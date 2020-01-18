Gavin’s Falsifiable Science

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Gavin Schmidt is a computer programmer with the Goddard Institute of Space Sciences (GISS) and a noted climate alarmist. He has a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. He’s put together a twitter thread containing what he sees as some important points of the “testable, falsifiable science that supports a human cause of recent trends in global mean temperature”. He says that the slight ongoing rise in temperature is due to the increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) and other so-called “greenhouse gases”. For simplicity, I’ll call this the “CO2 Roolz Temperature” theory of climate. We’ve discussed Dr. Schmidt’s ideas before here on WUWT.
Now, Gavin and I have a bit of history. We first started corresponding by way of a climate mailing list moderated by Timo Hameraanta back around the turn of the century, before Facebook and Twitter.
The interesting part of our interaction was what convinced me that he was a lousy programmer. I asked him about his program, the GISS Global Climate Model. I was interested in how his model made sure that energy was conserved. I asked what happened at the end of each model timestep to verify that energy was neither created nor destroyed.
He said what I knew from my own experience in writing iterative models, that there is always some slight imbalance in energy from the beginning to the end of the timestep. If nothing else, the discrete digital nature of each calculation assures that there with be slight roundoff errors. If these are left uncorrected they can easily accumulate and bring the model down.
He said the way that the GISS model handled that imbalance was to take the excess or the shortage of energy and sprinkle it evenly over the entire planet.
Now, that seemed reasonable for trivial amounts of imbalance coming from digitization. But what if it were larger, and it arose from some problem with their calculations? What then?
So I asked him how large that energy imbalance typically was … and to my astonishment, he said he didn’t know.
Amazed, I asked if he had some computer version of a “Murphy Gauge” on the excess energy. A “Murphy Gauge” (below) is a gauge that allows for Murphy’s Law by letting you set an alarm if the variable goes outside of the expected range … which of course it will, Murphy says so. On the computer, the equivalent would be something in his model that would warn him if the excess or shortage of energy exceeded some set amount.
Nope. Not only did he have no Murphy Gauge set, but he also had no idea how far the model went off the rails regarding the conservation of energy, either on average or in individual timesteps. He just pushed it back into balance with each timestep, turned his back, and kept rolling.
At that point, I concluded that Gavin was far from suspicious enough of his model. Me, I wrote my first computer program in 1963, about the time that Gavin was born. And I don’t trust computer models one bit. They’ll bite the hand that feeds them at the slightest opportunity even if you fence them in with Murphy Gauges … and Gavin didn’t understand that basic problem.
This is particularly an issue with what are called “iterative” models. These are models that go step by step through time, with the output of each timestep being the input to the next timestep. Errors tend to accumulate in such models, so it’s very easy for them to spiral out of control … and climate models are all iterative models. Here’s a large number of runs from an iterative climate model.
Figure 1. 2,017 climate model runs from climateprediction.net.
Figure 1 (b), the lower of the two graphs, shows the change in temperature. Note how during the “control phase”, when there is no change in the inputs, even a small ongoing drop in temperature can lead to the model spiraling down to the “Snowball Earth” off the bottom of the graph, as shown in the control phase of the modeled temperature in Figure 1 (a).
So I’m suspicious as can be of all of the modern iterative climate models. They are all tuned to hindcast the past … but the climate sensitivities in all of them are different. How can that be? Well … it can’t. It means that they’re just making it up. I discussed this problem here, it’s a big one.
Next, let me make a heel turn to set the stage with an overview of the recent changes in climate. Back in Medieval times, around 1300 to 1500 or so, the surface temperature was as warm or perhaps even warmer than it is today. But then sometime around the year 1600 the earth cooled and went into what is called the “Little Ice Age”. This was a hard time for plants, animals, and us humanoids alike. Shorter growing seasons, frozen rivers and harbors, crop failures. No bueno.
Why were the Medieval times so warm? We don’t know. Why did the temperatures drop suddenly to the Little Ice Age? We don’t know. Why did temperatures drop around 1600 and not 1400 or 1800? We don’t know.
