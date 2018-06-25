Busted: Climate Advocates Have Identified a Genuine Fossil Fuel Subsidy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t James Delingpole / Paul Homewood – All these years we said fossil fuels don’t receive a subsidy, turns out we were wrong.
…Some of the alleged subsidies are beyond parody.
For example, included on the ODI’s list is the £4.6 billion Britain spends “subsidising” public transport by not imposing Value Added Tax on it.
Wait? What? Do these greenie loons seriously think it strengthens their case by pretending that the very form of transport greenie loons are always banging on about as the preferable alternative to hideous evil private cars is somehow deleterious to the nation’s environmental purity?
They surely do. Because that’s how eco loons roll, clearly.
I think my favourite piece of stupid on the subsidies list, though, is the one where it appears to include Capacity Market contracts. These are the large sums of money the taxpayer has to fork out to pay owners of diesel generators and suchlike to provide standby capacity to cover for intermittent renewable supplies.
…
Read more: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/06/25/delingpole-fossil-fuel-subsidies-believe-they-exist-bridge-sell-you/
Yep. Substantial fossil fuel subsidies are being payed in Britain, to entice owners of diesel generators to keep their heavily subsidised systems on standby for when useless renewable providers drop the ball.
Australia is about to take this a step further with the National Energy Guarantee, an effort to stabilise Australia’s grid by paying whatever price is demanded by fossil fuel plant owners to maintain production of a set percentage of the grid energy mix from fossil fuels.
The real losers from all this idiocy of course are energy consumers in countries still pretending to commit to the Paris Agreement – what were once relatively free energy markets in Britain and Australia have been replaced with expensive interventionist nightmares which encourage players to game the system for whatever profits can be extracted before the rules change again.
As logical as saying that bus drivers suddenly count as green jobs because real green jobs never materialized despite enormous subsidies.
“…the crops are sold for money to buy food.”
Heraclitus
From Global Warming, it has come to this that the Lunatics are in charge of the Asylum.
We need nuclear to have really sustainable energy. Molten Salt cooled reactors fueled by thorium. The sooner we get there the better.
Will they fit in the trunk of my Jeep?
With green energy, i.e. unreliables, which require near total conventional backup for a reliable system, any scheme to pay for the backup will get classified as a subsidy, despite the need for backup is inherent in the “renewable” system, not the backup.
where did this info come from?
The biggest problem on the grid is when a thermal station suddenly goes off line 500MW in a few seconds
This has to be covered by stations capable of rapid response – Dinorwig pumped storage was designed with thermal stations in mind – not wind.
Wind is a distributed source. Wind does not instantly die across the country. CCGT stations can usually be wound to to compensate.
Diesel stations are small generators that can be used in emergencies when all else fails. Yes they have to be paid for remaining serviceable and available but not to cover intermittency of renewables. but to provide emergency backup when demand exceeds the impoverished supply (through lack of investment).
During an outage in May 2008 two thermal generators tripped within minutes of each other (see wiki) many of the oil generators were incapable and part of the grid was cut.
It is highly unlikely oil generators will be used other than for dire situations.
from http://gridwatch.co.uk/?src=lk01
Coal : Coal Power Stations – These stations burn coal to produce heat.This is used to heat water to produce steam which turns a steam turbine which drives a generator to produce electricity. There are currently 16 Coal power stations in the UK. The current Governments plan is to shutdown all coal stations by 2025.
Nuclear : Nuclear Power Stations – These stations use a Uranium nuclear reaction to produce heat. This is used to heat water to produce steam which turns a steam turbine which drives a generator to produce electricity. The output from these is more constant than other power generation. Fluctations usually indicate maintenance, refuelling or problems. There are currently 10 Nuclear power stations in the UK.
Solar : Solar Power – There is no central recording of Solar Generation. This figure is an estimated figure which comes from Sheffield University. This value is now included in the total UK demand figure
Wind : Wind Power – This is the power from Wind Farms and does not include unmetered wind turbines. The output from this fluctuates with the wind. There are currently over 6500 wind turbines in wind farms.
CCGT : Combined Cycle Gas Turbine – These use Natural Gas to power a Turbine which turns a Generator. A second system uses the heat to produce steam which is used to turn a turbine which powers a generator. There are 33 CCGT power stations in the UK.
Hydro : Hydroelectric – There are approximately 200 Hydroelectric stations in the UK. Most are situated in the Scottish and Welsh Mountain areas.
Oil : Oil Power Stations – These stations burn oil to produce heat. This is used to heat water to produce steam which turns a steam turbine which drives a generator to produce electricity. Virtually all Oil stations have been decommissioned with just a small reserve remaining.
Biomass : Biomass – Includes the burning of Wood, Food Residues and straw. This was included in ‘other’ before the 1/11/2017
Pumped : Pumped Storage Hydroelectric – Pumped storage incorporates two reservoirs. At times of low demand, generally at night, electricity is used to pump water from the lower to the upper basin. This water is then released to create power at a time when demand, and therefore price, is high. There are currently 4 pumped storage stations in the UK.
OCGT : Open Cycle Gas Turbine – These use Natural Gas to power a Turbine which powers a Generator. These are expensive to run so are only used when necessary. There is currently 1 of these in the UK.
Report of May 2008 incident
https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/sites/default/files/docs/2008/07/national_grid_-_system_events_of_27_may_for_dswg_16_july.pdf
How the grid responds to loss of a nuke thrown offline by storm of 2013-10-28:
OCGT (inefficient gas) is brought online in case it is needed (only 50MW is utilised – past OCGT has provided up to 400MW)
A single OCGT generator in the UK? I think not.
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/632849/DUKES_5.11.xls
And for dealing with “renewable” intermittency and unpredicatability
https://www.icis.com/resources/news/2012/02/14/9532236/ocgt-reliance-emerges-as-uk-electricity-system-feels-the-strain/
And here I thought the loons had flown north for the summer. Apparently, I was wrong unless they carried cell phones on their backs so they could post this drivel.