Nature: ChiCom-19 Fatality Rate Similar to Influenza

ChiCom-19

Why do I call all things coronavirus, ChiCom-19?

Because it is a destructive weapon that came from Communist China. This doesn’t mean it was an engineered bio-weapon or that it was intentionally used to attack almost every nation on Earth. It was made nearly twenty times more deadly and destructive by Red Chinese deceit, and that deceit was abetted and parroted by the United Nations (WHO). Communism is not a race… Don’t even go there. Nationalist China’s warnings were ignored by the WHO.

COVID-19 has claimed at least 42,000 lives worldwide. A University of Southampton study estimates 95 percent of infections would have been avoided if China had acted just three weeks earlier — instead of silencing those who sought to save lives. NY Post April 1, 2020

Beijing silenced Wuhan laboratories which had realized in December that the coronavirus was related to the deadly SARS virus from 2002-2003, and continued to claim that coronavirus could not be transmitted from human-to-human for weeks after evidence of that fact emerged. The WHO parroted Beijing’s line on January 14, tweeting that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.” The WHO also defended China’s multiple drastic alterations to its coronavirus case count, and has not criticized Beijing for refusing to count asymptomatic cases until April 1. Multiple reports have detailed how China backed Tedros’s bid for WHO director general in 2017, after he had worked closely with Beijing as Ethiopia’s health minister. National Review April 9, 2020

The only thing the WHO is good for is…

And now the rest of the story (H/T Paul Harvey)

Guest “END THE FRACKING HOSTAGE CRISIS NOW!” by David Middleton

NEWS 17 APRIL 2020

UPDATE 19 APRIL 2020

Antibody tests suggest that coronavirus infections vastly exceed official counts

Study estimates a more than 50-fold increase in coronavirus infections compared to official cases, but experts have raised concerns about the reliability of antibody kits. Widespread antibody testing in a Californian county has revealed a much higher prevalence of coronavirus infection than official figures suggested. The findings also indicate that the virus is less deadly than current estimates of global case and death counts suggest. […] How deadly is SARS-CoV-2? Sero-surveys can also provide a better estimate of how deadly a virus is, using a measure known as the infection fatality rate (IFR) — the proportion of all infections, not just those confirmed through clinical testing, that result in death. […] The Santa Clara team estimated an IFR for the county of 0.1–0.2%, which would equate to about 100 deaths in 48,000-82,000 infections. […] Fatality rate estimates have been revised down over time as more people have been tested and researchers have gained more insight into less-severe cases, as happened with swine flu in 2009, says Eran Bendavid, a population-health researcher at Stanford University who led the Santa Clara study. […] Nature

The case fatality rate for influenza pandemics is about 0.1-0.2%. Yes, the Nature article babbles a lot about “experts” raising “concerns about the reliability of antibody kits”… “Experts” always raise concerns about anything that dilutes the power of their “expertise.”

In the meantime hostage crisis protests are spreading across America…

US governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

By PAUL WEBER and FRANK JORDANS

yesterday AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stores in Texas can soon begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries. In Florida, people are returning to a few beaches and parks. And protesters are clamoring for more. Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from President Donald Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous. Adding to the pressure are protests against stay-at-home orders organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters. They staged demonstrations Saturday in several cities after the president urged them to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors. […] AP

The Fire Marshal Gumps of America might want to read up on Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president…

And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure. Thomas Jefferson, letter to William Stephens Smith, 1787

Day twenty- or thirty-something of America held hostage by ChiCom-19

The local Dallas County numbers continue to be underwhelming. As of noon Saturday:

4/19/2020 Dallas County CHICOM-19 Population Cases Deaths 2,637,772 2,324 60 2.6% % of population with 0.09% 0.00% % with, rounded 0.1% 0.0% % without 99.91% 100.0% % without, rounded 99.9% 100% Menodoza Line (.200) 3/12/2035 0.200

And much to the chagrin of Dallas County Commissar Fire Marshal Gump, the Great State of Texas will lead the nation in ending the ChiCom-19 hostage crisis:

CORONAVIRUS

‘Step by step, we will open’: Texas becomes first state to announce dates easing COVID-19 restrictions amid novel coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued three executive orders Friday that outline how to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement from the governor has been long awaited, with Abbott adding that the state and its decisions must be guided by data and doctors. He started Friday’s briefing with hope, noting that, “We are now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” and that Texas has the second-most recoveries of all the states. […] ABC News 7

Fire Marhal Gump, anything to add?

Dallas County Reports Deadliest Week Yet in Fight Against COVID-19

The new cases bring the county’s total 2,324 cases and 60 deaths

By Claire Cardona and Allie Spillyards • Published April 18, 2020 Dallas County on Saturday reported five additional deaths and 134 more positive cases of the new coronavirus. “Today’s five deaths bring our weekly fatalities to 33, which is the deadliest week so far and 55% of all COVID19 deaths in Dallas County,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. “Today’s number of new cases is the most we have ever reported.” The five additional deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, a University Park woman in her 90s and three residents of long-term care facilities — two men and a woman, all in their 70s. […]

NBC5DFW

Hey Gump! The people who died last week got into the “checkout line” over two weeks ago!

Hey Gump! Read your own county’s fracking reports!

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 134 additional positive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,324. Five additional deaths are being reported, including: *A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

*A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Universal Park and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

*A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

*A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and has been hospitalized in an area hospital.

*A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Dallas County HHS

Every death is tragic… But killing everybody through economic strangulation is really FRACKING stupid!

Just to close out on a lighter note… Red China’s best bud sees this as an opportunity to “fundamentally change the science relating to global warming”… Because ChiCom-19. Be sure to follow the facial expressions of the CNN buffoons…

Watching Biden is like watching Weekend at Bernie’s, except it’s as if there’s a random word generator implanted in his brain whatever is between his ears.

