Nature: ChiCom-19 Fatality Rate Similar to Influenza

ChiCom-19
Why do I call all things coronavirus, ChiCom-19?
- Because it is a destructive weapon that came from Communist China. This doesn’t mean it was an engineered bio-weapon or that it was intentionally used to attack almost every nation on Earth.
- It was made nearly twenty times more deadly and destructive by Red Chinese deceit, and that deceit was abetted and parroted by the United Nations (WHO).
- Communism is not a race… Don’t even go there. Nationalist China’s warnings were ignored by the WHO.
COVID-19 has claimed at least 42,000 lives worldwide. A University of Southampton study estimates 95 percent of infections would have been avoided if China had acted just three weeks earlier — instead of silencing those who sought to save lives.NY Post April 1, 2020
Beijing silenced Wuhan laboratories which had realized in December that the coronavirus was related to the deadly SARS virus from 2002-2003, and continued to claim that coronavirus could not be transmitted from human-to-human for weeks after evidence of that fact emerged.
The WHO parroted Beijing’s line on January 14, tweeting that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.” The WHO also defended China’s multiple drastic alterations to its coronavirus case count, and has not criticized Beijing for refusing to count asymptomatic cases until April 1. Multiple reports have detailed how China backed Tedros’s bid for WHO director general in 2017, after he had worked closely with Beijing as Ethiopia’s health minister.National Review April 9, 2020
The only thing the WHO is good for is…
And now the rest of the story (H/T Paul Harvey)
Guest “END THE FRACKING HOSTAGE CRISIS NOW!” by David Middleton
NEWS 17 APRIL 2020
UPDATE 19 APRIL 2020
Antibody tests suggest that coronavirus infections vastly exceed official counts
Study estimates a more than 50-fold increase in coronavirus infections compared to official cases, but experts have raised concerns about the reliability of antibody kits.
Widespread antibody testing in a Californian county has revealed a much higher prevalence of coronavirus infection than official figures suggested. The findings also indicate that the virus is less deadly than current estimates of global case and death counts suggest.
[…]
How deadly is SARS-CoV-2?
Sero-surveys can also provide a better estimate of how deadly a virus is, using a measure known as the infection fatality rate (IFR) — the proportion of all infections, not just those confirmed through clinical testing, that result in death.
[…]
The Santa Clara team estimated an IFR for the county of 0.1–0.2%, which would equate to about 100 deaths in 48,000-82,000 infections.
[…]
Fatality rate estimates have been revised down over time as more people have been tested and researchers have gained more insight into less-severe cases, as happened with swine flu in 2009, says Eran Bendavid, a population-health researcher at Stanford University who led the Santa Clara study.
[…]Nature
The case fatality rate for influenza pandemics is about 0.1-0.2%. Yes, the Nature article babbles a lot about “experts” raising “concerns about the reliability of antibody kits”… “Experts” always raise concerns about anything that dilutes the power of their “expertise.”
In the meantime hostage crisis protests are spreading across America…
US governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
By PAUL WEBER and FRANK JORDANS
yesterday
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stores in Texas can soon begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries. In Florida, people are returning to a few beaches and parks. And protesters are clamoring for more.
Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from President Donald Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous.
Adding to the pressure are protests against stay-at-home orders organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters. They staged demonstrations Saturday in several cities after the president urged them to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors.
[…]AP
The Fire Marshal Gumps of America might want to read up on Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president…
And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure.Thomas Jefferson, letter to William Stephens Smith, 1787
Day twenty- or thirty-something of America held hostage by ChiCom-19
The local Dallas County numbers continue to be underwhelming. As of noon Saturday:
|4/19/2020
|Dallas County
|CHICOM-19
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|2,637,772
|2,324
|60
|2.6%
|% of population with
|0.09%
|0.00%
|% with, rounded
|0.1%
|0.0%
|% without
|99.91%
|100.0%
|% without, rounded
|99.9%
|100%
|Menodoza Line (.200)
|3/12/2035
|0.200
And much to the chagrin of Dallas County Commissar Fire Marshal Gump, the Great State of Texas will lead the nation in ending the ChiCom-19 hostage crisis:
CORONAVIRUS
‘Step by step, we will open’: Texas becomes first state to announce dates easing COVID-19 restrictions amid novel coronavirus pandemic
Friday, April 17, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued three executive orders Friday that outline how to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement from the governor has been long awaited, with Abbott adding that the state and its decisions must be guided by data and doctors.
