What’s Causing Job Loss

I’ve read claims on the web that the job losses in the US were due to the virus itself, and to the fear of the virus making people cut back on activities. The claims are that the job loss is more from that, and not so much a result of the American Lockdown. So I thought I’d take a look at the weekly new claims for unemployment insurance. Of course, the different states have been hit differently by the changes. Here’s the graph of weekly new unemployment claims for one of the least affected states, Oregon.
Figure 1. Weekly new unemployment claims, Oregon, since 1999. “Usual” refers to the one-year period preceding the record rise.
I saw that and I thought something was wrong with the program I’d written to download and graph the data. But nope. In fact, every single state’s new unemployment claims looks just like that. I said YIKES! I’d heard that things were bad, but I had no idea things were that bad.
Now, there are a few interesting things about Figure 1. First, you can see the results of the 2007-2009 global financial crisis in the increased unemployment peaking in 2009. We thought unemployment was bad at that time … and it was.
Since then, new unemployment claims had been steadily decreasing.
You can also see that this increase in Oregon unemployment was not caused by the coronavirus. Nor was it caused by fears of the coronavirus. It was a result of the American Lockdown.
Finally, Oregon is doing better than almost all other states, and it is still seeing eleven times the number of unemployed as was typical for the previous year. Wow. That’s the good news?
Next, here’s a state from the middle of the pack, California. It has seen a seventeen-fold increase in unemployment, with over two million people out of work in California alone.
Figure 2. Weekly new unemployment claims, California, since 1999. “Usual” refers to the one-year period preceding the record rise.
Just as in Oregon, the jump in unemployment was sudden, and coincided with the American Lockdown.
Here’s the truly crazy part. There have been just under a thousand deaths in California. Bending the curve didn’t save them, nor was it supposed to save them. Instead, it was supposed to have delayed the hospitalizations and deaths so they hit over weeks rather than days. We don’t know, and may never know, the extent of that delay if any.
We do know that most of the deaths are among the group you might call “at death’s door”.
So in California, we’ve thrown at least two million people out of work in order to delay, but not prevent, the deaths of a thousand or so people, most of whom had other serious illnesses.
Am I the only person who thinks that making two million people jobless, merely to delay but not prevent a thousand deaths, is a bad deal for society?
Let me close my look at state-level data with a state that you’d think would have seen increased unemployment from the virus itself, and not just by governmental action. Between fear of flying, fear of crowds, and fear of the virus itself, I expected Hawaii to show a different pattern from the two above. Here’s their unemployment record:
Figure 3. Weekly new unemployment claims, Hawaii, since 1999. “Usual” refers to the one-year period preceding the record rise.
To my surprise, no increase in unemployment due to the virus itself. But once again unemployment is way, way up, thirty times the usual amount Normally Hawaii sees four thousand new claims every three weeks, as they saw right up to the week ending March 21. But now they have over a hundred thousand unemployed in three weeks and counting … madness.
Finally, here’s the corresponding graph for the entire US.
Figure 4. Weekly new unemployment claims, US, since 1999. “Usual” refers to the one-year period preceding the record rise.
Twenty-one times the normal three-week count of new unemployment claims … and fifteen million unemployed.
But wait, as they say on TV, “There’s More!”
As with all such data, it takes a bit of time for the Fed to collect it and post it up. The most recent data on all of the graphs is the most recent data the Fed has posted—I pull the data from the Fed site for each graph as I create it. That data is for the week ending April 4th. I’m writing this on the 18th of April. So there are two weeks of unposted data up to the present.
We have to assume that the new unemployment claims won’t be back to pre-lunacy levels any time soon. During the week ending two weeks ago (2020-04-04 in Figure 4) there were Six. Million. New. Unemployment. Claims.
And there were another six million the week before that. For that two weeks, the US was losing jobs at a rate of almost a million more unemployed EVERY DAY!
So perhaps ten million still in the pipeline, 15 million filed claims already. That’s 25 million unemployed …
The human carnage in that number, twenty-five million, the wrecked dreams, the failed businesses, the broken relationships, the stress on marriages, the increase in suicides and domestic violence …
There are about 130 million people working full-time in the US. As of two weeks ago, governmental action had thrown more than ten percent of them out of work, with more since then.
