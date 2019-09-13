A Stove Top Analogy to Climate Models

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog
September 13th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Have you ever wondered, “How can we predict global average temperature change when we don’t even know what the global average temperature is?”
Or maybe, “How can climate models produce any meaningful forecasts when they have such large errors in their component energy fluxes?” (This is the issue I’ve been debating with Dr. Pat Frank after publication of his Propagation of Error and the Reliability of Global Air Temperature Projections. )
I like using simple analogies to demonstrate basic concepts
Pots of Water on the Stove
A pot of water warming on a gas stove is useful for demonstrating basic concepts of energy gain and energy loss, which together determine temperature of the water in the pot.
If we view the pot of water as a simple analogy to the climate system, with a stove flame (solar input) heating the pots, we can see that two identical pots can have the same temperature, but with different rate of energy gain and loss, if (for example) we place a lid on one of the pots.
A lid reduces the warming water’s ability to cool, so the water temperature goes up (for the same rate of energy input) compared to if no lid was present. As a result, a lower flame is necessary to maintain the same water temperature as the pot without a lid. The lid is analogous to Earth’s greenhouse effect, which reduces the ability of the Earth’s surface to cool to outer space.
The two pots in the above cartoon are analogous to two climate models having different energy fluxes with known (and unknown) errors in them. The models can be adjusted so the various energy fluxes balance in the long term (over centuries) but still maintain a constant global average surface air temperature somewhere close to that observed. (The model behavior is also compared to many observed ocean and atmospheric variables. Surface air temperature is only one.)
Next, imagine that we had twenty pots with various amounts of coverage of the pots by the lids: from no coverage to complete coverage. This would be analogous to 20 climate models having various amounts of greenhouse effect (which depends mostly on high clouds [Frank’s longwave cloud forcing in his paper] and water vapor distributions). We can adjust the flame intensity until all pots read 150 deg. F. This is analogous to adjusting (say) low cloud amounts in the climate models, since low clouds have a strong cooling effect on the climate system by limiting solar heating of the surface.
Numerically Modeling the Pot of Water on the Stove
Now, let’s say we we build a time-dependent computer model of the stove-pot-lid system. It has equations for the energy input from the flame, and loss of energy from conduction, convection, radiation, and evaporation.
Clearly, we cannot model each component of the energy fluxes exactly, because (1) we can’t even measure them exactly, and (2) even if we could measure them exactly, we cannot exactly model the relevant physical processes. Modeling of real-world systems always involves approximations. We don’t know exactly how much energy is being transferred from the flame to the pot. We don’t know exactly how fast the pot is losing energy to its surroundings from conduction, radiation, and evaporation of water.
But we do know that if we can get a constant water temperature, that those rates of energy gain and energy loss are equal, even though we don’t know their values.
Thus, we can either make ad-hoc bias adjustments to the various energy fluxes to get as close to the desired water temperature as we want (this is what climate models used to do many years ago); or, we can make more physically-based adjustments because every computation of physical processes that affect energy transfer has uncertainties, say, a coefficient of turbulent heat loss to the air from the pot. This is what model climate models do today for adjustments.
If we then take the resulting “pot model” (ha-ha) that produces a water temperature of 150 deg. F as it is integrated over time, with all of its uncertain physical approximations or ad-hoc energy flux corrections, and run it with a little more coverage of the pot by the lid, we know the modeled water temperature will increase. That part of the physics is still in the model.
This is why climate models can have uncertain energy fluxes, with substantial known (or even unknown) errors in their energy flux components, and still be run with increasing CO2 to produce warming, even though that CO2 effect might be small compared to the errors. The errors have been adjusted so they sum to zero in the long-term average.
This directly contradicts the succinctly-stated main conclusion of Frank’s paper:
“LWCF [longwave cloud forcing] calibration error is +/- 144 x larger than the annual average increase in GHG forcing. This fact alone makes any possible global effect of anthropogenic CO2 emissions invisible to present climate models.”
I’m not saying this is ideal, or even a defense of climate model projections. Climate models should ideally produce results entirely based upon physical first principles. For the same forcing scenario (e.g. a doubling of atmospheric CO2) twenty different models should all produce about the same amount of future surface warming. They don’t.