After a very cold century or so, temperatures started rising again. And since about the year 1700 or 1750 or so, temperatures have been rising, in fits or starts, at about a half a degree per century for the last two-plus centuries.
Why didn’t the temperature continue to cool after the Little Ice Age and put us into a glaciation? We don’t know. Why did it start to warm at the end of the Little Ice Age, rather than simply staying cold? We don’t know. Why did it start to warm around 1700 or so, rather than in 1900? We don’t know. Why have we seen slow warming since the Little Ice Age? We don’t know.
As you can see, although we know a lot about the climate … we also don’t know a lot about the climate.
In any case, with that as prologue, here is the short version of his “falsifiable science” from his tweet.
We develop theories.
1) Radiative-transfer (e.g. Manabe and Wetherald, 1967)
2) Energy-balance models (Budyko 1961 and many subsequent papers)
3) GCMs (Phillips 1956, Hansen et al 1983, CMIP etc.)
We make falsifiable predictions. Here are just a few:
1967: increasing CO2 will cause the stratosphere to cool
1981: increasing CO2 will cause warming at surface to be detectable by 1990s
1988: warming from increasing GHGs will lead to increases in ocean heat content
1991: Eruption of Pinatubo will lead to ~2-3 yrs of cooling
2001: Increases in GHGs will be detectable in space-based spectra
2004: Increases in GHGs will lead to continued warming at ~0.18ºC/decade.
We test the predictions:
Stratospheric cooling? ✅
Detectable warming? ✅
OHC increase?✅
Pinatubo-related cooling?✅
Space-based changes in IR absorption? ✅
post-2004 continued warming?✅
Let me start by saying he is badly conflating three very separate and distinct theories.
- Theory 1) Increasing CO2 increases atmospheric absorption, which affects the overall temperature of the various layers of the atmosphere, and increases downwelling so-called “greenhouse” radiation.
- Theory 2) In the short term, large changes in downwelling radiation change the surface temperature.
- Theory 3) In the long term, small continuing increases in downwelling radiation lead to corresponding small continuing increases in global surface temperature.
Here the spoiler alert: I think that the first two of these are true (with caveats), but we have virtually no evidence that the third one is either true or untrue.
So let’s go through his six lines of evidence, consider which theory he’s actually discussing, and see if they stands up to critical examination.
a) Increasing CO2 will cause the stratosphere to cool. This is obviously evidence in support of theory 1. Here’s the record of stratospheric temperatures, from the Microwave Sounding Units on a succession of satellites.
Figure 2. Global stratospheric temperatures measured from space.
As you can see, although the stratospheric temperature has indeed dropped, the drop has been quite complex. The two peaks in the record are from the volcanoes noted in the graph. After each one, the stratosphere has warmed for about five years. Each time it seems to have stabilized at a lower temperature. There has been a slight drop since the second eruption. It’s likely that this is from the changes noted in Theory 1, although that is far from clear.
b) Increasing CO2 will cause warming at surface to be detectable by 1990s. This is supposed to be evidence in support of Theory 3. However, while this is true, the temperature has been rising for a couple of hundred years. So unless you believe in Little Ice Age SUVs, this is not evidence in support of any part of the “CO2 Roolz Temperature” theory.
c) Warming from increasing GHGs will lead to increases in ocean heat content. Same as (b) immediately above, and the same objection. It’s supposed to be in support of Theory 3, but in a warming world, a warming ocean is expected and not probative of anything.
d) Eruption of Pinatubo will lead to ~2-3 yrs of cooling. This is evidence in support of Theory 2 … but then so is the surface warming up when the sun rises. We know that large transient changes in the amount of downwelling radiation (which is called “forcing” in climate science) will change the surface temperature.
However, the models didn’t do a very good job of predicting the size of the cooling. Here are some results which I discussed in a post ten years ago:
Figure 2. Comparison of annual predictions with annual observations. Upper panel is Figure 2(b) from the GISS prediction paper, lower is my emulation from digitized data. Note that prior to 1977 the modern version of the GISS temperature data diverges from the 1992 version of the temperature data. I have used an anomaly of 1990 = 0.35 for the modern GISS data in order to agree with the old GISS version at the start of the prediction period. All other data is as in the original GISS prediction. Pinatubo prediction (blue line) is an annual average of their Figure 3 monthly results.