He started Friday’s briefing with hope, noting that, “We are now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” and that Texas has the second-most recoveries of all the states.
[…]ABC News 7
Fire Marhal Gump, anything to add?
Dallas County Reports Deadliest Week Yet in Fight Against COVID-19
The new cases bring the county’s total 2,324 cases and 60 deaths
By Claire Cardona and Allie Spillyards • Published April 18, 2020
Dallas County on Saturday reported five additional deaths and 134 more positive cases of the new coronavirus.
“Today’s five deaths bring our weekly fatalities to 33, which is the deadliest week so far and 55% of all COVID19 deaths in Dallas County,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. “Today’s number of new cases is the most we have ever reported.”
The five additional deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, a University Park woman in her 90s and three residents of long-term care facilities — two men and a woman, all in their 70s.
[…]
NBC5DFW
Hey Gump! The people who died last week got into the “checkout line” over two weeks ago!
Hey Gump! Read your own county’s fracking reports!
Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 134 additional positive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,324. Five additional deaths are being reported, including:
*A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
*A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Universal Park and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
*A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
*A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and has been hospitalized in an area hospital.
*A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
Dallas County HHS
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Every death is tragic… But killing everybody through economic strangulation is really FRACKING stupid!
Just to close out on a lighter note… Red China’s best bud sees this as an opportunity to “fundamentally change the science relating to global warming”… Because ChiCom-19. Be sure to follow the facial expressions of the CNN buffoons…
Watching Biden is like watching Weekend at Bernie’s, except it’s as if there’s a random word generator implanted in
his brain whatever is between his ears.
35 thoughts on “Nature: ChiCom-19 Fatality Rate Similar to Influenza”
Mr Middleton do you disagree with this time line.
Danger was communicated 14th January
December 21st 2019
Chinese epidemiologists with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published an article on 20th January 2020 stating that the first cluster of patients with ‘pneumonia of an unknown cause’ had been identified on 21st December 2019
You cannot act on this – it is a sort of pneumonia with unknown transmission. It was published therefore no secret
December 31st 2019
Chinese authorities confirmed they were treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause. Days laters researchers in China identified a new virus that had infected dozens of people. There was no evidence that the virus was spread by humans.
China contacts the WHO and informs them of ‘cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology’ detected in Wuhan
no evidence for human to human spread and who informed
1 January 2020
WHO had set up the IMST (Incident Management Support Team) across the three levels of the organization: headquarters, regional headquarters and country level, putting the organization on an emergency footing for dealing with the outbreak.
January 2nd 2020
Central Hospital of Wuhan banned its staff from discussing the disease publicly or recording them using text or image that can be used as evidence
Chinese damage limitation not called for
4 January 2020
WHO reported on social media that there was a cluster of pneumonia cases – with no deaths – in Wuhan, Hubei province.
5 January 2020
WHO published our first Disease Outbreak News on the new virus. This is a flagship technical publication to the scientific and public health community as well as global media. It contained a risk assessment and advice, and reported on what China had told the organization about the status of patients and the public health response on the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan.
January 8th 2020
The Chinese government agrees to accept a WHO scientific team to assist their own researchers
WHO goes to China now they cannot hide problems
10 January 2020
Developed with reference to other coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS, WHO issued a tool for countries to check their ability to detect and respond to a novel coronavirus. This information is to help with identifying main gaps, assessing risks and planning for additional investigations, response and control actions.
January 11th 2020
Chinese state media reported the first known death from an illness caused by the virus. It was a 61-year old man who was a regular customer of the market in Wuhan where the virus is believed to have originated, and had previously been found to have abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease.
first death many co-morbidities – so was this the virus?
12 January 2020
China shares the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus, which will be very important for other countries as they develop specific diagnostic kits.
