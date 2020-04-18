More things we don’t know about the Chinese virus #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Though the daily rate of growth in cumulative Chinese-virus cases continues to fall, the daily rate of growth in cumulative deaths seems to have reached a plateau. Unfortunately, in the world as a whole deaths are still increasing at 6% per day, compound. If that rate were to persist, deaths from the virus would double in just 12 days.
In the United States, the growth rate in deaths is 10.3% compound per day: in Canada, 12.9%. If those rates were to persist, deaths in these countries would double in six or seven days. In Britain, where the daily death-growth rate is 7.2%, make that ten days. That is why attempts to compare the present cumulative deaths with a typical flu season are misconceived. Deaths from the Chinese virus are still rising far too fast for comfort.
Which is why Mr Trump’s tweets telling Democrat governors of states maintaining lockdowns may yet prove inappropriate. The President is in a difficult corner: he wants to restart the economy, because the cost of lockdowns is prodigious, but, like Mr Johnson in London, he is vulnerable to the charge that he did too little too late. Because the spread of a new infection is always near-perfectly exponential, there is a premium on acting very early, as South Korea and Taiwan did, and as Messrs. Trump and Johnson did not.
Unfortunately, there are still too many unknown unknowns to assist governments in taking sound decisions, which is why most of them have, in the end, opted for caution, though it comes at a heavy economic cost.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 17, 2020.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 17, 2020.
Sweden, for instance, has been the poster-child for doing without lockdowns. At first, this was a strategy that seemed to be working well. Indeed, as our graphs here show, Sweden – the bright blue line – has case-growth and death-growth rates only a little above the global mean, and it has achieved those rates without lockdown.
However, Sweden’s 1400 cumulative deaths are more than twice the combined totals in Finland, Norway and Denmark (which is by far the most populous country in Scandinavia), and the infection has spread to several retirement homes because the Public Health Agency had not ensured that staff had, and wore, masks, gloves and gowns to protect patients. We do not yet know, therefore, whether no-lockdown strategies work even in countries which, like Sweden, have high social cohesion and low population density.
To try to find out whether Sweden’s strategy of not locking down the country is likely to work, Dr Björn Olsen, Professor of infectious medicine at Uppsala University, recently asked the Swedish Public Health Agency for access to the data on the basis of which it opted against lockdown. He has had no reply. Some 22 experts recently put their names to a very critical op-ed in the Dagens Nyheter, calling for a reappraisal of the policy.
Perhaps the most important question to which we do not yet have an answer is whether those who have recovered the infection are or will remain immune. The World Health Organization (admittedly the least reliable source of information on this infection) now says that immunity among those who have recovered cannot be taken for granted. If that is true, then antibody testing will be a lot less useful than it might have been.
Nor do we know when a vaccine may be found. But let us end with some good news. Researchers at Oxford University are so confident that they have found a workable vaccine that they are producing a million shots even before it has been subjected to clinical trial or approved. They are taking the risk, because they think they have the answer. Let us pray that their confidence is justified.
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Saturday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
We will have to compare things like cause of death being heart attacks from last year against cause of death being heart attack this year to find out if deaths are being incorrectly attributed to covid19. If heart attack deaths drop by large amount then something is fishy.
There are reports of patients with various minor ailments being infected with CV in hospitals and eventually succumbing to it. On the other hand there are people who should be sent to hospital for a treatment and are not until it might be too late. So you might say that the CV is a double-edged sword for many who might require hospital treatment of any kind.
The only way to know what’s going on is to canvas hospitals nationwide weekly. Admissions testing positive for corona virus, discharges, outcomes. Ignore everything else.
I knew Monckton was related to former chancellor Nigel Lawson. Is he also related to Bill Gates ?
Regarding a vaccine if we can test it for side effects on older people and find no side effects it well maybe worth the risk to give it to those in nursing homes or older unhealthy people. Yes giving it to them is a risk, but so is not giving it to them.
Denmark by far the most populous country in Scandinavia…? No.
Lord Moncton, I believe you have been misinformed as to the President’s tweets. The 3 Governors called out had implemented overly onerous restrictions, going well beyond common sense guidelines. Hence large scale protests, and the Minnesota governor has already backed off.
It’s already fishy without heart attacks as a consideration:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/11/coronavirus-good-news-the-downtrend-in-chinese-virus-case-growth-rates-continues/#comment-2963429
The numbers are a mess. I wish somehow the data can be sorted out to figure out what is really happening. If some old person goes to hospital due to covid and catches some anti biotic resistant infection, then that death certainly could be attributed to the bacterial infection.
I am skeptical of claims that are supported by some kind of mathematical analysis: The one key take away idea I got from all those courses in statistical analysis that I took is that if you formulate your mathematical model so that it complies with all the rules of mathematics, when you run numbers through it YOU WILL GET SOME KIND OF A RESULT. It may not reflect physical reality at all, but it will yield a mathematical result.
It is beginning to look like the modelers studying the COVID-19 phenomenon don’t understand well how the virus behaves in the wild. Well, maybe somebody does, but it’s hard to tell. When predictions don’t align very well with actual experience, something is wrong. I can think of several problems with the data being used: arbitrarily declaring the cause of death, missing observations, inaccurate observations. The models themselves are probably mis-specified as well.
Population of Sweden is nearly twice that of Denmark. It’s not hard to look that up, Mr. Monckton.
The only analogy we have to go by is the 1918 Flu . I know this is a different virus but it’s an upper respiratory so the transmission is likely the same. In the USA deaths peaked in October and rapidly decreased in later November in many cities (Crosby). So was that herd immunity or mutation of the virus or what?