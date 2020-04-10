But is the growth of the #CoronaVirus pandemic really exponential?

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Let us begin with today’s good news. The mean daily compound case-growth rates of Chinese-virus infections (Fig. 1) and of deaths (Fig. 2) continues to fall just about everywhere. It is these case-growth rates that governments chiefly use in determining how severe the control measures to manage the pandemic need to be, and how long they need to last, and whether, if they are relaxed, they can be relaxed some more or must be tightened again.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 14 to April 9, 2020. PowerPoint slides showing high-quality images are here. [Mods, please link]
It is encouraging that in all the territories studied here, the daily compound growth rate of total confirmed cases is heading downward. But the mean daily rate for the world excluding China and occupied Tibet is still 7.2%. At that rate, the 1,521,745 confirmed cases up to yesterday would become 6.5 million over the next three weeks to the end of April, and 50 million by the end of May.
It is the daily case growth rate, more than any other number, that will decide whether governments introduce, maintain, modify, end or reintroduce lockdowns. During the early phase of the pandemic, it is the crucial number that governments and epidemiologists follow, which is why the seven-day average daily case growth rates are shown in these daily graphs.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in reported COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 23 to April 8, 2020.
Those who support ending all lockdowns, allowing the old and the sick to die in large numbers and risking the general population’s health by overloading the healthcare system are prone to overlook, and even to try to argue against, the salient fact of any pandemic: that in its early stages its growth is strictly exponential. One multiplies each day’s total cases by the observed growth factor to obtain the next day’s total.
That exponential growth factor will not diminish except in one of four circumstances:
1. Decisive public-health measures control its transmission. South Korea is the prime example: if one acts soon enough to identify all cases, trace their contacts and isolate all those infected the rate of spread can be contained for long enough to permit testing and intensive-care capacities to be increased in good time, and one can avoid strict lockdowns. Even then, caution is needed: Singapore, which followed much the same approach as South Korea and initially with success, has now introduced the world’s strictest lockdown, because a second wave of infection has appeared.
2. An environmental factor (such as warmer summer weather) temporarily reduces the growth rate of the infection. With a new pandemic, one may hope that warmer weather will help, but responsible governments must be prepared in case it does not.
3. There are no more susceptible people to infect, whereupon the population has either died or acquired general immunity. At the time of writing, there are 1.6 million reported cases worldwide. Suppose that there are in fact 100 times as many cases as those that have been reported (for the truth is that we do not yet know, and the reported cases could indeed understate the true rate of spread by two orders of magnitude). In that event, just 2% of the global population is infected, leaving 98% still susceptible. Even if only one case in 1000 has been reported, 80% remain uninfected. So responsible governments cannot act on the basis that general immunity has been achieved. It has not been.
4. A vaccine is found. Even then, testing it for safety takes a year to 18 months, and we still have no vaccine against the common cold.
Governments cannot responsibly sit and wait for items 2 to 4. In particular, they cannot take the risk that summer weather will do their job for them. It may, or it may not.
The most important step, where a new pathogen is spreading and is proving fatal to some, is that the public authorities should act determinedly and at the very earliest possible moment to hinder the exponential transmission that is characteristic of any pandemic in its early phase.
For those who find it difficult to get their head around exponential growth, here, plotted to scale by worldometers.info, are the daily cumulative total confirmed cases outside China and occupied Tibet for the three weeks to March 13, the day before Mr Trump declared a national emergency.
Fig. 3. Cases of COVID-19 from January 22 to March 13, 2020 (worldometers.info)
Now, was the near-20% daily compound growth in reported cases over that period strictly exponential? Let us provide a visual demonstration. Fig. 3, showing cases in thousands, shows the graph derived from the exponential-growth equation shown on the slide. The equation is derived from the numbers of confirmed cases on January 22 and March 13, and the daily number of cases is then obtained from the equation and plotted:
Fig. 4. Cases of COVID-19 from January 22 to March 13, 2020 (calculated)
Figs. 3 and 4 are scaled and drawn to the same aspect ratio. The blue borders of the two graphs will align neatly with the edges of 16 x 9 PowerPoint slides. Download today’s slide-set from the link in the caption to Fig. 1. Now you can use a technique originally developed by astronomers to find moving satellites or planets in successive images of a field of fixed stars: the blink comparator. PowerPoint is a superlative blink comparator. Go to display mode and flick rapidly backwards and forwards between slides 3 and 4.