Note that the Hansen/Schmidt GISS model predicted more than twice the drop from Pinatubo compared to the actual reality. It also predicted that the drop would last longer than what happened. I’ll return to this question in a bit, but for now, we’ll note that Theory 2 is true—short-term changes in forcing, whether daily, monthly, or from volcanoes, do change the temperature.
e) Increases in GHGs will be detectable in space-based spectra. With more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, we expect to see more infrared absorbed by the atmosphere. We’ve measured this change in a variety of ways. This is evidence in support of Theory 1.
f) Increases in GHGs will lead to continued warming at ~0.18ºC/decade. This is put up in support of Theory 3. However, it’s been warming for two or more centuries now, and this prediction in 2004 is nothing but the continuation of the prior thirty years of warming. Once again, the fact that it is still warming is not proof of anything.
To summarize:
• Theories 1 and 2 are clearly true and are supported by a variety of evidence. Three of his six bullet points are evidence in support of those two theories.
• The other three pieces of evidence are saying that after more than two centuries of slow warming … the warming is continuing. This says exactly nothing about Theory 3.
This is the continuing problem with the “CO2 Roolz Temperature” theory … it’s really three very separate theories in one, and while two of the theories are clearly true, there is very little evidence in support of the third leg of the stool. And the stool will not stand up with only two legs.
Gavin closes out his tweet with the following:
We can also look at the testable, falsifiable, theories that were tested, and failed.
Solar forcing? Fails the strat cooling test.❌
Ocean circulation change? Fails the OHC increase test ❌
Orbital forcing? Fails on multiple levels ❌
If you have a theory that you don’t think has been falsified, or you think you can falsify the mainstream conclusions, that’s great! We can test that too! (But lots of people have tried this already so expect there to be an answer already).
PS. Actually, it’s even a bit harder. Not only would you need to find a theory that does as well as the current theory, but you’d also need to show why the current theory isn’t operative.
Now, for folks unfamiliar with my work, I do have a theory. I also have a heap of evidence in support of it. But I’m not a climate skeptic—I’m a climate heretic, someone who denies their basic claim that changes in the temperature are a simple linear function of the changes in forcing.
Folks are interested in why the temperature of the planet changes over time. That’s at the center of modern climate science. My theory, on the other hand, arose from my being interested in a totally different question about climate—why is the temperature so stable? For example, over the 20th Century, the temperature only varied by ± 0.3°C. In the giant heat engine that is the climate, which is constantly using solar energy to circulate the oceans and the atmosphere, this is a variation of 0.1% … as someone who has dealt with a variety of heat engines, I can tell you that this is amazing stability. The system is ruled by nothing more solid than waves, wind, and water. So my question wasn’t why the climate changes as it does.
My question was, why is the climate so stable?
And my answer is, there are a host of what are called “emergent phenomena” that arise when local temperatures go above some local threshold. They include the timing and strength of the daily emergence of the cumulus cloud field in the tropics; the development of thunderstorms; the emergence of dust devils when temperatures get hot; the action of the El Nino/La Nina pump moving warm water to the poles; and various “oscillations” like the Pacific Decadal Oscillation.
These emergent phenomena arise out of nowhere, last for some length of time, and then disappear completely. And acting together, they all work to prevent both the overcooling and the overheating of the planet. And as mentioned above, I say that these phenomena acted to reduce the length and the depth of the effect of the Pinatubo volcano.
I originally published this theory in the journal Energy and Environment. I followed that up with a posting of the same ideas here at Watts Up With That in a post called The Thermostat Hypothesis.
