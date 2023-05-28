Alarmism Bad science Ridiculae

STUDY: ‘Global warming can cause headaches’ through ‘stress of…changes in weather patterns’ – Makes Parkinson’s, ‘stroke, MS, migraines, & dementia worse’

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
70 Comments

From CLIMATE DEPOT

According to researchers from the American Academy of Neurology, global warming is fueling a rise in neurological diseases ranging from migraines to Alzheimer’s. People with Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis (MS) may also experience worsening symptoms. … 

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, rising global average temperature continue to impact widespread changes in weather patterns, and extreme weather events—such as heat waves and hurricanes—are likely to become more frequent or more intense. Experts suggest that the stress of these events can trigger headaches.

The World Health Organization has referred to climate change as “the single biggest health threat facing humanity.”

By: Admin – Climate DepotMay 25, 2023 5:50 PM

https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-blog/2023/may/headache-and-climate-change

Why Climate Change Might Be Affecting Your Headaches

by Kelsey Geesler

Recurring headaches are one of the most common nervous system disorders, with an estimated 45 million, or one in six, Americans complaining of headaches each year. People who experience headaches or migraines regularly are probably familiar with different triggers for their headaches—such as consuming alcohol, increased stress, or changes in sleep quality. But what people suffering from headaches might not realize is that climate change can have effects on headaches.

How Can Climate Change Cause Headaches?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, rising global average temperature continue to impact widespread changes in weather patterns, and extreme weather events—such as heat waves and hurricanes—are likely to become more frequent or more intense. Experts suggest that the stress of these events can trigger headaches.

“Not only can experiencing an extreme storm itself be stressful, but the aftermath, where we have to deal with injuries, destruction to our homes or other property, and the loss of our possessions can add to that stress said Marilyn Howarth, MD, an adjunct associate professor of Pharmacology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and director of the Community Outreach and Engagement Core with the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology (CEET). “This stress can cause people who are already susceptible to headaches to experience them more frequently or more acutely.”

With the increase of weather events that cause flooding, like hurricanes and other intense downpours, there is also an increased likelihood that storage facilities for chemicals and other hazardous materials may be disturbed, which could cause spills and leaks that can contaminate the soil, water, and air.

“A number of common chemicals, like solvents, are known to cause irritation in the nose and throat, and headaches, and if a high enough concentration of these chemicals makes it into the soil around our homes, or into our drinking water, exposure can cause headaches in some individuals,” Howarth noted. “Individuals may also come into contact with contaminated water while attempting to access their homes or evacuate the affected area, which could trigger headaches.”

Research also suggests that rising temperatures associated with climate change have an impact on changing foliage and pollen in some areas.

“These changes can lead to an increase in pollen that already exists in an area, or the introduction of a new kind of pollen in an area that has never seen it before,” Howarth elaborated. “People with existing allergies may see them get worse, and people who never experienced allergies in the past might develop them.”

recent study from Holly Elser, MD, PhD, a Neurology resident at Penn Medicine, illustrates an increase in emergency department visits for patients diagnosed with headaches following wildfires in California.  “Wildfires are most common in the Western U.S., with climate change driving the intensification and length of wildfire seasons. But even Mid-Atlantic states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey are subject to the effects of wildfires,” Elser said, noting a “red flag” warning in the Philadelphia region, just last month, resulting from warm temperatures, combined with very low humidity and strong winds, caused an increased risk of fire danger.

Children may be particularly susceptible to climate change impacts such as increased air pollution exacerbating asthma and flooding redistributing chemicals and causing mold growth which can also exacerbate asthma.

#

Global warming can cause headaches

 Headaches are not lethal every time, but their recurring episodes can cause huge discomfort and hinder our daily activities and productivity. Other than common factors like alcohol, stress, and poor sleep, now global warming has also become a major factor that can trigger headaches, found the University of Pennsylvania.

In its latest research, scientists found that the aftermath of storms, mainly led by climate change, can lead to stress and headaches. The aftermath of such storms includes the destruction of homes, property, loss of possessions, health issues, etc. Contamination of soil, water, and air, can also lead to an increase in cases of nose and throat irritation resulting in headaches.

Experts suggest that a spike in average temperature due to climate change can impact the changing foliage and pollen in some areas. Which can increase allergy symptoms among individuals.

#

Study Finds: Headaches and other neurological diseases are getting worse — due to climate change

Headaches are getting worse, and a new study says climate change may be to blame.