You will at once see just how very close, at all points, the curve of the actual, real-world data plotted to scale in Fig. 3 is to the idealized exponential-growth curve calculated and plotted in Fig. 4.
Information presented like this that is useful when briefing public authorities to show them that, based on the data, the case growth rate during the early stages of this pandemic, like that of any pandemic, is necessarily and quite strictly exponential.
For no small part of the spy’s dilemma that I discussed yesterday – how an agent in the field with no specialist knowledge can find ways of reaching the truth so as to give sound intelligence to his superiors – involves assessing the available data, weighing its reliability, verifying it, cross-referencing it with other available data or known information, working out what it means and, no less importantly, presenting the conclusions in a form that the politicians will be able to appreciate, and on the basis of which they can take sound decisions.
Governments cannot afford to act on any assumption other than that the daily rate at which the total cases will grow is likely to continue on the exponential-growth curve for a month or two yet unless one of the reasons 1-4 discussed earlier comes into play.
Why does exponential growth occur during the early stages of a pandemic? The reason is that each infected person will, roughly speaking, pass the infection on to the same number of uninfected people, who will, roughly speaking, acquire or resist the infection to the same degree, and pass it on in their turn to approximately the same number of people each.
I shall end today’s posting by briefly considering the situation in Sweden, which has not imposed a strict lockdown and yet shows much the same case growth rate as countries that have imposed lockdowns. In fact, Sweden is currently coincident with the global mean.
It is tempting to assume that because Sweden got away without lockdowns we could have gotten away without them too. This is where the dispassionate advisor will think very carefully. Herb Mayer, the deputy director (intelligence) of the CIA, with whom I worked during my time with HM Government, used to say that 99% of the work of any intelligence officer, and of his agency, is handling, storing, assessing, cross-indexing, processing and, above all, thinking about information hard and dispassionately, regardless of one’s own opinion.
How might the Chief of the Joint Intelligence Committee (whose office was just along the corridor from mine at 10 Downing Street) advise HM Government, which would very much like to bring the current lockdown to an end, about why Sweden has (so far, at any rate) gotten away without the economically-crippling lockdowns Britain has adopted?
One clue – again using a visual aid – is the difference between the population densities of the major cities. Here is Stockholm from the air: low-rise, and low-density.
And here is London from the air: high-rise, and very high density.
The rate at which an infection transmits is the product of two vital quantities: the infectiousness of the pathogen and the average number of people an infected person can be expected to meet over a given time.
That is why those in London and New York who have modelled the spread of the Chinese virus recommended lockdowns: the populations there are dense enough to ensure a very much higher mean contact rate, and thus compound rate of transmission, than in Stockholm.
And that is why one cannot point to the lack of a lockdown in Stockholm and deduce that, therefore, no lockdowns were or are needed in cities where far larger populations are crammed in and piled high at far greater population densities.
The UN’s Agenda 2030 policy of cramming everyone into ever-more-densely-packed cities is a recipe for disaster in any pandemic. It is asking for trouble. We are going to have to make sure that the environmental extremists who have until now dominated policymaking among innumerate governments are no longer heeded in this as in many other respects.
Today’s sudden Singapore lockdown is a warning that, even when our own lockdowns end, they must be ended cautiously, or a second wave of infection will emerge. In Singapore, which resisted lockdown but has now been compelled by events to introduce it, any breach of the stay-indoors, keep-your-distance rules incur a fine of $10,000 and/or six months in prison for a first offense, and double those values for a second offense. Several thousand citizens were given police warnings on the first day of the lockdown.