I have continued this quest by writing a number of posts over the last 20 years that have added observational evidence to the theory and explored its ramifications. These included “Emergent Climate Phenomena“, describing what emergence is and why it is so important; “The Details Are In The Devil“, explaining why the “climate sensitivity” type of analysis doesn’t work in a thermostatically controlled system; “Watching Thunderstorms Chase The Heat“, about how thunderstorms operate to cool only the warm parts of the tropical oceans; and most recently “Drying The Sky“, discussing the evolution of different stages in the tropical thermal regulation system.
In all I’ve written so 40 or so posts exploring this theory of how the climate works. There’s an index to a number of them here, divided up by subject which covers up to January 2018 … hmmm, I need to update the index. More recent posts of mine, not separated by subject, are listed here in reverse chronological order.
Now, I fear that my theory is of little interest to the climate establishment because they’re looking for headlines about THERMAGEDDON! CLIMATE EMERGENCY! My theory doesn’t have any of that, in fact, the opposite. My theory says that future warming is likely to be slow and small. So mostly, as with all good heretics, I’m shunned by the powers that be.
Let me close by saying that I have absolutely no academic qualifications at all. I took Physics 101 and Chemistry 101 in college. That’s it.
Since then, however, I have followed my education by teaching myself a host of subjects. For example, I taught myself and have made money writing programs in the following computer languages—Basic, VBA, Mathematica (2 of 3), Hypertalk, Vectorscript, Pascal, C/C++, and R. I taught myself refrigeration so I could take a job constructing and installing a blast freezer on a boat … in Fiji. As that post discusses, that was instrumental in understanding how thunderstorms operate in exactly the same manner as your household refrigerator.
And to return to the current discussion, I’ve spent thousands and thousands of hours researching and writing and learning about climate … all with zero certificates on my wall.
So please, don’t bother telling me that I’m an uneducated jerk or an ignorant fool. First, I already know that, and if I forget, my gorgeous ex-fiancee will gladly remind me … and second, that’s not the question. The question is absolutely not are my educational bona fides up to your high standards? That’s meaningless.
Nor is the question is Watts Up With That believable or not? I say this because where something gets published is never the question. There are folks out there that truly seem to think that if E=MC^2 is written on the bathroom wall it’s not true because of where it was published.
The question, the only valid question in science, is are the claims true? Does my theory stand up to close inspection? Are my ideas backed, not by climate models, but by actual real-world observations? Can you find flaws in the logic, the data, the math, or any other part of what I’ve written?
I have great confidence in what I’ve written about my theory, for a simple reason. Watts Up With That is the premier spot on the web for public peer-review of scientific theories and ideas about climate. This doesn’t mean that it only publishes things known to be valid and true. Instead, it is a place to find out if what is published actually is valid and true. There are a lot of wicked-smart folks reading what I write, and plenty of them would love to find errors in my work.
So when those smart folks can’t find errors in what I’ve written, I know that I have a theory that at least stands a chance of becoming a mainstream view.
43 thoughts on “Gavin’s Falsifiable Science”
Ah, Gavin… http://web.archive.org/web/20090208100837/http://sciencepolicy.colorado.edu/prometheus/alls-fair-in-love-war-and-science-4929
Willis, I think there is one (more) thing that should be considered when wondering why the climate is so stable.
We all understand that everything radiates if it’s above absolute zero – 0 Kelvins.
And everything radiates at a given RATE for a given temperature of the substance.
However, if that substance is warmed, it will radiate at the 4th POWER of the change in absolute temperature.
Stefan-Boltzmann Law
The thermal energy radiated by a blackbody radiator per second per unit area is proportional to the fourth power of the absolute temperature and is given by formula linked below:
http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/thermo/stefan.html
Think about that…the 4th POWER is the feedback to any temperature change. That is about the fastest, most powerful feedback thermostat in existence. No WONDER the temperature is so stable – if it tries to change, it is INSTANTLY cancelled, by the increasing RATE of radiation. Sorry, CO2, you have nothing compared to that…
The basic problem with the theory is that they assume a linear relationship between W/m^2 and temperature. While it’s true that the work required to raise the temperature of matter is proportional to the temperature change, the work required to maintain a temperature is proportional to T^4.
