Did ChiCom-19 Come From a Red Chinese Lab?

Guest “Cold Warrior-ing” by David Middleton

Those readers who either aren’t proficient in the English language and/or don’t remember the Cold War, may be unfamiliar with the acronym: ChiCom. It stands for Chinese Communist. In my never-ending effort to reject political correctness, I refer to everything related to the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 as ChiCom-19.

ChiCom = Chinese Communist

Sergeant Muldoon : From Red China: Chicom K-50 sub-machine gun… Chinese communist! SKS Soviet-made semi-automatic carbine… Russian communist! Ammunition, Czechoslovakian-made… Czech communist! No sir, Mr. Beckworth! It doesn’t take a lead weight to fall on me or a hit from one of those weapons to recognize that what’s involved here is communist domination of the world! The Green Berets, 1968

Yeah, I know The Green Berets was historically, geographically and technically flawed… But, what other movie features A-1 Skyraiders dropping napalm and an AC-47 “Puff the Magic Dragon” clearing a field? Granted, the SPAD’s dropped napalm at night and Spooky rained 7.62 mm hell on the VC/NVA in daylight, the opposite of how the aircraft were generally employed… But it was the perfect mix of Cold War jingoism and John Wayne… And it provided a perfect hairpin segue to the central question of this post:

Did ChiCom-19 come from a Red Chinese virology lab?

What a difference 53 days can make…

Cell Phones, Cancer, And Coronavirus: Tucker Carlson Spreads Conspiracy Theories By Alex Berezow, PhD — February 20, 2020 The Fox News host says cell phones cause cancer and the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) might have escaped from a biological weapons lab. Both claims are ridiculous. […] The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Not a Bioweapon Tucker then one-upped himself. He did another segment in which Bill Gertz, a Washington Times national security correspondent, hints that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) might be a biological weapon. “Is it human-caused, or laboratory-caused, or is it a natural phenomena?… Let’s get the debate going.” Okay, let’s do that. The most likely explanation is natural phenomenon because Chinese markets allow potentially millions of humans to interact with potentially millions of live animals. That’s a recipe for disaster. SARS jumped from animals to humans in China in 2002 precisely for that reason. Tucker then asks bluntly, “Is there any evidence as of tonight that this virus originated in a lab?” The answer to that is “no,” but the guest said, “I don’t know.” He then mentioned that China’s only high-security biological lab is located in Wuhan. […] American Council on Science and Health

Tucker Carlson: “Is there any evidence as of tonight that this virus originated in a lab?”

Alex Berezow: “The answer to that is ‘no’…”

“The answer to that is was ‘no’…”

Best Evidence Yet That Coronavirus Came From Wuhan BSL-4 Lab By Alex Berezow, PhD — April 13, 2020 No, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not a biological weapon. But that doesn’t mean the virus didn’t escape from a laboratory. A growing body of circumstantial evidence indicates that very well may be what happened. When the novel coronavirus, now known as SARS-CoV-2, emerged from China, conspiracy theorists — including a prominent cable news host — were quick to point out that Wuhan is host to a “biological weapons” lab. Thus, according to the conspiracy, the virus was a leaked bioweapon. There are two gigantic problems with that theory. First, there is no reason to believe that the Wuhan laboratory is in the business of producing biological weapons. The lab is a high-security facility, known as biosafety level 4 (BSL-4), similar to the ones we have at the CDC in Atlanta. […] American Council on Science and Health

I have the greatest respect for Alex Berezow and I usually agree with him on science/health matters. The only area in which I generally disagree with him is climate change – even then, my disagreements are usually matters of scale, context and magnitude, not the underlying science.

On this particular issue, Dr. Berezow started out with a straw man, reversed course and then double downed on the straw man.

Tucker Carlson asked, “Is there any evidence as of tonight that this virus originated in a lab?” On February 20, 2020, Dr. Berezow said, “No.” On April 13, 2020, Dr, Berezow said, “Yes”, but there’s no evidence that it’s from a bio-weapons lab. Mr. Carlson never said it was. He and Bill Gertz discussed the possibility that it might be a bio-weapons lab. Well, it might be. I doubt that it is a bio-weapons lab… But I don’t know… And it doesn’t really matter.

