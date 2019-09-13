Climate Friendly British Army Plan to Run Tanks on Magic

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Over to industry, to develop new environmentally friendly sources of energy which can be used on operational deployments.
Army could phase out fossil fuels to attract ecofriendly recruits, senior general says
Dominic Nicholls, defence and security correspondent
13 SEPTEMBER 2019 • 1:33AM
Speaking at a defence and security event in London, he said: “The Army is leading defence on sustainable energy solutions, both at home and when deployed overseas. We may be at the inflection point of how we power our next generation of vehicles. Our current equipment programme is possibly the last to be dependent on fossil fuel.”
Calling on British industry to lead the way on developing new sources of energy for the military, he added: “The challenge, and genuine commercial opportunity, is to aim high and lead the world in the development of military equipment which is not only battle-winning but also environmentally sustainable.
“That gives the British Army considerable operational benefits, such as reducing our logistical drag, and also puts the Army … on the right side of the environmental argument, especially in the eyes of that next generation of recruits that increasingly make career decisions based on a prospective employer’s environmental credentials.”
…Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/09/13/army-could-phase-fossil-fuels-attract-ecofriendly-recruits-senior/
Fine words, but that new source of energy doesn’t exist.
The US Army invested money into “project dilithium“, a plan to deploy small modular 10MW nuclear reactors to the front line, but there is a lot of skepticism. Those reactors would be very high value targets, if an insurgent attack managed to rupture the core and spray core material all over the base, you’d have to immediately evacuate or die horribly, maybe in the middle of a firefight.
In any case, I don’t think British Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith who gave the speech had nuclear power in mind, he wants something renewable and eco friendly.
31 thoughts on "Climate Friendly British Army Plan to Run Tanks on Magic"
They think they can produce the power of Dilithium without mining its crystal deposits from remote star systems? Fascinating but quite illogical, captain.
Well then, the British army may as well just surrender now.. : )
Carbon Tax and Cap and Trade
Both gambits are too complex, too political, too gamable, and too inefficient for a world of limited resources and poverty.
How delightful to see the machines of warfare signalling virtue!
More evidence great “Britain” is DEAD and GONE.
General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith might be interested in approaching Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonalds to conduct tests on how well the Warrior Infantry Tank would run on used cooking oil.
NWT
How about hydrogenated Soylent Green? That is “renewable and eco friendly.”
That is a good idea. Direct inject diesel engines can run on vegetable oils. There was a farmer that ran his tractor on used KFC oil and said that the exhaust made him hungry. I ran a diesel engine on some old corn oil and it reminded me of tacos. There must be hundreds of gallons (Imperial) of old oil from fish and chips that could be useful. You should get a reward for this!
Actually, most tanks, certainly the older tanks like the Chieftain, will run on anything that is used fat/oil. They are designed exactly for that because during a war, supply lines are usually the first target to be hit usually from the air.
Solar panels and windmills on top of tanks or just pulled along behind? ….
Watch out the British army are coming!
It’s okay to blast and burn the countryside for miles around with every explosive known to mankind but gee, don’t release CO2 for it might increase the temperature by a trillion zillion of a degree! At least the soldiers will feel better about the environment (sarc).
Perhaps they could use the excess muzzle blast from the tank gun to power a generator. The more you shot the more energy generated. That would be an incentive to get the snowflakes into battle.
As if things in Britain aren’t bad enough already, this takes the prize. I wouldn’t want an Army of snowflake eco-bedwetters, quite frankly.
Virtue Signaling is the very definition of a high “Logistical Drag” .
From the article: “Army could phase out fossil fuels to attract ecofriendly recruits, senior general says”
Oh yeah, that’s just what we need, ecofriendly recruits. I bet those would be some really tough fighters. The thought of this must scare Russian and Chinese leaders to death.
It sounds like this general is turning the British military into a joke. Jokes don’t serve very well as deterrents to enemies. In fact, just the opposite. If your military acts and looks like a joke, you are more likely to be attacked.
