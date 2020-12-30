Academic Freedom Climate News

A New Year’s Look At WUWT

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
54 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Today, as the result of a series of wrong turns and bad choices, I ended up at the Wikipedia entry for Watts Up With That. It says:

Watts Up With That? (WUWT) is a blog promoting climate change denial that was created by Anthony Watts in 2006.  

The blog predominantly discusses climate issues with a focus on anthropogenic climate change, generally accommodating beliefs that are in opposition to the scientific consensus on climate change. 

Appalled by the misrepresentations in that, I thought I might comment on them.

First, the blog doesn’t “promote climate change denial”. I always laugh when I read about “denial” because none of the authors of such nonsense ever get around to telling us exactly what we’re supposed to be “denying”. Me, I deny nothing. I disagree with some of the revealed wisdom of those who believe in “consensus science” but that’s a very different thing. And for those who would like a full explanation of why “consensus” has nothing to do with science, let me recommend a wonderful paper entitled Aliens Cause Global Warming.

The real misunderstanding, however, is that WUWT doesn’t “promote” anything. Instead, it serves a very different purpose. Let me explain what WUWT really is, which will require a bit of a digression. But then if you know me, you’ll know that I’m susceptible to being sidetractored …

Many, perhaps most people don’t understand what science is. Some say they rely on “the science”, as if such a thing existed. Others think that science is a subject. Some believe that a scientific “consensus” establishes truth. 

In fact, science is a process, not a subject. And it is a most curious process, one that has brought infinite good to the world. The process works as follows:

  • Someone comes up up with an idea about how the world works.
  • They publish their results in some public forum, along with all of the facts, logic, references, mathematics, and/or computer code that they think will support their idea.
  • Then other people try to poke holes in their facts, logic, references, etc.
  • If they are successful in that process, then the idea goes down in flames. 
  • If nobody can find any errors in what they’ve done, then their idea is provisionally accepted as being valid.
  • The reason the acceptance is “provisional” is that at some time in the future, someone may find something wrong with the idea. 

Now, there are several import things to note about this process we call “science”

  • It doesn’t matter who came up with the idea. Either it is valid or it is demonstrably incorrect.
  • The education level of the person who came up with the idea is also immaterial. The only valid question is whether they are right or wrong.
  • Similarly, it doesn’t matter who poked holes in the idea.
  • The education level of the person who poked holes in the idea is also immaterial. The only valid question is whether they can show the exact problem(s) with the idea.
  • The system only works when there is transparency and access to the facts, logic, etc. If other people can’t see what the person has done, how can they possibly determine if it’s valid?
  • The system is totally adversarial. If I can show that the central idea in someone’s entire lifetime of work is incorrect, they will not be happy with me … my saying about this is, “Science is a blood sport”. So we should not be surprised if passions run high.
  • The more people who try to poke holes in the claims, and the better they understand the subject, the better the system works.

Now, historically there were no “scientific journals”. New scientific ideas were circulated hand-to-hand or mailed between people who knew each other. But the process described above was how they judged the ideas. If someone could show the idea was wrong, it would be discarded.

Then along came the scientific journals. Historically, they started earlier, but they only became prevalent in the 20th century. Same idea. But they use “peer reviewers” to secretly judge the validity of the ideas. 

And as you might imagine … this system is highly slanted towards whatever is currently believed. People whose continued employment depends on some idea being correct will only very rarely be honest enough to say that a new idea is worth publishing if that new idea will cost them their job …

Finally, in modern times, in some cases, we’ve gone back to the original, pre-peer-review method. And THAT is what WUWT is. It’s not a place that only publishes things that are 100% validated. There’s little point in that.

Instead, it is a place to expose new scientific ideas to the harsh glare of widespread publicity in the crowded public marketplace of new ideas.

People say “But WUWT publishes some things that are obviously false”, as though that were a bad thing.

That’s true, and it’s not a bad thing. It is a good and necessary thing. The more that incorrect ideas get exposed to critical review, the sooner they will be shown to be incorrect.