According to researchers from the American Academy of Neurology, global warming is fueling a rise in neurological diseases ranging from migraines to Alzheimer’s. People with Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis (MS) may also experience worsening symptoms.

Strokes may also become more prevalent as the planet heats up. The team notes that global warming causes air pollution, which previous studies have linked to worsening brain health. Smog from traffic and industry contains tiny toxic particles called particulate matter. They enter the bloodstream after people breathe them into their lungs. eventually, they can travel to the brain.

“Although the international community seeks to reduce global temperature rise to under 2.7 ºF before 2100, irreversible environmental changes have already occurred, and as the planet warms these changes will continue to occur,” says the Cleveland Clinic’s Andrew Dhawan, MD, DPhil, in a media release. “As we witness the effects of a warming planet on human health, it is imperative that neurologists anticipate how neurologic disease may change.”

#

Does climate change make stroke, MS, migraines, dementia worse?

Review of hundreds of studies sees increased neurological risk in climate change

Climate change and pollution are making troublesome neurological disease symptoms worse, according to new research in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

The authors reviewed 364 studies from 1990 to 2022 on climate change, neurological disorders, temperature and pollutants to reach their conclusion. As Forbes summarized findings, “extreme weather events accelerated by climate change are associated with an increase in strokes, migraines and seizures, an increase in hospital visits among patients with dementia and worsening severity of multiple sclerosis symptoms.”

The studies all involved adult subjects, not children.

The World Health Organization has referred to climate change as “the single biggest health threat facing humanity.”

The report said extreme weather is marked by drastic temperature change, high temperatures and heat waves.

Filed under: astrologycovidlockdownnew studyresetwackywho

2.7 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
70 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
insufficientlysensitive
May 28, 2023 10:09 am

If some suffering person complains that their increased headaches are due to the average temperature rising a fraction of a degree annually, we might question if that’s really the cause – or more likely, the politicized quacking of flocks of rent-seekers trying to stir up grants of taxpayer money by overdramatizing every reference to weather, climate and scientists.

32
Bill Powers
Reply to  insufficientlysensitive
May 28, 2023 11:17 am

insufficient, about 10 years ago, in a debate with an acolyte of the secular religion also known as Anthropogenic Global Warming (this was back in the days when the Church of Latter Day Scientists was transitioning from “you can’t conflate weather with climate” to everything from droughts to hurricanes can be laid at the climates feet; in those days the bureaucrats began naming Tropical Depressions for effect and upping their numbers for hyping news reports), this latter of course would lead to naming snowstorms on the way to labeling Thunderstorms, I jokingly jabbed that soon they would be blaming planters warts and ingrown toenails on Climate Change. I never imagined it to be prophetic. We are almost there. To your point Podiatrists must be petitioning for federal grants for the development of a pill or better yet a vaccine, in anticipation of cashing in.

7
Bryan A
Reply to  Bill Powers
May 28, 2023 2:33 pm

The study is conceptually flawed though.
It isn’t elevated CO2 (aka climate change) that causes these issues. It’s more the Media Induced fear that’s causing the issues AKA Climate Anxiety

10
doonman
May 28, 2023 10:15 am

I wonder where the researchers and the control group live? Since any medical study that is not double blind is corrupted from the start, neither can take place where the subject matter has influence and they also cannot know that.

20
John Shewchuk
May 28, 2023 10:17 am

Global warming also makes people drink liquids which are knowingly infused with pollutants – like CO2.

beer.jpg
23
Bryan A
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 28, 2023 2:34 pm

Pour me a cold one too

1
Duane
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 28, 2023 6:02 pm

Reading silly BS like this study leads to headaches. Mostly from one smacking their forehead crying out loud “What a crock of sh it!”

2
MCourtney
May 28, 2023 10:18 am

It’s easy to laugh at this. It’s easy to ask if they have looked at the sales of headache medicine in Florida and New York for actual evidence. But it’s better to just marvel at the lack of perspective on display.

In its latest research, scientists found that the aftermath of storms, mainly led by climate change, can lead to stress and headaches. The aftermath of such storms includes the destruction of homes, property, loss of possessions, health issues, etc. Contamination of soil, water, and air, can also lead to an increase in cases of nose and throat irritation resulting in headaches.

Loss of your home to a natural disaster can cause headaches. That’s the biggest problem you have as your life’s store of memories floats out to sea…
Or so the author’s think.