Instead, after 30 years and billions of dollars of research they still produce from 1.5 to 4.5 deg. C of warming in response to doubling of atmospheric CO2.
The Big Question
The big question is, “How much will the climate system warm in response to increasing CO2?” The answer depends not so much upon uncertainties in the component energy fluxes in the climate system, as Frank claims, but upon how those energy fluxes change as the temperature changes.
And that’s what determines “climate sensitivity”.
This is why people like myself and Lindzen emphasize so-called “feedbacks” (which determine climate sensitivity) as the main source of uncertainty in global warming projections.
The lid will create a higher pressure and at saturation boiling a higher temperature.
The lidded pot must “boil” at a higher temperature than the open pot.
In fact the open pot must boil at 212 F at sea level; 200 F at 6,000 feet.
The altitude for boiling water at 150 F is about 30,000 feet.
@ Nick,
what point are you trying to make ???
no mention of boiling, no mention of sealed lids (therefore no increase in pressure).
why didn’t you read the words before criticising ???
To bad my earlier comment didn’t survive the “snipper.”
An even bigger question, is there an optimum global temperature? If so, what is it?
“This is analogous to adjusting (say) low cloud amounts in the climate models, since low clouds have a strong cooling effect on the climate system by limiting solar heating of the surface.”
But they also retain the warm air’s convection.
Pat Frank’s paper suggest you can’t predict if the lid is on or not, therefore the models are worthless at prediction.
Yeah, how confident can we be that the lid is on the pot or not at a given time, or how far the lid is on the pot, or whether the lid even properly fits the pot, has holes in it, is bent, is made of paper, pressed down with a hand, held at a distance slightly above, made of crystallized sugar (subject to melting after a time)?
The lid is an analogy for the greenhouse effect, which Dr. Frank admits exists because his only energy flux he analyses is the long wave cloud forcing [LWCF]. He shows the LWCF varies between models, I use the analogy of moving the lid. This isn’t difficult, folks. If you dont understand the basics, don’t comment.
This is the kind of comment I was expecting. Congrats.
Dr Spencer I know you meant the greenhouse effect, I stretched the analogy maybe to breaking point.
The situation as I understand it:
1. The models are energy balanced and more or less replicate observed temperatures.
2. The impact of the difference between predicted and observed cloud cover is greater than CO2 forcing.
3. Observations of cloud cover are uncertain enough that the difference between prediction and observation could be an artefact of the measurement technique
4. Par Frank’s concern is the uncertainty over what causes cloud cover to change is sufficient to throw model predictions into doubt. If cloud cover suddenly increased, by an amount which is within the range of model error, the CO2 effect would be overwhelmed.
5. Given models are iterative, they use the previous state as the starting point for the next iteration, errors are amplified?
You guys lost me a long time ago. If we are talking about a doubling of CO2 I am assuming you mean the CO2 contribution due to human activity which I understand to be 3% of total CO2 in the atmosphere with 97 % contribution from natural sources. Question I have is that if there were no humans on earth, then 100 % of all CO2 would be naturally occurring. If so, would there still be climate change and what would the models predict as the average global temperature.
I have been watching the discussion closely and have enjoyed it very much. I still haven’t made up my mind but am tending towards Pat Frank’s position. Part of the reason for that is highlighted by the above analogy. The models are tuned so that over the long term they generate the known temperature of the earth. Some variables may be overweighted and some underweighted but I think Dr. Spencer’s point is that we don’t need to worry about that be cause we know empirically that the models can generate the correct temperature. My problem is that with errors and physical system that you don’t understand, it is possible for the errors to cancel or for them to accumulate. For a given condition, we can tune models so that they generate what is expected. However, because we don’t understand the physics of the system fully, we don’t know if we can rely upon the conditions to remain constant. In the above example, if the lid melts due to the higher energy flux, then the system changes and our ability to make any useful productions is gone. An analogy with the earth might be cloud cover. As the conditions change the cloud lid could get denser and or thinner and change the behaviour of the system completely so that the previously tuned models are useless. This is what I think Dr. Frank means by error. It is a behaviour that comes from uncontrollable causes and so can’t be relied upon to behave in the same way that it did when the model was tuned.
Me too. Interesting and educating reading. I’d love to hear Dr Brown of DukeU go over Dr Frank’s paper.
Thermodynamic rubbish.
Dr. Spencer,
How useful to understanding this is the spreadsheet model on your webpage ?
I can’t set it up to return anything but positive temperature increases over the 50 year time span.
Also, for the 8 parameters that can be adjusted in the model spreadsheet, can you identify which of those fields corresponds to the various physical forces are being discussed in these latest set of posts on the subject.
For instance, water depth is 1 meter (what does this represent ?)
Feedback Coef ?
radiative heat flux parameter (another name for ?)
non-radiative heat flux parameter (another name for ?)
CO2 increase (units are w/m2 per decade of energy rejected back to earth ?)
Thanks
There have been years of work put into calculating ECS. 3C still seems like a prety good bet.
Adapted from Knutti et al 2017 meta-analysis.
calculating?….if you mean going back and adjusting things….they don’t understand…to get the results they want
woops…too much clouds….adjust that down…ah much better
…then if we tweak humidity a little…we’ll have it
..and don’t even mention what they’ve done to temp history….of course the models show a faster rate of warming….when you first adjust the temp history to show a faster rate of warming to fit the agenda
The article says:
“I’m not saying this is ideal, or even a defense of climate model projections. Climate models should ideally produce results entirely based upon physical first principles.”
These statements seem awkward, convoluted, perhaps indirect or even insincere. “Climate models should ideally produce results entirely based on…”
Dr. Spencer could be being careful, or unable to speak directly (which seems necessary in science), but more likely is being subtly evasive, especially considering his comments were hoped to be responses to the compact and concise work of Dr. Frank.
I understand why you cannot agree with Dr Frank .
There are plenty of issues I disagree with Roy about, but this is just a gratuitous insult born of ignorance.
Very poor analogy.
The only way heat energy enters the pot system (water) is conduction. And the vast majority of the heat leaves via convective latent heat transport.
We can’t be sure how much radiative (sw) energy enters the Earth’s climate system because albedo and thus insolation to the surface is constantly changing everywhere on the (nearly) spherical Earth. The modelers tweak and turn their multiple water/water vapor/water physics parameter knobs until they get something on the output they like. Junk science.
Simple analogies are how we got into this mess with climate models from agenda driven Cargo cult modelers in the first place.
exactly > ” The modelers tweak and turn their multiple water/water vapor/water physics parameter knobs until they get something on the output they like.”
…and jiggle a bunch of parameters they don’t even understand…and they all put in..and jiggle different parameters until they cancel them all out….and end up with this much CO2 causes this much warming
Quoting the post: “The answer depends not so much upon uncertainties in the component energy fluxes in the climate system, as Frank claims, but upon how those energy fluxes change as the temperature changes.”
Hair splitting. The distinction between what Dr. Spencer is saying and what Dr. Frank is saying is hard for me to see. Changes in the energy fluxes cause temperature to change. Temperature changes cause energy fluxes to change. Temperature changes cause the rate of evaporation at the ocean surface to change, oceans cover 70% of the Earth surface, this changes low level cloud cover, this changes energy flux. To this simple observer, Dr. Spencer and Dr. Frank are saying the same thing. Can someone explain the difference to me?
I do accept that Dr. Frank did not disprove the models, he only showed (conclusively IMHO) that they are not accurate enough to compute man’s influence on climate change or any potential dangers from climate change. But, Spencer and Lindzen and others have shown that also in different ways. I just don’t see a clear and meaningful difference in what Spencer and Frank are saying.
Andy,
The distinction between Dr. Spencer’s position and Dr. Frank’s is quite simple. Dr. Frank claims that
if you increase the long wave cloud forcing by 4 W/m^2 then the temperature increases by about 1.8 degrees each and every year. Dr. Spencer’s position is that if the long wave cloud forcing is changed then other parts of the climate system will adjust themselves so that the final temperate will reach a new equilibrium that will remain constant in time. Dr. Frank’s claim violates conservation of energy and so it is not plausible.