I shall end today’s update with an image from the European mortality monitoring agency. It shows excess mortality in various European countries for the past week. It gives the lie to the suggestions made by some commenters here that there will be no excess mortality from the current pandemic. As ever, keep safe. On the data, it is those who take more precautions than the rest who are more likely to survive the pandemic unscathed.
Fig. 5. Excess mortality in England, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands for the 14th week of 2020.
Ø So as not to make this website too coronacentric, I shall be providing the graphs of case-growth and death-growth rates daily, but shall only write these commentaries with additional information twice a week.
CV-19 UK’s today’s (Friday) update:
It doesn’t appear to be.
We don’t have a vaccine for the common cold because it’s caused by over 200 different serotypes of viruses, including widely different species.
Vaccines exist against animal coronaviruses, so it’s not impossible.
In any case, we can reasonably expect treatments to emerge from ongoing trials.
Epidemiology is not my expertise, and I am also uncomfortable with the poor quality of most Covid-19 data:
– “Number of Covid-19 cases” primarily reflects the frequency and location of testing and may significantly underestimate the actual number of those infected, especially since many are asymptomatic.
– “Covid-19 deaths” are reportedly being inflated by including deaths from other causes – that is, “Dying with Covid” vs. “Dying from Covid”.
– It is unusual that seasonal deaths from all causes to date are reportedly much less that previous years – but this is changing.
– All this data is “a moving target” and the case and mortality projections by “experts” vary widely
Based on the data from South Korea to 10Apr2020, where the data is more credible and containment is strong, one can draw these tentative conclusions:
1. 503,051 tests have been run, concentrating on high-incidence areas, in a country population of 51.3 million (1.0% of South Korea’s population has been tested).
2. 10,450 patients have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus (2.1% of tests were positive of Covid-19 virus).
3. 7117 patients have been discharged (68% of tested-positive patients have been discharged).
4. 3125 patients are in quarantine (30% of tested-positive patients are in quarantine).
5. 208 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 (2.0% of tested-positive patients have died).
European data shows a sharp increase in Total Deaths From All Causes in week 14:
“The latest pooled estimates from the EuroMOMO network show a marked increase in excess all-cause mortality overall for the participating European countries, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This overall excess mortality is driven by a very substantial excess mortality in some countries, primarily seen in the age group of 65 years and above, but also in the age group of 15-64 years.”
https://euromomo.eu/
This increase in total deaths is concentrated in the following European countries: Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and England.
Sweden, which is not locking-down its population, showed a small increase.
The latest spike in total deaths indicates that deaths in the over-65 age group are ~2.5 times deaths in the 15-64 age group. Under-14 age group deaths show little or no increase to date.
Unless an effective medical treatment is administered, mortality in the general population will total about 2% of those infected, but deaths will be concentrated in those over ~65 and younger people with other serious health problems – this group will have much higher mortality rates.
This latest data reinforces the need to stay safe and avoid infection, and this is especially true for older people.
My post below of 24Mar2020 reflects my skepticism in the early days of the Covid-19 illness arriving in the western world. Global deaths attributed to Covid-19 are significant at ~100,000 to date, but still total less than 5% of the >2 million global Excess Winter Deaths in an average year. One of the major causes of Excess Winter Deaths is excessively high fuel costs, caused by global warming/climate change hysteria. This suggests that much more attention should be focused on rational energy strategies that are not corrupted by scientifically false fears of runaway global warming and human-made climate change.
A RATIONAL ENERGY STRATEGY FOR AMERICA (Rev.1)
Excess Winter Deaths in the USA average about 100,000 per year from all causes, including influenza. When Joe D’Aleo and I wrote our paper about Excess Winter Deaths in 2015, nobody cared.
Now, we are supposed to be terrified by 582 deaths to date in the USA caused by the corona virus.
In the UK in just England and Wales, Excess Winter Deaths (“EWD”) totaled 50,100 souls in Winter 2017-2018. That is THREE TIMES the average per capita EWD rate of the USA and Canada, in part due to excessively high energy costs in the UK, where fracking of shales is banned for no good reason. When we reported this startling statistic, nobody cared.
Now, we are supposed to be terrified by 335 deaths to date in the UK caused by the corona virus.