12
Aetiuz
May 28, 2023 10:22 am

Global warming. Is there anything it can’t do. LOL

9
HotScot
Reply to  Aetiuz
May 28, 2023 1:33 pm

Wealth and prosperity, apparently.

3
bnice2000
Reply to  HotScot
May 28, 2023 4:41 pm

A lot of people have got very rich following the climate scam !

2
Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 10:30 am

no doubt the neurologist community is lining up for funding grants- all they had to do with tie in climate change

10
John the Econ
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 10:38 am

A cynical person might suspect that is the real purpose of all these doomist studies.

4
Bill Powers
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 10:49 am

Joseph you have hit the proverbial nail on the head. When you can’t follow the money forge new paths.

5
John the Econ
May 28, 2023 10:36 am

Climate Change is amazing! What can’t it do?

I mean beyond exist as an excuse for practically anything?

6
James Snook
May 28, 2023 10:37 am

Headaches are not lethal every time”

How can any one write that and not hang their head in shame!

11
David Dibbell
Reply to  James Snook
May 28, 2023 12:23 pm

I’m truly thankful I have survived all these years. But now they’re killing me with absurdity. Sheesh.

Last edited 8 hours ago by David Dibbell
0
barryjo
Reply to  David Dibbell
May 28, 2023 5:34 pm

As above, ingest one of those CO2 infused beverages and relax.

0
HotScot
Reply to  James Snook
May 28, 2023 1:35 pm

👍🤣🤣

I thought something similar.

0
Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 10:39 am

It must be the silly season year.
VP Harris tells West Point climate change is the biggest military threat—not China.
WHO says Climate change is biggest health threat—not cancer.
Kerry says agriculture must stop using fertilizer to prevent climate change.
California says no diesel trucks after 2035 to prevent climate change.
EU says no ICE cars after 2035 to prevent climate change.

The whole climate change thing looks to be in an accelerating stupidity death spiral.

22
Gunga Din
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 11:52 am

And China is building more and more coal fired power plants.
(Maybe the Kool-Aid isn’t Green but Red?)

5
HotScot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 2:18 pm

I don’t get this obsession with China being a military threat.

How many conflicts has China exported to regions thousands of miles from its country since WW2?

Then we are forced to ask, how many regions far from their borders have NATO members colluded in since WW2? Seventy or so as I understand it.

The Chinese are staring at the west thinking “warafuk they do? kiwing aw dee’s folks for oil, why not just buy it? We do. Now we most powefool economy on planet. We even buy flom Lussia cheep when stoopid gweilo don wanna buy de stuff cheep.”

It’s taken China only 60 years or so since the failure of Mao’s Great Leap Forward to get to where it is now economically, and barely a shot fired against a foreign adversary.

Why on earth would it abandon that model of success to confront NATO, a battle hardened entity with no peer on the planet? It really doesn’t make sense.

Frankly, it’s all this 1960’s Red’s under the bed’s nonsense thinking, by old men who can’t let go of the past. No wonder the west is infiltrated with LGBTQ, woke and racial nonsense when our leading politicians are still viewing the world through rose tinted, cold war spectacles.

Now I’ll get “they torture and enslave their own people”. Yea, so did the west in the early days of our economic evolution.

The fact is, the CCP is engineering it’s own obsolescence. It opened the country up to capitalism and is allegedly the biggest importer of Rolls Royces on the planet.

Economically, it couldn’t have achieved what it’s managed in such a short space of time were it not for a command and control structure. Again, the west, and in particular Europe, favoured that for hundreds of years.

And as an almost direct comparison, India, with a comparable population and the largest democracy in the world has not served it’s society with nearly as much wealth as China has in the same time frame. Nor is India free from social brutality. It’s caste system is no worse than China’s persecution of minorities.

And much of India reveres cows.

-3
bnice2000
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2023 4:43 pm

The biggest military threat to the US is the pack of moronic idiots wanting to run all their vehicles as EVs !

2
DStayer
May 28, 2023 10:41 am

May I suggest that the most likely thing that may be causing headaches and increased stress levels is the constant bombardment of highly questionable “studies” blaming a non-existent human induced cataclysmic climate change whose sole purpose is to convince people to surrender their freedoms to. Global socialist elite.

15
Michael in Dublin
May 28, 2023 10:48 am

Hypochondriacs come up with ingenious reasons for their invisible illnesses.