“This is analogous to adjusting (say) low cloud amounts in the climate models, since low clouds have a strong cooling effect on the climate system by limiting solar heating of the surface.”
Huh? If you *adjust* the amount of low cloud amounts instead of calculating that amount based on atmospheric conditions that actually exist then you are doing nothing other then getting the answer you want instead of a model of reality.
What you are suggesting is that you can predict an automobile’s speed by measuring the temperature of the engine with no actual knowledge of the air/fuel flow, the aerodynamics involved, or the internal loads on the engine such as a power steering pump or air conditioner compressor.
If you can’t model the internals of the Earth’s thermodynamic system then how can you pick just one variable and say it is a controlling factor? That’s an *assumption* made in order to make the calculations work, not a known physical reality.
Sit in front of a roaring campfire on a chilly autumn eve.
Raise a blanket (atmosphere) up between yourself (earth) and that campfire (sun).
Are you warmer now or colder?
Drop that blanket down.
Are you warmer now or colder?
This simple thought experiment just trashed the greenhouse effect theory which says you get warmer with the blanket & colder without it.
No atmospheric greenhouse effect, no CO2 warming, no man caused climate change.
(The atmosphere obeys Q = U A dT same as the insulated walls of a house.)
Sit on your camp chair long after the fire is dead, staring into the dark and radiating away your body heat. Hang a blanket a foot away from you, do you feel warmer or colder?
Because it stifles the convection, not because of BB IR.
The only way a surface radiates as a BB is into a vacuum.
Energy leaves my body by both non-radiative (conduction, convection, advection, latent) and radiative processes.
The blanket decreases U and dT increases.
Dr. Spencer,
I am going to bookmark this page, and every time someone on a thread states that Pv=mRT determines surface temperature, I am going to anchor this URL with the phrase “The first law of thermodynamics determines temperature”.
“How much will the climate system warm in response to increasing CO2?”
The answer is and always has been – ZERO!!!!
The 396 W/m^2 upwelling is a theoretical “what if” with ZERO physical reality.
ZERO 396 means ZERO 333 for the GHGs to absorb/reradiate.
ZERO GHG warming.
ZERO man caused climate change.
RE: “The errors have been adjusted so they sum to zero in the long-term average.”
How, specifically, do you ‘adjust’ an unknown number of unknown errors such that they sum to zero in the long term average?
What assumptions are you making?
What makes you think this is a valid thing to attempt/apply to real stove top pots, let alone unreal climate models?
I’ve been using this very same analogy to try to explain to Leif Svalgaard and Willis Eschenbach for years that it is perfectly possible for solar activity to decrease from SC21 to SC23 and still cause a temperature increase as long as solar activity is above the equilibrium (average) level. I even made a picture about it:
https://i.imgur.com/CErrHrT.png
Reducing the fire under the pot can reduce the rate of warming without causing cooling. Only when the fire is reduced beyond the point of equilibrium the pot starts cooling.
We can measure the temperature of the water precisely. We can calculate the amount of heat absorbed by the water over time. We seem unable to do either of those things with climate.
A more appropriate analogy for climate is using the gas stove to heat a cold room in the winter with the ceiling fan on and the windows closed. Measuring temperature is problematic because its different depending on distance from the stove and incoming cold (heat loss) from conduction through the windows and the ceiling fan air convection creates temperature gradients. All we can do is pick a few spots and measure changes. Hopefully spots away from the stove and windows. The amount of heat loss to the outside we don’t know exactly. All we know for certain, within error bars, is how much gas we consume from the gas meter.
We could improve this and add buckets of water in the kitchen and place them near the windows and stove. Then we get some humidity from evaporation and condensation on the windows. We can measure the water temperature change which helps estimate how much heat the water absorbed. We can measure the water level and calculate how much water is lost to evaporation. Alas, unless its really cold we have no ice. We have no clouds or rain. No ocean currents. Climate is way more complicated
The analogy leads with
But for the analogy to work, the pots have to be different sizes and shapes. Some will have a large surface area on the sides and be less impacted by a lid some will have more water and take longer to get to equilibrium.
This represents the error in the models because we want to compare to a “standard pot”, whatever that is.
When you do that, the idea
is indeed correct, however the final temperature of the water will be unknown and the time to get there is also unknown. All due the the differences in pots’ thermal properties.
My real concerns are the actual and real large effects of phase change and the idea of a solid boundary (lid) in the example, that does not exist in real life
OPEN POT: When water is slowly heated, more water vapour is produced, so the energy transferred out from the open pot is by a combination of radiation, natural convection, and the mass transport of potentially-condensable water vapour (‘carries’ latent heat with it.). ‘
CLOSED POT: If there is a lid, some condensing vapour will give up its energy (latent heat) to the lid and heat it. Hot droplets will recycle energy back to the pot and the whole chamber will get EQUALLY hot (150F). Energy transferred above the lid is now only due to radiation from the lid surface, plus natural convection of local air impinging the external hot lid.
The lid is impervious to vapour transport. In the real world, the ‘so-called lid’ is the phase-change clouds which can also transfer back to vapour (condense and precipitate). These are not impenetrable or a solid-like lid-barriers: indeed they are quite unlike the solid barrier lid.
Clouds can never be as warm as the liquid source (oceans). They result from phase change (condensation) with the associated latent heat energy released. The lid-pot system and ALL the zone between the 150F water being heated, will all reach a constant temperature. This is also unlike the atmosphere [Thermal Lapse Rate 6.5 C drop per km rise above earth]. There are also humidity gradients in the real world atmosphere, but not inside the lidded-pot.
One additional point, the ‘lid’ cannot be a carbon dioxide system, as water vapour is over 10 times more radiation-effective with long wave electromagnetic energy than carbon dioxide (radiation from earth). So the earth’s environmental temperature cannot be due to an alleged blanket/lid. Water vapour is 20-30 times higher in concentration and is the only phase-change GHG.
Energy transfer is dominated by evaporation-humidification-condensation-precipitation + water vapour-radiation. Water vapour is self-buffering; self-regulating; self-compensating and self-restoring.
One final point: in the real earth-system, the supply solar energy comes in from above the clouds (‘lid’), the supply energy must interact with the lid first (reflection, absorption etc.) the ‘cloud-lid also acts as an umbrella on sunny days!
I think that the heated pot system misses a lot of these vital mechanistic issues!
Dear Dr Spencer,
I think the “big question” is key to the disagreement between you and Dr Frank. I think you are addressing different questions. Here’s what I mean…
Dr Spencer’s big question: “How much will the climate system warm in response to increasing CO2?”
Dr Spencer’s answer (my interpretation): The models can’t predict this because they don’t even account for the fact that climate feedbacks change as the climate changes.
Dr Frank’s big question (my interpretation of his comments): “Given the large errors in basic inputs, can the models possibly determine whether fossil fuel CO2 can have a significant effect on the climate?”
Dr Frank’s answer (my interpretation): The models cannot possibly resolve any effects of fossil CO2 because the errors in their basic inputs are huge compared to any possible influence from fossil CO2.
You very well may both be correct. But I think Dr Frank’s is the more basic and important of the two. You may be able to prove that the models do not include the important effect you mention. But if, as Dr Frank has shown, those models are not even up to the task of their stated purpose, then they are a pointless exercise in the first place.
A better question to start the report would have been:
“How can climate models produce any meaningful forecasts when they have zero ability to hindcast what has already happened?”
Given the current Co2 ppm, and that of say, 100 years ago, a model run backwards can be checked precisely. A hundred years ago (~1920), the average Co2 was 304. In 1820, it was 284. Now, it is 411. Obviously, if you run the models backwards, you will find that we were in an ice age in 1920 according to the models. Less Co2 by 25% from now, but the increase has been 33% since then.
I already know the answer – Co2 has nothing to do with the climate, so it cannot be modeled backwards. We already have a record of the Co2 levels AND the temperatures – so let’s see the models run backwards.
“This is why people like myself and Lindzen emphasize so-called “feedbacks” (which determine climate sensitivity) as the main source of uncertainty in global warming projections.”
Which is why it is important to properly resolve Lord Monckton’s criticism of the feedback mathematics.
One thing is for sure
the science is settled