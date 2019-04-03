How to terrify liberals

Larry Kummer writes in by email:
Today’s responsible climate reporting, terrifying liberals: “A glacier the size of Florida is on track to change the course of human civilization” by “Pakalolo” at the Daily Kos.
Reposted at Alternet. Number 5 in today’s daily links at NakedCapitalism, one of the major nodes in Liberal America. It will be seen by pretty much the entire Left in America by sunset. The headline photo is about a crying person after a hurricane. Here is the opening:
Thwaites glacier in West Antarctica is enormous and is often referred to as the most dangerous glacier on Earth. It has also been dubbed the Doomsday glacier. The glacier holds two feet of sea level but, more importantly, it is the “backstop” for four other glaciers which holds an additional 10-13 feet of sea level rise. When Thwaites collapses it will take most of West Antarctica with it. This is not new information for those of us that follow the science. For example, Eric Rignot in 2014, stated that the loss of West Antarctica is unstoppable. (You can listen to an excellent interview from 2019 between Rignot and Radio Eco-shock on Antarctica).
According to researchers at the University of Washington back in 2014, Thwaites is already collapsing. “The simulations indicate that early-stage collapse has begun,” notes their news presser. What’s more, the Thwaites Glacier is a “linchpin” for the rest of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet; its rapid collapse would “probably spill over to adjacent catchments, undermining much of West Antarctica.”
About that statement by Eric Rignot in 2014. It is from a NASA press release “West Antarctic Glacier Loss Appears Unstoppable” that announces “Widespread, rapid grounding line retreat of Pine Island, Thwaites, Smith, and Kohler glaciers, West Antarctica, from 1992 to 2011” in GRL, 12 May 2014. The paper’s conclusion (with the only mention in it of timing):
“We conclude that this sector of West Antarctica is undergoing a marine ice sheet instability that will significantly contribute to sea level rise in decades to centuries to come.”
Rignot provides additional detail in the press release. No mention of timing in the story, or of uncertainty.
“This sector will be a major contributor to sea level rise in the decades and centuries to come. A conservative estimate is it could take several centuries for all of the ice to flow into the sea.”
This is just the first two paragraphs. Long quotes from reporters for Wired and Rolling Stone. The article runs on for 2300 words.
Added: NASA says in January 2019:
A gigantic cavity — two-thirds the area of Manhattan and almost 1,000 feet (300 meters) tall — growing at the bottom of Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica is one of several disturbing discoveries reported in a new NASA-led study of the disintegrating glacier. The findings highlight the need for detailed observations of Antarctic glaciers’ undersides in calculating how fast global sea levels will rise in response to climate change.
Researchers expected to find some gaps between ice and bedrock at Thwaites’ bottom where ocean water could flow in and melt the glacier from below. The size and explosive growth rate of the newfound hole, however, surprised them. It’s big enough to have contained 14 billion tons of ice, and most of that ice melted over the last three years.
“We have suspected for years that Thwaites was not tightly attached to the bedrock beneath it,” said Eric Rignot of the University of California, Irvine, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Rignot is a co-author of the new study, which was published today in Science Advances. “Thanks to a new generation of satellites, we can finally see the detail,” he said.
Note the last quote from NASA, about being able to see the detail for the first time. Here’s the thing: before their were advanced satellites, this sort of activity went on for millennia, blissfully unnoticed. It’s business as usual for glaciers; they melt, breakup, and calve into the sea. The Earth and humanity survived then and will now. -Anthony
39 thoughts on “How to terrify liberals”
No mention of how much sea water will evaporate and be deposited as snow in Antarctica whilst the glaciers are calving.
Well, If AOC is correct and we have only a Decade, The melt over the next Centuries is meaningless.
If AOC is Wrong (and she most definitely is), and the Centuries long Melt is still inevitable, wouldn’t the Trillion$ of expenditure be better spent on Adaptation to rather than mitigation of something we can’t stop anyway?
Don’t bet on a superlong glacier melt. We are already 14,000 years into a nominal 10,000-20,000 year interglacial.
No way to know but to imagine what suits you.
To paraphrase Ecclesiastes:
All the glaciers run into the sea; yet the sea is not full; unto the place from whence the glaciers come, thither they return again.
I thought that was Jimi Hendrix. 🙂
To be specific, you are paraphrasing:
Ecclesiastes 1:7 7All streams flow into the sea, yet the sea is never full. To the place the streams come from, there they return again.