6
JamesB_684
May 28, 2023 11:00 am

A Mass Formation Psychosis has gripped a large fraction of the population.

… they’re [redacted] nuts.

7
Shoki
May 28, 2023 11:05 am

These virtue-signaling idiots have gone far beyond self-parody.

4
Krishna Gans
May 28, 2023 11:10 am

Climate Change causes authors to write BS. Period !

5
Sweet Old Bob
May 28, 2023 11:13 am

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, rising global average temperature continue to impact widespread changes in weather patterns, and extreme weather events—such as heat waves and hurricanes—are likely to become more frequent or more intense. “

Pravda , yes .
Proof ?
NO.
😉

4
HotScot
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
May 28, 2023 2:44 pm

Of the 290,644,721 (July 1992) inhabitants of the Soviet Union, Pravda had a circulation of around 11 million (Both Wikipedia references) and could hardly be described as a beacon of communist support. Not even 4% by my rough arithmetic.

By comparison, the west today has virtually every MSM publication singing off the same leftist song-sheet. All of them grovelling at the alters of climate change, LGBTQ, racism and woke ideology.

I get that you’re being facetious (and your post is funny) and using Pravda as a foil, but it perpetuates the myth that Russia is still the USSR.

The USSR did precisely what the west wanted and abandoned communism, and all the west has done since is kick sand in Russia’s face whilst it’s, at least, no worse a democracy than America was 60 years after it kicked the British out.

Xi of China pointed out, shortly after Russia intervened in Ukraine, that the world will change more over the short term (5, 10, 25 years?) than it has changed over the last 100 years.

We need to get serious about this because it may be financially disastrous for the west overall if we don’t recognise what’s going on.

0
PariahDog
May 28, 2023 11:14 am

They may be onto something here. After all, every time I read a bullshirt climate change article like this I start getting a headache. Seriously though, how are solvents in the soil related to climate change? Makes no sense…

3
antigtiff
May 28, 2023 11:15 am

I seem to be sneezing more lately….I suppose headaches will begin soon….darn that global warming.

1
mickeyreno
May 28, 2023 11:17 am

The hysterical and delusional panic by emotional, irrational lefties is certainly causing lots of psychological problems. If we just cancelled all climate change indoctrination, especially that of young school children, the whole society would benefit. Plus we’d get the benefits of a reasonably cheap, easily transported, high density energy to fuel our economy.

5
HotScot
Reply to  mickeyreno
May 28, 2023 2:46 pm

Children have a habit of rebelling against indoctrination when they reach their teens. We did.

They’ll figure it out.

1
ResourceGuy
May 28, 2023 11:26 am

Isn’t modern ChatGPT climate science wonderful?

1
Nik
May 28, 2023 11:30 am

“Makes Parkinson’s, ‘stroke, MS, migraines, & dementia worse.”
The authors are confusing causes and effects. Dementia, MS, migraines, etc., cause normal people to believe in the fable of global warming.

3
Mr Ed
May 28, 2023 11:50 am

I know a gal who developed severe migraine headaches. She went to her doctor
who prescribed a pain pill which didn’t stop the headaches, but left her
a bit woozy. After seeing several different doctors she finally found one
which found the problem. That doctor told her to stop drinking diet soda,
which she did and the headaches went away. She also was put on a magnesium
supplement at the same time. Just thought I’d share this. Climate change??
More like processed food impacts.

6
Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 11:52 am

Good grief.
It’s the simplest thing evah to debunk this contrived garbage – just look look for the causes of any of the things mentioned and You Not Find A Single Reference to Climate

What you will find are repeated references to:

Deficiencies in B Vitamins and Magnesium (High-dose Riboflavin cures Migraine)Deficiency of CoQ10 (another B Vitamin really) and only really obtained from ‘animal sources’ Again, CoQ10 will stop a migraine.HyperthyroidismAlcohol consumptionSensitivity to wheat glutenDiabetes and cancer (things brought on by eating sugar)Low Vitamin C = compromised/wrecked immune systemThe especial you’ll notice thing running through it all is –
Attempts to become vegetarian or vegan
I recall seeing somewhere that headache/migraine come out of Anaemia – in turn is an actual Copper deficiency.
Again= attempts to go vegan unravelling badly.