In 2016 I reported an extremely dangerous situation at a sour gas project close to Calgary that almost killed 300,000 people. When it was mentioned in the news media, nobody cared.
Now, we are supposed to be terrified by 24 deaths to date in Canada caused by the corona virus.
SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT: WE ARE SUPPOSED TO PANIC WHEN A FEW HUNDRED PEOPLE DIE, BUT NOT WHEN A FEW HUNDRED THOUSAND DIE, OR ALMOST DIE. OK. GOT IT.
COLD WEATHER KILLS 20 TIMES AS MANY PEOPLE AS HOT WEATHER SEPTEMBER 4, 2015
by Joseph D’Aleo and Allan MacRae
https://friendsofsciencecalgary.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/cold-weather-kills-macrae-daleo-4sept2015-final.pdf
ACTIONS THAT PREVENTED A POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC SOUR GAS DISASTER AT THE MAZEPPA PROJECT NEAR CALGARY
In May 2016, Allan MacRae, as an uninvolved citizen, became aware of unsafe operating procedures at the Mazeppa critical sour gas project near Calgary. At some personal risk, he investigated, consulted with trusted colleagues, and following the Code of Conduct of Alberta’s Professional Engineers (APEGA), he reported his concerns to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), and followed up to ensure proper compliance.
The AER quickly shut down the Mazeppa project, and canceled all 1600 operating licenses of the parent company, which was placed in receivership and bankruptcy. The Managing Director was fined and sanctioned. This was the most severe reprimand of a company in the history of the Alberta energy industry. A 2005 analysis of Mazeppa wells by the Alberta ERCB concluded that an uncontrolled sour gas release would affect an area within a 15km radius and could kill 250,000 people. By 2016 that total increased to 300,000 people.
…
COVID-19 is big, but not as big as the other 20 worldwide causes of death. Tally on the major causes of death. Of the more than 16 MILLION deaths to-date in 2020 from all causes, COVID-19 is about 100 thousand. For the world’s population approaching 8 billion, here’s the real time tally on the 20 major causes of the more than 16 MILLION deaths so far in 2020.
Steve,
Covid-19 is different than Spanish flu. People died from Spanish flu due to loss of water and electrolytes.
Deaths from covid-19 are due to our immune system’s response to the evolved bat virus portion of the covid-19 which causes excess fluids in the lungs which causes the death of some of the lung and difficulty in breathing.
Covid-19 attacks the throat first with few symptoms and then uses the bat virus portion which has been evolved from bat to human which enables the virus to attack our lungs effectively starting with patient zero. This delayed attack on the lung enables the virus to spread very effectively.
We need to protect against covid-20/21/22A/22B
Covid-22A could cause paralysis. Covid-22B neurological damage in a specific region of the body.
This is a different kind of problem. This is not a fight. We need to work together to stop what is happening.
https://www.breitbart.com/news/40-of-people-with-severe-covid-19-experience-neurological-complications/
40% of people with severe COVID-19 experience neurological complications
http://darwins-god.blogspot.com/
Christopher, are you deaf? As I wrote to a commenter on your last thread:
Spain – peaked on 29th March, now down to 75% of peak.
Italy – peaked on 23rd March, now 72% of peak.
Germany – peaked on 30th March, now 82% of peak.
Switzerland – peaked on 22nd March, now 67% of peak.
Austria – peaked on 25th March, now 40% of peak. They seem to be the country to follow.
Portugal – peaked on 31st March, now 88% of peak.
Norway – peaked on 26th March, now 56% of peak. Second best after the Austrians.
Germany – peaked on 30th March, now 82% of peak.
Yes, but on April 2 they came near by again, as on April 1st too.
From peak date:
7.470
4.860
6.794
7.009
6.371
4.455
4.410
1.782
5.652
4.321
3.744
4.101
The last number is wrong, it’s from todaay still not complete.
Certainly after the easter week-end with nice, sunny and warm weather we will see growing number of cases, that what officiels fear.
Please. What peaked? if you are referring to confirmed cases, then none of those countries know how many cases there have been.
And if Austria is the country to follow, then don’t live in a city of more than 5 million.
Simplistic views don’t cut it.
Now I understand why the neo-marxists want to pack people into flimsily-built, tightly-packed high-rise apartments.
It seems to me that, though the US is testing more and more, with well over 100,000 tests done per day, our death rate keeps creeping upward. As of this moment, it sits at 3.67%. This virus is a stone cold killer.
In the excess death charts, is the data based upon looking only at total deaths ignoring cause and comparing to the statistically expected number deaths for the date, or by counting deaths attributed to COVID-19 and how much that adds to the base death rate?
In the excess death rate chart, is the data compiled by measuring actual death numbers regardless of cause and comparing it to the statistically expected death numbers for the date or by taking deaths attributed to COVID-19 and seeing how much that is compared to the expected background death rate?
Shocking simulation shows how one cough can spread coronavirus through supermarkets. This proves that shutdowns don’t work unless you are willing to close grocery and food stores and thus starve your people to death.
Alan,
shutdowns do work. Look at Australia and New Zealand. Both are liberal western
democracies where the population normally have a healthy disdain of authority
but have decided to stay at home and not let the infection spread.
You can chose to starve. I think the better solution is to ask people in public to wear a mask, and check temperatures before entry to public spaces. If we have sick people who are alone, food can be delivered to them.
We can’t stop transmission entirely . The lockdowns are about reducing contact to an absolute minimum. This will slow the rate of infection considerably.
How many virions are released in a cough or sneeze and how many do you have to inhale to develop the disease. Kind of makes a difference on just how bad it is.
My lord This is the incidence of this flu to date remember its now nearing 5 months = 2.285714285714286e-4 calculated from 1,6 millions cases NOT DEATHS / 7billion worlds population. The number is so small I can’t see the decimal point behind the zeros!. Now 90000 deaths worlwide OVER 5 MONTHS??? lets divide 90000/7billion = 1.285714285714286e-5= mortality rate. So again 170000 mostly old people with diseases die worldwide EVERY DAY! Again as Einstein stated human stupidity is infinite. I’d bet that already the lockdowns per se se are causing more deaths from suicide and hunger in poor countries than the virus which is the cold flu because there are zillch nada cases in the Southern hemisphere or warm tropical subtropical countries. This will go down as the biggest con job by WHO ect in the history of the world fanned by the Internet. So 90000 have died worlwide for the last 5 months (150 days) so 90000/150days = 600 deaths per worlwide . If this had occurred without an internet it would not even be on the last Page of the Guardian or Daily Mail. Everybody will get this virus like they do every year and mortality rates will be exactly the same wait for next winter, except that the lockdows will probably kill millions more. I rest my case. cheers and enjoy life!
Excess deaths in Italy. From a study of The Italian Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).
“It is quite shocking to notice that most of the town’s colours tend toward a very high increase of deaths in 2020 compared to 2019 with peaks of over 1000%.”
1. No-one has any idea how many people worldwide have been infected.
2. Numbers of lives adversely affected, even lost (modelled possibly as high as 150,000 in the United Kingdom), as a consequence of lockdowns features nowhere in this analysis.
3. The absence of any lockdown in Sweden, with very little difference in outcome to Denmark, its most similar neighbour, is a constant reproof to lockdown proponents.
4. Healthcare has to be paid for, contingency plans resourced; impossible without a functioning economy
5. Given that rhinoviruses, of which there are over 160 which infect humans, have similar effects to coronaviruses on elderly and vulnerable people, this kind of panic could very well occur every year, certainly every other year.
Lockdowns of this scale may very well be part of the problem, certainly not the solution.
I believe that there is an error here. The compound daily growth rate in new cases is trending downward, around 5% based upon the slope of the spaghetti chart. The 6.5 Million and 50 Million new cases that have been extrapolated ( Modeled ) do not take this downward trend into account. Assuming it is a 5% reduction per day in the day to day percentage, for example 7.2% becomes 6.84% on the second day and so on, then the total number of new cases in 3 weeks is only 3.75 Million and the end of May it is only 5.5 Million.