First case of novel coronavirus outside of China confirmed
13 January 2020
Officials confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus in Thailand. It was not unexpected that cases of the novel coronavirus would emerge outside of China and reinforces why WHO calls for active monitoring and preparedness in other countries.
WHO makes field visit to Wuhan, China
January 14th 2020
Reporters from Hong Kong taken to police station after trying to film the situation within Wuhan hospital
Chinese damage limitation
14 January 2020
WHO’s technical lead for the response noted in a press briefing there may have been limited human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus (in the 41 confirmed cases), mainly through family members, and that there was a risk of a possible wider outbreak. The lead also said that human-to-human transmission would not be surprising given our experience with SARS, MERS and other respiratory pathogens.
January 20th 2020
The first confirmed cases outside mainland China occurred in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to the WHO.
January 21st 2020
The first confirmed case of the virus in the US in Washington State, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.
US now knows
21 January 2020
The delegation observed and discussed active surveillance processes, temperature screening at Wuhan Tianhe airport, laboratory facilities, infection prevention and control measures at Zhongnan hospital and its associated fever clinics, and the deployment of a test kit to detect the virus.
The delegation also discussed public communication efforts and China’s plan to expand the case definition for the novel coronavirus, which will build a clearer picture of the spectrum of severity of the virus. At the end of the visit, the Chinese Government released the primers and probes used in the test kit for the novel coronavirus to help other countries detect it. Chinese experts also shared a range of protocols that will be used in developing international guidelines, including case definitions, clinical management protocols and infection control.
Public Health Emergency of International Concern declared
January 22nd 2020
Public Health England announces it is moving the risk level to the British public from ‘very low’ to ‘low’.
uk knows – us and uk not taking action – why?
22 January 2020
WHO mission to China issued a statement saying that there was evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan but more investigation was needed to understand the full extent of transmission.
22- 23 January 2020
The WHO Director- General convened an Emergency Committee (EC) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) to assess whether the outbreak constituted a public health emergency of international concern. The independent members from around the world could not reach a consensus based on the evidence available at the time. They asked to be reconvened within 10 days after receiving more information.
January 23rd 2020
Wuhan (population over 11 million) is cut off by the Chinese authorities. Planes and trains leaving the city are cancelled, and buses, subways and ferries within the city are suspended. 17 people had died at this point and 570 infected in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the US.
Figures compiled by the Chinese Railway Administration showed that approximately 100,000 people had already departed from Wuhan Train Station by the deadline.
Construction begins in Wuhan for a specialist emergency hospital which opened on 3rd February
lock down – us uk no action why?
Trump::Jan 24
China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!
January 26th 2020
China extends the ‘Spring Festival’ holiday in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Schools in Beijing to stay closed until further notice
Trump:: Jan 27
We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus. Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!
28 January 2020
A senior WHO delegation led by the Director-General travelled to Beijing to meet China’s leadership, learn more about China’s response, and to offer any technical assistance.
While in Beijing, Dr. Tedros agreed with Chinese government leaders that an international team of leading scientists would travel to China on a mission to better understand the context, the overall response, and exchange information and experience.
January 29th 2020
The UK’s first two patients test positive for Coronavirus after two Chinese nationals from the same family staying at a hotel in York fall ill.
A plane evacuating Britons from Wuhan arrives at RAF Brize Norton. Passengers go into a 14 day quarantine at a specialist hospital on Merseyside.
still no uk/us action
January 30th 2020
WHO declares a global health emergency amid thousands of new cases in China.
who declares emergency – there is a definite problem – us/uk no action
30 January 2020
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, following a second meeting of the Emergency Committee convened under the International Health Regulations.
Acknowledging that cases have been reported in five WHO regions in one month, the Committee noted that early detection, isolating and treating cases, contact tracing and social distancing measures – in line with the level of risk – can all work to interrupt virus spread.
Trump::jan 30
Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery.
Trump::Jan 30
Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7!
January 31st 2020
The US suspends entry into the country by any foreign nationals who had travelled to China in the past 14 days, excluding the immediate family members of US citizens or permanent residents.
213 people had died and 9,800 infected worldwide.
us action on flights (should have happened earlier to be effective virus is already rampant in us) us/uk no lock down why?