In the steady state, all that matters is the work proportional to T^4 since the temperature has already been changed.
The needed to claim some kind of of linearity in order to apply Bode’s feedback analysis, so they invented approximate linearity around the mean, which while true for a small range around some temperature, it still doesn’t satisfy Bode’s requirement for strict linearity across all possible values of inputs (W/m^2) and outputs (temperature). Furthermore, it would need to be tangent to a T^4 relationship, rather than a slope passing through zero.
The data could not be any more clear that T^4 rules (the green line) or that the IPCC’s sensitivity (the blue line) passes through zero, rather than being tangent to the green line as it should be.
By that logic, water heaters are incapable of heating water.
No WONDER the temperature is so stable – if it tries to change, it is INSTANTLY cancelled, by the increasing RATE of radiation. Sorry, CO2, you have nothing compared to that…
But CO2 re-absorbs the the increased RATE of radiation . The S-B Law is key to AGW. As CO2 accumulates in the upper atmosphere where it is DRIER & COLDER the mean altitude at which energy is emitted to space increases. This means that the energy is emitted from a COLDER layer.
As you correctly point out E = sigma x T^4 so outgoing rate of emission will be reduced and we will have
Incoming Solar Energy greater than Outgoing LW energy = Warming
The debate isn’t about the relevance of CO2 (it is relevant) it’s about the magnitude of feedbacks. Spencer & Lindzen, for example, explicitly argue feedbacks are negligible Others such as Lewis & Curry also imply feedbacks are small from study conclusions.
I’m less sure now. I think natural factors (ocean,solar) have dampened warming since ~2000 but warming appears to have resumed quite noticeably in recent years.
What!? Gavin Schmidt is not a Climate Scientists? Well according to every alarmists I have ever crossed swords with that, by default, renders him unqualified to have an opinion on the topic of AGW let alone to speak out and write about it. Holy Cwap! How come the General Alarmist community doesn’t know about this?
Bill, as you point out, the claim that nobody but a “climate scientist” should speak about the climate is hilarious. NOBODY is a climate scientist because the field is far too broad. It encompasses a whole host of scientific disciplines: physics, chemistry, oceanography, computer science, statistics, lithography, atmospheric physics, biology, the list goes on and on. Nobody can be an expert in all of those.
My thoughts entirely! I had the displeasure of listening to Schmidt on the BBC’s latest scare/propagandist climate emergency airing. He speaks so well – more in the Little Red Riding Hood kind of mode – to scare BBC listeners that the end is nigh. Oh dear.
Beyond that, they have set themselves up as a gatekeeper regarding who is qualified to call themselves a “climate scientist”. If you don’t agree with them, then by definition you aren’t qualified.
Pretty much by definition if you want to be considered an “expert” you need to keep in line with the consensus. Once you have an original thought that goes against the consensus you cease being an expert and are now considered a “quack”. This is the status quo of all science… it amazes me that things ever move forward.
Thank you, Mark. In all my discussions with alarmists – who always ask, ‘are you a climate scientist?’ – I ask them to define what a climate scientist is. I also ask them to name but three. They generally fail. But, if they name Mann, or Schmidt et al, I then go on to ask them, what their qualifications are (of the named). I could make a fortune on betting that nearly all will fail to include statisticians.
My mum does lithography, does that make her a qualified climatologist !
“1991: Eruption of Pinatubo will lead to ~2-3 yrs of cooling”
yes, Lacis et al 1992, from Gav’s own GISS team made very good , physics based calculations based on observations of El Chichon 1982. So , why did they drop physics based modelling in Hansen et al 2005 in favour of tweaking fudge factors and increasing volcanic forcing by almost 50%, to get the models to do what they wanted.
Having modelled volcanic effects and made a reasonably successful prediction you’d think they’d keep it , not throw it out.
Maybe he just forgot to mention that.
@Willis – you left out the psychologists, sociologists, and economists from that list of “experts.” Not to mention the politicians, actors, and “journalists” who, of course, know far more than any of the plebeian masses.