And inter alia, this is why I love writing for WUWT. If my work contains errors, they rarely last more than a couple of hours before someone points them out. This is infinitely valuable to me, as it keeps me from wasting months haring down a blind alley.

It is also a place where I can publicly defend my ideas against people trying to poke holes in them. As mentioned above, science is adversarial, and to make that work, the person who came up with the idea needs to be able to defend it, rather than have it censored by what I call “pal review”. There’s a description of one of my interactions with the peer-review system in my post called “Michael Mann, Smooth Operator“.

Next, compared with WUWT, the peer-review process is infinitely slow. On WUWT I can think of a new idea in the morning and see it published by the afternoon, and then totally demolished the next day, not six months later. And this is good because I’m not interested in being famous or garnering citations. I’m interested in having an effect on the ongoing discussion of climate science, and for that my ideas need to be current.

Next, unlike my ideas being shot down by a few peer-reviewers with a large investment in defending the consensus ideas, there are literally thousands of people out there who would like very much to prove me wrong. Heck, there are whole websites that do little else but tell people what a jerk I am. Having this many adversaries provides a far more rigorous, skeptical, public, and fair peer-review than having say three people with fixed ideas on the subject censor my ideas in secret.

(In passing, I am happy that there are websites that spend much of their time dissing my ideas, or me personally. They’ve obviously never heard the old Hollywood axiom that “All publicity is good publicity.” In my case, what looks like bad publicity is actually good because when people read that my ideas are wrong, wrong, wrong … well, a certain percentage of them will wonder why the folks on that site are so opposed to me, and they’ll come here and read what I actually wrote. So they’re just driving traffic to WUWT in general and to my work in particular. What’s not to like?)

To summarize, WUWT is not a blog for “promoting” anything, as Wiki falsely claims. And it is assuredly not a blog that only publishes just what is “correct” or just what skeptics say.

Instead, it is a place where scientific ideas of all kinds can be most critically examined and publicly peer-reviewed in a modern, efficient manner. And curiously, it is one of the few places in the world where this is true.

Finally, in that regard let me say that without Anthony Watts, Charles The Moderator, and the various moderators around the world, none of this would be possible. My thanks to the whole crew—WUWT is a huge contribution to the testing of new scientific ideas.

And now? … now I’m going for a walk in the sunshine with my gorgeous ex-fiancee, my delightful wife of forty years.

My best to everyone, and wishes for the finest of new years.

w.

Rob_Dawg
December 30, 2020 10:08 am
  • <i>It doesn’t matter who came up with the idea. Either it is valid or it is demonstrably incorrect.</i>

That last part; “demonstrably…” is a favorite misdirection from the warmist camp. Rarely will you see a claim that can be disproven. Their alarmism is laced with “may,” “could,” and any number of escape hatches.

7
Reply
Randy Stubbings
December 30, 2020 10:10 am

It is sad but true that WUWT is one of the few forums for the free exchange of ideas. I can’t thank Anthony, Charles, and the posters and commenters enough.

14
Reply
David Yaussy
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
December 30, 2020 12:16 pm

Same here. My heartfelt thanks to all.

0
Reply
ColMosby
December 30, 2020 10:16 am

I have always noted the similarity between the scientific method and legal trials.

1
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  ColMosby
December 30, 2020 11:18 am

Legal profession has developed its own problems, but is supposed to be similar, they rely on opinions, scientists conclusions, now too much hypotheticals. It is a good education, need to have more subjected to real, but not pejorative, cross-examination. I know of a few embarrassing examples where testifying “experts” were so biased that they “forgot” (omitted) their own research on the subject. Happens also too often in “peer-reviewed” papers often on other’s research. Maybe the Wiki guys need more cross-examination, everybody does.

0
Reply
donb
Reply to  ColMosby
December 30, 2020 11:22 am

I too have noted the similarity.
It is a new idea or concept that is on trial; opposing attorneys represent the support and deny side of the new idea, and many different attorneys may take part; the jury represents the scientifically knowledgeable about the new idea, but who presumably do not have a vested interest in it. The judge represents the scientific method, and both have the duty of seeing that the process follows the “Rules”. The courtroom audience represents teh broader public who have an interest in the proceeding and the outcome.