How ice was added to Greenland, some where about a trillion tonnes the past few years.
So what the heck has this glacier doing what glaciers do got to do with global warming. Certainly the temperature in the “big hole” is not above freezing. Or is the evil molecule CO2 sneaking in and warm it all up?
+10
Considering the Thwaites Glacier Terminus is right over the Antarctic Geologic hot spot, I would say probably very little.
Glacier melting and hurricanes never happened before. That’s why we have such a difficult time finding gold laden galleons on the ocean floor.
Last week NPR (that vaunted source of unbiased propaganda) was running a daily report from a from researchers on a ship currently studying the Thwaites Glacier. The reports were made as they steamed along the front of the glacier. Their final report was that the glacier was growing in size once again.
Funny how studying such things always requires lots of fossil fuel to be burned, making them all flaming hypocrites for then telling the world to slow down on fossil fuels, but of course they all hold lofty stations in life and can preach to the little people. I bet they also used a helicopter for the study.
It looks like VERY dangerous idiots now run the show in a lot of western governments like in The Netherlands.
https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2019/04/climate-change-plans-at-risk-as-carbon-tax-confusion-continues/
‘The government’s plans to tackle climate change may be falling apart because of disagreements about the introduction of a carbon tax, the AD said on Wednesday.
The Labour party and GroenLinks say the reported proposals for a carbon tax do not go far enough and that the government is now backtracking on earlier commitments.
The Dutch employers organisation VNO-NCW have written to the government urging it to ditch the carbon tax plans altogether. It fears heavy industry may relocate out of the Netherlands if the proposal goes ahead.
Employers are also concerned that both company and home owners will be faced with huge bills for improving the energy efficiency of their premises when the use of gas is phased out. They put the cost per house at €60,000.’
Well it would appear from Chicken Littles proclamation there is no need for our typical knee jerk over-reaction. Given the hobgoblin hot topic here, there is absolutely nothing our Government or any collection of Governments can do to reverse this, by their own admission.
Everybody gather up your belongs, load them into your CO2 belching motor vehicles and move to a point 2 feet higher than current sea level.
Assuming, that is, you are interested in beach front property, otherwise it is advised that you keep moving inland a “smidge” further.
To the millions of people that will be flooded out of their homes, I invite them to buy land in northern Canada because our Liberal gov’t has decreed that Canada is warming up MUCH< MUCH faster than the rest of the world. We will soon be the next paradise on earth …….. as soon as all the snow melts and the polar bears migrate to Antarctica. (if IT is not all melted).
I’ll bring my palm trees…
Well the, I suspect the U.N. will quickly be relocating from the headquarters in Manhattan given that it is only 100 feet from the East River and only a few feet above sea level…..never mind that they recently spent billions renovating that building recently. You would think if they believed their own hubris, they would have abandoned it years ago and moved to higher ground.
…and not one word about China, India, Asia, etc
Or the rest of the world for that matter. Only Western industrial countries are committing CO2 suicide. And that’s the plan. The MSM can’t hide that fact forever…. although they’ve done a good job of it so far.
“West Antarctic Glacier is Unstoppable!”
I tried to stop a glacier once, pushed and pushed, even asked a couple tourists from Indiana for help, they declined. Couldn’t stop the thing at all, came back two months later, it had advanced a whole 23 inches. For those keeping score that’s 0.0000002521 mph.
It’s been “unstoppable” since the end of the Pleistocene…
The collapse (retreat of the grounding line) began about 20,000 years ago. It is irreversible because “the WAIS could continue to retreat even in the absence of further external forcing” and there are no topographic obstacles to prevent it from flowing downhill into the ocean.
One has to wonder why this paper didn’t merit panic-stricken headlines in 1999.
“The glacier holds two feet of sea level but, more importantly, it is the “backstop” for four other glaciers which holds an additional 10-13 feet of sea level rise.”
“… glacier holds two feet of sea level but…” What astonished me is not the birdbrained assumptions, but the absolutely dumb, dimwitted, uninformed information being provided here, for the sole purpose of scaring the bejiisus out of people. The glacier holds two feet of sea level WHAT?”?”? nitwit? What are you referring to? Is it bourbon and branch water? Cracker crumbs? The cartons of Snickers ice cream bars that you’re going to have to buy now, so as to avoid starvation later? Have you thought of moving to Mars, where the only available water (so far) is far less than adequate to support life????