The global economic destruction caused by the Kung Flu has reaffirmed that we can’t trust Communist China and that we should begin the process of unwinding our economic ties with them. Even if this virus was inadvertently released from a ChiCom virology lab, they willfully obstructed the world’s ability to respond to it. They should be held financially, and possibly criminally liable for all of the damages related to it. The first step should be to seize their US Treasury holdings as a down payment on the economic damage that Red China has caused.

China should be legally liable for the pandemic damage it has done April 10, 2020 The costs of the pandemic keep piling up. Hundreds of millions of Americans are on lockdown, a record 16.8 million have filed unemployment claims, nearly 15,000 Americans have died so far and the death toll is growing exponentially by the day. Congress has passed three coronavirus relief bills totaling $2.3 trillion, and more might soon be in the works. Somebody has to pay for this unprecedented damage. That somebody should be the government of China. No one can blame Beijing for a viral outbreak beyond its control. But the Chinese communist regime should be blamed — and held legally liable — for intentionally lying to the world about the danger of the virus, and proactively impeding a global response that might have prevented a worldwide contagion. We now know that the first case of covid-19 appeared in China’s Hubei province on Nov. 17. By mid-December, Chinese officials knew that the virus was capable of human-to-human transmission because doctors and nurses were getting sick. But instead of alerting the world, they tried to cover it up and punished doctors who tried to sound the alarm. On Jan. 14, the World Health Organization tweeted that “Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” On Jan. 15, the head of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared on state television that “the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.” These were lies, and Beijing knew it. More than 1,700 Chinese medical workers had been infected. As China lied, it intentionally hampered US efforts to prepare for the virus’s arrival on our shores by refusing to share samples with us. US officials became so frustrated that they tried a back channel — asking the director of the biocontainment lab at the University of Texas, which had a research partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to see whether he could get samples. Post reports that “At first, the lab in Wuhan agreed, but officials in Beijing intervened Jan. 24 and blocked any lab-to-lab transfer.” That intervention came one day after Beijing finally imposed a belated lockdown on Wuhan — which means even after Chinese officials finally publicly acknowledged they were battling a pandemic they were still obstructing the US response. […] American Enterprise Institute



If ChiCom-19 was released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or some other ChiCom laboratory, then Beijing can, and should be blamed “for a viral outbreak beyond its control”, because it started out in their control.

Day 28 of America Held Hostage by ChiCom-19

In local news… Fire Marshal Gump (Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins) is at it again…

Dallas County commissioners delay a vote on the pop-up hospital because it might not be needed after all

Whether Dallas County would use the hospital was the subject of a political squabble between County Judge Clay Jenkins and Gov. Greg Abbott. Updated at 6:05 p.m.: This story has been revised to include comment from the military. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was adamant last week that North Texas needed a pop-up hospital at the Dallas convention center in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, however, Jenkins changed his tune as the county has yet to see an expected surge in cases, topping off at about 100 per day. […] About half the city’s hospital beds were open Monday, according to a tweet from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. Forty percent of the city’s beds in intensive care units were also available. […] A spokesman for the military said it will continue to work with Dallas County and the state to determine the best location for military medical personnel and supplies. “Northern Command and U.S. Army North continually evaluate the best use of all allocated military assets to meet FEMA’s priorities as the response to COVID-19 evolves,” said Charles G. Calio in an email. “Military capabilities are inherently flexible, allowing us to tailor and scale our response to best meet the requirement.” Dallas Morning News

From the April 10 Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID‐19) Summary:

ChiCom-19 hospitalizations appear to have peaked below influenza hospitalizations.

Dallas County hospital admissions: Influenza vs ChiCom-19

Although, ChiCom-19 ICU admissions appear to have peaked a little higher than influenza ICU admissions:

Dallas County ICU admissions: Influenza vs ChiCom-19

The numbers reported at noon yesterday, pushed the Mendoza Line crossing out to November 14, 2034…

Dallas County CHICOM-19 Population Cases Deaths 2,637,772 1,788 32 1.8% % of population with 0.0678% 0.00121% % wth, rounded 0.1% 0.00% % without 99.9322% 99.9988% % without, rounded 99.9% 100.00% Menodoza Line (.200) 14-Nov-2034 0.200

Time to end the hostage crisis! Otherwise, at some point, the liability for this would shift from Red China to the Fire Marshal Gumps of the world.

Somehow… This Kinks song seems appropriate:

Featured Image

The Economist cover (Taiwan News)

