Climate Change and Fear of Change are Natural Conditions Easily Exploited Because People Don’t Understand Amount and Extent of Change

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
Richard Hooker explained,
“Change is not made without inconvenience, even when from worse to better.”
People know change occurs. They also know it always has and always will. They know that when it occurs everyone is inconvenienced as Hooker observed and some gain and some lose. They fear change because they might be in the loser group but don’t know.
The general condition and view of change in the natural world were reinforced and promoted in western science by a philosophy developed by Hutton and Playfair. The latter was a Church of Scotland minister, mathematician, and naturalist who promoted James Hutton’s work on the theory of the earth called uniformitarianism. It entered mainstream thinking because it provided a basis for Sir Charles Lyell’s thinking in his famous book, Principles of Geology. It became even more pervasive because Darwin took a Lyell’s book with him on his famous Beagle voyage. Darwin acknowledged in his journals that it along with Thomas Malthus’ essay on population together with the fossil evidence were most influential in his theory “On the Origin of Species.” The basic tenet of uniformitarianism is that change is very gradual over long periods of time. It replaced the biblical view of Neptunism that events were either pre- or post-Noah’s flood.
Darwin’s theory was never tested, as normally occurs in the scientific method. His theory of evolution was used by the scientific establishment of the time to defeat religion. Unfortunately, this painted science into a corner. It meant that if anybody challenged Darwin, they were automatically branded as creationists. An example of the level of scientific elitism in existence at the time was the shunning of probably one of the greatest scientists of all time. However, don’t take my word for it he was one of three, along with Newton and Maxwell, scientific heroes of Einstein. He had pictures of all three on his office wall. Faraday’s sins were that he did not have a university education and he belonged to a very strict fundamental religious group called the Sandemanians.
The general theme of the challenges to Darwin, who was aware as anyone of the limitations of his ideas, is that natural selection is a well-observed phenomenon. The problem comes in the evolution portion where there is no evidence to support the increasing evolutionary tree of speciation (Figure1).
Figure 1
Two good books on the subject are Michael Denton’s, “Evolution: A Theory in Crisis,” and a second volume, “Evolution: Still a theory in Crisis.”
The failure to test Darwin’s theory is important, but of little consequence to most people. This is like some 40% of the European and American public still think the Sun goes around the Earth even though Copernicus showed it was the opposite 475 years ago. It doesn’t matter to most people. As long as the Sun rises and sets, everything is fine. It changed and became personal with implications for everybody when Darwin said we were animals and just another species of apes.
Another hypothesis with profound implications for everyone evolved in the 1960s and is generally known as anthropogenic global warming (AGW). Like Darwin’s work, it evaded the scientific method. It was never tested and became prey, ironically because he avidly supported Darwin, in Thomas Huxley’s observation 120 years ago
that,
The great tragedy of Science – the slaying of a beautiful hypothesis by an ugly fact.”
An ugly fact appeared after 1998 that dealt a mortal blow to the beautiful AGW hypothesis. It was a beautiful hypothesis because it appeared to confirm the central thesis of the new paradigm of environmentalism that humans were a cancer on the planet. This ludicrous notion, which ignores humans as the most successful animal on the planet from a Darwinian perspective, even received credibility from supposedly thoughtful people. The AGW hypothesis assumed that an increase in CO2 would cause an increase in temperature. After 1998, the CO2 continued to increase, but temperature levelled. Promoters tried to ignore what was going on, but that caught the eye of those humorous cynics, the cartoonists (Figure 2).
Figure 2
The people controlling the AGW deception were aware of what was happening. Emails from 2004 leaked from the University of East Anglia revealed the concern. Nick at the Minns/Tyndall Centre that handled publicity for the climate story said,
“In my experience, global warming freezing is already a bit of a public relations problem with the media.”
Swedish climate expert on the IPCC Bo Kjellen replied,
“I agree with Nick that climate change might be a better labelling than global warming.”