In reply to:
There is an alternative physical explanation for the stratosphere cooling, to atmospheric CO2 changes.
“a) Increasing CO2 will cause the stratosphere to cool. This is obviously evidence in support of theory 1. Here’s the record of stratospheric temperatures, from the Microwave Sounding Units on a succession of satellites.”
A reduction in cloud cover will also cause stratospheric cooling. There are peer reviewed papers that assert there is evidence of a major reduction in cloud cover post-1994 in the climate record.
Less reflected sunlight will also cause the stratosphere to cool. Ozone absorbs the sunlight so if sunlight is reflected off of clouds the reflected sunlight has a second opportunity to heat the stratosphere.
Interesting, William. I hadn’t considered those.
One other curiosity. The RSS satellite temperatures show no stratospheric cooling since about five years after the Pinatubo eruption … go figure.
w.
And the loss of clouds warms the Ocean.
I bet that took y’all longer to type the falsification than to do it.
Gavin? He’s so 1990s.
As far as I can tell, no satellites have produced spectra for LWIR at wavelengths greater than 15 um. There is a European satellite scheduled for launch around 2025. link
As far as I can tell, all the TOA upwelling spectra I have seen are the product of calculation, not measurement.
The term ‘iterative’ pulled me in because my colleague Philip Mulholland and I used it here:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/07/18/using-an-iterative-adiabatic-model-to-study-the-climate-of-titan/
Willis’s objection to iterative models is that one needs to identify how such models can be constrained from spiralling out of control. All current iterative climate models fail to address that issue and so can only work by hindcasting the past.
Our model deals with that issue by pointing out that radiative imbalances are automatically neutralised by changes in the speed of convective overturning (as per Willis’s own thermostat hypothesis) which adjusts the balance between radiation and conduction at the surface beneath an atmosphere.
The result is that our model becomes predictive as to the tropopause height required to achieve stability for any planet or moon with an atmosphere (hydrostatic equilibrium) and that prediction of tropopause height works for all the planets or moons with atmospheres that we have been able to measure.
Our model works for a radiatively transparent atmosphere so it follows that if our model is accepted to be accurate then there is no longer any place for radiative gases as an influence on surface temperatures.
Stephen
Back when I got my first personal computer — an Atari 800 — I spent a lot of time using the approach to model things with the System Dynamics approach of iteration. I remember trying to model the terminal velocity of a falling object such as a bullet. It worked as expected up until it got close to what I thought the terminal velocity should be (~120-150 MPH), and then suddenly started oscillating wildly with unreasonable velocity values. At first I thought that I was seeing the results of turbulence. I then realized that what I was seeing was the result of round-off error as the denominator approached zero, produced very large numbers, and then worked its way back down. Iteration has unique pitfalls.
Is that relevant to our model though?
Our model incorporates the effects of decompression / compression and not just the height off the ground. Decompression and compression involve far higher energy quantities than simple raising and lowering a piece of solid matter.
> “If nothing else, the discrete digital nature of each calculation assures that there with be slight roundoff errors. If these are left uncorrected they can easily accumulate and bring the model down.”
“We lose a little on each transaction, but make up for it in volume.”
~ someone in Dilbert maybe?
> “He just pushed it back into balance with each timestep, turned his back, and kept rolling.”
This reminds me of an incredible scene in Arnold Federbush’s 1978 novel Ice! which is a sudden-onset ice age scenario, unsung inspiration for the Day After Tomorrow movie. It makes up in drama and novelty for the little losses of science rigor. In a room is somehow built a real ‘model’ apparatus of Earth’s climate, with rocks and water and dirt and air and fans and chillers and heat lamps and thermo-meters and what have you. And this model even passes some initial stress test, miraculously synchronizing to the day’s actual conditions like some Copernican clockwork orrery of climate. Then exhausted after this hard day’s work the protagonist falls asleep with the model running and wakes with a shiver to discover it has devolved into a crusty Ice Age. Then in fine disaster novel tradition real events begin to mirror the apparatus.
“My question was, why is the climate so stable?”
