islands.
The idea that cities which have been pushing back the seas for centuries will suddenly pack up and leave if threatened by a few inches more than expected has always been one of the more absurd green ideas – as even Guardian contributors are starting to notice.
22 thoughts on “Guardian Notices City Beachside Homeowners are Wealthy Enough to Ignore Sea Level Rise”
“Will climate change end waterfront living? Not if you can afford it” ?
Wait, shouldn’t the price be dropping due to the “horrific” SLR ?
LOL
The sea level rise indicated in he first graph appears to have a 30 year oscillation trend
1920 – 1930 lesser rise
1930 – 1960 greater rise
1960 – 1990 lesser rise
1990 – 2010 greater rise
2010 – current similar to 1920 – 1930
Actions speak louder than words, demonstrating clearly that nobody, other than the extremely gullible and some brainwashed school children, really, deep-down, actually do believe the global warming BS, no matter what they say.
Never mind climate change. Idiots have been building on flood plains for as long as I can remember.
I just had to drop by and mention the title on this article is freaking awesome. Love it.
Miss ya.
The green zealots have been decrying the coming submersion of the Maldives since at least 1988. Developers continue to build luxury resorts on atoll after atoll in the Maldives. Well funded enterprises don’t risk hundreds of millions of dollars foolishly. It shows what they believe about the coming disappearance of the Maldives.
They are also now building new airports. The height of the Islands and price of property are both rising
https://maldives.net.mv/35056/maldives-to-open-four-new-airports-in-2020/
Boston’s historical “waterfront” is a half-mile or more further inland in places than the current waterfront demarcation. There’s a reason the cities’ tony “Back Bay” neighborhood is called a bay.
In one way the Guardian article is absolutely typical of “seas are rising” journalism: they do not show the graph that is at the top of the WUWT page. If they showed the graph, going back to 1920, showing a max of 3mm/year of increase (that’s less than a foot a century) and no increase in the last few decades, people would wonder what the heck they were talking about. We’re apparently supposed to be panicking over a steady, slow increase.
The Climate Scam has always been about utilizing future claims to enable the hustle, a power and wealth grab by the elitists getting in bed with the socialists. The climate boogeyman is always just over the horizon, like some Godzilla monster about to rise out of depths to frighten the sheep into giving up their freedoms.
Very similar to the current COIVD-19 lockdowns (at need to end now), now the claim for their need to to prevent a resurgence, when the original selling point was “flatten the curve.” With the Left it’s all just more examples of the “Never enough, Ever more” mindset.
Opposition to removing lock downs comes primarily from Democratic politicians. It seems that they would rather unnecessarily further damage the economy in the hope that it helps them in November then do what’s necessary to help the people they’re governing. Perhaps this will backfire as those they’re governing wake up from their woke state of ignorant compliance.
So, Obama is not worried about his $12 million seaside mansion on Martha’s Vineyard?
Let the Guardian sink into the swamp of lurid irrelevance they have created and embrace.
Rest In Putrescence….
Yawn…I also have a plan for “40 inches of sea level rise by 2070…”. It involves beer and chips and me watching the Masters on TV. My plan is better than theirs, and certainly will achieve the same result. Stay sane and safe (notice how many people are struggling with the sane part?).
Ron, I hope that you and all the other young folks here will check the SLR at Boston in 2070 and remind The Guardian of this projection – I won’t be around. I suspect that The Guardian may not be around, either.
“Ironically, Boston is experiencing a surge in waterfront development …”
It’s only ironic if you buy into the climate change BS. If you accept the scientific truth, then this is to be expected since waterfront property is frequently considered more desirable. I’m sure many people complained about reduced property values as Boston was filling in wetlands converting waterfront views into buildings and landfills.
“City authorities are planning around a contingency of 40 inches of sea level rise by 2070…”
The NOAA tide gauge chart for Boston shows an average sea level rise of 2.86 mm/yr during the last 100 years. A 40 inch rise in the next 50 years would need to average 20.32 mm/yr. Good to know Boston’s city authorities are planning around this 7x increase.
Accepting the ground truth when it defies a political narrative is not a strong point of the political party that’s been running Boston for nearly a century.
What is the geological trend in Boston?
NOAA tide gauge data has been updated to include 2019 actual data. As expected this tide gauge data shows no coastal sea level rise acceleration with many records including over a century of data points that have very small level of confidence measurement ranges.
For four decades (since the 1980’s) now the we have had the idiocy of never ending flawed claims by climate hype political alarmists promoting coastal sea level rise acceleration propaganda usually pointing to short time period satellite measurements of ocean sea level that are irrelevant to coastal locations.
The phony data unsupported coastal sea level rise acceleration propaganda of the last four decades is nothing but garbage.
Does the guardian know that much of Boston was built on reclaimed wetlands?