Many people noticed the change but didn’t understand the implications. It was still about global warming because CO2 had to remain the demon, but now change became the operative and important word. Promoters of the AGW scoured the world and filled the media with stories of change. The problem is they are all natural and well within natural variability. It resonated because the people listened with uniformitarian ears and minds. Supposedly educated people made innocuous statements sound menacing. Consider this comment from biologist Daniel Inouye and labelled an “accidental climate scientist” shows he doesn’t understand. The problems are most climate scientists are accidental, dealing with one small piece of a complex puzzle.
“These days, plants and animals are arriving at Rocky Mountain Biological Lab a week or two earlier than they were 30 years ago. The robins that used to arrive in early April now show up in mid-March. Marmots end their winter slumber ever earlier.”
Consider this 1772 quote from biologist, fur trader, and arctic explorer Samuel Hearne. His research and description of Arctic Fox and their behavior is still considered by many as the best. How does Inouye explain such significant change, cooling in this case, before AGW could have occurred?
“I have observed, during my several journeys in those parts that all the way to the North of Seal River the edge of the wood is faced with old withered stumps, and trees which have been flown (sic) down by the wind. They are mostly of the sort which is called here Juniper, but were seldom of any considerable size. Those blasted trees are found in some parts to extend to the distance of twenty miles from the living woods, and detached patches of them are further off; which is proof that the cold has been increasing in those parts for some ages. Indeed, some of the older Northern Indians have assured me that they have heard their fathers and grandfathers say, they remembered the greatest part of those places where the trees are now blasted and dead, in a flourishing state.
Hearne knew the context of this. The tree line advanced during the warmth of the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) then retreated in the cooling to the nadir of the Little Ice Age (LIA). This is what Hearne describes with his comment that this is “proof that the cold has been increasing in those parts for some ages.”
It is just 180 years since Louis Agassiz suggested the Earth experiences Ice Ages. It is so recent that most, even scientists, don’t realize that there were four phases in the recent Ice Age and that there have been possibly nine previous ice ages approximately every 250 million years. Most can’t imagine that just 20,000 years ago over half of North America was covered with an ice sheet larger in area than the current Antarctic ice sheet. Even more remarkable sea level was at least 130 meters lower than today (Figure 3). Amazingly, most of the ice melted in approximately 8000 years and sea level recovered in that same period.
Figure 3
As climate change became the new target of the deception, many of us pushed back. When it was called global warming, those who challenged, were designated, skeptics. With the shift to climate change, they became deniers. The problem was that most, like me, spent their careers explaining to people how much climate changed all the time naturally. There was pushback because people noticed the change of name and knew climate changes, but they didn’t know how much and assumed it was small because of uniformitarianism.
The response of AGW supporters was to claim the change was more rapid than ever before. They argued that it was outside the natural rate, but it wasn’t. Most of the public didn’t know that because they are not even aware of how rapidly society changes.
It is just 85 years since Hitler came to power. How much has happened since then? World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the Internet, people on the moon, Satellites, Cell phones, collapse of communism, Jet airplanes, nuclear power, and you can add your own choice to the list. Who predicted any of it? Maybe somebody mentioned the possibility of one or two, but they are usually a result of randomness. The response to such an argument by AGW alarmists is that this is proof of it being a recent phenomenon.
A broad response is in English historian Arnold Toynbee’s observation that history is just one damn thing after another. I also urge you to read the diaries of Samuel Pepys (1633-1703). He began a diary in 1660 and kept it for almost ten years. It is a remarkable read and illustrates how much society changes all the time. For example, he watched Charles I executed and the monarchy replaced by a Republican government under Oliver Cromwell. Pepys’ served in that government and is primarily responsible for the development of the Royal Navy that became the vehicle of global power for the British Empire. Because of his position, he was on the Navy ship that brought Charles II back to England to restore the monarchy. Imagine in your working lifetime going from a monarchy to a republic and back to a monarchy. Fortunately, he only spent a short time in the Tower of London, but that was more because of suspicions he had Catholic leanings.
It is a cliché to say change is the norm, but what people don’t understand is how quickly and dramatically it occurs. That natural pattern is what made people innately afraid of change. People supporting AGW exploit that fear, but they also exploit it by using natural events and claiming they are unnatural and occurring faster than ever before.