The alert reader will wonder then about Vitamin C – how do vegarians become short of Vit C?
Because, thanks to ‘you know what to do with soil‘ – all our common foods now have 20% or less of the Vit C in them they had 3 generations ago.
Also Vitamin A = needed for immune function. And your eyesight and not being able to see properly, gives you headache.
(Golden Rice anyone? Nah, thought not. It’s shit innit)

MS = an autoimmune disorder occasioned by low Vitamin C, Selenium and Zinc and, probably, is a variation on undiagnosed coeliac disease (sensitivity to Gluten and Wheat gluten esp.)

Also where they rail about Alzheimer’s = little more than a severe Cobalt deficiency masquerading as Vitamin B12 deficiency
Running low on Lithium ain’t a good idea either if you wanna retain your marbles.

And it is the ‘you know what’ that is changing the climate while extortions/coercions/exhortions to Go Vegetarian will Only Make It All Worse – The Climate, the Migraines and the Headaches

And How On Earth do they conflate Stroke with Headache

Lord: Please deliver us from these scary, ignorant, misguided and dangerous clowns

Last edited 9 hours ago by Peta of Newark
3
HotScot
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 2:48 pm

You had to get sugar in…..LOL

Do bears get headaches from all that honey they eat?

Maybe that’s why they’re so pissed off all the time.

Last edited 6 hours ago by HotScot
1
Beefeater
May 28, 2023 11:56 am

Talk about your “Climate Change”!
20 years ago I moved from Minnesota to Phoenix Arizona
In July.
Not only did I rapidly adapt to the overnight massive change in climate, but my overall health has improved.

100-0001_IMG.jpg
6
J Boles
May 28, 2023 11:57 am

From the annals of irreproducible studies… Just how desperate does one have to be to make such silly claims? MY GOSH! How to stem the rising tide of paranoid climate paranoia?

1
sciguy54
May 28, 2023 12:19 pm

Everyone who lives more than 60 miles south of me has died or has full-blown MS. This is all the proof I need of climate-caused health disaster!

1
Dave O.
May 28, 2023 1:07 pm

“Studies” by “experts” have shown that eating ice cream causes headaches. Thus, cold causes headaches, not warm.

3
HotScot
Reply to  Dave O.
May 28, 2023 2:58 pm

The leftists have brain freeze. Good theory.

1
terry
May 28, 2023 1:25 pm

Clowns to the left of me , clowns to the right……………

2
Gary Pearse
May 28, 2023 1:26 pm

Where did their subjects live? There hasn’t been any warming in the US since the 1930s.

2
Mike Jonas
Editor
May 28, 2023 1:33 pm

Congrats to the WUWT team for publishing a climate alarmist article verbatim. ie, without any commentary to say it’s BS. It would be nice if also some climate apologists showed up in the comments just to show that WUWT doesn’t prohibit them (they comment pretty regularly, I wonder why they haven’t shown up on this one).

4
Coeur de Lion
May 28, 2023 1:35 pm

Reading newspapers can do it. The print is so much smaller these dsys

1
Walter Sobchak
May 28, 2023 2:02 pm

You can take a Tylenol or you can shut down the electric grid.

Your choice.

1
Bob
May 28, 2023 2:04 pm

This is pure trash, the people who paid for this study need to be fired, the people who conducted this study need to be fired and the people who published this study need to be fired.

1
rbabcock
May 28, 2023 2:09 pm

Geomagnetic storms can cause increases in stroke, cardiac arrhythmia and some other health issues. One study showed a 19% increase in stroke. It’s not the radiation, its the electricity which makes sense on affecting one’s heart. Also reported was mental health issues, again from changes in the electric field. Minuscule changes in temps I don’t think so.

2
Ulric Lyons
May 28, 2023 2:11 pm

Parkinson’s, stroke, MS, migraine, & dementia, all worse in the winter.

1
Edward Katz
May 28, 2023 2:19 pm

How about giving us a list of the health problems, or problems in general, that global warming/climate change isn’t causing. It would be a short one.

0
MarkW
May 28, 2023 2:21 pm

Story tip

Jane Fonda blames climate change on white men. Wants them jailed.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/jane-fonda-blames-white-men-climate-crisis-calls-arrest-jail

0
eck
Reply to  MarkW
May 28, 2023 6:32 pm

“Hanoi Jane” is the one who should have been jailed for treason years ago.