This general seems to think there is something out there that can be used as a substitute for fossil fuels, but he doesn’t name anything because nothing fits that bill as of today, so he must be doing some wishful thinking about fossil fuel replacement. It’s not good when one of your generals, in charge of deciding serious matters, has bouts of wishful thinking. That looks like a recipe for disaster.
Nah, I couldn’t bomb the enemy, guv. There was a tree in their midst.
…What a complete plonker. Mind you if he could just harness the energy of unicorn fa*ts and pixie dust….
When you have air superiority, anything on wheels or even (tank) tracks are just sitting ducks.
Space Force !!
Maybe the British army should replace Generals with computer models of Generals. The decision making process would still be subject to the same erroneous beliefs but the Gov’t would not have to pay a pension to the computers.
Of course it will work.
An advancing army would only have to plug into the nearest supercharger. It would only take a week or to charge up a full armoured battalion. Naturally being sporting chaps, the enemy would leave power connected. Or am I being silly.
I don’t understand why the comments are so sarcastic.
If Global Warming is the worlds greatest security threat, why would we not/b> want to have, like, an eco friendly military.
It doesn’t matter if China, Russia and the entire Middle East don’t feel the same; we can’t expect them to change if we don’t lead the way.
Easy! Put a windmill on every tank.
I wouldn’t want to be in a fox hole with any eco friendly recruit stupid enough to believe that fossil fuels need to be done away with. I just pray that we don’t end up with a commander in chief that is that stupid…..again.
This is a sad case of failing to think outside the box. Electric rechargable tanks, APC’s and lorries are perfectly doable. Each then tows a diesel generator to recharge the battery between skirmishes.
I’ve got that proposal submittal form around here somewhere…….
Just add pedals and let those new “green” recruits huff-and-puff and blow the enemy down.
Remember this bit of stupid?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/feb/7/pentagon-orders-commanders-to-prioritize-climate-c/
Or how about the fact that the German Navy can’t afford maintenance on its U-boats although Germany is flushing billions down the drain on the useless energiewende programs.
https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2018/02/19/can_the_german_navy_be_saved_113075.html
When all our fossil fuel supplies are depleted, it is very likely we will have to manufacture liquid hydrocarbon fuels due to their advantageous energy density, relative safety, and the advantages of storing hydrogen by attaching it to carbon atoms. A pound of gasoline mixed with air has as much energy as a pound of dynamite, yet we don’t worry much about having 100 pounds of it in our garage. A battery or super capacitor with the same energy storage as that 100 pounds of gasoline is a serious safety hazard.
Looks like they’ll be bringing back sailing ships and horses. Crossbows and swords are more eco-friendly than guns and bombs. Perhaps he should include them in his plans.
The UK recently become the 3rd or 2nd largest weapons manufacturer in the EU, and the Army is worried about CO2?
“The challenge, and genuine commercial opportunity, is to aim high and lead the world in the development of military equipment which is not only battle-winning but also environmentally sustainable.”
You stop making weapons in that case. Fire as many DU tipped shells as you like but don’t run fossil fuels, it destroys the environment don’t ya know!
Next the Air Force will build wooden aircraft coated in hemp driven by rubber bands and solar panels.
Ecofriendly recruits?? Why in the world would the want ecofriendly recruits??? They won’t fight! No way would they fire a weapon in any circumstances that would harm the environment (which is all circumstances).
Maybe the British army has given up warfare and is now just doing parades.
“…especially in the eyes of that next generation of recruits that increasingly make career decisions based on a prospective employer’s environmental credentials.”
The only decisions you are making in combat, is how to get your A$$ out of combat in one piece.
The only thought I ever gave to fuel was, how much is there and where is it.
I see ‘rapid deployment’ solar panels and wind mills becoming part of the British arsenal. Unfortunately, neither the physical items nor the ‘virtue signaling’ will shield a single soldier from any enemy threat.
Wonky ‘sustainable’ green methods are incompatible with the unyielding realities of warfare …. if you want to defeat your enemies and live, that is.