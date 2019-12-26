British Police Admit Electric Vehicles are Useless for Police Work

UK Police Lego. Rob Young from United Kingdom [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons (image modified)

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Police forces in Britain are facing questions over the waste of millions of pounds purchasing electric vehicles which are not up to the job of chasing criminals or responding to emergency situations.

Police ‘waste’ £1.5MILLION on electric cars that they admit are useless for chasing criminals because they ‘can’t go fast enough or far enough without a battery change’ Reports found cars do not meet demands of urgent response or pursuit driving

Forces have bought at least 448 environmentally-friendly vehicles to help them

However almost all cars and vans are being used in non-emergency situations By MARTIN BECKFORD FOR THE DAILY MAIL PUBLISHED: 09:04 AEDT, 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 AEDT, 24 December 2019 Police have spent millions of pounds on electric cars they admit are useless for chasing suspects or rushing to help victims. Forces around the country have bought at least 448 environmentally-friendly vehicles to help them meet green energy targets. But almost all of the cars and vans are being used in non-emergency situations or by chiefs to get to work. Official police reports conceded that electric vehicles cannot meet the demands of urgent response or pursuit driving. They take too long to charge up to be ready for 999 calls and could run out of battery before a shift ends. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7822791/Police-waste-1-5million-electric-cars-useless-catching-criminals.html



Isn’t this senseless waste of precious police resources just the epitome of green groupthink?

Greens know renewables are not viable in their current form, at least the smart greens know this – but they still advocate spending billions of dollars building them.

Any police chief with a minute of operational experience must have known upfront that electric vehicles were useless – but they all went ahead and bought hundreds of the things.

When historians look back at our time, it won’t be the delusions of impending eco-doom which define us, it will be the mind boggling waste, the cash expenditures authorized by politicians and senior executives who knew upfront what they were buying would not work, but paid the money anyway.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