And just as with jury trials, sometimes the process gets it wrong.

0
Reply
donb
Reply to  donb
December 30, 2020 11:42 am

And experimental data and modeling in support of a new scientific claim (and sometimes against) represent witnesses and evidence presented at a trail, also in support or against.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
December 30, 2020 10:17 am

Will Wikipedia give you permission to correct their entry? They seem to block non-progressives from correcting blatant errors made by progressives.

4
Reply
shrnfr
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
December 30, 2020 10:28 am

It is because of these actions that I now decline to donate to Wiki. If they go under, it will be no big loss I am afraid.

8
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
December 30, 2020 10:34 am

No they won’t, in effect. I speak from experience. You can add, correct, delete to your hearts content but your amendments will not pass the self-appointed moderators. It’s not restricted to WUWT but generally any subject where the politically correct information must be ruthlessly enforced. Wikipedia has been completely Borged, taken over by the woke. I supported the project ar first, until I wisened up.

9
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
December 30, 2020 10:59 am

You have to pick your battles on Wikipedia. It is a waste of time to try to change some, because their defenders are so numerous.
On the other hand, some things slip through the cracks. The Wikipedia article on Mt. Kilimanjaro does tell us that there is snow on that mountain. It doesn’t mention Al Gore and others’ claims that it would be gone years ago, but this refutation of that prediction hasn’t gone down the “memory hole” as of today.

But that should change soon. Surfacing that weak spot here will get that Wikipedia page onto some group’s protected list.

1
Reply
Steve Keohane
December 30, 2020 10:20 am

Thank you Anthony, Willis and all who contribute and comment here.

8
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
December 30, 2020 10:20 am

Thank you very much for voluntarily spending a lot of time here being an author and commenter for this marvelous place!

Last edited 2 hours ago by Sunsettommy
3
Reply
Phil Rae
Reply to  Sunsettommy
December 30, 2020 11:40 am

I agree 100%

Always interesting, often eye-opening, sometimes mind-bending and frequently amusing, Willis’ contributions to the knowledge, and fun, on this site are superb!

To Anthony, all contributors, moderators & other denizens of WUWT, thanks for everything! I continue to learn from you all. Thanks for helping to keep science alive!

0
Reply
CoRev
December 30, 2020 10:22 am

Your descriptions and thoughts are so true re: WUWT. It is what annoys those who do not recognize or seldom are forced to recognize they live within a blood sport.

2
Reply
Steve Case
December 30, 2020 10:30 am

Today, as the result of a series of wrong turns and bad choices, I ended up at the Wikipedia entry for Watts Up With That. It says:

Did you consider editing or rewriting the entry?

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Steve Case
December 30, 2020 10:40 am

Oh! Thanks for the link to the Wikipedia article on WattsUpWithThat. I did read it, but after my post above I plead unworthyness on that point. But the Wikipedia article wasn’t as toxic as I thought it would be, and covered a few points I hadn’t known before.

0
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  Steve Case
December 30, 2020 10:43 am

I have often heard from people whose work is posted on Wikipedia correct misleading information, only to discover that their corrections are removed, sometimes within a half-hour.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
December 30, 2020 11:34 am

Thanks, Steve. I’ve tried editing Wiki a couple times on climate-related topics, only to see my entry changed back very quickly. It’s not worth doing with anything controversial … and climate is definitely that …

w.

0
Reply
Graemethecat
December 30, 2020 10:30 am

There is one simple question which never fails to reduce proponents of CAGW to silence: “What tangible, empirical evidence do you have to show that CO2 concentration controls global temperatures and not vice-versa? Output of computer models is not evidence.”

I have never had a coherent answer to this question yet.

4
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  Graemethecat
December 30, 2020 10:47 am

I posed this question to a new friend (who happens to be a retired EPA administrator). More specifically, I asked him if he knew that CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere were a trailing indicator of temperature, rather than a leading indicator.

