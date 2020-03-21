Daily #Coronavirus #COVID-19 Data Graph Page

Regular WUWT contributor Willis Eschenbach has been plotting the official death rate data from the Coronavirus almost daily, We will continue to add to this page as needed and as Willis makes updates.



Source of data: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

3-20-20:

3-19-20:

Here’s my latest daily update of coronavirus deaths. Case statistics are meaningless because of differences in testing. I’ve added the UK. Good news and bad news. Bad news, after two days of declining deaths Italy went up. Good news, only 11 deaths in the US. [UPDATE: US numbers have changed, and I’ve added Spain to the mix.]

3-18-20:

Here’s today’s coronavirus update. Deaths in Italy are down for the second day, so their curve is starting to bend. Not so for Iran or the US, where daily deaths are still rising. However, the US started later than the others, so it’s still early days.

3-17-20:

Here’s an update on the current coronavirus situation. Since my last graph I added Iran and the World to the mix …

3-14-20:

