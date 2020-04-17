Data we ought to know and don’t know about the Chinese virus #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The ineptitude of Western governments when keeping crucial statistics about the Chinese virus is becoming culpable. For a start, they are not even counting deaths either consistently or competently. In Britain, for instance, total reported deaths to April 17, 2020, were 14,576. However, a report issued April 16 by the Office for National Statistics points out that deaths are registered up to five days after they occur, and that the numbers given in HM Government’s daily briefings carefully exclude all deaths that do not occur in hospitals.
Correcting for these two serious errors indicates that the true number of deaths is about 50% greater than the Government’s cited figures, implying that in the UK the deaths from this dangerous pathogen are already approaching 22,000.
The regime in China has finally bowed a little before the gale of international criticism of its failure to provide the correct daily case-counts and death-counts required by its obligations at international law in terms of the World Health Organization treaty. After having reported only a tiny handful of deaths each day over recent weeks, it has suddenly admitted to more than 1000 hitherto-undisclosed deaths in Wuhan. Even now, it is very doubtful whether this admission represents anything more than a tiny fraction of the true count.
In China’s north-easternmost province, there have been very long lines outside the district hospital. Unconfirmed reports suggest an outbreak no less severe than that in Wuhan.
Not only are deaths not being recorded or reported correctly or timeously: recovered cases are also not being properly kept. The United Kingdom, whose civil service has become so used to everything being done for it by the European tyranny-by-clerk, has proven wholly unable to keep a tally of those who, having shown symptoms of the infection, have recovered from it. HM Government has altogether abandoned its daily reporting of recovered cases.
During the early stages of any pandemic, it is essential to keep a careful tally both of deaths and of recoveries, since the ratio of deaths to closed cases (i.e., to deaths plus those who have recovered) is a not unreliable indicator of the true case-fatality rate.
As the pandemic enters its middle stages – which is about where we are now – it is still more important to know how many have recovered, since the crucial number which tells governments whether they need to tighten or loosen control measures is the mean daily compound growth rate in currently-active cases, for those who have either recovered or died are no longer capable of transmitting the infection.
But it is impossible to calculate the number of currently-active cases, because governments are not correctly counting those who have recovered. Nor, for that matter, are they yet able to form a mature view of what fraction of the population have contracted the infection but are either asymptomatic or are showing such mild symptoms that they do not – for now, at any rate – require hospitalization.
Frankly, the record-keeping has been abysmal. Yet another lesson to be learned from South Korea is that proper, careful, up-to-date, case-by-case records absolutely must be maintained. Without them, governments are simply guessing what they should do.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 16, 2020.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 16, 2020.
In the meantime, the case-growth and death-growth graphs, based on such woefully inadequate data as are published, show very clearly that those who have tried to maintain that this pandemic is no worse than the seasonal flu are flat wrong.
In Ireland, growth in cumulative cases remains dangerously high at 13% compound every day. In the United States, though, that growth is now about 5.5% compound every day.
In Canada, growth in cumulative deaths is 13% compound every day; in the United States, 11%. Mr Cuomo, at his press conference in New York, says that the growth rate in new cases is now negative. However, it is not just the new cases but the active cases – those that are currently infections – that will determine the rate of growth in future. It is good that the number of new cases is declining, but one cannot say the worst is over until one knows that the number of active cases is declining. And one cannot know that if one does not count not only deaths but also recovered cases properly.
High-resolution images of the two graphs are here.
11 thoughts on “Data we ought to know and don’t know about the Chinese virus #coronavirus”
learn from Asia
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nishandegnarain/2020/04/17/how-uv-roomba-robots-could-accelerate-the-opening-of-mass-transit-systems/#2786190a1f7f
I presume the WHO has strict and clear guidelines on accounting and reporting on all of this.
/sarc
We need to abandon this useless organisation. The EU seems about as useful as a back pocket on a shirt, too.
You can’t stop something that’s being deliberately spread.