He did not believe me- he had never heard of the Greenland ice core sampling.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Kpar
5
Reply
Dan Sudlik
December 30, 2020 10:33 am

Spot on as usual Willis. That’s why they will ignore it or hide it or do whatever they do to prove you are an evil “Denier”. Keep it up.

1
Reply
Toto
December 30, 2020 10:35 am

The future Dystopia — when everything that is not approved is censored and cancelled. It is starting now with Google, YouTube, Facebook, and more.

2
Reply
Felix
December 30, 2020 10:38 am

“the old Hollywood axiom that ‘All publicity is good publicity.'”

I’d always heard it as Madison Avenue, but I’m not sure there’s ever been much difference, and it probably goes back centuries. Martin Luther and his Popes probably understood it.

0
Reply
Philip Mulholland
December 30, 2020 10:39 am

To my mind the concept of peer review is not part of the scientific process, it is a political process devised by so called “policy makers” to subvert the action of scientific enquiry and to skew the answer to support a partisan political objective.

2
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
December 30, 2020 10:45 am

Peer review assumes two fundamental things: 1) that reviewers are knowledgeable and 2) that they are honest. My experience (with over 40 publications to my name) is that both assumptions are false. The review system is inherently vulnerable to subversion, caused by either ignorance or by malicious obstruction or both. It is an outdated concept and ought to be abolished.

5
Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 30, 2020 10:48 am

I love being called a denier as I think it means I won the argument.
The part that saddens me is that when I post a comment on LinkedIn or elsewhere there are many that I know agree with me but are too afraid to signal that directly
The reality that people feel they cannot express their opinion is something the climate scientologists will have to answer for someday

4
Reply
Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
December 30, 2020 11:59 am

What a great phrase…climate scientology! Can I use that?

0
Reply
pouncer
December 30, 2020 10:49 am

Willis, you write:

  • If they are successful in that process, then the idea goes down in flames. 
  • If nobody can find any errors in what they’ve done, then their idea is provisionally accepted as being valid.

Somewhere between flames and provisionally there needs to be discussion of the new idea (model, conjecture, viewpoint) allowing a prediction about things as yet unseen. “If we raise prices, demand will fall.” “If the speed of light varies with the motion of the earth we will detect interferometer patterns.” “If the tree rings represent GLOBAL weather patterns then new samples from Norway will match previously collected samples from Siberia and Canada.”

By chance, just before arriving at WUWT I was looking at this:

https://www.geeksaresexy.net/2020/12/30/a-theory-about-the-evolution-of-dwarven-beards/

Which is a closely crafted model of scientific reasoning. Progressing from intuition to notion to conjecture to hypothesis — to consensus. But there is no way to EXPERIMENT with the idea. No prediction, no measurement, no way to refute.

Fun, for sure. “Scientific” in the fashion of thought and being consistent with other observations of actual phenomena. But — not predictive.

SO, I suggest you add a line in your discussion / definition to account for the processes of testing predictive values of any scientifically generated hypothesis.

Thanks,

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  pouncer
December 30, 2020 11:58 am

Thanks, pouncer. There are hundreds of ways to falsify a scientific claim. The code might have bugs. The observations might be biased or inadequate. The logic may contain unjustified assumptions. And, as you point out, the theory may make predictions that don’t come true.

My goal was to give a broad overview of the scientific process, rather than to delve into the details.

All the best,

w.

0
Reply
Zoe Phin
December 30, 2020 10:49 am

Spot on, Willis. Thanks WUWT.
Happy New Year, Everybody!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zoe Phin
1
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Zoe Phin
December 30, 2020 11:59 am

Thanks so much, Zoe. You and I are proof that people can disagree passionately about the science, and yet respect each other.

My very best of the new
year to you,

w.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
December 30, 2020 10:51 am

What the AGW true believers hate most about WUWT is having their leaders and pundits regularly exposed for their bad science and ludicrous claims.

