Fishy claim: ‘climate change will ruin Cioppino’ – facts show otherwise

Arrivederci, cioppino? Climate change stirs up a futile recipe for San Francisco signature dish
Beloved foods will feel the stresses of a warming planet
On the eve of the Global Climate Action Summit, thousands of people are converging in San Francisco to save melting icebergs, endangered wildlife and drowning cities.
But imagine, if you can, a life with less cioppino.
Created in the late 1800s by Italian immigrants in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, the famed fish stew is one of many beloved foods – ranging from wine to sourdough bread — that’s likely to feel the stresses of climate change, researchers say. While the fate of one dish is far from a threat to humankind, it illustrates the far-reaching impact of something much bigger.
“Climate change will have profound effects on our global food systems on all levels,” said Alex Halliday, director of Columbia University’s Earth Institute. “It threatens our ability to produce food causing disruptions in prices, quality and earnings.”
The Golden Gate Restaurant Association reports that restaurants already are facing challenges with seafood and crop availability. “Just two years ago the water temperature led to issues with the start of crab season,” said director Gwyneth Borden, “and scientists suggest that climate change can lead to crops being less nutritional, which doesn’t even address the impact of taste.”
To draw attention to the plight, about 60 Bay Area restaurants — including such favorites as San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery, Healdsburg’s Shed and all Bay Area locations of Sweetgreen and Onigilly — are going carbon neutral for “Zero Foodprint Dining Week” through a combination of practical changes and financial contributions.
The fate of recipes will vary, because each ingredient responds differently to the many influences of climate change, according to Tapan B. Pathak of UC Merced’s Division of Agricultural and Natural Resources.
“Increases in temperature, higher variability in precipitation trends, increased frequency and intensity of extreme events such as drought, heat waves, and floods are expected to impact agriculture in California,” said Pathak, whose research on the impact of climate on California’s $50 million agricultural market recently was published in the journal Agronomy.
If we reduce greenhouse gas emissions, scientists say, there’s still time to limit the risk to our foods.
First, I don’t much care for Cioppino, so if it disappears, especially in San Francisco, I won’t be shedding tears.
But the reality is that this is nothing but a scare story. In the article, the writer goes on to say there will be less seafood, tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil and red bell peppers, along with a lack of sourdough bread due to declining wheat production and of course, less wine. All due to “A global temperature increase of 1 degree Celsius”.
Newsflash, we’ve already had that temperature increase over the last 100 years, and we are producing more wheat, wine, seafood, and vegetables than ever before.
Hothouse tomatoes and vegetables such as bell peppers are wildly popular, especially with the organics crowd. Just look at this trend from one country, the Netherlands, where it’s normally too cold to grow tomatoes:
That increase is mirrored in North America, which has had a huge increase in greenhouse tomato production.
Then there’s shrimp from the photo above. Much of the shrimp provided to restaurants these days is farm grown. Crab farming is on the increase, and so is Lobster farming, with the restaurant chain Red Lobster building the world’s largest lobster farm. Octopus farming and squid farming is now taking off. But despite that, natural populations of octopus and squid are booming worldwide, thanks to…climate change.
I’m not too worried. Seafood farming will eventually outpace natural sources.
Wheat production is way up globally, despite an increase in temperature over the last century.
Then there’s wine. Global wine production dropped to a 60 year low in 2017:
While it would be convenient to blame global warming in it’s role as the “universal boogeyman” for all things bad, the fact is, it was a bad winter in Europe that was to blame:
The group blamed the production slump on poor weather conditions in Europe in 2017, including a late-winter frost that hampered the harvest. European wine production dropped 15% overall in 2017, the group said. Spain’s wine production fell 20% last year, while France’s dropped 19% and Italy’s declined 17%, according to Reuters calculations.
Europe makes up about 65% of global wine production.
Other regions fared better. U.S. wine production was largely stable, despite last year’s wildfires in California, which ended up doing less damage to vineyards than originally feared. Australian production also remained about even, while South American harvests largely recovered from 2016’s disastrous El Niño and South African output gained despite a lingering drought.
It seems reporter Lisa Krieger isn’t capable of basic research, but would rather write an alarming story to go along with the group-think climate catastrophe party in San Francisco.
God forbid snowflake-central lose their Cioppino.
Once again, the warmistas assume that the world is incapable of adapting to any change that is caused by man.
