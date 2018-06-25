BREAKING: California judge tosses global warming lawsuit against oil companies

Judge Alsup just a few moments ago issued his Opinion and Order shutting down this ridiculous litigation against B.P., Chevron, and others.
He made it easy on himself by asserting several times that it is established, and “both sides” agree, that Global Warming is real, serious, and anthropogenic.
But that, he said, is irrelevant because the California government entities’ Nuisance theory is legally just plain crazy.
See the ruling:
California v. B.P. — Judge Alsup’s Opinion Dismissing the Case 6-25-18 (PDF)
Here’s some excerpts:
The issue is not over science. All parties agree that fossil fuels have led to global warming and ocean rise and will continue to do so, and that eventually the navigable waters of the United States will intrude upon Oakland and San Francisco. The issue is a legal one — whether these producers of fossil fuels should pay for anticipated harm that will eventually flow from a rise in sea level.
The sole claim for relief is for “public nuisance,” a claim governed by federal common law. The specific nuisance is global-warming induced sea level rise. Plaintiffs’ theory, to repeat, is that defendants’ sale of fossil fuels leads to their eventual combustion, which leads to more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which leads to more global warming and consequent ocean rise.
The scope of plaintiffs’ theory is breathtaking. It would reach the sale of fossil fuels anywhere in the world, including all past and otherwise lawful sales, where the seller knew that the combustion of fossil fuels contributed to the phenomenon of global warming. While these actions are brought against the first, second, fourth, sixth and ninth largest producers of fossil fuels, anyone who supplied fossil fuels with knowledge of the problem would be liable. At one point, counsel seemed to limit liability to those who had promoted allegedly phony science to deny climate change. But at oral argument, plaintiffs’ counsel clarified that any such promotion remained merely a “plus factor.” Their theory rests on the sweeping proposition that otherwise lawful and everyday sales of fossil fuels, combined with an awareness that greenhouse gas
emissions lead to increased global temperatures, constitute a public nuisance.6
A public nuisance under federal common law, both sides agree, is an “unreasonable interference with a right common to the general public,” as set forth in the Restatement (Second) of Torts § 821B(1) (1979). Putting aside momentarily the important issue of displacement, a successful public nuisance claim therefore requires proof that a defendant’s activity unreasonably interferes with the use or enjoyment of a public right and thereby causes the public-at-large substantial and widespread harm. Native Vill. of Kivalina v. ExxonMobil Corp., 696 F.3d 849, 855 (9th Cir. 2012) (citing Missouri v. Illinois, 200 U.S. 496, 521 (1906)).
No plaintiff has ever succeeded in bringing a nuisance claim based on global warming. But courts that have addressed such claims, as well as the parties here, have turned to the Restatement to analyze whether the common law tort of nuisance can be applied in this context.7 Section 821B of the Restatement sets forth three tests for whether an interference with a public right is unreasonable:
(a) Whether the conduct involves a significant interference with the public health, the public safety, the public peace, the public comfort or the public convenience, or
(b) whether the conduct is proscribed by a statute, ordinance or administrative regulation, or
(c) whether the conduct is of a continuing nature or has produced a permanent or long-lasting effect, and, as the actor knows or has reason to know, has a significant effect upon the public right.
To be held liable for a public nuisance, a defendant’s interference with a public right can either be intentional, or unintentional and otherwise actionable under principles controlling liability for negligence, recklessness, or abnormally dangerous activities.
…
Here, plaintiffs seek to impose liability on five companies for their production and sale of fossil fuels worldwide. These claims — through which plaintiffs request billions of dollars to abate the localized effects of an inherently global phenomenon — undoubtedly implicate the interests of countless governments, both foreign and domestic. The challenged conduct is, as far as the complaints allege, lawful in every nation. And, as the United States aptly notes, many
foreign governments actively support the very activities targeted by plaintiffs’ claims (USA Amicus Br. at 18). Nevertheless, plaintiffs would have a single judge or jury in California impose an abatement fund as a result of such overseas behavior. Because this relief would effectively allow plaintiffs to govern conduct and control energy policy on foreign soil, we must exercise great caution.
…
With respect to balancing the social utility against the gravity of the anticipated harm, it is true that carbon dioxide released from fossil fuels has caused (and will continue to cause) global warming. But against that negative, we must weigh this positive: our industrial revolution and the development of our modern world has literally been fueled by oil and coal. Without those fuels, virtually all of our monumental progress would have been impossible. All of us have benefitted. Having reaped the benefit of that historic progress, would it really be fair to now ignore our own responsibility in the use of fossil fuels and place the blame for global warming on those who supplied what we demanded? Is it really fair, in light of those benefits, to say that the sale of fossil fuels was unreasonable? This order recognizes but does not resolve these questions, for there is a more direct resolution from the Supreme Court and our court of appeals, next considered.
…
This order fully accepts the vast scientific consensus that the combustion of fossil fuels has materially increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, which in turn has increased the median temperature of the planet and accelerated sea level rise. But questions of how to appropriately balance these worldwide negatives against the worldwide positives of the energy itself, and of how to allocate the pluses and minuses among the nations of the world, demand the expertise of our environmental agencies, our diplomats, our Executive, and at least the Senate. Nuisance suits in various United States judicial districts regarding conduct worldwide are far less likely to solve the problem and, indeed, could interfere with reaching a worldwide consensus.
…
CONCLUSION
It may seem peculiar that an earlier order refused to remand this action to state court on the ground that plaintiffs’ claims were necessarily governed by federal law, while the current order concludes that federal common law should not be extended to provide relief. There is, however, no inconsistency. It remains proper for the scope of plaintiffs’ claims to be decided under federal law, given the international reach of the alleged wrong and given that the instrumentality of the alleged harm is the navigable waters of the United States. Although the scope of plaintiffs’ claims is determined by federal law, there are sound reasons why regulation of the worldwide problem of global warming should be determined by our political branches, not by our judiciary.
In sum, this order accepts the science behind global warming. So do both sides. The dangers raised in the complaints are very real. But those dangers are worldwide. Their causes are worldwide. The benefits of fossil fuels are worldwide. The problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale than can be supplied by a district judge or jury in a public nuisance case. While it remains true that our federal courts have authority to fashion common law remedies for claims based on global warming, courts must also respect and defer to the other co-equal branches of government when the problem at hand clearly deserves a solution best addressed by those branches. The Court will stay its hand in favor of solutions by the legislative and executive branches. For the reasons stated, defendants’ motion to dismiss is GRANTED.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Dated: June 25, 2018.
WILLIAM ALSUP
UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE
h/t to Charles the Moderator and James Braden
it is also a bit unfair, as national oil companies, like Aramco or Rosneft, control the actual production of much of the oil. The companies sued are distributors and refiners more than producers.
good grief…..win by losing
Yep.
“He (Judge Alsup) made it easy on himself by asserting several times that it is established, and “both sides” agree, that Global Warming is real, serious, and anthropogenic.”
This is what happens when you allow lawyers to do science- you get political science.
For the record, I am pleased with the decision. As my old boss Chuck said to me once:
“Al, take Yes for an answer!”
My objection (your honour), is that “Global Warming is real, BUT IS NOT serious, and AT MOST IS ONLY PARTLY anthropogenic.”
Any argument that suggests that climate sensitivity to increasing atmospheric CO2 (aka “ECS”) is greater than about 1C/(2xCO2) IS NOT SUPPORTED BY THE EVIDENCE. At 1C/(doubling), THERE IS NO DANGEROUS GLOBAL WARMING – IT IS A FALSE CRISIS.
I blame weak senior management of energy companies, including their boards, for not standing up to global warming falsehoods, now the greatest fraud in dollar terms in the history of humanity. They have betrayed their shareholders AND the public by acquiescing to this huge scam, which has cost humanity tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and probably millions of lives due to energy poverty.
Exceptions were Lee Raymond at Exxon and Jim Buckee at Talisman, who were highly educated men-of-principle, who will stand out in history as examples of the very few energy executives who spoke the truth on this matter, while other energy execs hid in the shadows.
Finally, here are some Notes for Judge Alsup.
I’ve added a few points to my 2008 and 2015 papers that “close the loop” on my observed ~9 month delay of atmospheric CO2 AFTER global temperature.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/11/nasas-jimbridenstine-has-reversed-his-position-on-climate-change-and-can-no-longer-be-trusted/#comment-2376151
Regards, Allan
Yes, we now have Federal legal precedent accepting “the vast scientific consensus that the combustion of fossil fuels has materially increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, which in turn has increased the median temperature of the planet and accelerated sea level rise.” I’m not sure that the skeptical side won here.
This is pretty typical in court. It goes like: Even if we accept ‘A’, the other side’s case is still garbage.
There’s no point spending time arguing ‘A’ if you don’t have to.
The important thing is that you aren’t admitting ‘A’ and the judge doesn’t have to rule on ‘A’.
Exactly, legally this is a very good decision, and perfectly appropriate. Not only did it throw this case out, his reasoning provides the framework to toss out any suit of this type any where in the US. It’s not binding precedent at this level, but it will be difficult for any future court to counter his findings.
And as you say, the main finding here was “ok, even if your theory of global warming is true, you can’t use the US Court system to do anything about it.”.
But doesn’t that then set the precedent as “ruling” ‘that Global Warming is real, serious, and anthropogenic’ for future Californian court cases by implicitly accepting it as “fact”?
Rekt!
“These molecules then re-radiate the energy in all directions, including back towards Earth’s surface.”
It seems that Judge Aslop understands the science better than many. At least relative to the radiative influence of GHG’s on the surface, i.e. thermalization is negligible and that the atmosphere doesn’t make the surface warmer by collisions of gas molecules with the surface, but by BB radiation originating from the water in clouds and emissions by GHG molecules.
“This determination, in turn, involves “the weighing of the gravity of the harm against the
utility of the conduct,””
He also understands that even if the IPCC was right about the size of the effect, CO2 emissions, specifically those arising by utilizing fossil fuels, provide more benefit to humanity than harm.
“The dangers raised in the complaints are very real.”
Luckily, while this is definitely not true, there were enough legal arguments to make the case go away. A more truthful statement would have been: “The dangers raised in the complaint are real, but massively overstated”.
Co2noevil, and to speak the words the wouldbe plutocracy and their enablers do not wish to hear, the massive benefit to the planet and its grateful, expanding biosphere with a galloping greening now increased by 20% in 30yrs due to added CO2, cries out to be added to the benefits side of the scales. Somewhere (google is not your friend in this case) there was an estimate of carbon fertilization that was 20 trillion dollars worth in increased harvests alone. Since crops are only a fraction of the ” greening” A value of several hundred trillion seems a reasonable estimate of these benefits.
Ugh. Correct ruling, horrible legal opinion. Judge posits “facts” not in evidence.
I agree. The legal opinion, ruling, contains a lot of CAGW lies as facts, and assumptions,…just sayin…
I don’t like that the judge still talks about “acceleration of sea level rise.” Really? Where? I used to go visit my grandparents every summer when I was a kid – they lived on the coast of Texas. When my grandfather died (at 102 a couple of years ago) the beach still was *exactly the same* as 30+ years ago (isn’t 30 years the magic number?). I think it leaves an out for the cities to try again.
I read the whole ruling, which ends with this:
“….For the reasons stated, defendants’ motion to dismiss is
GRANTED
.
IT IS SO ORDERED”
Good for the judge…
(I wonder if this will end up in the US Supreme Court??)
Of course it will end up in the Supreme Court. The fundamental basis of law nowadays is, if the litigants have got the money, keep on litigating until you hit a brick wall. As lawyers, there is no downside to it. Litigation is what you do and what you get paid for, never mind if there is no real purpose to it.
No, it is very unlikely that this goes any farther. The plaintiffs may appeal to the 9th Circuit, but to grant the appeal, the 9th Circuit will have to find that Judge Allsup made an Error of Law in his ruling (not just that they disagree with it). His ruling appears very legally sound – I do not think he left open any grounds for a successful appeal.
“It is established, and both sides agree, that Global Warming is real, serious, and anthropogenic.”
Now write it out a hundred times.
zazove
What a waste of time and effort! The punishment achieves nothing and, as with many situations in classrooms, is based only on whom the teacher believes to be responsible without any actual hard evidence. And, of course, even if you did write it out a hundred times, that doesn’t make it true! That requires proof……have you got any?
Next stop: the 9th Circuit.
The plaintiffs will try – but I do not believe that Judge Allsup left open any grounds for a successful appeal.
Wow just wow.
A very enlightening read, well worth your time.
Two things stand out to me,
1) the judge seems to think the benefits outweigh the nuisance (pg 8, line 17 and down)
2) he argues (and then rules) that global warming is an issue that needs to be resolved by the other branches of government not the courts.
The second seems a bit of a cop out but i think the first point will put a stop to many potential claims in the future.
Now if we can only find such a wise judge in every country where the greens are playing this suing game the world would be a much better place.
2) he argues (and then rules) that global warming is an issue that needs to be resolved by the other branches of government not the courts.
The second seems a bit of a cop out but i think the first point will put a stop to many potential claims in the future.”
The legal term of art is that it is a “non justiciable issue” and that has a very long heritage. It used to be applied much more widely until the Court system started to chip away at the authority of the various Legislatures. The idea, simply put, is that there are some issues that are so politicized that they should only be handled by the legislature.
I cringe when he calls carbon dioxide “pollution”, but otherwise he took a tack I have used many times myself, “Even if everything said by the warmunists is 100% correct, you might as well just get used to it, because it has taken the entire Industrial Revolution to get us to this point, it would take at least that long to unwind it again, and I don’t think we can unwind it without killing us all first.” It’s recognized as reasonable by all who have any reasonableness left.
Inherently the judge points out the good that fossil fuels do for mankind.
‘This order fully accepts the vast scientific consensus that the combustion of fossil fuels
has materially increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, which in turn has increased the
median temperature of the planet and accelerated sea level rise. But questions of how to
appropriately balance these worldwide negatives against the worldwide positives of the energy’
[There is no evidence of an increased rate of change of sea level rise]
Then kicks the issue upstairs to the politicians.
Practically many countries have done the cost benefit analysis, the latest Japan, and are burning more fossil fuels.
Perhaps even Australia will decide to keep manufacturing while keeping the lights and a/cs on also.
Even more amazing: Alsup is a Clinton appointee,
Election of Trump just in time. Im only a geologist/ engineer but I, and most here could see such obvious gaping illogical holes in the suit, that if shreds of logic still survive the onslaught of Liliputian progressives, the judgement had to go this way. Nevertheless with what we’ve seen done in climate science in a post normal world, the rise of Luddite social justice warriors, activist lefty judges in the deep state and governments “dissolving their people” as Mark Stein likes to describe it, I wasnt one to bet on this obvious outcome. It would have gone the other way had HRC been crowned.
I didn’t see the words “with prejudice” or “without prejudice”. Can someone expound on those meanings and why it wasn’t appropriate in this ruling. TY
“With Prejudice” means that no case can be filed on that subject matter again, that it is settled forever. Usually it happens in a case with far more specific fact patterns than this. Still, the intellectual framework laid out here is going to kill any future cases that want to relitigate it.
Hot Damn!
Another shining beam of truth spotlights the senseless stupidity of these ‘intimidation leads to money thieving’ SLAP lawsuits!
Terrible ruling! Sets a precedence that oil companies ‘admit’ to culpability!
This is foolish on their part.
Better to take the blame for ending the last ice age.
Big oil deserves everything it has coming to it.
Unfortunately it’s you and I who’ll ultimately pay for it (as their customers).
All big oil executives are now left leaning (the institutions have made certain of this).
Shell and BP in particular are run by hard-left puppets beholden to the big fund managers and their UN handlers.
I’m not sure if left/right are the correct terms, perhaps fascism/freedom are.
“dicta” is the extraneous verbiage in a decided case. A whole lot of nonsense language happens in the “dicta” in cases at all levels. However, the only words in this case that have any precedential value are “Case Dismissed”.
I guess this goes to show that lawyers and judges are not into key issues like scale or statistical relevance. They gravitate to the declarative statements.
When does a US district court address costs?
Oil companies would have had the same decision had they walked into court and said nothing but “AGW is BS”. Why do you think the oil companies will never say AGW is BS?
You want me splain it to you again? 🙂
They needed a convenient excuse to shut the case down, as they were all being exposed as frauds.
Great news but given the huge dollars and rich families and foundations behind the green movement, this isn’t the end of these lawsuits.
They are just going to try different tactics and/or shop for judges favorable to their points of view.
The most crucial excerpt and the most obvious to all of us from the outset:
“Having reaped the benefit of that historic progress, would it really be fair to now ignore our own responsibility in the use of fossil fuels and place the blame for global warming on those who supplied what we demanded?”