In fact, this site has become possibly the only platform in which people from both sides and even those riding the fence can cross swords on neutral ground. As Willis indicated, WUWT is one of the few places where real “peer review” takes place.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
December 30, 2020 10:52 am

Those who attack the skeptics that are critically analyzing the AGW alarmist narrative (and finding it wanting) are the ones attacking science, not the other way around. The idea that the skeptics are attacking and denying the “science” of the AGW theory comes from those who do not understand how science and scientific discourse work.

The failure to understand how scientific discourse works is one of the things that permits the AGW narrative to survive and prosper in politics, in the mass media, on the Internet and elsewhere. Keeping the masses ignorant of this is vital to the AGW narrative’s continuing survival. The dominoes of climate alarmism could start falling when there is a concerted effort to do something about that.

Biden won’t be the one to change the status quo.

2
Reply
Steen Rasmussen
December 30, 2020 10:53 am

Happy new year Willis and to all on wuwt!
I totally agree, that science should be kept in the scientific trail and that all political and religious debates should be kept where they belong. Science IS not about consensus.
I do hope that all you bright guys out there will be able to shoot a big hole in the simple black body model which is the “scientific” basis for the greenhouse effect. It seems to me, that there is a hugh problem, when CO2 should be accountable for a 33 C temperature rise, and I can’t find data that suggest that. As I see it this model is false due to the fact, that black body Earth model don’t consider a complex atmosphere, a rotating Earth, with a gravity that creates a pressure (=warming) and that Earth contains 2 complex water and water vapor based fluid systems.
Lets get to the root of the problem! and once and for all get this theory falsified!
Happy new year!

Kind regards
SteenR

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Steen Rasmussen
December 30, 2020 12:03 pm

Thanks, Steen. The very poorly named “greenhouse effect” is quite real. See here for details.

The real problem lies elsewhere. See here for a full discussion of the unresolved question.

Best regards,

w.

0
Reply
John Garrett
December 30, 2020 10:58 am

Nicely stated, Mr. Eschenbach.

The wikipedia “cancel culturists” and bullies (this means you, William M. Connolley) are the antithesis of scientists.

1
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
December 30, 2020 12:05 pm

Thanks, John. William Connoley is behind many of the climate “edit wars” on Wiki, and since he’s an editor or whatever they call them on Wiki … guess who always wins?

w.

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
December 30, 2020 11:01 am

Well written, Willis.
Happy New Year to you and yours.

1
Reply
Ferdberple
December 30, 2020 11:01 am

“thousands of people out their”
====

there?

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Ferdberple
December 30, 2020 12:07 pm

Regards, Ferd, fixed. Couldn’t be a better example of the short lifespan of my errors on WUWT.

w.

0
Reply
Ferdberple
December 30, 2020 11:08 am

Wikipedia has a bot that moderators control. I forget the name. The bot is script driven so you can automatically monitor and revert pages without human intervention. Change a page and within a few seconds a bot will take action.

WUWT could of course set up a dueling bot but then higher powers would get tnvolved.

0
Reply
John Tillman
December 30, 2020 11:10 am

“Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society” first published in 1665. A French journal was also founded that year, but wasn’t limited to scientific papers.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
December 30, 2020 11:22 am

The scientific method requires that your guess, ie hypothesis, make testable predictions capable of being shown false.

An hypothesis which doesn’t yield testable, falsifiable predictions isn’t scientific, but mere baseless conjecture.

A commenter here, for instance, believes that the so-called “Cambrian Explosion” resulted from horizontal gene transfer, but can cite no evidence to support this idle speculation. So his guess isn’t science.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  John Tillman
December 30, 2020 12:13 pm

True, John, but as I said, it didn’t come into general use until the 20th century.

Warm regards,

w.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
December 30, 2020 12:21 pm

Annalen der Physik dates from 1799, and important journals like Lancet, Nature, Science and the sadly corrupted SciAm from the early to late 19th century.

