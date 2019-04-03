EPIC: Astronomers may have photographed a black hole for the very first time

This could be the biggest announcement ever in the history of astronomy. Announcement and video follows.
Of all the weird stuff that exists in the universe, such as quasars, pulsars, magnetars, neutron stars, red giants and white dwarfs, one of the most bizarre, and the “holy grail” for scientists to image, is the black hole. Black holes were first identified in Einstein’s theory of general relativity. These gravitational monsters create a gravity well so deep and so steep that they consume everything near them. The gravity is so intense that even light can’t escape. While science already knows quite a bit about black holes, and have posited that one exists at the center of our galaxy since the mid 1970s, there have never been any photographs of black holes. After all, how can you photograph something that sucks in all the light around it?
The answer? Look for the event horizon.
That lack of photography may be about to change on April 10th, 2019. From the EHT webpage:
The European Commission, European Research Council, and the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project will hold a press conference to present a groundbreaking result from the EHT.
- When: On 10 April 2019 at 15:00 CEST
- Where: The press conference will be held at the Berlaymont Building, Rue de la Loi (Wetstraat) 200, B-1049 Brussels, Belgium. The event will be introduced by European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas, and will feature presentations by the researchers behind this result.
- What: A press conference to present a groundbreaking result from the EHT.
- Who: The European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas, will deliver remarks. Anton Zensus, Chair of the EHT Collaboration Board will also make remarks and introduce a panel of EHT researchers who will explain the result and answer questions:
- Heino Falcke, Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands (Chair of the EHT Science Council)
- Monika Mościbrodzka, Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands (EHT Working Group Coordinator)
- Luciano Rezzolla, Goethe Universität, Frankfurt, Germany (EHT Board Member)
- Eduardo Ros, Max-Planck-Institut für Radioastronomie, Bonn, Germany, (EHT Board Secretary)
The conference will be streamed online on the ESO website, by the ERC, and on social media. We will take a few questions from social media using the hashtag #AskEHTeu.
An ESO press release will be publicly issued shortly after the start of the conference at 15:07 CEST. Translations of the press release will be available in multiple languages, along with extensive supporting audiovisual material.
A total of six major press conferences will be held simultaneously around the globe in Belgium (Brussels, English), Chile (Santiago, Spanish), Shanghai (Mandarin), Japan (Tokyo, Japanese), Taipei (Mandarin), and USA (Washington, D.C., English).
The European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas will speak in Brussels, the President of the Academia Sinica, James Liao, will speak in Taipei, the ALMA Director Sean Dougherty and the ESO Director General Xavier Barcons will speak in Santiago, and the NSF Director France A. Córdova will speak in Washington DC.
Due to the importance of this result, we encourage satellite events in the different ESO Member States and beyond. If you wish to arrange a satellite event please contact Katharina Königstein (k.konigstein@astro.ru.nl) for details on the live feed. There are satellite-events currently planned in Madrid, Rome, Gothenburg, Nijmegen and Pretoria.
For any further information and updates, please also check the Event Horizon Telescope webpage at https://eventhorizontelescope.org.
“Astronomers may have photographed a black hole for the very first time”
“That lack of photography may be about to change on April 10th, 2019. ”
Not the BH proper But the EH and accretion disk emit light
Also the galaxy beyond emits light which is bent around the BH
Being a spoil sport isn’t a problem. One of the things that leads to disaster is group think. Only a properly motivated, skilled skeptic can prevent that. link When people quit listening to skeptics you get things like climate science.
Is it an event (occurring within a finite period of time) horizon, or is it actually a process horizon?
Here is a photo of something… Even if it is only 1 atom.
theawesomedaily.com/this-photo-of-a-single-atom-wins-science-photo-contest
Guys, lighten up. If you watch the movie, it says they gathered the data more than a year ago, and have been processing it since then to see if they got the “picture”. They are using 1mm wavelengths, and have to assemble huge amounts of data from six or more radio telescopes around the globe. If they are having a press conference this big, it undoubtably means that they have got the result. The other think likely to be announced is confirmation of Einstein’s equations predicting the black hole “event horizon”, and perhaps some other prediction confirmations (Hawking??). In any case, it’s worth a look.
Further to this, it occurred to me that using Einstein’s predictions and the observed size of the event horizon, they may be able to “weigh” the black hole, a huge first. Size of the Milky Way black hole has only been roughly estimated at this point, and nobody has any idea if they got it right.
I thought he had thew weight down first.. after all, it was the missing mass needed to explain why the galaxy acts the way it does. The solar system has a honking great mass in the center to hold everything in orbit.. ergo the galaxy must too!
Oh unless there’s a binary spin created first between two moderately large objects, not galaxy-holding level large, just large which can then drag other stuff into the same oscillation attraction pattern.. but then you’d end up with a galaxy that had spiral arm type things and some sort of weird bar shaped core.
..oh ..
On September 15, 2015 Astrophysicusts “imaged” the gravitational signature of a binary blackhole merger. To the limits of instrument measurement uncertainty, the waveform had precusely the characteristics as predicted by Einstein’s GR formulation. And that was “seeing” the final ~250 milliseconds of two blackholes as they merged into a single event horizon.
bad memory it was Sept 14, 2015.
Additionally as far as I’m aware, Hawking radiation has never been or ever likely to be detected with our current instrumentation.
Prof.SWH admitted that Black Holes are ‘Grey’ & not really holes (similar to the badly named Big Bang).
Majority of folks believe BH’s exist event before ‘we’ have proved they actually do, (there are 5 other theories) but yes the evidence is getting stronger.
Philosophy trending science. That’s good, as far as inference goes. Next step is the solar horizon, which we have only once skirted in close proximity.