So sometime in the very near future, before May, the number in hospital should diminish. But I haven’t tried to model it.
It seems that Christopher has taken the 7.2 % as the daily percentage of new cases and used that for the whole period. ((1+.072)^21)*1.5M and ((1+.072)^40)*1.5M
Germany just released a COVID19 antibody test on 1,000 randomly selected people and found 15% had already been infected with COVID19 and ALMOST ALL were asymptomatic….
If those test results hold true for the US, as many as 50,000,000 Americans could have already been infected with COVID19, so with just 15,000 deaths to date, the COVID19 death rate could be as low as 0.03%, which is 3.3 times LESS deadly than the regular flu.
WHO and CDC Initially predicted the COVID19 death rate could be as as high as 3%, which could be 100 TIMES more lethal than what this German antibody study shows.
Yes, each country must urgently run more extensive antibody tests, but it now seems likely we utterly destroyed our economy for absolutely no reason whatsoever…
https://spectator.us/covid-antibody-test-german-town-shows-15-percent-infection-rate/
And Netherlands, excess deaths
Netherlands: 2000 more deaths than average,
The Dutch Statistics Netherlands reports that 2000 more people died in the Netherlands in week 14 in 2020 than is usual during this period. That’s what the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf writes. The total number of deaths is about 5,100 people. A standing share of the dead are older people over 80 years. The statistics deal with all types of deaths. Last week, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) estimated that more than 1,600 more people died in the second half of March than average. Of these, 603 are determined to be due to coronavirus. The statisticians give no theories as to why the number of deaths is so much higher than has been the case.
How does the UK’s excess for CV19 compare with 2017-18 Flu deaths, and the previous Hong Kong and Asian Flu of the 1960s and 1950s?
The issue still comes down to finding the best possible balance between countering harm on both sides- harm to vulnerable segments of the population from these diseases (elderly, compromised) and harm to the general population from these total shutdown approaches. Obviously, every year we should take common sense protective measures to combat the annual common flu death totals that are still far worse than this virus (average 389,000 worldwide, up to 100,000 children). But there is mounting evidence of serious harm to the general world population from the total lockdown approaches. Could Moncton include the other side in his analyses?
“2. An environmental factor (such as warmer summer weather) temporarily reduces the growth rate of the infection. With a new pandemic, one may hope that warmer weather will help, but responsible governments must be prepared in case it does not.”
You are totally right. MERS was very resilient against heat so it would be very careless of governments to assume otherwise.
No, it is most emphatically NOT exponential!!! It’s second order.
Attached are my latest ECDC graphics for 4/10/20.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nicholas-schroeder-55934820_covid19-pandemicresponse-climatechange-activity-6654385501195259904-JRFz
I thought this week was CoVid-19’s Pearl Harbor.
Looks more like CoVid-19’s Bay of Pigs.
The daily deaths have held fairly flat and steady for several days now, not exponential at all.
And don’t suggest that our economic self-abuse and social distancing clown show are responsible.
It’s easy to flatten a curve – THAT’S ALREADY FLAT!!!
For the greenhouse effect to perform as advertised the surface of the earth must radiate as an ideal black body.
For the CoVid pandemic to perform as advertised it must spread in an exponential manner.
What do these two assumptions have in common?
They are both WRONG^3, not so, incorrect-o-mundo, booguuusss!
But that’s what one gets from amateurs and bureaucrats doing science and math.
The relevant value that needs to be quantified better is R0 (R-naught). Without that value all others are speculative. It is the dog that wags all other effects from trivial to catastrophic.
The current estimation for R0 in urban environments it ~6. That means with every infected person will infect 6 more. Who will infect 6 more, who will infect 6 more, until there is a shortage of uninfected people.
Under “stay at home’ policy that number is estimated at ~1.5.
