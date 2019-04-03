The Genius of Crowd Weather Forecasting

Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather and Forecasting Blog
Last quarter I taught Atmospheric Sciences 101 and as a fun extra-credit activity students had the opportunity to participate in a forecasting competition in which they predicted temperatures and probability of precipitation at Sea-Tac Airport. The National Weather Service forecast is scored as well to provide a comparison to highly trained and experienced forecasts. In addition, we averaged the prediction of all the students, producing what is known as a consensus forecasts.
Now who do you think won? The pros at the Seattle National Weather Service office or the average of the inexperienced, weather newbies in my class? The answer is found below–the consensus of the students was considerably superior to the Weather Service folks (click on image to enlarge).
Students were number two overall and the NWS was in sixth place.
A fluke ? No–it happens this way virtually EVERY YEAR. To illustrate this, here are the results for 2004. In that year, the average of the students was fourth, the NWS experts were in 10th place. You will notice that some individual students sometimes came in first or ahead of the NWS…that could be just random luck due to the brevity of the forecast contest (1-1.5 months).
This phenomenon is often called the Wisdom of Crowds and has been the subject of a number of journal articles. So why might an average of the students be better than a NWS forecaster? Some possibilities include:
1. The average forecast of a group will tend to damp out forecast extremes, which produce very bad scores when they are wrong.
2. Students look at many different sources of information, using weather information in different ways and viewing many different forecasts (e.g., from various private sector groups). Forecasts derived from an average of many different sources tends to be more skillful on average.
3. Some of them might have took at look at superior forecasts, say form weather.com or accuweather.
I can think of other possibilities…perhaps you can too.
This wisdom of crowds finding is closely relate to why we make ensemble forecasts, running models many times, each slightly differently. The average of these many forecasts is on average the best forecast to use.
So next time you need a forecast, trying averaging the guesses of your friends or classmates. Does this idea apply to elections? Now that is a subject I think I want to avoid.
18 thoughts on “The Genius of Crowd Weather Forecasting”
I was going to guess the best students used time travel, but everyone here told me I was wrong.
No, we didn’t.
At least, not yet. Give it time.
The astral plane they were tapping into is timeless.
if people are allowed to make dispassionate guesses with no influence then they will probably provide a ‘sensible’ output.
However, people are social animals, readily influenced by a variety of techniques, and if they have been exposed to political propaganda then they may well provide outputs which are biased…
Charles MacKay would disagree, saying that crowds popularize extraordinary delusions and are mad. My observations of politics suggests he is right.
It’s interesting to note the difference between “wisdom of crowds” and “groupthink”
In wisdom of crowds each member acts independent and members do not influence each other
In groupthink members of the group do influence each other
The average prediction in wisdom of the crowds tends to be very good whilst in groupthink it’s very poor
Maybe this should be “the wisdom of aggregates” and the “madness of crowds”.
Many years ago I compiled the results and starting prices (odds) of about 60,000 UK races.
One of the most surprising things I found was that if you bet £1 on the favourite in every race you would, as near as makes no difference, break even. At first I was surprised about this as it meant that the odds on the favourite are the correct odds, but then I realised that they are determined by how much the public bets on them so they are, in effect, determined by the wisdom of crowds. This is why bookmakers don’t like favourites winning.
NOTE: Always betting on the 2nd, 3rd or nth favourite would always lose you money in the long term because these horses have their odds lowered.
…if the kids looked out the window first….that’s cheating
weather records here truly suc….if not out and out f r a u d
I have extremely accurate thermometers…..greenhouses/orchids….this morning right at sunrise…69F
…checked official weather station.. 8 blocks away….they said it was 74F
can’t blame it on sun….wasn’t up yet…..5 degree difference is impossible…and they are consistently higher
So for this to work for climate forecasts you would need to get together both a dozen or so serious alarmists and a dozen serious deniers and have them do their best to forecast climate details for, say, 25 years in the future for a wide area (i.e. North America).
Their average forecast then becomes the consensus which according to this theory would be more accurate than the professional climate scientist and their models.
Do we even need to wait 25+ years to see who is right? Or should we accept the wisdom of crowds theory itself is good enough to bet our economic future on it now?
Weather forecasting is obsolete anyway. If I want to know what the weather is going to be tomorrow, I can just pick up the phone and call Tokyo or Sydney where it is already tomorrow and ask what the weather is like.
So averaging guesses yields a better result than one individual guess.
Better maybe, but were any of the guesses correct? Better in that it was closer to the real number, but off by how much?
Averaging many guesses may have a better chance due to the central limiting theorem, but they are still guesses.
IMHO we should not begin collapsing western civilization based upon guesses.
Averaging ensemble weather model forecasts may make for better overall weather forecasts but averaging ensemble climate model forecasts have shown no efficacy at improving average climate forecasts, unless you consider an absurd forecast an improvement over an unbelievably absurd forecast.
As for crowd forecasting, the average citizen of the USA ranks ‘climate change/AGW’ as one of the lowest priority issues.
https://www.people-press.org/2019/01/24/publics-2019-priorities-economy-health-care-education-and-security-all-near-top-of-list/
As usual, George Carlin nailed weather forecasting years ago:
https://youtu.be/Z2HpB5CGfLQ
Students and people in general are unique individuals. Even the most similar will still prioritize information differently, process data differently and choose their conclusions differently.
Models are programs.
Inputs are the same.
Priorities are the same.
Processing is the same.
Conclusions are only different because of programs initializing the next module differently because of random factors included in the programming.
A claim that conflates individuals with identical program logic.
The “Wisdom of Crowds” claim for multiple model runs is false.
Nick Stokes tried to convince me the weather predictions are over 90% accurate out to 5 days. I might have bought it but of course it was on a day that we had just had 6” of snow when we were supposed to get rain.