February 1st 2020
Spain confirms its first case of the coronavirus on La Gomera in the Canary Islands
February 2nd 2020
The first death of coronavirus is reported outside China, as a 44-year-old man in the Philippines dies after being infected.
3 February 2020
WHO releases the international community’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to help protect states with weaker health systems
February 4th 2020
The UK directs its citizens to leave China if possible
spread it further???
February 5th 2020
A cruise ship in Japan quarantines 3600 people after a two-week trip to Southeast Asia. 218 people onboard the ship tested positive for the virus.
February 7th 2020
The Chinese doctor Dr. Li Wenliang, who tried to ring early alarms that a cluster of infections could spin out of control, dies after contracting the virus. He was reprimanded by authorities in early January and he was forced to sign a statement denouncing his warning as an unfounded and illegal rumor.
Trump:: Feb 7
Just had a long and very good conversation by phone with President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus. He feels they are doing very well, even building hospitals in a matter of only days. Nothing is easy, but he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!
Trump::Feb. 10: “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”
February 11th 2020
The disease is named ‘Covid-19’, an acronym that stands for coronavirus disease 2019. 1113 people in China have died with 44,653 cases, and 393 cases outside of China.
11-12 February 2020
WHO convened a Research and Innovation Forum on COVID-19, attended by more than 400 experts and funders from around the world, which included presentations by George Gao, Director General of China CDC, and Zunyou Wu, China CDC’s chief epidemiologist.
February 14th 2020
France announces the first coronavirus death in Europe – an 80-year-old Chinese tourist. The fourth death from the virus outside mainland China.
Egypt confirms its first case, the first on the African continent.
Trump::Feb. 14: “We have a very small number of people in the country, right now, with it. It’s like around 12. Many of them are getting better. Some are fully recovered already. So we’re in very good shape.”
February 17th 2020
China said it was reviewing its trade and consumption of wildlife, which has been identified as a probable source of the outbreak
February 19th 2020
443 passengers leave the Diamond Princess cruises ship. A total of 621 people aboard the ship were infected.
Trump::Feb. 19: “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”
February 21st 2020
The virus appears in Iran from an unknown source. Iran announced the two cases then hours later said that both patients had died. Two days later, Iran announced two additional deaths.
The South Korean government shuts down thousands of kindergartens, nursing homes and community centres, following a surge in infections linked to the secretive church the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.
south korean lock down bypassed by religious sect worship
February 23rd 2020
Italy sees a major surge in coronavirus cases – up to 150. Officials locked down 10 towns in Lombardy after a cluster of cases suddenly emerged in Codogno, southeast of Milan. Schools closed and sporting and cultural events were canceled.
Italy introduces strict measures which place almost 50,000 people in lockdown in an attempt to control the virus
italy lock down too late
February 24th 2020
The Trump administration asks Congress for $1.25 billion for coronavirus response – the US had 35 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Iran emerges as a second focus point of the virus, with 61 cases and 12 deaths. It is a cause for worry as a place of pilgrimage.
Iran problems made worse by sanctions
Trump::Feb. 24 (tweet): “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Trump::Feb. 25: “You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country. We have very few people with it, and the people that have it are … getting better. They’re all getting better. … As far as what we’re doing with the new virus, I think that we’re doing a great job.”
Feb. 25: “Now they have it, they have studied it, they know very much, in fact, we’re very close to a vaccine,”
February 26th 2020
Latin America reports its first coronavirus case, as Brazilian health officials said that a 61-year-old Sao Paulo man, returning from Italy, tested positive for the virus.
Trump::Feb. 26: “Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low. … When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
February 28th 2020
800 people are now infected in Italy, and cases in 14 other European countries remain an area of concern
Sub-Saharan Africa records its first infection.
The first British victim dies of coronavirus onboard the Diamond Princess.
UK authorities confirm the first case of the illness to be passed on inside the country.
The worst week for the global stock markets since the 2008 financial crash.
The WHO raises the coronavirus alert to the highest level.
no action from us/uk re lockdown. Whatever the WHO says at this point is irrelevant – the dangers are self evident
Trump::Feb. 28: “I think it’s really going well. … We’re prepared for the worst, but we think we’re going to be very fortunate.”