“Two good books on the subject are Michael Denton’s, Evolution: A Theory in Crisis”
“there is no evidence to support the increasing evolutionary tree of speciation”
“there is no evidence to support the increasing evidence for AGW”
There’s an enormous scientific case for evolutionary theory, and approximately zero scientific case for the AGW scare.
See Negligence, Non-science and Consensus Climatology, for example.
Or the meaninglessness of climate model projections, here.
Or the pseudo-science that is paleo-temperature reconstructionism, here.
AGW: pseudo-science all the way down.
As above, all the evidence in the world and none against it.
Go ahead, present such evidence.
Biology 101.
First off, the “tree” is more like a shrub, and that image doesn’t show speciation but the evolution of higher categories. Numerous instances of speciation have been observed in the wild and created in the lab.
Technically, speciation refers only to the origin of new species, which doesn’t have to occur gradually. It can and often does happen in a single generation, as in the case of a single, simple point mutation in nylon-eating bacteria and polyploidy in eukaryotes. Probably a majority of plant species have arisen from whole genome duplication, which has also occurred in the ancestry of animals, such as people. Hybridization is another quick and dirty evolutionary process. But evolution of new groups above the generic level usually requires time.
Every line of evidence shows the fact of common descent. Shared, derived traits reflect relationship.
Short version, but the evidence for each is enormous and overwhelming, with examples abounding:
Genetic: the more closely related organisms are, the more similar their genomes. This applies to non-coding sequences as well as genes, including material derived from viruses and bacteria.
Biochemical: the more closely related organisms are, the more similar their proteomes and metabolic processes.
Comparative anatomical: the more closely related organisms are, the more homologous features they share. Differences between related groups also shows the evolution of complex structures, such as the cephalopod eye or vertebrate jaw.
Biogeographical: Even though different continents and islands have similar climates, the life forms there differ markedly, but are obviously descended from forms which lived there previously.
Embryological: While ontogeny doesn’t recapitulate every step of phylogeny, it does enough so as to leave no doubt. Marine mammal embryos grow, then resorb their rear pelvic girdles. Ape embryos grow, then resorb their tails. In both cases, developmental errors occur, such that infants are born with these features. Bird embryos grow then resorb teeth; they grow long tails, which then consolidate into the pygostyle. I could go on indefinitely.
Conversely, we can observe gill arches turning into jaw bones in developing vertebrate embryos.
Paleontological: Every year the fossil record improves, filling in gaps for the transitions from one group to another. A critical test of the fact of evolution is that predictions made its basis are confirmed. Paleontologists knew to look for transitional forms between lobe-finned lungfish and tetrapods (land vertebrates) in Late Devonian rocks in the Canadian Arctic, and sure enough, that’s where they found them. Similarly, creationists used to scoff at scientists because mammalian evolution requires that at some time we switched from the standard vertebrate jaw joint to our unique arrangement, in which the back two jaw bones are now found in our middle ears. That was until paleontologists found Triassic protomammals with both jaw joints, just as predicted. The older joint was already being coopted for improved hearing.
Just scraping the surface here. As I said, all the evidence in the world and none against it.
I hope you’ll do me the courtesy of citing the evidence which convinces you that the “evolutionary tree of speciation” doesn’t exist. Thanks!
This is cut and paste with little thought.
No new species have been created under lab conditions by natural selection. Its not just impractical because of time constraints, taxonomy is subjective. Many examples of different species having fertile offspring even if in a different genus.
Not saying that the evidence for it occurring is good but as for evidence expected in more rigorous science, the bar is set low.
Not a single bit of cut and paste. All mine, all off the top of my head. The lack of thought and study are clearly all yours.
You are simply as wrong as wrong can be. You really ought to study a subject before presuming to comment upon it.
Not just species but genera have been made in the lab via natural selection, ie selective breeding. It’s easy with species with short generation times.
It’s potentially lethal in the case of microbes, but necessary in order to test new antibiotics.
Sorry, but you’re sadly misinformed.
Not saying that the evidence for it occurring is not good
It’s not just that the evidence for evolution is overwhelming, but there is no evidence against it.
