L A Times “climate change facts” article conceals critical global energy & emissions data

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The article offers climate change straw man arguments that distract readers from much more relevant and important climate change alarmist flawed realities.

The article tries to limit the climate change issues discussed by only addressing possible future roles for nuclear power, excuses trying to minimize the importance of China’s CO2 emissions growth and how “decarbonization” schemes in the U.S. will create jobs.

While these issues may be legitimate in some academic context they are far removed from the realities facing climate change propagandists regarding the world’s overwhelming need to continue huge future increases in fossil fuel use (and resulting emissions) to meet the requirements driven by the globe’s developing nations economic growth objectives.

This Times article completely ignores any discussion of global energy use actual data that demonstrates the “fact” that the world’s developing nations overwhelming dominate global energy use (and emissions) with fossil fuels providing 87.5% of these nations energy consumption in 2018.

The Times article ignores energy data demonstrating the “fact” that the developing nations consumed nearly 60% of total global energy in 2018 accounting for nearly 2/3rds of all global emissions.

The Times article ignores the “fact” that the world’s developing nations increased global CO2 emissions by 4.5 billion metric tons in the last decade that overwhelmed and exceeded the developed nations 1 billion metric ton reduction of CO2 during that period. That reduction was led by the U.S. which displaced coal fuel with low cost, more efficient and reliable natural gas.

The Times article fails to discuss “facts” showing that the developing nations will further grow both their future energy use and emissions in the coming decades and by 2050 dominate world energy use and emissions by representing nearly 2/3rds and 70% of these global measures respectively.

The Times article ignores “facts” showing that by year 2050 the developing nations will increase global CO2 emissions by 8.1 billion metric tons while the developed nations CO2 emissions remain little changed.

The Times article ignores “facts” showing that none of the world’s developing nations have any present or future binding emission reduction commitments within the phony Paris Agreement making these nations signatory status of this agreement an embarrassment and signaling that the Agreement was purely politically contrived.

The Times articles concealment of critical global energy and emissions “facts” demonstrates that the primary purpose of this article was to create a distracting smoke screen to hide the “facts” of the world’s present and future global energy use and emissions reality from view.