I would suggest because the sun is so massively stable, and that the other things you mentioned, for the most part, directly or indirectly, take their marching orders from it.
icisil January 18, 2020 at 10:51 am Edit
In fact, the weather is changing at all times at all points of the surface. There is no reason a priori to assume that these will all average out to within ±0.3°C over the 20th century, and every reason to assume they wouldn’t.
w.
Even with the 11 year solar cycle our sun is stable. One thing I’ve never seen discussed is Earth sits on the very inner edge of the habitable zone. With that in mind, any tiny increase in solar radiation could have a greater effect on climate than if Earth sat more in the middle or further back in the habitable zone. Are you aware of any discussion on the effect on climate from our position in the habitable zone?
On the real global climatic scales that matter, ie tens of thousands to hundreds of millions of years, Earth’s climate is not stable.
True but immaterial. The question still exists, why is it so stable on the centennial scale?
Also, even in the long run, in the last hundred million years, despite years of endless volcanoes, despite being hit by a giant meteorite, we haven’t spiraled into an ice-covered ball or died of heat-death. And after each such catastrophe, the climate has recovered to where it was before and gone on.
w.
I don’t think the sun IS stable,. About 4,6 billion years ago, its luminosity was only 70% of what it it now, and has been increasing in luminosity ever since,
I think Ou was correct, and it is water in its three phases, and high specific heat, that keeps the earth’s temperature stable,
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/1520-0442%282001%29014%3C2976%3APBOTES%3E2.0.CO%3B2
Peak Medieval Warm Period heat happened before AD 1300, and the Little Ice Age Cool Period began before AD 1600.
Various start dates for the LIA have been suggested from AD 1300 (or even earlier) to 1550. Does the Wolf Minimum (1280 to 1350) belong to the late MWP or early LIA? Warmth returned in the second half of the 14th century, so it’s conventional to date the onset of the LIA from c. 1400, with decent into the inclement weather of the Spörer Minimum.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spörer_Minimum#/media/File%3ACarbon14_with_activity_labels.svg
While the MWP thus suffered just two shallow solar mínima, the LIA was slammed with three brutal minima, the worst of which was the long, deep Maunder.
Mann of course tries to blame the LIA on volcanoes rather than the quiet sun.
Thanks, John. I discuss the volcanic theory in my post “Dronning Maud Meets The Little Ice Age“. TL;DR version? It’s not volcanoes.
w.
Great presentation Willis. About the only complaint I have about all this is temperatures are always shown as an anomaly, which implies there is one true baseline. Well, there is no true baseline that we can calculate. How do we know the current state of the Earth isn’t too low and all we are doing is catching up?
But when you fix the baseline at some arbitrary point in the past and call it normal in a trending up state, you can sure put out graphs that have very intense reds and even Barney colors to terrorize your readers.
And then the Steven Mosher’s of the world can take their “data” as they call it, grind it around in a few iteration loops, and spit out new numbers more in line with the terror campaign.
Willis
You stated the question, “… are my educational bona fides up to your high standards?” When a zealot demands one answer that question, it is a not-so-subtle “ad hominem attack on the author, and avoids dealing with the facts and logic of the author’s stated position. Whatever “bona fides” one presents, the zealot can (and will) raise the bar and object that it doesn’t meet their standards, again avoiding the legitimate response of attacking the argument rather than the author. I don’t know how many times I have seen self-righteous defenders of the orthodoxy respond that way to a comment directed to a Yahoo ‘news’ article. It was even more common back in the days when I responded to articles posted on The Conversation blog. One Australian woman complained that she couldn’t find my digital presence on the internet. The problem was that most of what I have had published was either company proprietary, or classified, and typically written before Al Gore invented the internet! 🙂
Incidentally, the right-hand sides of Figure 1 are reminiscent of the uncertainty envelope demonstrated by Pat Frank.
Thank you Willis, another of your very thoughtful posts. Sanity incarnate.
My analog analysis of any idea I am trying to develop an understanding of always starts with how to filter the overwhelming amount of information typically available. Your post uses one of my primary rules of engagement:
“We don’t know”. If this concept is not honestly conveyed in prodigious quantity, the source gets down marks.