Sorry, Dr. Ball, but the fact of evolution has been tested every day in every way and never been shown false. Even in the 19th century, predictions made upon the hypothesis of natural selection were repeatedly born out.
Pasteur, as a devout Catholic, resisted the theory of evolution, as Darwin and Wallace’s hypothesis came to be called, until he discovered bacterial resistance.
All the evidence in the world supports the fact of evolution, and there is none against it. That includes evolutionary processes like natural selection and the fact of common descent.
Darwin and Wallace did not discover natural selection and other evolutionary processes in order to discredit religion. Darwin’s degree was in theology. Wallace was a spiritualist. Darwin’s side of the family tended to free-thinking, but his Wedgwood cousin-wife was religious.
Darwin’s agnostic friends urged him to address the religious implications of his theory directly, but he demurred. One of the reasons he hesitated for 20 years in publishing his theory was from fear of offending the religious.
You have Darwin and 19th century evolution researchers wrong. Some, like Huxley, were agnostic. He coined the term, but he also disagreed with Darwin on some of the implications of his theory until further discoveries confirmed Darwin’s views. Huxley also correctly first showed that birds are dinosaurs, ie “glorified reptiles”.
This site belongs to the estimable Mr. AW, but IMO publishing creationist nonsense here harms the credibility of CACA skeptics.
That evolutionary pressure can cause the length of a birds bill to lengthen or shorten., or limbs to lengthen or shorten is self evident.
That evolution can cause the creation of an eye or a kidney is not.
Mark,
The evolution of the eye has been discussed many times over and is well understood. You
need to read the appropriate literature.
There was a opportunity to present some evidence, and you didn’t
Because there is no need to duplicate every undergraduate textbook on evolution. All of the evidence is there and as others have noted there is plenty of resources on the web. All of which are written by professional biologists who can do a far better job than me.
it’s just a conjecture, what about epigenitics ?.
What is a conjecture?
What about epigenetics? Genomes consist of more than just protein-coding sequences, ie “genes”. The so-called “junk” sequences include control stretches, which tell cells how long to make a protein, for instance.
Humans and chimps have the same number of follicle of body hair. Our epigenetics just causes our hair to grow shorter.
At the “gene” level, corn and its wild ancestor teosinte are identical. Human domestication worked on the epigenetic factors.
I forgot to mention domestication and the breeding of new species and varieties in my quick summary of evidence above.
Among other bodies of evidence.
I wish my eye was designed per the cephalopod design instead of the stupid design mammals inherited from some fish. I probably wouldn’t need glasses to compensate for an aging lens.
Jim
But they have lenses too, don’t they? It’s when the lenses get stiff, we can’t read close anymore.
The difference with cephalopods isn’t in the lens so much as at the back of the eye.
Both the vertebrate and cephalopod eyes, instances of convergent evolution, have advantages and weaknesses.
But they have lenses too, don’t they? It’s when the lenses get stiff, we can’t read close anymore.
Exactly. The cephalopod lens is rigid and moves backward and forward–like in a camera. Our lenses are focused by muscles that vary the thickness of the lens to change the focal length.
The evolution of eyes was somewhat mysterious in the 19th century, but not now and not for a long time.
Annoying attempt at drama, but for a popular audience:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuuan74brFM
Some might not like the presenter, but please focus on what he says and demonstrates:
Nope. Evolution of the eye and kidney are easy-peasy. You’ve been lied to.
Photo-sensitive proteins exist even in microbes, as shown by photosynthesis. Bacteria have rhodopsins, related to those we use to see.
Once you have light-sensitive proteins in your skin or shell, evolution of an eye of some type follows naturally. In the case of cephalopod and vertebrate eyes, first a cup forms in order to focus the image better. The the cup gets progressively deeper, the better to improve the resolution. Then, as with nautiloids, you get a near eyeball, but it’s still open to the water through a narrow slit. Finally you have a full-fledged eye, with its own internal fluid, as in octopi and humans.
The arthropods followed a different route, starting with similar proteins.
as with nautiloids . . . .
The nautiluses still have a pin-hole eye which has served them well for about 500 million years. I doubt they will ever develop a lens.
