Rooting out scientific corruption

Recent actions show reform is in the wind, but much remains to be done, especially on climate
Guest opinion by Paul Driessen
Dr. Brian Wansink recently resigned from his position as Columbia University professor, eating behavior researcher and director of the Cornell “food lab.” A faculty investigation found that he had misreported research data, failed to preserve data and results properly, and employed dubious statistical techniques.
A fellow faculty member accused him of “serious research misconduct: either outright fraud by people in the lab, or such monumental sloppiness that data are entirely disconnected from context.” Among other things, Wansink had used cherry-picked data and multiple statistical analyses to get results that confirmed his hypotheses. His papers were published in peer-reviewed journals and used widely in designing eating and dieting programs, even though other researchers could not reproduce his results.
It’s about time someone exposed and rooted out this growing problem, and not just in the food arena.
Countless billions of dollars in state and federal taxpayer money, corporate (and thus consumer) funding and foundation grants have fueled research and padded salaries, with universities typically taking a 40% or so cut off the top, for “oversight and overhead.” Incentives and temptations abound.
Far too many researchers have engaged in similar practices for much too long. Far too many of their colleagues do sloppy, friendly or phony peer review. Far too many universities and other institutions have looked the other way. Far too often those involved are rewarded by fame and fortune. Far too many suspect results have been used to attack and sue corporations or drive costly public policies.
A good example is glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup weed killer and the world’s most widely used herbicide. The Environmental Protection Agency, European Food Safety Authority and many other respected organizations worldwide have consistently reaffirmed that this chemical does not cause cancer.
One rogue agency says otherwise. The International Agency for Research on Cancer is top-heavy with anti-chemical activists, some who’ve had blatant conflicts of interest or engaged in highly questionable conduct. IARC relies on antiquated methods that have examined over 1,000 substances – and found that only one does not cause cancer. It says even pickled vegetables and coffee are carcinogenic.
IARC makes no attempt to determine exposure levels that actually might pose cancer risks for humans in the real world and ignores studies that don’t support its agenda. It has created enormous pressure on EU regulators to ban glyphosate, which would help organic farmers but decimate conventional farming.
It also helped the mass-tort lawsuit industry hit the jackpot, when a San Francisco jury awarded a retired groundskeeper $289 million in compensatory and punitive damages – because he claims his non-Hodgkin lymphoma resulted from exposure to glyphosate. Thousands of similar lawsuits are now in the pipeline.
The potential impact on the chemicals industry and conventional farming worldwide is incalculable. But worse outrages involve research conducted to advance the “dangerous manmade climate change” thesis – for they are used to justify demands that we give up the fossil fuels that provide over 80% of America’s and the world’s energy – and replace them with expensive, unreliable pseudo-renewable alternatives.
In a positive development that may presage a Cornell style cleanup, after seven long years of stonewalling and appealing court decisions, the U of Arizona has finally agreed to give the Free Market Environmental Law Clinic the emails and other public, taxpayer-funded records it asked for in 2011. The documents relate to the infamous “hockey stick” temperature graph, attempts to excise the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age from history, machinations over the preparation of an IPCC report, efforts to keep non-alarmist papers out of scientific journals, and actions similar to Wansink’s clever research tricks.
While the legal, scientific and public access issues were very similar in another FOIA case back in 2010, the court in that U of Virginia/Penn State case took a very different stance. That court absurdly ruled that alarmist researcher Dr. Michael Mann could treat his data, codes, methodologies and emails as his personal intellectual property – inaccessible to anyone outside Mann’s inner circle – even though his work was funded by taxpayers and was being used to support and justify the Obama era carbon dioxide “endangerment finding” and war on fossil fuels, and thus affected the living standards of all Americans.
Scientific debates absolutely should be played out in the academic, scientific and public policy arena, instead of our courts, as some 800 academics argued in defending Mann’s position. However, that cannot possibly happen if the scientists in question refuse to debate; if they hide their data, computer codes, algorithms and methodologies; if they engage in questionable, secretive, unaccountable science.
We who pay for the research and will be victimized by sloppy, improper or fraudulent work have a clear, inalienable right to insist that research be honest and aboveboard. That the scientists’ data, codes, methods and work products be in the public domain, available for analysis and critique. That researchers engage in robust debate with fellow scientists and critics. It’s akin to the fundamental right to cross-examine witnesses in a civil or criminal case, to reveal inconsistencies, assess credibility and determine the truth.
Scientists who violate these fundamental precepts should forfeit their access to future grants.
Instead, we now have a nearly $2-trillion-per-year renewable energy/climate crisis industry that zealously and jealously protects its turf and attacks anyone who dares to ask awkward questions – like these.
What actual, replicable, real-world evidence do you have that convincingly demonstrates that:
· You can now distinguish relatively small human influences from the many powerful natural forces that have always driven climate change?
· Greenhouse gases now control the climate, and the sun and other forces play only minor roles?
· Earth is now experiencing significant and unprecedented changes in temperature, icecaps, sea levels, hurricanes, tornadoes and droughts?
· These changes will be catastrophic and are due to humanity’s fossil fuel use?
· Your computer models have accurately predicted the real-world conditions we are measuring today?
· Wind, solar and biofuels can replace fossil fuels in powering modern industrial economies and living standards; can be manufactured, transported and installed without fossil fuels; are “sustainable” into the foreseeable future; and will not have serious adverse impacts on wildlife, habitats, air and water?
