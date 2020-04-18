NDT, Gavin Schmidt, and more on “Star Talk”: Coronavirus and Climate Change. #coronavirus Charles Rotter / 3 hours ago April 18, 2020 Watch, if you dare. HT/PWL Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
I got to 7.25.
Anybody beat that?
Isn’t publishing false claims and exaggerated falsified data “criminal mischief”?
In my eyes its like yelling “gun” in a theater or “fire” at a traffic stop.
The throbbing illogic of coronahysteria and climahypocrisy Doesn’t Make Sense!
As everyone knows, 300,000 people per annum are killed by climate change. Right? I mean, we deny it, but deep down we all know this, right? The UN Global Humanitarian Forum said it back in 2009, with a straight face, and I never heard any RealClimate-accredited scientists krush them for it, sooooo… it’s literally a real true fact, yeah?
Yet nobody cares enough about that to, oh, I don’t know, remain indoors at all times. Then along comes a glorified cold that hasn’t even managed to kill half that many people, and NOW we finally figure that venturing out into the elements maybe isn’t worth the risk?
Climate scientists must be apoplectic at all this talk of relaxing lockdown laws soon, just because the COVID-19 crisis has blown over, when you’re still more than twice as likely to die of climate change (Annan, K, 2009).
I for one didn’t really blame Mike Mann for firing off his tweet, more in anger than in political correctness, putting into words the uncharitable thought that’s crossed all our minds at one time or another: the sheer irresponsibility of coronavictims.
After all, every COVID admission means two people dying of climate change get kicked out of an ICU bed. From Rome to Madrid to New York, we’ve already seen refrigerated dead-wagons groaning on their axles with climate casualties, lucky if they can accommodate a corona caseload on top of that.
Are people really incapable of thinking the math through to its trivial, terrible conclusion? 300,000 bodies per annum have to fit somewhere. And mortuary omnibuses aren’t infinitely expansible. They have occupancy limits, for good reason. For the safety of all on board.
I fear it may take a total cluster-frag to wake people up. Perhaps we’ll finally grasp that dying of an avoidable infection is NOT a victimless crime the day an overloaded plague-cart flips and slides straight into a school-bus full of nuns on the way to wheelchair basketball practice. When Main Street is caked with the chilled bodies of warming victims, topped by a grisly icing of former virus patients, maybe then the public will demand tough laws against COVID19 symptoms.
In the meantime the best scientists and policymakers can do is use the same approach that’s been the cornerstone of climate communication: social distancing, as semioticians call it. That means not only refusing to engage with the infected and recently disembarked (which as Lewandowsky famously put it is not the solution but a tremendous waste of time), but more importantly the use of ‘othering’ language to dehumanize and abstract them away.
Or perhaps the climate community will lead by example, refusing to leave their houses for the next few decades for any but the most unavoidable chores (like attending tropical conferences). What a powerful symbol that would be of the fact that when they make laughable claims about the dangers of AGW, they’re NOT, in fact, laughing on the inside like everyone assumes.
If someone cuts themselves, an easy and immediate solution to stop the bleeding is stop the heart. Bleeding will stop very shortly after.
Or cure athelte’s foot by having your leg amputated,
Don’t think I can bring myself to listen to their commentary
From what I recall on a BBC radio 4 interview Gavin was trying to distance himself from likes of alarmist movement (such as XR, GThunberg /StefanR, GPeace) and put his research as on going.
> From what I recall on a BBC radio 4 interview Gavin was trying to distance himself from likes of alarmist movement
I can just see his speech bubble now. ‘Better six feet apart than six feet under…’
Say what you will about Gavin—I certainly will if you won’t—that little schmidt’s always had an unerring survival instinct you can’t help looking down on with a shudder of admiration.
Let’s not forget he was the hero of the original act of social distancing: the Stossel Event, when he fled a live TV studio rather than debate Roy Spencer, winning praise for saving the dignity of science.
I stopped at 47 seconds of guffawing.
Lives shortened by air pollutants are predominently in countries where wood and dung heating is used.
From what I;ve watched si far, they seem to be happy CO2 and other emissions have gone down but are entirely unperturbed that the world’s economy has tanked. Not sure I can watch any more.
Nope, I’m not going to watch it. I wouldn’t want YouTube recommending others like it.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
I lasted 4 minutes, do I get an endurance award?
Well I watched it.
Gavin’s bit is only the first 20 mins or so and IMO the last part is the most interesting where he answers what he thinks the GCMs have modeled right.
Its hilarious that he thinks a 1960’s model predicted about 1C warming by the turn of the century got it right. The fact is that 1960s models cant have been physics based because you have more computing power in your car keys than they had available back then.
And he mentioned the stratospheric cooling meant the models were successful…but as far as I can see if the earth is retaining energy, the upper atmosphere must be radiating less, pretty much by definition. So no points on that one either Gavin.
And then he said the GCMs predicted the rate and amount of ocean heat content change. Really? Really Gavin? I asked him directly about that about a decade ago (on Real Climate) suggesting the OHC changes would be a great measure of model accuracy and he dodged the question and said he didn’t have the results of OHC change in the models but he thought someone might have had had those results somewhere. He never produced them.
I cannot bring myself to watch and listen to this sort of stuff anymore. I just can’t take it like I used to.
Schmidt is a middling mathematician, not very charismatic or charming or convincing, so as far as career advancement goes, that leaves other reasons for getting to where he is.
Schmidt has advanced via bad, unwanted traits, disingenuousness, dishonesty, arrogance, denial, pretentiousness, self delusion, and some flare for the self preservation.
The person they needed was someone who was willing do “do what needs to be done”, morals not required, Schmidt was chosen to succeed Hansen because Schmidt was willing to lie cheat and steal as needed.
He’s the Nixon of NASA appointments