They won’t, but they demonstrate the final stage in the evolution of the eyes of their close kin. In their environment, a lens doesn’t offer much selective advantage, although they must have enjoyed the mutations which lenses possible many times. The genetic change just wasn’t selected for, and might even have been harmful.
“Pasteur, as a devout Catholic”
A popular British historian described the Catholic Churches response to evolution as ” check out how wonderful it is the way God works” (can’t remember the exact quote). You’re highlighting Dr Ball’s point about a poorly scientifically explored discipline being taken as Gospel because of its anti- religion ammunition.
Not at all. My point is just the opposite. Pasteur was part of the religious opposition to the fact of evolution, until he saw it with his own eyes.
Some French scientists remained skeptical of evolution into the mid-20th century, when Monod convinced them of its undeniable reality. Because Not Invented Here. Anti-Angloism run amok.
Starting out excusing creationists, or their misbegotten kin, intelligent design advocates, puts you in the place of fitting a stereotype commonly used by the green blob. While the green blob and their devotees are as prone to anti-scientific tropes as a central casting right wing anti-global warming advocate, giving them an easy cheap shot is silly.
Speciation is rather complex, and like all real science, not “settled”. But giving someone a club to beat you over the head is suicidal.
Other than that unforced error, I agree with the rest of the post, but it was not one of your better posts.
“Darwin’s theory was never tested, as normally occurs in the scientific method. His theory of evolution was used by the scientific establishment of the time to defeat religion.”
Darwin’s long exposition on pigeon breeding described an on-going, even if inadvertent, test of variation and natural selection. Darwin himself thus measured his theory against a falsifying test.
Really, Tim, that you should dispute Evolutionary Theory is beyond incredible and truly disappointing.
The Talk.Origins Archive is a fine place to see the nonsense arguments that dispute evolutionary theory and the gigantic amount of science that supports it.
Talk.Origin’s review of Michael Denton’s book is here. Tim, how could you fall for such foolishness?
The global sea level 20000 thousand years ago was -130 meters plus or minus 10 meters, if I read those error bars correctly. About 7000 thousand years ago, sea level was a few meters lower than now, plus or minus a few meters.
I’d say there is enough difference between those two points to reject the null hypothesis.
On that scale, I don’t see a significant difference between 7kya and today.
Assuming a temperature change caused the melting, with a lag of maybe 2000 years. Ie. sea level follows temperature change. So the temperature increase stopped 9000 years ago.
Compare the change in average temperature between 20000ya and 9000ya. Somewhere in the past I’ve seen proxy data showing a difference in temperature of something like +10C plus or minus two degrees. Just guessing, but I’d agree that the temperature difference between those two years is statistically significant. Ok, then, north polar climate changed significantly over an interval of around 10k years.
Using the same reasoning, there is no significant difference in temperature between 9kya and today.
If there was a “tipping point” that ended the LGM, what happened 9000 years ago to stop the trend?
The jig ends this year and going forward as a cooling trend will be setting in.
I am curious to know why Tim Ball thinks Faraday was shunned. Looking at wikipedia it has this to say:
“In June 1832, the University of Oxford granted Faraday a Doctor of Civil Law degree (honorary). During his lifetime, he was offered a knighthood in recognition for his services to science, which he turned down on religious grounds, believing that it was against the word of the Bible to accumulate riches and pursue worldly reward, and stating that he preferred to remain “plain Mr Faraday to the end”.[20] Elected a member of the Royal Society in 1824, he twice refused to become President.[21] He became the first Fullerian Professor of Chemistry at the Royal Institution in 1833.[22]
In 1832, Faraday was elected a Foreign Honorary Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.[23] He was elected a foreign member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in 1838, and was one of eight foreign members elected to the French Academy of Sciences in 1844.[24] In 1849 he was elected as associated member to the Royal Institute of the Netherlands, which two years later became the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences and he was subsequently made foreign member.[25]”
None of which seems to indicate that he was shunned. He would appear to have refused various honours including a knighthood and being buried in Westminster Abbey but he was certainly recognised in his time as a great scientist.
They even named a unit of electrical charge after him: a Faraday is a mole of electrons equal to about 96,485.332 coulombs.