That is the worst piece of crap prose I’ve seen in a long time, and if it’s someone at NASA who cranked out that twaddle, s/he/it should be shown the door. It is absolutely awful, incorrect, and inaccurate. And that bit about Thwaite glacier NOT being attached to the bedrock below the surface?? It’s been known for a couple of decades NOW that most of those glaciers are NOT attached to anything, and that, in fact, they float on the surface and grind chunks off their undersides, which helps them slide into the sea. They are supposed to calve. It is part of a natural process that takes pressure off the tail of the glacier further inland. The square footage mentioned is hardly something to even worry about.
And in regard to that blurb from NASA, a meter is 3.3 feet, not 3 feet, so a measurement of 1000 feet of ice is NOT 300 meters at all. It is, in fact, 303.0303 meters. Rounding it off is inaccurate.
I want my tax money back from these bozos.
Alarmists act like the ocean water is now hot. SST may have increased by 0.35°C(?). That is not something that will have any significant impact on melting glaciers.
To add to my last post; Use of terms like “collapse” when talking about a multi century process is truly disingenuous. The term is intended to miscommunicate, causing more Alarm than is justified.
Words and Communication are tools to allow understanding. When words are selected with the intention of creating misunderstanding, we may as well just stop using them. Somehow our society is devolving.
I looked at the original article and the comment was that the Thwaites is not attached to base rock.
This to liberals is the fearsome thing.
But to realists and if it is the case, it means the glacier is mainly floating.
Displacing an amount of sea water equivalent to 9/10s of the ice.
Already yet.
90 percent of the imagined threat is in the sea levels now.
Looks like the left, i.e. the dems are going all in on scaring people (scarring them even) with the weather for a possible GND platform in 2020. Hello kids – what and who they’re trying to to dupe you into voting for is far scarier than the weather, or the climate even.
Skiing on the Pennines today my UK friends ??
“Pakalolo” is Hawaiian for “marijuana”. Fitting.
I love Anthony’s very few last few sentences – and that is exactly why we can all just sit back and laugh heartily at it all. After all, humankind only stands to lose a bit of money from all this alarm (i.e. if governments take it seriously and start wasting trillions of dollars “preparing” for the disasters about to happen) – and wasting a bit of money does not really matter that much. Sit back and enjoy the circus. Laugh out loud.
Loss of West Antarctica Ice Shield has been predicted long long time ago: in 1978 Mercer’s paper in Nature magazine. His estimates was 50 years for WAIS to disintegrate. Now, 50 years are almost gone; does false prediction affect his career?
Actually, there was an editorial in Nature about Mercer’s research:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-01390-x
It is amazing how alarmists can spin false predictions and junk science. His work is still valid even though none of his predictions came through!
I’m having trouble visualizing how a floating glacier the size of Florida is going to raise sea level by 2 feet.
The total surface area of the oceans are: 138,996,777 sq.mi. The total land area of FL is: 54,136 sq.mi. 138,996,777/54,136 = 2,567 “Florida’s” cover the surface area of the oceans. 2,567x2ft=5,135ft. So I am being told that the floating glacier is 5,135 ft. thick/deep? The glacier is a uniform 1 mile thick?
I don’t think so. What am I missing ?
Radio Eco Shock ? What next – Radio Eco Deranged ? These people need to take stronger medication and are in need of serious help.
I realized they were talking about playing video games after this part of the press release:
“The simulations indicate that early-stage collapse has begun,”
So not a true observational scientific report.
Furthermore they are making wild speculation based off completely new data and again hubristically thinking they understand all the input and output vectors.
How wrong were most of the world’s planetary scientists with regards to Pluto?
Oh, I thought calling another vote in the Senate on the Green New Deal for all to see was the most terrifying thing.
Liberals terrified by an assortment of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary and all of them created by liberals.
“before their were advanced satellites,” should be
“before there were advanced satellites,”
Well, there are precious few ‘liberals’ out there anymore – they are now militant ‘progressives’.
And if you REALLY want to scare them, show them a mirror – most of the things they despise are their own personality traits projected on others.
I implore all the climate’s saviors to go there as soon as possible and try to stop this terrifying glacier:
– Do not forget to take (eco-produced) picks, saws, hammers, nails and some beams !