Feb. 28: “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb. 28: “This is their new hoax.”
February 29th 2020
The US records its first coronavirus death and announces travel restrictions of ‘do not travel’ warnings for areas in Italy and South Korea. It also bans all travel to Iran and bars entry to any foreign citizen who had visited Iran in the previous 14 days.
the virus is loose in the us restrictions not really relevant at this point
March 4th 2020
Cases of Covid-19 surge in the UK, as officials announce the biggest one-day increase so far as 34 cases bring the total to 87
Italy announces it is shutting schools and universities.
Trump::March 4: “Some people will have this at a very light level and won’t even go to a doctor or hospital, and they’ll get better. There are many people like that.”
March 4: Now, this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this and it is very mild… So if, you know, we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better, just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work, some of them go to work, but they get better and then, when you do have a death like you had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California, I believe you had one in New York, you know, all of a sudden it seems like 3 or 4 percent, which is a very high number, as opposed to a fraction of 1 percent.
Trump::March 9 (tweet): “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
March 10th 2020
Nadine Dorries, a junior health minister, becomes the first MP to test positive for coronavirus.
6 people in the UK have now died of the illness, with 373 testing positive
Trump::March 10: “And it hit the world. And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
March 11th 2020
The US blocks travel from European countries other than the UK for 30 days, as the WHO declares the virus a pandemic and stock markets plunge.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces a £12bn package of emergency support to help the UK cope with the expected onslaught from coronavirus
11 March 2020
Deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction, WHO made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.
Trump::March 11: “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”
Trump::March 12: “It’s going to go away. … The United States, because of what I did and what the administration did with China, we have 32 deaths at this point … when you look at the kind of numbers that you’re seeing coming out of other countries, it’s pretty amazing when you think of it.”
March 13th 2020
The US declares a national emergency and makes $50 billion in federal funds available to tackle the coronavirus.
A host of UK sporting events announce their postponement including the London Marathon. Premier League fixtures are suspended.
Trump::March 15: “This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over.”
March 16th 2020
Latin America imposes restrictions on their citizens to slow the spread of the virus. Venezuela announces a nationwide quarantine to begin on March 17th. Ecuador and Peru implement countrywide lockdowns, and Colombia and Costa Rica close their borders. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro encourages mass demonstrations by his supporters against his opponents in congress.
Boris Johnson begins daily press briefings, urging everybody in the UK to work from home and avoid pubs and restaurants to give the NHS time to cope with the pandemic.
The UK’s death toll rises to 55, with 1,543 confirmed cases, though it is believed 10,000 people have already been infected.
March 17th 2020
France imposes a nationwide lockdown, prohibiting all gatherings and only allowing people to go out for fresh air. France had more than 6,500 infections with more than 140 deaths
The EU bars most travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days.
Rishi Sunak unleashes the biggest package of emergency state support for business since the 2008 financial crash, unveiling £330bn-worth of government-backed loans and more than £20bn in tax cuts and grants for companies threatened with collapse.
Trump::march 17: “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic”
March 18th 2020
The UK government announces most schools across England will be shut down from Friday until further notice. Wales and Scotland announce they will also close schools.
uk lockdown begins
18 March 2020
WHO and partners launch the Solidarity Trial, an international clinical trial that aims to generate robust data from around the world to find the most effective treatments for COVID-19.
March 19th 2020
For the first time, China reports zero local infections, a milestone in the fight against the pandemic. Experts said the country would need to see at least 14 consecutive days without new infections for the outbreak to be considered over. 34 new cases were confirmed among people who had arrived in China from elsewhere.
March 20th 2020
The UK government orders all pubs, restaurants, gyms and other social venues across the country to close
The chancellor announces the government will pay up to 80% of wages for workers at risk of being laid off
uk lockdown tightens
March 23rd 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a televised address to the nation, says that Britons should only go outside to buy food, to exercise once a day, or to go to work if they absolutely cannot work from home. Citizens will face police fines for failure to comply with these new measures.
Worldwide figures stand at more than 270,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.