To the extent that Faraday was denigrated, it wasn’t because of his Dissenting faith, but because of his lowly origin and lack of formal education.
In any case, Davy was an Anglican Christian.
Copernicus did not show us that the earth went around the sun. He was an early astronomer who theorized that the earth may go around the sun. It wasn’t till hundreds of years later that we had proof (and no, it wasn’t Galileo who proved it either…)
And Einstein reminded us that both views – helio or Earth centric – are correct. The Sun does revolve around the Earth, but the math is a lot messier than if the Earth revolves around the Sun.
GG showed the Ptolemaic, geocentric model to be false.
In the 18th century observation of stellar parallax showed that Earth does indeed orbit the Sun. Pendulum observations in the 19th century showed that Earth rotates on its axis.
But heliocentrism was so obviously correct, especially after the discovery of elliptical orbits, that it was embraced before these definitive demonstrations.
I actually liked thus article and read the evolutionary theme as a metaphor for the (apparent) CAGW from CO2 as being a mere blip in time. One that we would not even notice if we still had the non- digital thermometers. A fun perspective.
“Another hypothesis with profound implications for everyone evolved in the 1960s and is generally known as anthropogenic global warming (AGW). Like Darwin’s work, it evaded the scientific method.”
CACA is antiscientific. Evolution is repeatedly confirmed scientific fact, meeting the highest standards of the scientific method. It’s better understood than universal gravitation.
“CACA is antiscientific. Evolution is repeatedly confirmed scientific fact, meeting the highest standards of the scientific method.”
You mean natural evolution is repeatable in the laboratory? Or have I misunderstood the “highest standards of the scientific method”?
Yes. Absolutely. It’s done all the time.
Directed evolution is now the most promising technique for discovering new drugs and other useful compounds, for instance. Quite apart from pure experimentation on various organisms, such as fruit flies.
“Directed evolution is now the most promising technique for discovering new drugs and other useful compounds, for instance.”
No I asked about “natural evolution”, not “directed evolution”.
“Directed evolution” would really be better described as “intelligent design”, would it not?
Another interesting book is”Darwin’s Doubt” by Stephen C. Meyer. He discusses the Cambrian explosion of new species versus the theory of evolution.
“This question is the starting point for a new book that aims to rekindle the “intelligent design” movement. “Darwin’s Doubt,” by Stephen Meyer, which will début at No. 7 on the New York Times best-seller list this weekend, argues that scientists have found no way to account for the Cambrian explosion. Life-forms appeared with no obvious precursors, it says, too quickly for a random process of mutation and survival of the fittest to explain it. The only alternative explanation, Meyer writes, is the involvement of an intelligent designer (read: God) who rushed along the story of life on Earth.” (New Yorker)
So. Bullshit.
It’s bad theology and bad science. Not science at all, since ID is the opposite of science.
It’s a pack of ludicrous lies and preposterous errors. Meyer knows nothing about biology.
Natural selection is nothing more than pre-programmed variability to ensure survival of life and is visible every single day.
Evolution on the other hand calls for the creation of new information, particularly through random chance errors. Something that thus far has never once been observed.
Sure, all life on the planet seems to have the same basic coding blocks of DNA. A great dane does not look much like a small poodle, or even a wolf. So, does that mean evolution is the only logical choice? If I were a God, capable of creating a universe, and creating life, I would use the same coding blocks to create as much of the life as I could. Why reinvent the wheel for each and every single creature. I also would make my creation robust and able to survive as long as I need the experiment to go for, thus it would be coded for natural variability such that changes in the environment would not kill it off.
Some guy did an experiment where he laced the petri dish with poison for some bacteria. In the middle or at the edges it was extreme amounts of poison, the other edge or center was only lightly poisoned. The bacteria grew until the poison was too much, then remained at that growth location, until low and behold a bacteria was created that was able to handle more of the poison, and it blossomed further in/out. It hit a wall like before, and it remained locked for a while again, until yet again, another bacteria was created that could handle more of that particular poison, and it grew again. This repeated until the entire petri dish was filled with the bacteria.