0
Reply
ArndB
December 30, 2020 11:21 am

Question to Willis Eschenbach:
Two decades ago you published a graph http://www.john-daly.com/stations/vardo2.gif about “Vardo Temperature Discontinuity” http://www.john-daly.com/press/press-03b.htm (see excerpt below; but you never asked why it happened. It marked the start to an intense sudden Arctic warming, effecting the entire Northern Hemisphere for two decades until winter 1939/40 (in the United States until about 1933). Actually between 1914 and the end of 1918 there was war in Europe and severe naval activities around Great Britain. All water masses from there ended up in the North. If interested see: http://www.arctic-heats-up.com/ ,  

﻿Willis Eschenbach < willis@taunovobay.com > did a closer examination of Vardø and also found the same discontinuity around 1920, amounting to 0.73°C. When that artificial discontinuity is discounted, the temperature rise is only +0.12°C per century, a tiny result for a region that according to the models should have undergone rampant warming in the last century.

0
Reply
Joe Crawford
December 30, 2020 11:23 am

Willis, another big advantage WUWT has over the journals is the broad experience of the readership. Where a journal’s readership is usually limited to academics in a specific field, at WUWT you have many practitioners, specialists and experts in practically every field of science, pseudoscience and engineering reading both the material posted and the comments. The amount of cross-pollination is amazing. Enrico Fermi would be impressed.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 30, 2020 11:24 am

Wikipedia actions sound a lot like China directives….

China clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins – ABC News (go.com)

0
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
December 30, 2020 11:28 am

Thanks Willis.
My very first scientific paper [https://leif.org/research/DMI-R6.pdf] was submitted to Journal of Geophysical Research (the most important journal in my field) and was roundly rejected by the greatest expert in the field at the time [he is still around btw]. My finding [which was a few years later recognized and is now known as the ‘Svalgaard-Mansurov Effect’] was that the sign of the interplanetary magnetic field [brought to us from the sun by the solar wind] was important for the effect of the solar wind on the earth. The referee’s objection [on physical grounds – disregarding the observational data] was that ‘everybody’ knew that the energy of a magnetic field depends on the square of the field – regardless of its sign, and that therefore my observation must have been a fluke, justifying the rejection.
In my case, the scientific process eventually worked and the result of the rejection only lasted a few years. The lesson is that if the evidence is strong enough, the finding will eventually prevail. Now, over half a century later, I have myself reviewed hundreds of papers and rejected a good many of them [and a lot of junk is actually submitted, so rejections are still necessary], but as always: the good ones will eventually prevail, as they should.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
December 30, 2020 11:50 am

At least it didn’t take as long for your correctness to be recognized as for geologists Bretz or Wegener, in the latter case after his death.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
December 30, 2020 11:35 am

Historically the best scientists have had two things in common:

  1. careful observation and record of this
  2. followed by the process of careful reasoning, experimentation and meticulous record of the results

Some of the most prominent scientists today are guilty of the worst logical blunders which are even more embarrassing when this is pointed out by laymen – like the child who cried, “the emperor has no clothes on!

1
Reply
Abolition Man
December 30, 2020 11:54 am

Willis,
Once again you throw sunlight and fresh air into the subject at hand; sadly, most of our critics will insist on staying in their sensory deprivation chambers where logic, facts and reason need not be confronted! You remind me of the debate over the Folsom site discovered by George McJunkin in 1908 and disputed by leading scientists until 1926 when a group from Colorado finally excavated it properly!
McJunkin, a black cowboy, was born into slavery in Texas and was largely self-educated. He had the audacity to claim that authorities like Dr. Ales Hrdlicka, the curator of physical anthropology at the Smithsonian, were underestimating how early man had reached North America due to the depth and size of the bones he found with obvious human artifacts mixed amongst them. Tony Hillerman wrote a wonderful little short story of it in his collection: The Great Taos Bank Robbery and Other True Stories. I highly recommend the collection as the bank robbery story alone is worth the price of admission!
Happy New Year to one and all!

0
Reply
Andrew
December 30, 2020 12:05 pm

Great website and great content. All the best for 21

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