The numbers speak for themselves.
http://protocriteria.com/index.php/2020/04/15/the-unusual-distribution-of-covid-19-2/
Thank you for this post. I would argue the available evidence suggests that government, as an institution, ought to be kept as small as possible in order to reduce by orders of magnitude the stupidity with which the funding taxpayer must reckon when dealing with elected (where applicable) politicians.
And I thought I was a moron.
“Learn from Asia”….you must be getting lazy Mosh….there”s nothing to learn. This is one of those “just imagine” articles you have rehashed and apparently not read well. Not in use, prototype, soon to be in a theater near you stuff.
You are one of those unique people that always feels wherever you are, you are surrounded people that are smarter than the rest of the world.
To get you back to reality, just dust of your CV and read it multiple times….there you go, back to reality
While I agree completely on the death rates data being of poor quality and it seems clear to me that this virus is more deadly than the flu but we don’t know how much by, the cases data seems fairly occluded. Testing regimes are far more variant and evolving than even the issues with the death rate data. For example here in the midwest of the USA, testing that was taking days and weeks is now measured in minutes, so the natural compression of those results would significantly skew the apparent data. Add to that they are testing more liberally here now, not just the worst symptomatic. Further anti-body testing is starting to show a much higher transmission rate than anyone expected; in a California county where they reported 1,000 confirmed cases they sampled suggested 50k-80k people in that county had already had the virus and recovered. We are also seeing data that very few people under 45 without any underlying conditions are dying, something like a total of 21 out of many thousand deaths in NYC. My speculation is that this virus is not nearly as significant as we first feared and that I believe in the US at least it will be remembered as an especially brutal flu season when our governments (understandably) over-reacted. Only time will tell. I am 53 with underlying conditions, so I am being reasonably careful, but I am reaching my lockdown limit here pretty quickly.
Cannot be compared to modern Flu because of inoculation. You have to compare to pre-innoculation data which is equally poor.
We don’t know mu h about this disease apart from the fact it kills people, mainly old people, of those mainly old people with health issues, of those predominantly males. Keeping old people together in homes is probably not a good idea.
We can’t compare to Flu because every autumn we inoculate vulnerable people, in lauding young with health issues, against the predicted winter flu variants.
I’d have thought the UK Civil Service would have been good at collecting data for the EU. They’ve always been jobsworths, reporting how well they’ve implemented regulations should be second nature.
Informative as always.
For all that real-time information and record keeping is truly abysmal, it is much, much better than anything we’ve had before. For example, the U.S. record of hospitalizations and deaths for the 2009-2010 H1N1 “Swine” flu epidemic wasn’t completely compiled and reported by CDC until 2019, and then total deaths were reported as the mean of a range of >8000 and <19,000 — basically, using forensics tools post facto, it was guess. This currency of data, alone, perhaps justifies Sweden's response. We must hope that it works out for them.
Not least the most novel of the many unprecedented parts of the current social-political experiment is the amount of data available, while we still have no systematic way of determining signal from noise, or of rating the competence of any given group of "sensors."
We should probably not also choose to ignore significant events and conditions that have occurred as data points in the course to our current state — it might turn out to be unwise to attempt to draw lessons from the success of South Korea when that densely populated nation has been within artillery range of its deadliest enemy and only land accessible neighbor for 70 years, and its minimal contact with mainland China was further restricted by an effective travel ban in sympathy for the Hong Kong protests. Similar conditions might also apply to the success of Taiwan. Certainly, with effectively no disease vectors, a fully competent civil defense system, and effective control of foreign access are extremely helpful in preventing a similar crisis, but very hard to maintain in a non-totalitarian society almost anywhere else on earth.
wisconsin.
https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/wisconsin
ok first a caveat about IHME.
1. it is NOT a mechanistic model. Its a curve fit ( think of the Gompertz model that Willis
introduced in one of his posts. ) It fits the death data from a few cities to project the death
data elsewhere. This approach ignores the Age structure in the sample data and the age structure
in the states you are projecting.
next. Wisconsin has peaked and yet they will have a lockdown until may 26
That’s pretty dumb
Typo? In the United States, though, that growth is now about 5.5% compound every day.
In Canada, growth in cumulative deaths is 13% compound every day; in the United States, 11%.