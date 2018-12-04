Excess winter deaths in England and Wales highest since 1976

Not one mention of fuel poverty in the entire article. Love the photo caption.
Maybe, just maybe. IT’S THE WRONG KIND OF COLD~ctm
Call for more NHS resources as elderly people and women among most vulnerable
Snow in Derbyshire last December. The temperatures last winter are thought to have been partly to blame for the excess deaths. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA
There were 50,100 excess deaths in England and Wales last winter, when there was a prolonged spell of extreme cold, making it the highest number since 1976, figures have shown.
The Office for National Statistics said flu and the ineffectiveness of the flu vaccine were key reasons for the rise of excess winter deaths in 2017-18.
The deaths occurred during the NHS’s most serious “winter crisis” for many years. A lack of staff and beds meant all types of health services, particularly hospitals, were unable to cope with both the number of patients needing treatment and the severity of many of their conditions.
Women and people aged over 85 were among those most likely to die last winter, although the rate of winter deaths among males aged up to 64 doubled in just a year, the ONS found. A third of the deaths were due to serious breathing difficulties, including flu, asthma and bronchitis.
The 50,100 excess deaths were about 15,000 (45.1%) more than those that occurred in 2016-17 and double the total in 2015-16.
Nick Stripe, a specialist in health analysis and life events at the ONS, said: “It is likely that last winter’s increase was due to the predominant strain of flu, the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine and below-average winter temperatures.”
Doctors and groups representing older people said too little was being done to keep older people warm and safe, and to give the NHS the resources it needs.
Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director, said: “A toxic cocktail of poor housing, high energy prices and ill-health can make winter a dangerous time for many older people, and tragically it is the oldest and those who are the most vulnerable who particularly suffer the consequences.
“Last winter, there were nearly 46,000 excess winter deaths among people aged 65 and over – a shocking 92% of all excess deaths – equating to 379 older people a day. These distressing figures are now the highest we’ve seen in over 40 years.”
6 thoughts on “Excess winter deaths in England and Wales highest since 1976”
Extreme Weather does it again! Is there no end to the dangers of CO2?
To be fair, it does mention “high energy prices” it just does not say why they are high.
I note the politically correct mention of women, it is a safe bet that age corrected men are dying at a higher rate, it is just that more women get to be very old.
As ever we have to be very careful in drawing conclusions from snapshot statistics presented by biased media with various narratives to follow (in this case one narrative being “fund the NHS without restriction”). Also, to be fair, the quote from the Age UK charity did mention “high energy prices”. To comment more fully, we would need to know, inter alia:
– what excess deaths we would normally expect as a result of a (perfectly normal) colder-than-average winter or just prolonged cold spells (it wasn’t a particularly cold winter overall);
– what the “highest we’ve seen in over 40 years” means in the context of a significantly higher population;
– just how many people died of ‘flu who had been given that ineffective flu vaccine, and compare that to the performance of flu vaccines in a normal year.
The saddest part of all this is the fact that, whilst it would be wrong to shout “you ain’t seen nothing yet”, the main price rises to result from the UK government’s simply insane green energy policies are yet to hit anywhere near as hard as they will in future years. As yet, they amount to £hundreds per household per annum but this will become £thousands perhaps even within 10 years from now. Energy poverty (however it is defined) will thus inevitably become a far greater factor in poor winter health in the coming years. Yet, not a single senior government minister seems capable of grasping that outcome.
It’s a combination of high energy prices due to heavily subsidised renewables together with the closure of cheap coal fired power stations, and the prolonged cold spell resulting from the “beast from the east” when we had cold winds and snow blowing in from Siberia (we used to call it winter weather). The NHS does not suffer from a shortage of resources. It suffers from bad management and inefficiencies. It was revealed recently that the NHS is the biggest purchaser of fax machines in the world (and I naively thought fax machines were phased out last century when we got email).
One thing is certain – the Grauniad is not a source of the facts (just like the BBC, which heavily relies on the Grauniad for its fake news).
And I love the caption too. Derbyshire represents my childhood.
“People over 85 were most likely to die last winter…”
Pretty sure they are the most likely group to die at any time. And the UK has an increasing number of deaths as the “bump” caused by increasing longevity unwinds, so I doubt if these deaths are nearly as bad as claimed.