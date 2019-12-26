Congress Says Nay to Expanding EV Tax Credits

From The Truth About Cars

By Matt Posky on December 23, 2019

Prior to Congress taking the rest of the month off to relax and presumably gear up for an impeachment trial, they first had to settle their year-end tax package. Automakers were hoping that would include an extension of electric vehicle tax credits, but it was a doomed proposition.

An extension was initially included in the bipartisan Driving America Forward Act, which manifested this spring, before being incorporated into the Democrat-friendly GREEN Act (Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now). That got it through the House but not the Republican-controlled Senate, which wasn’t interested.

While the current $7,500 EV tax credit remains in place, Tesla and General Motors have both reached their 200,000-vehicle quota. Naturally, they (and other automakers) lobbied for an expansion, one which would have seen a $7,000 credit kept in place until a manufacturer sold 600,000 electric automobiles. Several Republican lawmakers openly shared their distaste for the plan, though few more openly than Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, who had an opposing bill — called the Fairness for Every Driver Act — interested in reducing subsidies on the grounds that EV credits have already done enough.

Citing the over $4 billion in federal credits EV shoppers had already received, Barrasso claimed the system has already encouraged automakers to commit t manufacturing more electric cars, arguing it’s no longer fair to burden taxpayers.

Barrasso said it’s time to refocus on infrastructure (including adding more EV charging stations), allowing states to expand on subsidies if they choose, remaining highly critical of where those federal credits have been going. “Nearly 80 percent of the tax credits go to households earning at least $100,000 a year,” he said. “These car buyers don’t need a taxpayer subsidy.”

Full article here.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