Oceans warm, so plankton go deeper to find cooler water.
Meanwhile, plankton that are adapted to warmer water move in and take their place.
(That is assuming the local plankton don’t adapt to warmer water first.)
If crab migrate to find cooler water, fishermen can follow them.
There is no evidence that warmer temperatures harm tomatoes. Even if it did, the places where they are grown can be moved.
The arrival of new pests can be handled the same way the existing pests are handled.
The claim that a small increase in temperatures will result in a big decrease in grain production is nothing more than a model that has never been validated in the real world. Beyond that, a warmer world opens up huge swaths of land in Canada and Russia that were too cold to farm previously.
Note: I’m using her assumptions to disprove her point.
I do not believe that CO2 will will warm the world enough for anyone too notice.
I think the point they are missing…is not that it’s just warmer….warmer is the average not actual temps
The growing season will just start earlier…and end later
You would still have the same amount of time, to grow the exact same crop….only moved up a little….or moved forward a little on the other end
The alarmists conflate largely beneficial increases in night-time lows with the bogeyman of deadly day-time high temperatures all the time (personally, I think intentionally). Seeing that winters won’t be as deadly – particularly at night, while summer highs will be about the same won’t cause a global panic leading to the death of 98% of the population as these Malthusians really want.
They will have plenty of all the needed ingredients, but won’t be able to cook any of it due to lack of fuel or energy. 🙂
anybody want to debate these people?
there’s an apt metaphor for that!
So Darwin was wrong and nothing can survive human beings. He failed to tell us the planet was sooooo fragile that humans could kill it in less than a century and everything would be gone. He failed to tell us things never really adapt at all. A microscopic change destroys the planet.
Wow, the anti-Darwin people are completely vindicated here. Darwin was wrong and we’re all going to die.
We once derided or felt sorry for the odd disheveled soul on the street corner with the handwritten sandwich board stating “the end is nigh”. They were often the but of jokes and fodder for cartoons. Now we call them respected researchers and throw taxpayer money at them hand over fist. This is what you support when you count yourself a “progressive”. I can think of no more deceptive abuse of an English word than this use of “progressive”.
Zero Foodprint? Good grief. Can you imagine what we could do as a society if we put this kind of effort into doing things that actually mattered?
“Zero Foodprint?”
I know they’re aiming for carbon-neutral, but I’d like to see them pursue a Carbon-free diet.
Just so I’m clear on the concept…
Greenhouses are made to keep crops warmer, right?…and they are injected with CO2 to make levels higher, so crops grow bigger and faster
/snark
You seem to be confusing the real world with output from broken computer models.
Attacking climate change’s effect on food is an old favorite. Remember sheep and other meat species were to become much smaller by now, crops were to dwindle, etc. meanwhile Aggie output has doubled since those doomcasts and instead of famine, we are coping with growing obesity from plenty, all attributable, like it or not, because of increased CO2 fertilization.
Indeed, over the last 20 years we’ve basically had no significant growth in temperature outside of an el Nino spike in 2016 17 which is over and still declining – a good chance we will be at the “Dreaded Pause” level in 2019 despite Karlization which adjusted the Pause into (possibly temporary) oblivion.
Ironically, the only unequivocal Climate Change we can demonstrate is the Great Greening, ~18% increase in “leaf cover”, 14% increase in forest cover over 35 years and the largely unquantified, much more significant expansion of plankton, the base of the ocean food pyramid. Famine is a thing of the past.
Except for a couple hasty articles without their hearts in it, trying to make the Great Greening a disaster, silence has reigned suspensefully over this elephant in the room. Population growth is declining toward an asymptote of ~ 9B (we’re 80% there). I’ve been forecasting here on WUWT a “Garden of Eden Earth^TM” in the coming 3-5 decades, the beginning of a perrenial age of plentiful resources, peace and prosperity and the final nail in the Malthusian Coffin. I can’t see how I can stick around for it having spanned 80yrs, but maybe some kindly researcher, finding this forecast will call it Pearse’s Garden one day.
Let’s look on the bright side. On the minute chance that any of these predictions come true, we will have plenty of pork and bacon from flying pigs.
“Climate change”, the Big Bad Boogeyman will cause kittens and puppies to die horrible deaths, violent outbreaks of the heartbreak of psoriasis, warts, and apple pie, icecream, coffee, and chocolate to vanish – boom, from our menu. Because that’s how evil CO2 rolls.