This sudden spike in joblessness is totally unprecedented. It needs to be stopped immediately. Hundreds of thousands more unemployed every single day that this madness continues is simply not acceptable. Too much pain, far too little gain.
Here’s my plan. You had to know I have a plan. Here’s my plan.
Whenever any governmental official forcibly throws people out of work by unilaterally making their business illegal, that official and everyone under their purview should immediately lose all salary, benefits, housing, insurance, transportation, and any other benefits.
Now I can hear you thinking, “How can Willis justify that?” Simple. It’s under the same doctrine they use. They’ve divided human activities into two groups. Only one of these groups is permitted. The other is forbidden.
Of course, everyone making a living doing something which is now forbidden is suddenly thrown out of their job. Wife and husband work for a now-forbidden company? Sorry … go home and fight with each other.
And to return to the question of how I could justify throwing all those government people out of work?
The answer is in the fact that the two groups of activities, one permitted and one forbidden, the government calls these two groups “Essential” and “Non-Essential” activities.
I rest my case.
So. What should we do?
I say put on any and all health and sanitary regulations we can think of that do not pull the wheels off of the economy. We don’t have to destroy the economy in order to slow the progress of the virus.
I say every part of the economy depends on every other part. As a result, excessive “staging” will retard the resurgence of the economy.
I say that “staging” is more judgment calls by the unqualified that will still outlaw people’s jobs.
I say that every day that the
governmental officials dither and sit on their thumbs and spin, more than half a million more people lose their jobs. Unconscionable.
I say that another layer of specialists and meetings and committees is simply putting or keeping people out of work.
And as a result of all of that, I say what I’ve said from the start …
End the American lockdown now. Not next month. Not next week. Now. Not in “stages”. Not in “phases”. Now.
Lots of talk about May 1. Gotta love the symbolism. May Day. I hope we’re back to work well before that.
But if not, let me suggest a peaceful workers revolt, the one where on May 1st we all just go forward to work. Not back to work. Forward to work. Everyone goes to their usual place of work on May 1st. No fanfare. Wear masks. Social distance. Wear gloves. Testing where appropriate. Whatever you need. And go forward to work.
Will that lead to flareups of coronavirus? I suspect so. However, future flareups will happen whether we go to work all at once or bit by bit. That virus will not go gentle into that good night no matter what we do …
Protip for those in charge. Historically, and for good reasons, in epidemics governments have used extraordinary powers to quarantine the sick. This was done to slow the spread of the disease, just as we’re attempting to do today.
Currently, however, it’s the healthy who are getting quarantined …
And to return to today’s point—quarantining the sick doesn’t destroy the economy and drive 25 million people out of work. Here are some of the measures cities used during the Spanish Flu:
Lots of things we can do to flatten the curve without flattening the economy in the process.
My best to you all, stay healthy, stay well, smell the flowers …
This lockdown is infuriating. We cannot continue to believe that everyone not in hospital with the virus or dead from the virus is carrying the virus. That is not living. It’s barely even existing. Enough with the buggy computer simulations and the cowardly politicians. Protect the vulnerable, quarantine and assist the sick. Let the rest of us get back to living.
The billionaires aren’t the ones getting hurt, it’s everyone else. They won’t have less coming out of this they will buy up tons of their competition and watch an every larger amount simply go out of business. They are one of only two groups that won’t get hurt the other being anyone that works for the government.
Eric Lerner April 18, 2020 at 6:18 pm
Eric, the government takes away the jobs of a woman and her husband, closes their kids’ school, and mandates that the whole family can’t leave the house.
I’m arguing to restart the economy, but not for the billionaires or their profits. That’s crazy talk. I said nothing of the sort.
I want to restart the economy for that couple lying awake at night wondering how they’ll pay their bills, and for the single mom who was just making ends meet on her waitress salary until the government shut the restaurant down, and for the other 25 million unemployed who it appears you don’t care about in the slightest … we can flatten the curve without flattening the economy.
w.
Many, many people affected are NOT billionaires but own small businesses that employ workers.
Mr Lerner makes it sound like only billionares profit from the entire economy. If you remove the greater NY city area from the countries numbers the virus is barely making a dent in the nations health. It mostly effects those already knocking on heavens door. Yes, there are sad, tragic cases and no one wants anyone to ever suffer be sick or die, but alas all of those are part and parcel of the human condition. Being realistic is not being hard hearted. Grow up. The evidence is piling up the over reaction is insane. The madness and the power mad have the reins and it is past time to take it back.
This is how to deal with the problem Don’t fire anybody.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/denmark-has-a-message-for-america-do-more-fast/608629/
I have argued that if the GDP drops then there Js to be a proportional drop in size of government. This is simply because tax revenue has declined which pays for the government. Once government bureaucrats are subjected to the same rules that they shove onto others they will change their tune very fast.
Willis,
I still want to know what value you put on a human life? The EPA for example uses a figure of 10
million dollars when doing cost/benefit analyses. Without a lockdown somewhere between 100 000
and a couple of million more people will die something even you admit. So where is your cost-benefit
analysis comparing the cost of additional people dying to the cost of a couple of months of high
unemployment. And as a comparison during the Spanish flu epidemic the cities that had the strictest
lockdowns were the ones that recovered the quickest.
Izaak Walton April 18, 2020 at 6:32 pm
I don’t recall “admitting” anything even remotely like that. Link?
And since in e.g. California no lives were saved by the lockdown, I’m not sure why I need a value. Two million are out of work in order to delay the deaths, not prevent but delay the deaths of a thousand people.
I say that’s a bad deal. YMMV.
w.
“So in California, we’ve thrown at least two million people out of work in order to delay, but not prevent, the deaths of a thousand or so people, most of whom had other serious illnesses.”
No, it is to prevent the many deaths that would have occurred without counter-measures. Going back to the Math of Epidemics, the exponential growth phase of infections were shown. Something has to happen for that to change. The Gompertz curve is based on herd immunity, but that requires at least half the population to be infected. The alternative is to reduce the infectivity by social measures. California did that, and it worked.
Here is how the situation looked in that Willis’ post on 13/3, when the distancing measures were just beginning:
“Please be clear, though, that I’m not minimizing the danger. A virus of this nature can do immense harm if we don’t stay ahead of it. What I’m saying is that China and South Korea show that we indeed can stay ahead of it.
So let me suggest that we take all precautions, wash hands, social distancing, canceling large gatherings, testing as and when required, self-quarantine, it’s very important to slow the virus down … and that we also dial way back on the hysteria and the politicization of the issue.”
In Australia (and NZ) lockdown-like provisions were brought in at an early stage. We now have just 69 deaths total (many cruise passengers). But more importantly, last date there were only 32 new cases. We are now looking at a switch from containment to elimination.
Here in Thailand, two weeks into lockdown (or is it 3?) the government realized that 44 of our provinces have no corona virus cases. They are getting ready to re-open these provinces. My province is among the 44.
I noticed low cases in Thailand compared to rest of world despite the high Chinese tourism. Could it be due to hot weather not causing virus to spread as fast ? I saw a number of cases come out of boxing events where large crowds were gathered. I imagine these events are air conditioned. Good luck to you !
“most of the deaths are among the group you might call “at death’s door””
Death’s door as in would have been dead in days or weeks anyway? I’m not disagreeing with the thrust of the post but this is a wild exaggeration. Or are you suggesting anyone over 60 is at death’s door?
My guess would be that the “death’s door” category is probably in the single figures. “Most” of the dead while elderly were still active and fit for there age and were not on their deathbed – they were on cruises or in restaurants or at least ‘out and about’ enough to catch it in the first place. Some were obviously on their last legs, but the majority? Nuh.
Loydo, of all of the deaths in New York, only one percent of them had no co-morbidities. And many of them had two or three. And the majority of them were old, 70 and above.
Now, I don’t know whether “at death’s door” accurately describes an 82-year-old man with diabetes and congestive heart failure … but I sure as heck wouldn’t call him “young, fit, and healthy”.
w.
Another thing I don’t understand is we have the drug remdesivir which works quite well to cut mortality rate. There are some problems with it giving higher liver enzymes when on it. But if a person is 80 and has other serious health issues liver enzymes would be the least concern. How does this drug change the dynamics of the lockdown ? If the drug reduces fatality below that of the flu then why the lockdowns ? It is illogical.
37% of 397 people at homeless shelter test positive for corona-chan. 100% without symptoms. Ha ha, what a dumb disease.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/shocking-report-shows-half-homeless-boston-shelter-tested-positive-covid-19-and-none