So, did the bacteria gain any new powers? Was it evolution? Nope, natural selection. The bacteria was always programmed to be capable of living in that environment, but at the cost of being able to live in other different environments. Its genetic code already had the built in power, it just needed to randomly keep producing slight variants of itself until it finally had the right DNA turned on and off so it could live there.
Every creature has these on and off buttons, and they variably turn on and off over time. The polar bear is different than other bears, but if you took a large enough selection of polar bears, and populated a green environment with them, over time they would gain some brown hairs, and maybe 100 generations later most if not all would be brown or black.
New information is created continuously, all the time.
Natural selection is the opposite of random.
Mutations are “random” in the sense that I can’t say precisely when and where a passing cosmic ray will knock out a single nucleobase, but I can be sure that that will happen somewhere and sometime. That’s how sugar-eating bacteria get changed into nylon-eaters. The mutation occurred countless times and was fatal until nylon entered the environment.
Genetic systems make new sequences available for evolution simply by dividing and replicating. Errors are a feature of the system. They produce not just deletions but substitutions and duplications, to include of the whole genome.
But there are lots of other sources of genetic variation. We get DNA sequences from virus and bacteria, for instance.
Genetic innovation has not only been observed endlessly, but is created in labs daily. It’s a huge industry.
You too, I’m sorry to say, have been lied to.
Among other sources of mutations, I forgot to mention gross chromosomal alterations, such as Downs Syndrome, a negative mutation. But mutations can be neutral, negative or positive from a selective standpoint, depending upon environment, as with the nylonophagic bacteria.
A positive gross chromosomal change was the fusion of large human chromosome #2 from two smaller, standard great ape chromosomes. It’s associated with upright walking.
Our big brains were permitted by a simple sequence mutation in our African ape ancestors, then another in the human lineage.
“Evolution on the other hand calls for the creation of new information, particularly through random chance errors. Something that thus far has never once been observed.”
wow. educate yourself. duplication and change the copy. Now you have two copies, a little different, and folder for doing new things. This is old stuff, from the 90’s.
Mammals have two duplications to work with, that’s 4 copies. Teleosts (those are most fish) have three, 8 copies.
New research found a duplication at the base of the vertebrate lineage, and another at the bony fish line. Subsequent vertebrate lineages have enjoyed other duplications.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4509993/
This post is very unsettling. I don’t usually agree with these people. You do know that I “believe” in CO2 warming.
At the risks of setting off the Trolls, Copernicus didn’t prove the Earth revolved around the Sun. The ‘system’ or model did no better than the Ptolemaic in predicting positions of the Sun. Even of the misunderstood The Copernicus Revolution, Kuhn said that it was accepted for atheistic value.
Even now, its just neater to have the COM as the centre which is mostly with in the Sun, as the centre of the Solar System if studying physics, otherwise, it’s meaningless.
Copernicus also had his heliocentric theory published after his death. He didn’t have to face the same wrath that Galileo did–at least, not while alive.
Copernicus’s system was most certainly not accepted because of atheism, which scarcely existed in the century after 1543. It was accepted because of scientific observations.
Galileo’s observation of the phases of Venus showed the Ptolemaic system false, while leaving open the option of Tycho’s clunky system. GG’s observation of the mini-solar system around Jupiter also lent credibility to heliocentrism.
When Kepler showed planetary orbits elliptical, the pieces fell into place for Newton to work out universal gravitation, using his calculus.
In the 18th and 19th century observations showed that in fact Earth does go around the Sun, while turning on its axis.
Copernicus’ original system didn’t greatly improve upon Ptolemaic calculations because his model still used circular orbits.
Copernicus, GG and Kepler were religious men. They didn’t embrace heliocentrism to promote atheism. There were Copernican Calvinists in the Netherlands. GG was persecuted by the Church, but he remained a believer, even under house arrest.
I don’t think it’s “fear of change” that motivates humans. What made humans split from the other primates was the ability to imagine a future that was worse than today. The more you can imagine a future condition that does not yet exist, and use that imagined world to motivate you, the more you will prepare for that future. Humans thus have evolved to fear disaster and prepare for it as best they can. Climate change plays on exactly that fear.