March 24th 2020
Tokyo Olympics likely to be postponed – according to a member of the International Olympic Committee, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – set to begin in August – will be postponed. Australia and Canada have already announced that their athletes will not compete
Trump::March 24: “We’re going to be opening relatively soon… I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” He added in a subsequent interview: “Easter is a very special day for me… and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
March 25th 2020
Prince Charles tests positive for the coronavirus.
In the US, negotiators strike a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package intended to assist businesses and millions of Americans amid the halt in the US economy. The bill includes $1,200 for individuals earning up to $75,000, $100 billion for health care providers, and $58 billion for the US airline industry. It would also include $2,400 per month for up to four months to the unemployed. $500 billion goes to industry loans that corporations, cities, and states can apply for.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of the country’s 1.3 billion residents. India has only recorded 536 cases of COVID-19 so far.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rails against coronavirus measures being taken in his country, as local officials take preparedness into their own hands.
March 26th 2020
G20 world leaders meet virtually to discuss the coronavirus crisis. King Salman of Saudi Arabia calls on the world’s richest economies to ‘extend a helping hand to developing countries’.
Brits across the UK clap, cheer, and ring bells at 8pm to thank the NHS workers for their service in tackling the pandemic.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils a package of measures to help self-employed workers during the economic downturn, giving those earning less than £50,000 a taxable grant equal to 80 percent of their average profits.
March 27th 2020
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock test positive for the coronavirus
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that the coronavirus crisis has exposed the EU’s ‘weaknesses’.
March 28th 2020
European COmmission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU ‘looked into the abyss’ in the early days of the crisis but now it has the chance to reinvent itself.
French President Emmanuel Macron issues a plea for European solidarity to fight the coronavirus crisis, saying ‘I don’t want a selfish and divided Europe’
Belgium extend confinement measures until 19th April
UK Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, announces he is self-isolating after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus
March 29th 2020
The European Commission announces that it will revise its proposal for the EU’s next seven-year budget
US announces social distancing measures to continue until 30th April, as the US records the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, at more than 139,700 cases.
March 30th 2020
Hungarian Parliament passes a bill that gives PM Viktor Orban power to rule by decree, impose a state of emergency without a time limit, and suspend parliament.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announces the government is to spend £75 million on charter flights and airline tickets to repatriate up to 300,000 Britons stranded abroad as countries have closed their borders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
March 31st 2020
Spain joins the US and Italy as one of the few countries to surpass China’s coronavirus case total, reporting 85,195 cases and 8,189 deaths.
Ethiopia announces it has postponed its parliamentary and presidential elections, originally scheduled for August. The elections were to be a big test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reformist measures.
The White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020, if current social distancing trends hold.
April 1st 2020
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces that the Commission will present an unemployment reinsurance scheme to ensure workers keep their jobs during the coronavirus crisis.
Italy announces it will extend lockdown measures until 13th April. Health Minister Roberto Speranza says ‘data shows that we are on the right path and that the drastic decisions are bearing fruit’.
The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) summit, due to be held in Glasgow in November, is postponed until 2021.
April 2nd 2020
The number of worldwide coronavirus cases passes one million.
Thank you, ghalfrunt.
This could be a post..
95% certain this is not Chaamjamal. Comment needs to go back into moderation.
And pretty sure g’runt did not read with comprehension any of your cites linked in your article.
Good for you, Mr. Middleton, to not dignify that g’runt’s half-truths and sloppy reporting with a response. The glaring omissions and poor reasoning in his or her “comment” (cough) are a flashing neon sign saying: IGNORE THIS — IT IS MERELY DESIGNED-TO-DECEIVE, PRO-CHINA, PROPAGANDA. (See, e.g.,, https://www.businessinsider.com/wuhan-doctor-chinese-sounded-alarm-coronavirus-outbreak-december-2020-3 )
The Chaamjamal comment is almost certainly an imposter.
OOPS
JUST NOW READ THE DAVID MIDDLETON COMMENT AND REMOVED THE POST MENTIONED IN THE PREVIOUS COMMENT
The comment struck me as and imposter. On several occasions, trolls have impersonated you and several other regular commentators, quite often in support of other trolls. As I said earlier, my apologies.
Since he was so happy to see the early carpet bombing of a post it must be g_half_runt’s mini-me: g_full_runt.
ghalfrunt
Since you seem to be an epidemiological expert perhaps you could explain these to us.
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/02/2004168117
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.14.20062463v1.full.pdf
https://www.land.nrw/sites/default/files/assetdocumentzwischenergebnis_covid19_case_study_gangelt.pdf
I live in Rockport Texas, the county judge (R )has closed the boat ramps, among other wide open spaces against the wishes of the Navigation District. We have two cases from outside. Perhaps you could explain that also since you seem to also be a policy expert.
https://youtu.be/mBcY3W5WgNU
Spamtastic++
Every time someone points out the failures of China, our favorite troll trots out the same nonsense.
As the fact changed, so did what Trump was saying at the time.
Unlike the global warming crowd, when the facts changed, they changed their opinions. They didn’t change the facts.
(Re-posting this — the comment I “Replied” to about 10 minutes ago disappeared! — i.e., nothing for me to reply to anymore — shrug)
And pretty sure g’runt did not read with comprehension any of your cites linked in your article.
Good for you, Mr. Middleton, to not dignify that g’runt with a response. The glaring omissions and poor reasoning in his or her “comment” (cough) are a flashing neon sign saying: IGNORE THIS — IT IS MERELY DESIGNED-TO-DECEIVE, PRO-CHINA, PROPAGANDA. (See, e.g.,, https://www.businessinsider.com/wuhan-doctor-chinese-sounded-alarm-coronavirus-outbreak-december-2020-3 )
****************
Given that ol’ g’runt was able to essentially hijack your post by getting all of that written lickety-split and posted first (the timing of g’runt’s comment is, really, a fortiorari evidence of an inside troll job — no WAY someone could have written that post after thoughtfully reading yours in the time available….) I have a feeling g’runt is one of the many alter-egos of a certain data-twister (oh, excuse me, “homogenizer using criging” or whatever…) who makes money via his business ventures in China. Just a guess… .
************
Now, let’s see if this gets published….
USA CDC’s Health Action Network on 8 Jan. 2020 announces is “… monitoring … pneumonia of unknown etiology ….” This based on 59 cases Wuhan notified the WHO were from 12-29 Dec. 2019.
“No deaths have been reported & no health care providers are known to be ill…. etiology & transmissibility yet to be determined … CDC recommends … cautious approach … personnel should use contact precautions & use an N95 … . Ffor patients admitted … contact & airborne precautions, in addition to standard precautions ….”
HELLO GHALFRUNT AND WUWT.
I APPENDED THE GHALFRUNT COMMENT TO MY COVID POST CITING BOTH OF YOU.
HERE IS THE LINK
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/03/11187/
IF EITHER OF YOU HAVE AN OBJECTION TO THIS ACTION, PLEASE LET ME KNOW WITH A “REPLY” TO THIS COMMENT AND TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO AND I WILL DO ACCORDINGLY.
I clearly misunderstood what you meant by Ghalfrunt’s comment being worthy of a post. My apologies.
What would have happened if china had told the world that people were unwell in Wuhan with a new flu virus.
Would the US have acted earlier?
How do you know so much more than the virologists?
Would the world have acted differently had China told the truth about the extent of this disease and how easily transmittable it was?
Would the world have acted differently had China admitted that they were already shutting down internal travel in order to stop the spread of this disease?
Probably, however the fact still remains that your paymasters lied to the world and these lies cost people their lives.
Lets not even get into the fact that it was Xi’s ego that caused this disease in the first place. He had to prove that China was capable of isolating and studying deadly diseases, just like the big boys. However, they couldn’t. They didn’t have the training, they didn’t have equipment and they didn’t have the intestinal fortitude to come clean when they screwed up.
But they did get an endless supply of test subjects, for a very low price.
Spectacular fracking “WHO-Tube”! Thanks! Saw them in Dallas in 1989. SRV opened. Honestly, at that particular gig SRV stole the show.
Not so if they’d been the same guys here.
Stevie Ray Vaughn would steal any show, particularly here in Dallas.
