British Police Admit Electric Vehicles are Useless for Police Work

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Police forces in Britain are facing questions over the waste of millions of pounds purchasing electric vehicles which are not up to the job of chasing criminals or responding to emergency situations.
Police ‘waste’ £1.5MILLION on electric cars that they admit are useless for chasing criminals because they ‘can’t go fast enough or far enough without a battery change’
- Reports found cars do not meet demands of urgent response or pursuit driving
- Forces have bought at least 448 environmentally-friendly vehicles to help them
- However almost all cars and vans are being used in non-emergency situations
By MARTIN BECKFORD FOR THE DAILY MAIL
PUBLISHED: 09:04 AEDT, 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 AEDT, 24 December 2019
Police have spent millions of pounds on electric cars they admit are useless for chasing suspects or rushing to help victims.
Forces around the country have bought at least 448 environmentally-friendly vehicles to help them meet green energy targets.
But almost all of the cars and vans are being used in non-emergency situations or by chiefs to get to work.
Official police reports conceded that electric vehicles cannot meet the demands of urgent response or pursuit driving. They take too long to charge up to be ready for 999 calls and could run out of battery before a shift ends.
…
Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7822791/Police-waste-1-5million-electric-cars-useless-catching-criminals.html
Isn’t this senseless waste of precious police resources just the epitome of green groupthink?
Greens know renewables are not viable in their current form, at least the smart greens know this – but they still advocate spending billions of dollars building them.
Any police chief with a minute of operational experience must have known upfront that electric vehicles were useless – but they all went ahead and bought hundreds of the things.
When historians look back at our time, it won’t be the delusions of impending eco-doom which define us, it will be the mind boggling waste, the cash expenditures authorized by politicians and senior executives who knew upfront what they were buying would not work, but paid the money anyway.
14 thoughts on “British Police Admit Electric Vehicles are Useless for Police Work”
That’s 1970’s Lego, how DARE you!
Maybe that’s the cost of getting people to see sense. …
… but the result of the last UK election suggests that the people got there first.
Liberals like to think of conservatives as stupid. I wonder how many liberals can recite the Iliad from memory. Boris Johnson can. Liberals fancy that, because they’ve got a degree or two, that they’re educated. It’s kind of sad really, especially if their degrees are in something like women’s studies. We used to joke about degrees in basket weaving. How could we have predicted the total abysmal lack of scholarship that has overrun half of our university departments. /rant
But they are so Green when the Plod use them to visit Brits at home to query them on the “intent” of their on line comments.
Bureaucrats do not care if the expenditures are pointless and wasteful,in fact that is almost a must.
Agreed – it’s easy to see why they were purchased, whoever was on the purchasing board got great big promotions and maybe some kickbacks for buying these, while anyone who said they needed to stick to the Tried and True was probably kicked back down to night shift.
Stupid is as stupid does.
Got an emergency? Bring HORSEPOWER please!
999, … what’s your emergency?
“My electric car didn’t charge fast enough for me to get away from the guy who just robbed me.”
OPERATOR RESPONDS: Stay calm, stay where you are, … as soon as the next available police car finishes charging, someone will be there to help you.
“But almost all of the cars and vans are being used in non-emergency situations or…………….
……………. by chiefs to get to work.”
well…nice to know they didn’t have to buy their own cars
To each application an energy source best suited to purpose.
The green politicians aren’t nearly ambitious enough. What’s needed is electric fire trucks.
I propose a new internet law named after me.
What is really shambolic is that when a vehicle runs out of juice before shift change, the police who should be out on patrol are sitting in the station drinking coffee. And if the battery is good for an entire shift, the next shift can’t go out until the vehicle is recharged.
Unless their is a drastic change in charging time there is only one solution: increase the number of cars so you always have one fully charged to swap for one needing charging. That would be a budget buster, and you are still failing to meet the need for speed.
I imagine there are plenty of non-emergency uses. I don’t know if there are 448 non-emergency uses, but I guess that depends on the size of the city.
They just need to invest in really long extension cords…
Or maybe they can install bicycle pedals connected to a small generator they can use to keep the charge up?