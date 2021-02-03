Gavin Schmidt Opinon Temperature

The Shocking Climate Graph @climateofgavin Doesn’t Want You To See

47 mins ago
Anthony Watts
11 Comments

Just a couple of days ago, climate scientist Dr. Roy Spencer suggested U.S. Warming Trends could be largely spurious.

In his analysis, Dr. Spencer examined another dataset maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and found that when adjusted for population density, weather stations used to measure climate trends report lower long term temperature trends:

“… the highest population density stations had ~0.25 C/decade warming trend, with a reduced warming trend as population density was reduced…”

He adds:

“Significantly, extrapolating to zero population density would give essentially no warming in the United States during 1973-2011. As we shall see (below) official temperature datasets say this period had a substantial warming trend, consistent with the warming in the highest population density locations.

How can one explain this result other than, at least for the period 1973-2011, (1) spurious warming occurred at the higher population density stations, and (2) the evidence supports essentially no warming if there were no people (zero population density) to modify the microclimate around thermometer sites?

I am not claiming there has been no global warming (whatever the cause). I am claiming that there is evidence of spurious warming in thermometer data which must be removed.”

He also cited my work published at AGU in 2015:

Note that this is about the same as the trend I get with the stations having the highest (rather than lowest) population density. Anthony Watts reported qualitatively similar results using different data back in 2015.

Now, along the same lines, in a response to a Tweet I made today, panning the Biden appointment of NASA GISS Dr. Gavin Schmidt to a senior advisor on climate to the White House, atmospheric scientist Dr. Wei Zhang had this to say, and included a graph of his analysis I had not seen before:

We know with Gavin in charge , the temperature will go up… No matter what the thermometers say. I’m still waiting for a plausible explanation of why temperature adjustments are almost perfectly correlated with carbon dioxide. Would expect correlation to be near zero.

Wei Zhang adds in a follow up Tweet responding to another poster who ignorantly tries to tell him it the greenhouse effect 101, bold mine:

That’s not what I said. Why do temperature ADJUSTMENTS correlate with CO2? The probability that this happens by chance is shockingly close to zero.

For those of you that don’t immediately grasp the significance of this, here’s the meat of it.

What Wei Zhang has illustrated is almost a perfect correlation between adjustments to the surface temperature record made by NASA GISS (and Gavin Schmidt) and the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. They’ve artificially cooled the past prior to 1960 (about the time Mauna Loa CO2 measurements started) and artificially warmed 1960 to the present.

The result? A steeper warming trend (adding 0.24°C) than what actually exists in the unadjusted data.

It is proof of man-made climate change – created by adjusting the temperature data to fit a premise – that man-made CO2 released into the atmosphere is driving temperature.

But it seems very clear from Dr. Wei Zhang’s analysis that statistical adjustments are the major drivers of temperature increase here.

In my opinion, this is either scientific incompetency or fraud in my view, possibly both. I seldom use the word “fraud” in my criticisms, but when millions of dollars of funding, prestige of being appointed a White House climate advisor is at stake, what else is left? If they are true scientific experts, how does scientific incompetency like this persist for years?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Mike Smith
February 3, 2021 10:00 am

It was clear the jig was up when HADCRUT no longer databased or transmitted the “unadjusted” data.

David A
Reply to  Mike Smith
February 3, 2021 10:04 am

I believe Tony Heller published this perfect correlation between CO2 increase and T several years ago.

Bloke down the pub
February 3, 2021 10:05 am

People sometimes ask what motive scientists could possibly have for lying about cagw. Being given a top job by the president probably qualifies

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Bloke down the pub
February 3, 2021 10:29 am

power, prestige, attending the Caesar’s inner circle or the King’s Court is an ancient lure of power and social status. We can at least be thankful Zhao Bai-den didn’t pick Mann.

Mr. Lee
Reply to  Bloke down the pub
February 3, 2021 10:40 am

It’s the nature of bureaucratic administrators. Their job is to grow their bureau. If nobody holds them accountable, why wouldn’t they lie and deceive to achieve their “goals”?

Ron Long
February 3, 2021 10:16 am

Good presentation, Anthony. The CAGW goal is control and expanding government at the expense of capitalism. There was a switch to Covid_19, but that started to look iffy as a substitute, so back we go to CAGW. “…there is either scientific incompetency or fraud, possible both.”. Alex, I’ll take “both” for a million bucks.

Hang in there, Anthony, you’re one of the few holding back the corrupt idiots. Thanks.

Joel O'Bryan
February 3, 2021 10:18 am

Embracing The Biggest Lie Possible is just Gavin and The Cause channeling their Goebbels methodology training.

Hotscot
February 3, 2021 10:25 am

If they can fake an election, they can fake the climate.

DHR
February 3, 2021 10:30 am

This is old news. climate4you.com has had such graphs of temperature adjustments for many years. The NASA chart on that web site shows that only temperatures measured around 1970 require no adjustments while those earlier must be cooled and those after warmed.

Lee Kington
Editor
February 3, 2021 10:31 am

I wonder what it would look like if only night time temperatures were used?

Vuk
February 3, 2021 10:33 am

Averaging ‘Global temperature’ is a bit of nonsense, it is they say somewhere just below 300K..
Anyone knows what might be average ‘Global altitude’ ? I suspect it might be somewhere around 210 meters.
Landmass 840m, Oceans 0m
/sarc