At 6 we have no options but to ride it out, and suffer the consequences. The only option is to lock up people so we can come back later to collect the bodies.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.07.20021154v1.full.pdf
I have been looking at daily growth in cumulative deaths for countries including Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA. If you plot the values beyond the early scatter (e.g. once cumulative deaths exceed 3 per million), the values for each of these countries fit well to a linear trend with negative slope. The slopes are -0.8 for the UK, -0.9 for France, -1 for Italy, -1.1 for Switzerland, and Canada, -1.3 for Germany and the US, -1.4 for the Netherlands and Sweden, -1.6 for Spain and -2.1 for Belgium.
The downward slope (decrease in growth rate) seems to have little to do with legal restraints on social activity, but has strong and inverse correlation to the initial value of the trend. This suggests to me that the pandemic is running its natural course, and the most effective things that authorities can do is disinfect public spaces and supply N95-type masks to everyone. The worst thing might be impose universal restraints that shatter social and economic confidence.
Plotting *cumulative* cases of course is going to be exponential, but is not saying anything about how the epidemic is changing. Total cases doesn’t account for recovery and death. I’ve been plotting (from worldometer data) active cases only since March 1. It initially showed exponential growth through the end of March. Since then, the growth has been linear and is fit well with a sigmoid function.
“Those who support ending all lockdowns, allowing the old and the sick to die in large numbers and risking the general population’s health by overloading the healthcare system ”
Sir, that is a very dishonest thing to say on several levels.
firstly, those who support ending lockdowns do not want old and sick to die. those who support ending lockdowns want the HEALTHY part of the population to be allowed to go on with their life.
these are the people who produce the wealth that is used to pay for healthcare itself. keeping these on house arrest will ultimately jeopardize the capacity of the healthcare system to exist at all.
secondly, those who support ending lockdowns do not wish to prevent old, frail, or anyone else to confine themselves to their house if they feel inclined to do so. in fact, i advise old and frail people to avoid contacts with potential sources of contagion, but i surely would not try to do that by force.
thirdly, if the healthcare system shows to be totally inadequate to deal with an epidemic, this is hardly a good reason for removing all personal freedoms.
forcing people to buy services they do not necessarily want at a price they cannot negotiate, and then preventing them to use such services at gunpoint is usually called mafia.
i often hear the argument that people should confine themselves to their house in order to not expose others to risks of some sort. this is completely unacceptable in any free country. of course, we no longer live in free countries. we live in collectivist dictatorships disguised as “democracies”, where absurd principles like “potential risk” are routinely used to remove all personal freedoms
You forgot
5. One or more effective treatments are found to reduce both the severity and length of infection. This reduces both the number of deaths (especially among the older/infirm), the number of hospitalizations and the time a person is infectious.
This also changes the virus from a 1918 style flu to the common, everyday flu which still kills 10’s of thousands, but that’s ok.
When I read what Willis Eschenbach describes, it makes perfect sense to me, but so does what the good Christopher Monckton of Brenchley writes as well and I am grateful to have both sides presented in such excellent description, which is what science should be all about. Thank you WUWT for presenting different views and hosting comment and honest debate.
Doing harm to the economy that will affect all the healthy youngsters for years to come seems to be an over reach of common sense. But then reading what Christopher Monckton says also makes sense, within reason, that we aggressively limit transmission of the Wuhan virus so as to not overload health facilities and/or limit the pre-mature death of Grandma whom we all love and cherish. Both are right but at what point are we cutting off our nose to spite our face? What is a poor pleb like me to think? I do know that there are huge lessons to be learnt from this, especially for climate science and on the reliance of experts and how we formulate public policy going forward.
In 1957, up to 50% of British schoolchildren developed influenza, but even those schools which were severely disorganised had returned to normal 4 weeks after the appearance of the first case. In residential schools in the UK, attack rates reached 90%, often affecting the whole school within a fortnight.
The Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968-69 also began in southern China and led to a similar number of deaths worldwide – though in the UK the number was higher than for Asian flu, totalling around 80,000.