Pat Franks excellent series of posts relating to model uncertainty go to the heart of this concept.
Another concept I adhere to, which you clearly share, if that the purpose, and measure, of learning about something is the ability to ask better questions.
The bulk of the information posted by the AGW adherents usually fails both of these miserably. The reason, trivial…they “believe” in what they are saying. The concepts of faith (religion) and science are not the same.
Your idea of emergent physical mechanisms which act to counter temperature changes is, I think, similar to my own take of how our bodies physically deal with ionizing radiation (nuclear engineering is one of my life side roads…). The current “settled science” with respect to how radiation affects us is embodied in the linear threshold theory (any amount is bad). A more nuanced, and actual data supported theory, is the concept of hormesis (a non linear response with perhaps, some positive elements at low levels). I suspect that there may be some interesting underlying behaviors going on that relate your emergent feedback idea with biological hormesis, and that both relate to the behavior of systems with chaotic tendencies, when subjected to any change .
The trouble with learning is that it just generates more questions!
And what fun that trouble is!
W,
If I weren’t 75, unscientific, and an inveterate word cuisinart, I would consider you my hero. That said, you are a reliable source for a scientific dilettante use.
Your longstanding efforts, intellectual girth, and palpable humility would make Lincoln proud.
Thanks for your hard work and passion, Willis.
Thanks so very much for a very informative posting. I am always eager and happy to learn something new and to reinforce any previously acquired knowledge on this subject. This is definitely much better than an Open University…
Willis your efforts are legendary I cant believe you have put up with this S@@@ for years. My prediction for 2020 Trump will get the congress and senate back with huge majorities and Will Happer or others will end this nonsense.
“The interesting part of our interaction was what convinced me that he was a lousy programmer. I asked him about his program, the GISS Global Climate Model. I was interested in how his model made sure that energy was conserved. I asked what happened at the end of each model timestep to verify that energy was neither created nor destroyed.”
Gavin is not a lousy programmer. The energy correction is what every program that is based on conservation of energy has to do. It conserves energy. That provision would have been in GISS GCMs since Hansen’s time. It is in every other GCM, and in every CFD program that has to run for any substantial length of time.
Now CFD is a major engineering tool. CFD was not written by lousy programmers.
CFD, of which GCMs are a branch, solves the progress of a flow subject to conservation of mass, energy and momentum. You work out what forces apply, use F=ma and at the end of a timestep, have a new state which should have achieved that conservation. The scheme is discretised; there will be some error. We knew that. But the error should not be in total energy (or mass) because that will be accumulated. Other errors mainly attenuate by diffusion. So to the equations which express the exchange of mass, energy and momentum between cells, you add an equation which says the global total must be unchanged.
CFD often does not have an explicit correction because of use of a conservation form. That builds the correction into the basic equations. More elegant, but same effect.
Nick, please learn to read before attacking at random. I didn’t say he was a lousy programmer for how he dealt with the energy imbalance. I specifically said that was OK.
I said he was a lousy programmer for not putting a Murphy Gauge on the amount of energy re-distributed, so he could see when and where it went off the rails.
w.
I can’t see that any linear computer model can mimic Earth’s climate. You’d think all the algorithms would be inputting to and getting feedback from each other in real time.
Couldn’t get past this, Willis:
==========
“…..If nothing else, the discrete digital nature of each calculation assures that there with be slight roundoff errors.”
Typing while holding three thoughts in your head, all at the same time ?
I’ve never been happy with using the word climate when global warming is the concept.
I prefer Wladimir Köppen’s plant-based boundaries for climates. Note the ‘s’.
Not that anyone agrees with me, of course.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
“ We don’t know.”
At least we know all of the things we don’t know. Right?
– – winking smiley face – – Poe’s Law
The earth may well be remarkably stable in this respect.
If so, what about the rest of the planets and moons? If we have a remarkably stable body, a runaway ice cube and a runaway hot-house…
It cant be long till we have all the answers. no ?