0
Julius Sanks
May 28, 2023 2:27 pm

I looked at the actual abstract. It is very different from the press release. The researchers were honest about the limits of their findings. The school’s public relation crowd, not so much. From the abstract: “For all primary headache ED diagnoses, we observed an association of 7-day average wildfire PM2.5 (odds ratio [OR] 1.17, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.95–1.44 per 10 μg/m3 increase) and by subtype we observed increased odds of ED visits associated with 7-day average wildfire PM2.5 for tension-type headache (OR 1.42, 95% CI 0.91–2.22), “other” primary headache (OR 1.40, 95% CI 0.96–2.05), and cluster headache (OR 1.29, 95% CI 0.71–2.35), although these findings were not statistically significant under traditional null hypothesis testing. Overall PM2.5 was associated with tension-type headache (OR 1.29, 95% CI 1.03–1.62), but not migraine, cluster, or “other” primary headaches.…Although imprecise, these results suggest short-term wildfire PM2.5 exposure may be associated with ED visits for headache.”

Emphasis added.

Abstract here: https://headachejournal.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/head.14442

I’ve seen public relations nonsense like this first-hand. Without getting into proprietary details, a company I was in announced triumphantly that our system had been integrated with another system to improve public safety. Nope. The press release was a complete fabrication.

1
David S
May 28, 2023 2:44 pm

As someone who has had primary progressive MS for 27 years I can say a few things with authority;
1) I rarely get headaches. This was true both before and after MS started.
2) Like most people with MS I have heat sensitivity. I am quite comfortable at 73 or 74 F. But at 78F or higher I get really weak. Thank God for A/C. My utility company DTE generates 54% of its electricity from coal and 14% from NG. So thank God for fossil fuels too.
3) I’ve always had hay fever, but it is not nearly as bad now as it was years ago when there was less CO2 .

1
David S
Reply to  David S
May 28, 2023 2:51 pm

While I don’t get headaches I can say the CAGW crowd give me a pain in the southern part of my anatomy

1
heme212
May 28, 2023 2:45 pm

i have to concur. anytime i travel somewhere overly hot and sunny and humid the first and last, say 6 hours, of my stay are always accompanied by a severe headache. I have found that extending my stay for more than 7 days mitigates the effect.

0
roaldjlarsen
May 28, 2023 2:54 pm

Something that doesn’t exist (in the real world) can’t cause anything.

The (Man Made) Global Warming, now called “Climate Change” due to lack of … Warming – Does not exist …

Covid-poison-jab does!!

1
Pat from Kerbob
May 28, 2023 3:05 pm

Since here in calgary I experience swings of 70c or more summer to winter I call bs.
What a load of crap.

There are people who say a chinook can trigger a migraine but that is a 20-30c swing in less than an hour accompanied by pressure change.

Obviously that is different.

1
Kip Hansen
Editor
May 28, 2023 3:29 pm

Absolute, pure, magnificently stupid nonsense.

Stress can cause headaches — reading idiocy like this study thus can cause headaches.

1
slowroll
May 28, 2023 4:22 pm

Ah yes. Global warming causes warts, moles, colds, sore assholes and makes childbirth a misery. Beware .

1
bnice2000
May 28, 2023 4:40 pm

They talk about “pollution”.. so NOT CO2

… and they forget to mention that in general, pollution from cars and industry has been greatly REDUCED over time.

The whole piece is a non-fact-based piece of propaganda excrement.

2
Bryan A
Reply to  bnice2000
May 28, 2023 7:14 pm

Ayup, we’ve cleaned up the air so well it’s causing the temperatures to gradually increase. No more UV blocking soot

0
1saveenergy
May 28, 2023 5:16 pm

To quote a highly technical medical term …

“what a load of bollocks” !!

0
SamGrove
May 28, 2023 5:31 pm

Climate change seems to be producing a lot of BS.

0
markx
May 28, 2023 7:09 pm

These ‘researchers’ should be deeply ashamed of themselves.
But, I rather think they are just sitting there giggling at their own audacity.

0
John B
May 28, 2023 7:16 pm

As William M. Briggs says, Science is broken. Too many ‘scientists’ trying to be relevant by producing bad science. Briggs states his case here:
Why Science Is Broken & How To Fix It

0
Tombstone Gabby
May 28, 2023 8:02 pm

Temperature changes? Yesterday morning’s ‘overnight low’: 58°F. Yesterday’s high: 95°F. This in south-east Arizona at 4,600 ft elevation.

People can get used to most anything, if they don’t succumb to stress-producing propaganda.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights