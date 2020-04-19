Guardian: Covid-19 is President Trump’s Fault for Failing to Protect Endangered Species in China

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Nick; Orange man bad, even when the problems being discussed happen in another country outside the USA’s sphere of influence.
Pandemic shines harsh light on Trump’s failure to protect pangolins
Jimmy Tobias
Wed 15 Apr 2020 20.00 AESTLast modified on Wed 15 Apr 2020 20.02 AEST
Wildlife conservation efforts are essential to preventing outbreaks, scientists and advocates say
For more than five years, wildlife conservationists in the US have been clamoring for the government to provide Endangered Species Act protections to pangolins, a group of imperiled ant-eating mammals that are widely, and often illicitly, trafficked for their scales and meat. The Trump administration, however, has refused to act and that refusal has suddenly taken on grave new implications.
Earlier this year, scientists in China identified pangolins, along with bats, as one of the possible animal hosts involved in the transmission of the deadly coronavirus from wildlife to humans.
Although there is still much uncertainty about the nature of the disease’s emergence, the unwillingness of the Trump administration, and the Obama administration before it, to provide legal protections to pangolins, and other species, has intensified scrutiny of America’s faltering role in international wildlife conservation efforts. Scientists and advocates say these are essential to preventing the kind of pandemic currently sweeping the globe.
Though no pangolins live in the US, an endangered species designation could make additional funding available to preserve the species, bolster efforts to crack down on illegal trade and send a powerful signal to the international community that the animals ought to be protected.
“It is not like any one thing would have stopped this pandemic, so you can’t make that generalization,” said Brett Hartl, the government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “But if the US were actually a leader in international wildlife conservation like it used to be back in the day and actually took its obligations seriously and was putting real pressure on trafficking and countries like China to stop decimation of pangolins and other species, who knows where we would be today.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/15/coronavirus-pangolins-protections-us-trading
Of course if President Trump did try to pass a law aimed at pressuring Chinese wet markets, the Guardian would be first in line to accuse Trump of being an insensitive cultural fascist.
What I find most fascinating about the Guardian story is still not one word of criticism for the incompetent and corrupt Chinese Communists and their spineless President Xi Jinping, even though the animal rights abuses, coverups, lies and mistakes which led to the global Pandemic mostly happened on their watch.
10 thoughts on “Guardian: Covid-19 is President Trump’s Fault for Failing to Protect Endangered Species in China”
When I first learned Chinese in 1978, we had to translate glossy propaganda magazines into English. One article I’ll never forget was talking about the wonders of the forests in SW China. So far, so good. They then discussed the pangolin, stating they were endangered and urgent measures were in place to protect them. The very next sentence went: Boiled down they make a healthful elixir. FYI
“…spineless President Xi Jinping…”
Xi isn’t spineless. He is a tyrannical dictator and he is looking to dominate the world. He’s a scumbag but, a scumbag with big cajones.
Probably a little off topic, but I’ve actually been waiting to see what Naomi Seibt has to say about the virus:
Why would the Guardian condemn China? They are already communist.
What, you were expecting reason, truth, something other than the communist party line from the Guarniad?
“But if the US were actually a leader in international wildlife conservation like it used to be …”
we wouldn’t have wind turbines and solar plants ?
Why are you surprised that the Manchester Guardian, the great protector and backer of Soviet Russia, has not criticized China? Aside from the fact that China don’t Care what the Guardian has to say, when you are leading the fight for world socialism, why would you attack your brothers in arms?
Well its not as if the Chinese authorities would actually co-operate with the US over internal issues in China.
With this guy Tobias writing BS and Nancy Pelosi hiding in San Francisco until there is an emergency, one effect that I can see is that the Democratic Party have 1. Shown their cards and 2. Will further loose popularity in the forthcoming presidential elections.
Mr. Too bias, my late father had a description that fits you perfectly “educated fool”.
I guess we need yet another in-peach ment circus for failing to protect a butt ugly bat.