If your family comes down with it, Hydroxychloroquine rated ‘most effective therapy’ by doctors for coronavirus: Global survey
Drug known for treating malaria used by U.S. doctors mostly for high-risk COVID-19 patients
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/2/hydroxychloroquine-rated-most-effective-therapy-do/
https://nypost.com/2020/04/06/medical-group-backs-giving-hydroxychloroquine-to-coronavirus-patients/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
BCG vaccine is also in Phase 3 trials (as of March 2020) of being studied to prevent COVID-19 in health care workers in Australia and Netherlands.[90] Neither country practices routine BCG vaccination.
An Irish study found that the BCG may contribute to lower infection rates and overall deaths. Countries with a BCG vaccine could have a death toll 20 times less.[91
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BCG_vaccine
Tuberculosis has an unusual similarity of symptoms to Covid-19:
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease usually caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria.[1] Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body.[1] Most infections do not have symptoms, in which case it is known as latent tuberculosis.[1] About 10% of latent infections progress to active disease which, if left untreated, kills about half of those affected.[1] The classic symptoms of active TB are a chronic cough with blood-containing mucus, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.[1] It was historically called “consumption” due to the weight loss.[8] Infection of other organs can cause a wide range of symptoms.[9]
Tuberculosis is spread through the air when people who have active TB in their lungs cough, spit, speak, or sneeze.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuberculosis
In the spirit of quarantine – and the acknowledgment that it sucks, regardless of health, or political/scientific beliefs – at least THAT much is certain – I’ve been bumping this one all day.
You can’t judge excess mortality on a short term basis in a situation like this – even if large parts of the UK and Ireland have none. Many of those with CV19 will have died anon anyway, so in the aftermath excess deaths will drop well below normal. It will have to be assessed retrospectively.
By letting the pandemic run its natural course you are not killing (more than a handful of) people that wouldn’t die anyway, they may have died a few months earlier than other wise. 5500 deaths a year in N.York from flu/pneumonia is normal. Yes the CV19 count has now exceeded that, but most of those excess cases will not appear in other ‘popular’ cause of death categories now and in subsequent months.
All the indications are that this virus is highly infectious but the vast vast majority have no symptoms, a tiny proportion get symptoms, and a tiny proportion of those get really ill – once you get to needing ICU and a ventilator the majority (or at lest 50%) will die regardless. It would have probably burnt out in 4 weeks in each hotspot all by itself. If anything lockdowns etc. (even if they effectively prevented transmission – doubtful) may just prevent it dying out in a timely way, and drag out the pain of all types.
Too much expertise and modelling and graphing and thought really can be a bad thing. It gives the illusion of understanding and control over something where in reality there is none/little. ATEOTD this is no more than speculation – highly biased by the modelers chosen methods and preconceptions and motives.
This most definitely is not another Spanish Flu, it is not the long predicted ‘bad one’, and the catastrophic political management and damage to the economy is completely unjustified and will harm/kill far more people in the long run.
Remember Boris did a 180 degree change, panicked by an ‘expert modeler’ with a questionable track record using opaque methods and multiple rapid revisions.
The time for decisive action, where the economic damage may have been justifiable, was before it got out of China in a no longer containable fashion, that opportunity was missed – and that is the lesson to learn for the future.
A different ‘expert’ perspective:-
https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/09/epidemiology-professor-do-nothing-coronaviruses-end-in-4-weeks-containment-prolongs-death/
A phlebotomist working at Roseland Community Hospital said Thursday that 30% to 50% of patients tested for the coronavirus have antibodies while only around 10% to 20% of those tested have the active virus.
How many of the pre-Covid flu cases were really Covid?
This has been a terrible over-reaction.
“That exponential growth factor will not diminish except in one of four circumstances:”
Five, depending on how you count. Prophylactic options. There are a number of things you can do or take in advance so that you improve your odds. These could become popular enough to provide herd immunity.
Prevention is better than the cure (since there isn’t one).
The exponential growth factor is going down, probably mostly by #1, almost everybody being at least a little bit more careful. A better wording would be “the exponential growth factor will not diminish to zero percent unless …”
#5 is the best short-term hope.
The poster child for low population density is Nunavut, which has zero of the new coronavirus. link
At 0.02 people per square km, the folks up there have no problem at all maintaining their social distance. 🙂