Alarmist, climate crisis scientists demand and/or help justify radical, transformative, disruptive, destructive changes to our energy infrastructure, economies, livelihoods and living standards. They must therefore face a very high burden of proof that they are right. They must be required to provide solid evidence and be subject to robust, even withering debate and cross examination.
They must no longer be permitted to hide material evidence, emails or conversations that might reveal conflicts of interest, collusion, corruption, data manipulation or fabrication, or other substantive problems.
It’s reached the point where almost anything that happens is blamed on fossil fuels, carbon dioxide, other greenhouse gases and those who “question the reality of [cataclysmic manmade] climate change.”
The assertions now range from implausible to ridiculous: Earth is doomed if developed nations don’t drastically slash emissions by 2020; Arctic ice will disappear; wildfires will be more frequent and deadly; more people will die from heatstroke; Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were due to human activity; President Trump caused Florence by exiting Paris; Arctic plants are getting too tall; coffee growing will be impossible in many countries; Earth will become Venus; pigs will get skinnier; tasty dishes like cioppino will be a thing of the past; and a seemingly endless list of even more preposterous manmade disasters.
Congress and the Trump Administration want to ensure sound science and informed public policy, root out fraud and corruption, and “drain the swamp.” If they’re serious about this, they will take the necessary steps to ensure that no universities or other institutions get another dime of federal taxpayer money, until they implement changes like those suggested here. Climate crisis corruption is a good place to start.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow and other think tanks, and author of books and articles on energy, climate change and economic development.
The author should be careful lest a “concerned citizen” will remember that when children, he was inappropriate with them and there for a an evil unworthy denier.
An article on The Federalist dot com links to this http://www.lairdwilcox.com/news/defame.html. It’s called “Ritual Defamation”. Laird Wilcox, the author at the link, wrote the description in 1996(?). I recognized the steps from reading this site!
Financial fraud often ends up with large fines or a jail sentence. Should this not be the case for clear scientific mal-practice?
well theres been a whole lot of that with big pharma but very few meaningful fines or halts to biz as usual, damages kept hush hush and fines etc a mere wrist slap.
ditto big ag, and the reason theres been less availabl evidence of harm is the ability to find NON linked labs n\and assesors, to run the trials n tests,
companies refusing to allow their product to be independently tested without their own people overseeing the studies and the results etc
the needless or useless/make it worse / surgery /diagnostic tests scams as well
climate/co2 is just another one, but being targeted globally is meaning more interest and blowback is likely
or we can hope.
I remain VERY skeptical on all things, with good reason.
misreported research data, failed to preserve data and results properly, and employed dubious statistical techniques.
Which are not merely standard but rewarded behaviour in climate ‘science ‘ and that is the problem , you cannot use models of acceptability in an area which has shown there are no standards and one where the ‘value’ of your work is seen in its ‘usefulness ‘ not its validity .
The author should have left out the last part of the essay – that immediately following “dares to ask awkward questions”.
Tempting to over-egg the cake, but unwise – too many hostages to fortune, even if your own side of the argument agrees with you. As so often, detracts from the core argument. This is a general observation.
Actual sentiment expressed is, of course, clearly and unequivocally correct.
” Far too many of their colleagues do sloppy, friendly or phony peer review. “
While this is certainly true, as someone who has both been peer-reviewed and done a fair amount of peer reviews I would like to make a few comments.
It is virtually impossible for a peer reviewer to spot deliberate fraud, unless it is very clumsily done. As a reviewer you usually only have access to the paper, rarely to the full data set and never to the original lab/field notes.
What you can do is check the consistency of the paper, that the data really support the claimed results and that the references are correct and really say what they are claimed to (surprisingly often they don’t). If you are very lucky and diligent you might be able to verify the statistics used, but often the available information is insufficient, even if you have the necessary knowledge (which few reviewers have these days when statistics programs can be, and often are, used without any real understanding of the underlying theory).
Nothing more.
If a paper is found to be fraudulent and is required to be withdrawn, then all papers citing that paper as a basis for research should also be automatically withdrawn. This would make researchers less trusting and they would need to try to replicate the results of research rather than simply rely on it
There is the replication crisis where the vast majority of published research findings are false and cannot be reproduced.
People are realizing that science, as it is now practiced, is largely corrupt. Most of the problem is that science is highly competitive. A career in science requires publication. Publication requires grants. Both are a limited resource.
The usual mantra is that competition improves performance. If that were true, we would have publications full of amazing science. Instead, we have crap.
To get published, a scientist has to have novel and interesting results. The thing is that there’s no penalty for being wrong. What is penalized, however is solid boring science.
This is an existential crisis for all of us. The reason Malthus was wrong is that our technology makes it possible to use innovation to substitute materials and to do things like increasing crop yields to undreamed of levels. If science stalls out and technology doesn’t develop we are in big trouble.
Awarded a retired groundskeeper, or, in practice, a happy lawyer?
The system that lets people get ‘damages’ that large and lets lawyers get a ‘fair share’ of the money, is corrupt no doubt. It is clear that fining wrongdoers is necessary, but it should not work so that the lawyer gets to profit extraordinarily by winning a singular case that could not, even in principle, be a case there could be some clear evidence. You can’t freaking show the culprit of the cancer. And, this stuff just leads more and bigger useless labels of the kind (is known to cause cancer in California).
The American jury system should be prohibited as an illlegal lottery.