I admit, watching SRV take his guitar mid-phrase, toss it BEHIND his farging back and finish out the tune without missing a note was unbelievable. I’ll never forget it.
Still, I’ll take The Who in their heyday for overall creative genius.
Pete Townsend was pretty fracking awesome, solo in the early-mid 80’s.
I guess I’m a purist. To me that’s like e.g., seeing Phil w/out Genesis. Which I did @ Starplex. He was good but . . .
Meh.
A German virologist Dr. Hendrik Streeck has studied a hard hit community.
So, the infection rate was 15% and, as far as I can tell, mostly asymptomatic. The mortality rate of those infected was 0.37%. So, more like the flu than like SARS.
People have now had a taste of what it’s like to shut down the economy for a mere few months. The Marxist CAGW alarmists would have us shut down the economy permanently. All but the densest politician should now realize what that entails. I hope that windmills and solar panels will become a much harder sell. I think we’re seeing signs of that as more and more people accept nuclear as an actual solution to the CO2 non problem.
The government is throwing tons of money at coronavirus mitigation. That’s going to have a pretty big hangover. Again, a cold dose of reality.
There is one good feature of this virus and that is the Atlantic ocean between US and UK.
I feel for the Canadians !
As far as I can tell, the Canadians are in better shape than either the US or the UK.
The more I observe this thing the more I’m becoming convinced that it’s a fairly mild illness, with some large portion of the morbidity and mortality being caused by iatrogenic factors. Change my mind.
Yes! Key word: observe
The data support your conclusion.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1106372/coronavirus-death-rate-by-age-group-italy/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1110949/common-comorbidities-in-covid-19-deceased-patients-in-italy/
“Friday, April 17, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued three executive orders Friday that outline how to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bad news. Abbott did a cop out.Cop Out? He appointed a Task Force–>Plan in 10 days. Why Didn’t He Appoint It 10 Days Ago?
https://texasscorecard.com/state/abbott-keeps-schools-closed-and-pretty-much-everything-else-too/
The Stanford article tested approximately 3300 people and 50 tested positive. Unfortunately I have not seen (3 articles about it) what are the Sensitivity(+ in health) and Specificity(– with disease). If one assumes that the Specificity is 99%, than the False Positive Rate = 1%–>33 False Positive cases for disease. One can change the #s to see other results.
I understand that Michigan has now mandated one-person per car? Some of this news might be the work of pranksters, but the irrationality of response can easily outpace anything the pranksters can think of. As the curve of deaths keeps flattening our officials can only think of further tightening down. It is the very definition of fanaticism.
The home schooling has turned out to be a complete disaster around here. One cannot just toss complex systems together and expect them to work. So, I am homeschooling and the kids hate it, but I have my own work to get done too. Productivity is near zero. I get utterly idiotic missives from the University on a daily basis, including a really pathetic cry for attention from the diversity office. Each missive from upper management comes with deadlines for opening pushed further into the future — and no decision that I know of is based on anything but ad hoc reasoning, superstition, and numbers pulled from a hat.
I have an acquaintance whose wife works at the Pentagon. From what she says he thinks the politicians are beginning to muster enough courage to tell the medical profession that there are other considerations to balance, but I see no evidence of such. The medical/media complex appear capable of thwarting any appearance of independence.
I really dislike Ghalfrunt. He/she sounds exactly like the worst partisan, whiny, finger pointers around here.
“The case fatality rate for influenza pandemics is about 0.1-0.2%.”
Those percentages are reduced with the help of developed and distributed vaccines. What would the death rate of the common flu be without these preventative shots? Doesn’t seem like a proper comparison.
It’s clearly not “fair.”
Except for the top ten:
State Deaths Share
New York 17,671 43.5%
New Jersey 4,202 10.4%
Michigan 2,391 5.9%
Massachusetts 1,706 4.2%
Louisiana 1,296 3.2%
Illinois 1,290 3.2%
Connecticut 1,127 2.8%
Pennsylvania 1,112 2.7%
California 1,072 2.6%
and
Florida 791 1.9%
the US death rate would be much like the flu.
Notice what they have in common.
They are all BLUE!!!
Louisiana and Pennsylvania are only partially blue. Florida is red. Otherwise, good point.